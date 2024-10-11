At 17:03, the Russian military has seized control of more than half of Torezk.

16:29 Brussels Plans Monday Sanctions Against Iran's Missile Supplies to RussiaThe European Union is set to impose sanctions on Monday, as per a high-ranking EU official's announcement, due to Iran's provision of ballistic missiles to Russia. During the EU foreign ministers' meeting on Monday, a "first package" will be unveiled, targeting both individuals and organizations, the official revealed without providing additional details.

15:59 Kyiv Delves into Russian Custody Death as Potential War CrimeThe General Prosecutor's Office in Kyiv is conducting an investigation into a potential war crime following the death of a Ukrainian journalist in Russian custody. After the death of Victoria Roschtschyna was confirmed, the investigation into her disappearance was redefined, according to the General Prosecutor's Office. Presently, the suspicion of "a war crime involving intentional murder" is under investigation. The spokesperson of the Ukrainian coordinating center for prisoners of war, Petro Jazenko, confirmed her death on Thursday, but the circumstances surrounding her demise remain unclear.

15:29 Advancements in Eastern Ukraine and Kursk Reported by MoscowRussian troops appear to be making headway in eastern Ukraine, with the reported capture of the village of Ostriwske by their forces, as per the state-run Russian news agency TASS, citing the defense ministry in Moscow. Furthermore, Russian troops have successfully regained control of two settlements in the Russian region of Kursk: Nowaja Soroschina and Pokrowskij, as Russian sources claim. Ukrainian troops had crossed the border on August 6 and currently maintain control of parts of Kursk.

14:58 Scholz Vows Further Weapon Deliveries to Ukraine Worth €1.4 BillionGerman Chancellor Olaf Scholz has pledged substantial additional military aid to Ukraine from western allies, amounting to €1.4 billion. At a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Berlin, Scholz revealed that the aid will encompass air defense systems, artillery, and drones. Prior to the meeting, Zelenskyy had announced that he would present Scholz with Ukraine's victory plan in private. He said this presents a realistic opportunity for a just peace, while Russia evades honest diplomacy.

14:27 Zelenskyy Seeks Vatican's Aid in Prisoner ExchangeUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appealed to Pope Francis for assistance in securing the release of Ukrainians held captive by Russia, as per his Telegram statement. This was the primary focus of Zelenskyy's 35-minute meeting with the Pope in the Vatican. Apart from inviting the Vatican to join a conference on prisoners of war scheduled for later this month in Canada, Zelenskyy also requested the Pope's support in the return of Ukrainian captives.

13:56 Russian Advancements in Donetsk ReportedFollowing the capture of the city of Vuhledar, Russian troops are pushing further into the Ukrainian region of Donetsk, according to their own reports. They claim to now control approximately half of the village of Torezk, according to Vasyl Chyntsyk, the head of the local administration. Ukraine was forced to abandon the significant defensive stronghold of Vuhledar in early October. Since then, Russian troops have been attempting to gain more territory along the front in Donetsk.

13:47 Scholz's Visit to Turkey Scheduled for October 19German Chancellor Scholz will travel to Turkey on October 19, according to Vice-Government Spokesman Wolfgang Büchner. During their meeting in Istanbul, the proposed topics include Russia's war against Ukraine, the situation in the Middle East, and migration. Regarding the Ukraine war, Büchner emphasizes that Turkey is "an important partner" in managing it, although a spokesperson for the Foreign Office dismisses reports that Turkey could join a new Ukraine contact group as "speculations" without providing a comment.

13:36 Putin Praises Strong Relationship with Iran at First MeetingRussian President Vladimir Putin praised the strong relationship between Moscow and Tehran at their first personal meeting, as per Kremlin reports. During their meeting in Ashgabat, Putin expressed that Russia-Iran relations are a priority and are currently thriving. He also commented on an increase in trade volume between the two nations this year. Iran is frequently accused by Ukraine and the USA of supplying Russia with weapons for use in its war against Ukraine, including rockets and drones.

12:56 Reinforcing Defense: Faeser Deploys GSG-9 to Baltic SeaGermany's Interior Minister Nancy Faeser is reportedly strengthening maritime police forces in the North and Baltic Seas, based on a media report. As reported by "Spiegel", a permanent GSG-9 maritime unit will be stationed in Neustadt, Schleswig-Holstein. This will allow the elite anti-terrorist team to intervene quicker in emergencies from this Baltic Sea town. According to the report, this move comes in response to potential threats to critical infrastructure due to acts of sabotage. The GSG-9's maritime special forces are equipped with high-speed boats and trained combat divers.

12:31 Ukraine Celebrates Successful Cyberattack on Russian Military Training cyber-specialists affiliated with Ukraine's military intelligence reportedly conducted a cyberattack on North Caucasus Federal University's network infrastructure, which trains drone operators, digital communication specialists, engineers, and physicists for the Russian army. State news agency Ukrinform reports, citing a well-informed source from Ukraine's intelligence service, that the attackers published a message urging support for Ukraine's armed forces offensive operations.

11:56 ntv Correspondent in Odessa: Ukraine's Fears of Unfavorable Peace AgreementFollowing the cancellation of the Ukraine conference in Ramstein, Ukrainian President Zelensky visited European leaders in London, Paris, Rome, and Berlin. In Germany, Zelensky met with Scholz and Steinmeier. ntv reporter Stephan Richter is aware of the possible topics for discussion:

11:35 Zelensky Meets Pope Francis in Vatican CityUkrainian President Zelensky met with Pope Francis this morning in Vatican City. The Vatican reports that the meeting lasted half an hour, and Zelensky gifted the Pope a painting titled "The Massacre of Bucha," depicting a girl amidst the ruins. This was Zelensky's third visit to the Vatican since the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The Pope has repeatedly issued peace appeals, often criticized in Kyiv. In March, Francis sparked a diplomatic crisis between Kyiv and the Vatican when he urged Ukraine to "surrender and negotiate." Zelensky will travel to Berlin next.

11:05 Söder and Röttgen Advocate for Stronger Support of Ukraine CSU leader Markus Söder calls on the Union to stay united in supporting Ukraine, under attack by Russia. The Union should not be swayed by the alliance of Sahra Wagenknecht or the AfD, according to Söder, who told Augsburger Allgemeine. "The AfD and Wagenknecht are Putin's mouthpieces," Söder said. "Our foreign policy should not be influenced by this." Söder dismisses calls from eastern CDU politicians for diplomatic efforts to resolve the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. "If we give in like this, we will create new threat scenarios," he warned. "In five or six years, a similar scenario could threaten half of Europe." In the meantime, CDU foreign policy expert Norbert Röttgen calls for more assistance for Ukraine and criticizes the federal government's approach. He regrets the canceled Ukraine conference in Ramstein, scheduled for tomorrow. "It's a warning sign of weakness in European leadership that we can't hold this conference without the American president and achieve concrete results," he told WirtschaftsWoche.

10:51 Lengthy Prison Sentence for Suspected Terrorist Plot in Russia A resident of Siberia was sentenced to 18 years in a Russian prison for allegedly planning to set fire to an army recruitment office. The 45-year-old was convicted by a military court of collaboration with a foreign state, membership in a terrorist organization, and attempted arson, according to the FSB security service, as reported by Interfax news agency. Investigators claim that the man contacted a representative of a paramilitary organization, classified as a terrorist group by Russia, through the internet. He then constructed incendiary devices to burn down a recruitment office in Barnaul, Siberia.

10:38 Putin meets with Iranian President Russian President Putin attended an international forum in Turkmenistan with influential politicians from Central Asia. A meeting with Iranian President Massoud Peseschkian to discuss the Middle East situation was also planned. Putin, in his opening speech at the event, reiterated his intent to establish a new world order with Russia's partners and allies, as observed in video footage released by the Kremlin. Russia and Iran signed an agreement for approximately 1.5 billion euros after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, permitting Iran to export drones to Russia for use against Ukraine. The US suspects that Iran has also provided Russia with ballistic short-range missiles.

10:21 Ukrainian Forces Announce Destruction of Russian Helicopter Ukrainian forces claim to have destroyed a Mi-8 helicopter in the Kharkiv region, as reported by the Kyiv Independent. The General Staff did not provide details on how the helicopter was destroyed. Reports indicate that it is valued between 10 and 15 million dollars.

09:50 Kiesewetter: Ukraine Faces Grave Risk of Total SubjugationCDU foreign policy specialist Roderich Kiesewetter stresses the importance of unequivocal support for Ukraine ahead of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to Germany. He argues that the gravity of the situation is not being adequately addressed. "Ukraine is facing the risk of complete domination, mass exodus, and Putin states: Why should I negotiate?" Kiesewetter stated during ARD's "Morgenmagazin." Diplomatic efforts have yet to convince Russian President Putin to enter negotiations, "as he perceives that Ukraine is running out of ammunition."

09:19 Ukraine: Russia Has Moved 50,000 Troops to KurskAs per Ukrainian reports, Russia has transferred approximately 50,000 soldiers from other frontlines to the Russian region of Kursk since the commencement of the Ukrainian offensive. Ukrainian military commander Oleksandr Syrskyi revealed this information in a television documentary, as shared by the Kyiv Independent. The Ukrainian leadership had explained that one of the key objectives of the offensive since August has been to divert Russian forces away from the battlefields in Ukraine.

08:51 Security Expert Lange: No Peace Through Territorial ConcessionsSecurity analyst Nico Lange advises against surrendering Ukrainian territories to Russia. If Putin is granted some Ukrainian territories, there won't be peace, he told "Bild" newspaper. "Putin's goal is not the territories, but control over Ukraine."

08:13 Russian Cultural Figure: Putin Will Corrupt New Generation TooRussian author Dmitry Glukhovsky ("Metro", "Outpost"), now in exile in Europe, hopes for opposition against Kremlin leader Putin. "Over the past three decades before the war, a generation has emerged that aspires to a normal, happy, and free human life," says the 45-year-old. Multitudes of Russians in cities do not support the war against Ukraine and have the potential for resistance against the system. He anticipates Putin to try corrupting "this new generation" within the next five to seven years. Despite this, he remains optimistic about the future as the war is unpopular in Russia, and many Russians hope for a different life.

07:36 Ukraine Reports Several Deaths After Attack on OdessaA Russian missile strike in the southern Ukrainian region of Odessa has resulted in four fatalities, according to local authorities. A ballistic missile hit a two-story building inhabited and used by civilians, regional governor Oleh Kiper announced on the Telegram messaging service. Ten more individuals were injured.

07:11 NATO Insists on Substantial Increase in Germany's Defense SpendingNATO finds Germany's "turnaround" policy inadequate and demands a substantial increase in defense expenditures. "Two percent is not enough for Germany. It needs to aim for three percent," said Germany's highest NATO general, Christian Badia, to "Süddeutsche Zeitung". Germany is currently meeting the NATO target of spending two percent of its GDP on defense. Achieving three percent would necessitate an additional 40 billion euros annually, given Germany's current GDP of around four trillion euros.

06:49 Insurance Premiums for Ukrainian Shipping Corridor SkyrocketInsurance rates for vessels traversing the Ukrainian shipping corridor in the Black Sea have skyrocketed this week, following Russia's intensified attacks on key ports, according to financial news agency Bloomberg. The premiums now amount to one percent of the ship's value. Despite stable traffic, further attacks could prompt shipowners to be more cautious.

06:21 Ukraine Unveils 140 New Drone ModelsSince the start of the year, more than 140 unmanned aerial systems and 33 ground robot systems of Ukrainian origin have been approved for military use. This information was shared by the Ukrainian Defense Ministry through the state news agency Ukrinform. Nearly half of these were registered in the third quarter, indicating a surge in Ukrainian weapons production.

05:42 Mayor Klitschko Reports Explosion Sounds in KyivExplosive noises were reported in Kyiv throughout the night. Air defense units are active in the capital, according to "RBC-Ukraine," citing Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko. "Explosion sounds are being heard in the capital - air defense units are active. Remain in shelters," he wrote on Telegram.

04:17 Zelensky to Visit Berlin for Discussions with ScholzUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected in Berlin as part of his tour of various European capitals. According to reports from Kyiv, a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is scheduled for 14:30. During his negotiations with Scholz and Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Zelensky will discuss further assistance for Ukraine, including weapon deliveries for its defense against Russian invaders, as well as efforts towards a peaceful resolution. Originally, Zelensky was to participate in a summit on the situation in Ukraine on Saturday at the US airbase in Ramstein, Rhineland-Palatinate, but this meeting was postponed after US President Joe Biden canceled his state visit to Germany due to Hurricane "Milton". On Thursday, Zelensky met with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in London. Later, he met with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris before proceeding to Rome to meet with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. During his European tour, Zelensky is seeking additional support for the battle against Russian invasion forces.

03:21 "Standing Up to Russian Aggression": Biden and Scholz Reiterate Support for Ukraine Following the tentative cancellation of his trip to Germany, United States President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz have reaffirmed their strong partnership. This alliance involves, amongst other things, "supporting Ukraine's defense against Russian aggression," as stated in a release issued by Biden in Washington D.C., according to sources. The bond between the US and Germany remains "rock-solid." Biden postponed his state visit to Germany, set for this week, due to Hurricane "Milton" that hit Florida late Wednesday night. Furthermore, a gathering of the Ukraine Contact Group scheduled for Saturday at the US airbase in Ramstein has also been scrapped.

02:40 Russians Persist with Offensive in Eastern Ukraine Russian forces are pressing forward with their offensive in eastern Ukraine with significant force, as reported by the Ukrainian military. There were 114 assaults across the region on Thursday, the Ukrainian General Staff announced in its daily report. Of particular note was the Lyman area, situated in the Donetsk region and a railway hub. This front line also includes the last unoccupied villages in the Luhansk region, which Moscow declared annexed in 2022. Attacks were also centered on the sections Pokrovsk and Kurakhove, although the exact count of casualties remains unverified. According to an unofficial Ukrainian blog, DeepState, four small villages on the eastern front have been taken by the Russian army.

01:49 Prior to Scholz's Meeting with Zelensky: Defense Officials Urge Long-Range Weapons for Kiev Prior to Chancellor Scholz's meeting with Ukrainian President Zelensky, experts from the Greens, FDP, and Union have called for delivering longer-range weapons to Ukraine. "We need to substantially increase the supply of air defense, ammunition, and long-range weapons to Ukraine," said Green politician Hofreiter to the "Rheinische Post." "Restrictions on delivered weapons' range do not help in de-escalating the situation but instead provide opportunity for further Russian attacks," warns Hofreiter. "Ukraine is sinking, and we're still only tossing it life preservers to keep it afloat," criticized the chair of the defense committee in the European Parliament, Strack-Zimmermann of the FDP. CDU defense expert Wadephul reiterated his push to offer Ukraine German cruise missiles. "The delivery of Taurus would be a significant boost. The successful Ukrainian attacks on Russian depots deep in the rear using cruise missiles of similar striking power prove this."

23:53 Italy to Organize Ukraine Reconstruction Conference in 2025 Italy intends to host a reconstruction conference for Ukraine in July 2025. The conference for Ukraine's reconstruction will take place on July 10 and 11, 2025, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni confirmed after meetings with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to journalists in Rome. "Ukraine is not alone and we will be with it as long as needed."

22:21 Foreign Nationals to Soon Hold Officer Ranks in Ukrainian Military Foreign citizens will soon be permitted to hold officer positions within the Ukrainian armed forces. The Ukrainian parliament approved proposed amendments to the relevant legislation. Up until now, foreign volunteers could only serve as soldiers or sergeants. "Our goal is to allow foreigners not only to serve as soldiers and sergeants, but also as officers," wrote MP Oleksii Honcharenko on Telegram.

