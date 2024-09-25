At 17:07, Cimmermann-Strack dismisses shift in Ukrainian political direction.

16:44 Biden at the UN: "We won't back off supporting Ukraine"

U.S. President Joe Biden urged the UN General Assembly to keep aiding Ukraine in its battle against Russia's invasion. "We won't let up in our support for Ukraine," Biden stressed. He underlined that Russian President Vladimir Putin's war has faltered.

16:25 German registration needed for Ukrainian cars in Germany by october

Beginning October, refugees from Ukraine must register their automobiles in Germany if they have stayed in the country for more than a year. The German government has created the legal framework for this. Vehicles will still be covered by state exemptions until September 30. The new procedure is explained in a FAQ compiled by the Federal Ministry of Transport in collaboration with the states. Vehicle owners are required to submit documents, including a personal document with a Latin-based name, the Ukrainian registration certificate, and proof of insurance. Digital Ukrainian documents are not accepted. Ukrainian license plates must be replaced after registration.

15:40 Civilian casualties in Kharkiv following Russian missile strike

Several Russian missiles hit the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, causing civilian casualties. Governor Oleh Synyehubov reported that the death toll has climbed to three, with over a dozen wounded. One missile allegedly struck a high-rise building directly. Mayor Ihor Terechov earlier mentioned missile strikes in four districts and damage to two high-rise buildings.

15:15 German military conducts defense exercise in Hamburg harbor

From Thursdays to Saturdays, the German military will carry out a large-scale defense drill named "Red Storm Alpha" in the Hamburg harbor. The Landeskommando Hamburg will safeguard a section of the harbor utilizing home security forces, including establishing a checkpoint, as per the military announcement. The aim of the exercise is to safeguard critical defense infrastructure, enhance situational awareness across all levels, and facilitate seamless communication among all participants. Civilian traffic is not constituted as part of the exercise and should not be affected. Consequent to Russia's unlawful attack on Ukraine, a conventional war in Europe within the subsequent five years is a possibility, according to an announcement. NATO aims to counteract this threat by swiftly deploying allied troops from west to east. Germany, due to its strategic geographical location, functions as a hub for military transports via rail, road, or air, as well as for providing food, beds, fuel, or ensuring entire vehicle convoys. The exercise serves to illustrate a powerful deterrent impact.

14:30 Zelensky seeks US investment to enhance Ukraine's energy infrastructureUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has been courting U.S. business leaders to invest in Ukraine's battered energy sector. "The principal focus was on preparing Ukraine's energy system for the winter," he wrote on social media. Consequently of Russian war damage, Zelensky proposed special incentives for fear of more energy outages. "This is a proposal from us. This is one of the elements of our victory plan," he stated in a published video. The meeting in New York involved energy, finance, and insurance company representatives, along with USAID Administrator Samantha Power.

13:55 Military expert views Ukrainian offensive in Kursk as triumphMany observers remain divided on whether the Ukrainian offensive in Russia's Kursk region is a triumph or failure for Kyiv. Military expert Nico Lange views it as a victory, penning on X: "If Zelensky had to discuss Ukraine's peace plan in New York without the Kursk offensive, that alone showcases the worth and success of the Kursk offensive."

13:17 Kyiv's "victory plan" includes NATO membership invitationAn invitation from NATO for Ukraine to join the western military alliance is part of President Volodymyr Zelensky's "victory plan" for Kyiv. The allies of the country being attacked by Russia should issue an invitation for Ukraine to join NATO, ignoring Moscow's threats of escalation, says Andriy Yermak, head of Zelensky's office, according to a statement made in New York. The plan encompasses military and diplomatic activities. Russia invaded Ukraine, partially, due to its aspirations for NATO membership.

12:42 After Zelensky's peace pleas, Russia pledges to persist in war objectivesRegardless of Kyiv's calls for negotiations, Moscow remains committed to its war objectives in Ukraine. "Once these objectives are achieved in one way or another, the special military operation will conclude," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented on the 2.5-year-long brutal Russian invasion. He reacted to statements made by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who said during his US visit that an end to the war is closer than many anticipate. Zelensky is promoting his "victory plan" in the U.S. to compel Moscow into negotiations. Russia's war objectives include controlling the Ukrainian regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia, preventing Ukraine's NATO membership, and previously, ousting the government in Kyiv. Many experts believe that Russia's actual aim is control over the entire Ukraine.

11:59 Situation in Wuhledar worsens more - Russian forces might be using underhanded tacticsThe Deepstate source, close to the Ukrainian military, reports a grim situation around the city of Wuhledar, which is getting worse by the minute. "The Russians are attempting to surround the location and level it with artillery fire, among other things." The Deepstate does not report on the entry of Russian troops (as of 09:27). "Hanging in there until the end means sacrificing our military personnel and the remnants of the city, which is unacceptable. We should have seen the repercussions of today coming, but it's too late now. The soldiers of the 72nd Brigade are not yielding and are continuing the fight despite the odds." According to the Eastern European news source Nexta, Russia is once again employing the scorched earth strategy by heavily bombing Wuhledar from the air:

11:15 High-resolution satellite images reveal immense destruction in Russian ammunition depotsUkraine has recently executed several successful attacks on ammunition depots, annihilating substantial amounts of Russian rockets, artillery shells, and other supplies. High-resolution satellite images from Maxar demonstrate the extent of the latest attacks in Oktyabrsk and Toropets:

10:46 Devastating attacks on Saporischschja: one dead, numerous injuries, and significant damageRussian attacks on the southeastern Ukrainian city of Saporischschja have claimed one life and injured six others, as per official reports. The location was hit by "intense aerial assaults" within two hours late Monday night, the state civil defense agency confirmed. "One person has perished, and six others have been injured, including a 13-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy," Regional Governor Ivan Fedorov stated on Telegram. Furthermore, a critical infrastructure facility and residential properties were engulfed in flames. According to a city administration employee, 74 apartment complexes and 24 private homes were damaged in different parts of the city.

10:07 Munz on Russian aircraft carrier crew: "Aircraft carrier will probably never sail again"According to a Forbes report, the crew of the Russian aircraft carrier "Admiral Kuznetsov" is being deployed to the front. The ship has a history of misfortunes, as explained by ntv correspondent Rainer Munz from Moscow. The crew's relocation could be another indicator of Russia's financial struggles:

09:27 Fortress of resistance: Wuhledar on the brink? Russian forces might have enteredRussian forces have apparently attached the eastern Ukrainian town of Wuhledar, according to official sources and bloggers. "Russian troops have entered Wuhledar – the assault on the city has begun," claims, for instance, the pro-Russian military blogger Yuri Podolyaka, born in Ukraine. Other pro-Russian war bloggers also report attacks. According to Russian state media, the city, located in the Donetsk region, has been surrounded and combat is ongoing in the east of the settlement. Military expert Colonel Reisner also informed ntv.de that Russian forces are moving towards the city from various directions like a vice. "Wuhledar is at risk of being encircled. One must assume that the 72nd mechanized brigade, armed with tanks and combat vehicles, will not be able to hold the area."

08:59 Russia and Ukraine Attack Each Other with Drones at Night

According to official statements, Russia's air defense took down 13 Ukrainian drones during the night. Six of them were shot down over the regions of Belgorod and Kursk, and one over the region of Bryansk, reports the Russian Ministry of Defense, citing TASS. On the other hand, the Ukrainian Air Force reports that it was attacked by Russia with 81 drones and four missiles during the night. 79 drones were taken down or forced to crash. No initial reports of casualties or damage have been made.

08:17 Denmark's Direct Approach on Long-Range Attacks on Russia

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen is urging her allies to approve the use of longer-range Western weapons against Russia. "My proposal is to conclude the debate on red lines," Frederiksen says in an interview with Bloomberg. The most important red line has already been breached. "And that was when the Russians invaded Ukraine." She will never allow anyone from Russia to determine what is right in NATO, Europe, or Ukraine, Frederiksen states.

07:38 Russian Casualties Likely to be Buried and Reported Missing to Save Money

According to an intercepted phone call published by the Ukrainian military intelligence, fallen Russian soldiers on the battlefield are being buried and reported missing to avoid expensive family compensation. "They kill them, the fighting continues, it's hot, they begin to stink, so we bury them there and then they're considered missing. And if they're missing, the family doesn't get paid," a man explains to his conversation partner, a resident of the Russian region of Belgorod, in the phone call reported by Kyiv Independent. The compensation for each fallen soldier is said to be between $67,500 and $116,000.

While President Zelenskyy pushes his "victory strategy" in the US, Russia shows no interest in resolving the conflict, according to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW). The Kremlin maintains its public stance of disinterest in a peace settlement that doesn't include the complete surrender of the Ukrainian government and the dismantling of the Ukrainian state. High-ranking Russian officials have recently expressed opposition to attending the next peace summit, and Peskov, the Kremlin spokesperson, has reiterated that Russia will only negotiate if the Ukrainian administration surrenders completely, even mentioning NATO and the West as a common enemy. The ISW continues to believe that the Kremlin has no intention of engaging in good-faith peace talks with Ukraine and will only use the terms "peace plans" and "negotiations" to pressure the West into forcing Ukraine to make unnecessary concessions regarding its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

06:27 Zelensky: Sturdy Measures Could Speed Up End of Russian AggressionUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky believes that strong actions by the US government could expedite the conclusion of Russian aggression against Ukraine next year. In a Telegram post following a meeting with a bipartisan delegation of the US Congress, Zelensky stated that there's a genuine opportunity to strengthen cooperation between Ukraine and the US at the end of the year. Zelensky is currently in the US to participate in the UN General Assembly sessions and present his "victory strategy" to the US administration.

05:44 Teenagers Torch Mi-8 Helicopter in OmskTwo teenagers allegedly set fire to a Mi-8 helicopter at a Russian airbase in Omsk last Saturday using a Molotov cocktail, according to the Baza Telegram channel. The 16-year-olds were later arrested and reportedly confessed to being paid $20,000 via Telegram to carry out the attack. The helicopter suffered significant damage, Russian media reported. This incident follows a similar attack on September 11, when two boys burned a Mi-8 helicopter at Noyabrsk airport. Sabotage acts, including derailments, have been occurring in various Russian regions. In January, the Ukrainian military intelligence service (HUR) claimed that some of Russia's railways were attacked by "enemies unknown to Putin's regime."

04:44 G7 to Discuss Long-Range Missile Supplies for KyivG7 foreign ministers will discuss potential deliveries of long-range missiles to Ukraine, potentially reaching Russian territory, on Monday. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell made this announcement on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. It has also been reported that Russia is receiving new weapons, including Iranian missiles, despite Iran's continued denials.

03:50 Zelensky: "Peace May Be Closer Than We Think"Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is optimistic about an imminent end to the war with Russia. "I believe we're closer to peace than we think," Zelensky said in an interview with an American broadcaster. He urged the US and its allies to keep supporting Ukraine.

02:50 Casualties after Russian Attacks on SaporizhzhiaRussian forces carried out another attack on the southeastern Ukrainian city of Saporizhzhia on Monday evening, resulting in one death and five injuries, according to regional governor Ivan Fedorov. A city official reported by the state-run broadcaster Suspilne stated that a 13-year-old girl was among the injured. At least 23 people were injured in previous attacks on the city, including several the night before. Fedorov reported on Telegram that two houses were destroyed in the attack, although the type of weapon used is unclear. Russian forces also targeted the city's infrastructure, sparking a fire that was quickly extinguished by emergency services without causing any injuries.

01:29 Ukrainian Military Under Pressure in PokrovskThe Ukrainian military reports persistent pressure in the eastern part of the country. "The situation in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove region remains tense," the General Staff in Kyiv reports in its evening briefing. Out of the total 125 Russian attacks along the front, more than 50 occurred in this area. The Ukrainian military leadership confirms that the enemy's primary focus has been on Pokrovsk. Despite the Ukrainian forces' reported ability to slow down the Russian advance on strategic Pokrovsk, the situation remains perilous for defenders in Kurakhove to the south. Russian troops' advances near the mining town of Hirnyk threaten to encircle several units there. A similar potential outflanking of defensive positions is also indicated further south near the city of Vuhledar, which the Russians had failed to capture through frontal attacks.

00:28 American Convicted in Russia for Child Removal Without ConsentAn American person has been imprisoned for six years in Russia for trying to leave the country with his Russian son without the mother's approval. A court in the Kaliningrad region found the individual guilty of attempting "removal" and sentenced him to serve his time in a labor camp. The verdict stated that the American attempt to leave for Poland with his four-year-old son in July 2023 without obtaining the mother's approval. "Without obtaining the mother's approval, he attempted to take the child out of the country," the court explained on the Telegram messaging platform. Allegedly, he attempted to cross the border into Poland through a forest area with the boy before being stopped by border guards. Tensions between the United States and Russia are high due to the conflict in Ukraine.

23:14 Deaths Reported in Russian Village After Attack Near Ukrainian BorderThree people have lost their lives in an attack on a Russian village close to the Ukrainian border, according to local authorities. The village of Archangelskoe, five kilometers from the border, was hit by the Ukrainian army on Monday, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov of the Belgorod region said on Telegram. Two adults and a teenager were killed, and two injured, including a child, he added.

22:13 Zelensky Praises Scholz for German Support After Meeting in New YorkAfter meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in New York, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed his gratitude for Germany's support. "We are deeply appreciative of Germany's support," Zelensky said on Twitter. "Together, we have saved thousands of lives, and we can certainly do more to strengthen security across the entire European continent." However, Scholz reiterated the German government's position not to provide Ukraine with extensive weapons.

21:35 Forbes: Russia's Lone Aircraft Carrier is Deteriorating, Crew Sent to War

Russia's only aircraft carrier, called "Admiral Kuznetsov," has been in the news frequently due to its limited deployments since its launch in the 1980s, despite experiencing numerous accidents. Forbes magazine now reveals that soldiers from the 15,000-strong Kuznetsov crew are being increasingly drafted for the war in Ukraine. However, they are not being dispatched on their aircraft carrier but as a part of their own battalion. According to Forbes, this is one of the methods taken to meet Russia's monthly recruitment requirements, estimated at 30,000 new combatants each month. While the Kuznetsov is deteriorating and increasingly likely to become a permanent resident of the Murmansk coastline, where it has been anchored for some time.

