At 17:40, Iranian Leader Peskhkian joins summit in Russia, interacting with Putin

17:07 Strack-Zimmermann sticks to EU Parliament's stance on Ukraine

The head of the Defense Committee in the European Parliament, Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann (FDP), has held firm on her party's Ukraine policy. Despite recent regional elections, she maintains that more effort is needed to persuade citizens that supporting Ukraine serves "our own best interests". "This is important because if Putin wins (...), if we let this happen, it will not be the last conflict," the FDP politician shared during the RTL Nachtjournal-Spezial program.

16:44 Biden reaffirms US commitment to Ukraine at UN

US President Joe Biden has urged the UN General Assembly to persist in backing Ukraine in its struggle against Russia's invasion. "We will not waver in supporting Ukraine," Biden asserted. He deemed the war instigated by Russian President Vladimir Putin a failure.

16:25 Ukrainian vehicles require German registration from October

Starting October, refugees from Ukraine will need to register their vehicles in Germany, provided they've been in the country for over a year. The German government has established legal grounds for this. Until 30 September, the vehicles will remain subject to special regulations by the states. The new process, outlined in a questionnaire developed jointly by the Federal Ministry of Transport and the states, involves submitting documents such as a personal document bearing a name in Latin letters, the Ukrainian registration certificate, and proof of insurance. Digital Ukrainian documents are not accepted. Upon registration, Ukrainian license plates must be replaced.

15:40 Civilian casualties in Russian missile strike in Kharkiv city

Several Russian missiles hit the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, resulting in civilian casualties. "The death toll has risen to three," Governor Oleh Synyehubov wrote on Telegram. Over a dozen individuals were injured. According to reports, one missile struck a high-rise building directly. Mayor Ihor Terechov had earlier mentioned bombings in four city districts and two damaged high-rise buildings.

15:15 German Forces to Conduct Defense Exercise in Hamburg Harbor

From 25th to 27th, the German military will conduct a large-scale defense exercise in Hamburg harbor called "Red Storm Alpha". The Landeskommando Hamburg will secure a portion of the harbor using home protection forces, including setting up a checkpoint, as per the military's announcement. The exercise aims to protect vital defense infrastructure, ensure the same level of situational awareness across all levels, and facilitate quick and secure communication between all participants. Civilian traffic will not be part of the exercise and should not be disrupted.

Following Russia's breach of international law with its attack on Ukraine, a conventional war in Europe within the next five years is plausible, as suggested by an announcement. NATO intends to collaboratively counter this, requiring a swift deployment of allied troops from west to east. "Germany, due to its strategic location, serves as a hub. Therefore, military transport by rail, road, or air, supply of food, beds, or fuel, or securing entire vehicle columns, needs to be practiced repeatedly to ensure a credible deterrent effect," the announcement continued.

14:30 Zelensky Pushes for US Investments in Ukraine's Energy Infrastructure

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, during his visit to the US, encouraged business representatives to invest in the struggling energy sector. "The primary focus was on preparing the Ukrainian energy system for the winter," Zelensky wrote on social media. The country is apprehensive of power outages during the winter due to war damage inflicted by Russia. Zelensky proposed incentives. "This is a proposal from us. This is one of the components of our victory plan," he said in a published video. The meeting in New York was attended by representatives of energy, finance, and insurance companies, as well as the head of the US Agency for International Development (USAID), Samantha Power.

13:55 Military Expert Deems Ukrainian Offensive in Kursk Successful

Many observers have varying opinions on whether the Ukrainian offensive in the Russian Kursk region is a success or failure for Kyiv. Military expert Nico Lange deems it a success and shared his thoughts on X: "While Zelensky discusses Ukraine's peace plan in New York, it's worth considering what might have transpired if the Kursk offensive hadn't occurred. That alone highlights the value and success of the Kursk offensive."

13:17 Kyiv: "Victory Plan" Includes NATO Membership Invitation

An invitation for Ukraine to join NATO is part of President Volodymyr Zelensky's "Victory Plan" for Kyiv. The allies of the Russia-attacked country should issue an invitation for accession to the western military alliance, disregarding Moscow's escalation threats, as indicated by Zelesky's office head, Andriy Yermak, during an appearance in New York. The plan comprises military and diplomatic elements. Russia had justified its war against Ukraine, in part, due to Kyiv's aspirations to join NATO.

Despite Kyiv's continuous negotiations, Moscow remains steadfast in its war objectives in Ukraine. As per Kremlin spokesperson Dmitri Peskov, once these objectives are accomplished in any manner, the "special military operation" will conclude. This refers to the prolonged Russian invasion that has persisted for 2.5 years. Peskov responds to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's statements made during his U.S. trip, where he stated that an end to the conflict is closer than anticipated. Zelenskyy presents his alleged "victory plan" in the U.S., aiming to pressure Russia into negotiations. Russia's war ambitions include controlling at least the Ukrainian regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia, preventing Ukraine's NATO membership, and previously proposing the overthrow of the government in Kyiv. Many analysts believe that Russia's ultimate goal is control over the entire Ukraine.

11:59 The Wuhledar Situation Worsens Further - Moscow Seems to Employ Deceptive Strategy

The predicament surrounding the urban area of Wuhledar has deteriorated, based on information from Deepstate, a military-affiliated channel. "The Russians are attempting to surround the settlement while simultaneously reducing it to debris using artillery and other means." Deepstate does not confirm the entry of Russian troops. "Holding out till the very end implies accepting ruins in exchange for our military, which is unacceptable. We should have anticipated today's consequences earlier, but now it's too late. The troops of the 72nd Brigade refuse to back down and persist despite the circumstances." According to Nexta, a prominent Eastern European media outlet, Russia is once again employing the "scorched earth" technique by heavily bombing Wuhledar from the air:

11:15 Striking Satellite Images Show Extensive Destruction in Russian Munitions Depots

Ukraine has recently carried out a series of remarkable attacks on munitions depots, devastating large quantities of Russian rockets, artillery shells, and other materials. High-resolution satellite images from Maxar showcase the extent of the latest attacks in Oktyabrsky and Toropez:

10:46 Devastating Assaults on Saporizhzhia: One Dead, Several Injured, and Significant Damage

Russian hostilities on the southeastern Ukrainian city of Saporizhzhia have resulted in one fatality and six injured individuals, as reported by authorities. The area was struck by "heavy air strikes" within a two-hour time frame on Monday evening, as indicated by the state emergency service. "One person perished and six others were injured, including a 13-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy," regional governor Ivan Fedorov writes on Telegram. A utility facility and residential buildings were also ignited. According to a city administration staff member, 74 apartment blocks and 24 private homes were damaged in various parts of the city.

10:07 Munz on Russian Aircraft Carrier Crew: "Aircraft Carrier May Never Sail Again"

The crew of the Russian aircraft carrier "Admiral Kuznetsov" is being deployed to the front, as reported by Forbes. The ship is notorious for its series of mishaps, explains Rainer Munz, a correspondent from Moscow for ntv. The movement of the crew could be another signal of Russia's financial predicaments.

09:27 Stronghold of Resistance: Wuhledar on the Edge? Russian Troops Reportedly EnteringRussian troops have reportedly begun occupying the eastern Ukrainian town of Wuhledar, according to state media and bloggers. "Russian units have entered Wuhledar - the attack on the city has commenced," writes Yuri Podolyaka, a pro-Russian military blogger born in Ukraine. Other pro-Russian war bloggers also report the assault. State Russian media reports that the city, situated in the Donetsk region, is being encircled and fighting is ongoing in the eastern parts of the settlement. Military analyst Colonel Reisner also tells ntv.de that Russian troops are advancing towards the city from various angles like a vice. "Wuhledar is at risk of being encircled. It is assumed that the 72nd mechanized brigade, equipped with tanks and combat vehicles, will not be able to maintain control over the area."

08:59 Russia and Ukraine Counterattack Each Other with Drones at Night

Russian air defenses intercepted 13 Ukrainian drones overnight, according to official reports. Six were shot down over the regions of Belgorod and Kursk, and one over the region of Bryansk, the official news agency TASS reports, citing the Russian Defense Ministry. Ukraine claims it was assaulted by Russia with 81 drones and four missiles overnight. 79 drones were either shot down or forced to crash. There are no initial reports of casualties or damage.

08:17 Denmark's Clear Stance on Long-Range Attacks on RussiaDanish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen is advocating for the approval of Western weapons with extended ranges against Russia by its allies, stating, "My proposal is to cease the discussion regarding red lines." The most significant red line has already been crossed. "And that was when the Russians invaded Ukraine." She will never permit anyone from Russia to establish the righteousness in NATO, Europe, or Ukraine, Frederiksen asserts.

07:38 Hidden Burials and Missing Reports to Save Costs in Russia Based on a leaked phone call from the Ukrainian military intelligence, it appears that fallen Russian soldiers on the battlefield are being secretly buried and reported as missing to avoid expensive compensation payouts to their families. "They kill 'em, the battle continues, it's hot, they start to smell, so we bury 'em right there, and then they're considered missing. And if they're missing, the family doesn't get paid. Got it?" A man explains to a resident of the Russian region of Belgorod in a call published by Kyiv Independent. The reported compensation for each deceased soldier ranges from $67,500 to $116,000.

06:59 No Signs of Peace Settlement from Russia

Despite Ukrainian President Zelenskyj promoting his "victory plan" in the USA, there are no signs that Russia is interested in resolving the conflict peacefully. As stated by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), the Kremlin continues to oppose any peace deal that does not result in the complete surrender of the Ukrainian government and the destruction of the Ukrainian state. High-ranking Russian officials have declined invitations to the next peace summit, and Kremlin spokesperson Peskov has reiterated that Russia will only negotiate under terms of Ukrainian surrender. The ISW believes that Russia has no intention of engaging in sincere peace talks with Ukraine, merely using "peace plans" and "negotiations" to pressure the West to force Ukraine to make concessions on its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

06:27 Selenskyj: Aggression End Could be Sped Up with US Support

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selenskyj believes that strong action from the US government could speed up the end of Russian aggression against Ukraine in the coming year. "At the end of this year, we have a real opportunity to intensify cooperation between Ukraine and the USA," Selenskyj wrote on his Telegram channel after a meeting with a US bipartisan congressional delegation. Selenskyj is in the USA for UN General Assembly sessions and to discuss his "victory plan" with the US government.

05:44 Mi-8 Helicopter Destroyed by Teenage Arsonists in Omsk

Two teenagers set fire to a Mi-8 helicopter at a Russian airbase in Omsk last Saturday using a Molotov cocktail, as reported by the Telegram channel Baza. The 16-year-olds were arrested and admitted to receiving a $20,000 offer via Telegram to conduct the attack. The helicopter was severely damaged as a result. This incident is similar to one that occurred on September 11, when two young boys set fire to another Mi-8 helicopter at the airport in Nojabrsk, Tyumen region. Sabotage attacks, including train derailments, have become increasingly common in various regions of Russia. In January, the Ukrainian military intelligence service (HUR) claimed that some of Russia's railways had been targeted by "unknown enemies of the Putin regime."

04:44 G7 Discussing Provision of Long-Range Missiles to Ukraine

The foreign ministers of the G7 nations will deliberate on the possibility of providing long-range missiles to Ukraine, capable of reaching Russian territory, at a meeting next Monday. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell made the announcement on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. It is also known that Russia is receiving new weapons, including Iranian missiles, despite Iran's denial of involvement.

03:50 Zelensky: "Peace is closer than we think"

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is optimistic about an imminent end to the war with Russia, as expressed in an interview with US broadcaster ABC News. "I believe that peace is closer than we think," Zelensky says in the interview. He adds that the end of the war is near. In the interview, he appeals to the US and its allies to continue supporting Ukraine.

02:50 Casualties after Russian Attacks on Saporizhzhia

Russian forces launched another series of attacks on the southeastern Ukrainian city of Saporizhzhia on Tuesday evening, resulting in one fatality, according to regional governor Ivan Fedorov. A city official, quoted by the public broadcaster Suspilne, reports five injuries, including a 13-year-old girl. At least 23 people were injured in previous attacks on the city, and another incident occurred in the night before. Fedorov noted in a Telegram post that two buildings were destroyed in the latest attack, although it is unclear what type of weapon was used. Russian forces also targeted infrastructure in the city, causing a fire that was extinguished by emergency services without causing any injuries.

1:29 Ukrainian Forces Facing Pressure in Pokrovsk RegionThe Ukrainian military is under pressure in the eastern part of the country, as stated by their evening update. The General Staff in Kyiv indicates that the situation in Pokrovsk and Kurakhove remains volatile. Out of the 125 Russian attacks along the frontline, over 50 occurred in this sector. The Ukrainian military reports that the enemy's primary focus has been on Pokrovsk. Despite the Ukrainians' efforts to hinder the Russian advance on the strategically important Pokrovsk, the situation remains perilous for the defenders in the south near Kurakhove. Russian troops' advance near the mining town of Hirnyk poses a threat to encircle several units there. Similar outflanking attempts are also evident further south near the town of Vuhledar, which the Russians have previously failed to seize through direct assaults.

00:28 U.S. Man Sentenced to Prison in Russia for Attempted Child AbductionA U.S. citizen was sentenced to six years in a Russian labor camp for attempting to leave the country with his Russian son without the mother's consent, as per court documents. A court in Kaliningrad found him guilty of attempted "abduction." According to the verdict, the U.S. man tried to leave Russia with his four-year-old son in July 2023. "Without obtaining the mother's consent, he attempted to take the child out of the country," the court clarified on the Telegram messaging service. He attempted to cross the border into Poland through a forest area but was stopped by border guards. Relations between the U.S. and Russia are particularly strained due to the conflict in Ukraine.

23:14 Casualties Reported in Attack on Russian Village Near Ukrainian BorderIn an attack on a Russian village close to the Ukrainian border, local authorities report that three people have been killed. According to the governor of the Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, on the Telegram messaging service, the village of Archangelskoe was "bombarded by the Ukrainian army" on Monday. The victims include two adults and a teenager, and two more, including a child, were injured.

22:13 Zelensky Thanks Scholz for German Support After Meeting in New YorkUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed gratitude towards German Chancellor Olaf Scholz for Germany's support after their meeting in New York. "We are deeply grateful to Germany for its support," Zelensky tweeted. "Together, we have saved thousands of lives, and we can surely do more to strengthen security across the entire European continent." Scholz reaffirmed Germany's stance of not providing Ukraine with advanced weapons.

21:35 Forbes: Deteriorating Russia's Only Aircraft Carrier Sends Crew to WarRussia's only aircraft carrier, the "Admiral Kuznetsov," which has been the subject of much attention due to its few deployments and numerous mishaps since its launch in the 1980s, is reportedly deteriorating. According to Forbes, an increasing number of sailors from the 15,000-strong Admiral Kuznetsov crew are being deployed to the war in Ukraine as part of their own battalion. This is one of the measures to meet Russia's monthly recruitment needs, estimated at 30,000 new fighters each month. Meanwhile, the Admiral Kuznetsov remains on the Murmansk coastline, where it has been for some time.

