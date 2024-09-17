At 16:56, Russian military forces detonate a Ukrainian coal mine

In the Ukrainian mining town of Wuhledar, Russian forces are advancing and detonating one of the nation's largest coal mines. Footage reveals the blast and subsequent collapse of the structure above the mine's main shaft. Over 150 million tons of coal are believed to be housed in the mine's vein.

16:19 Pistorius views defense budget increases as a "challenge" Federal Defense Minister Boris Pistorius sees the necessity for further financing measures after the establishment of a 100 billion euro special fund. "The budget for the special fund will be fully expended by the end of the year," says Pistorius following a military visit in Saarlouis. "Then, we'll figure out where additional funds will come from." Pistorius mentions the 80 billion euros assigned to the federal government's financial plan for the year 2028. "I anticipate this as a base, since we need to focus on financing procurement and infrastructure," he adds. "That remains a major, central challenge."

15:51 Ukraine targets residential buildings in Belgorod The Ukrainian forces continue to attack Russian cities and set their sights on Belgorod, near the border. Multiple cars and a residential building are left in ruins, while others suffer damage. Eight individuals sustain injuries.

15:14 Naval exercises: Chinese ships reach Russian Vladivostok Following the announcement of a joint military exercise, two Chinese ships have reportedly arrived in Vladivostok, the Russian Far Eastern city, according to Russian sources. Two Chinese coast guard ships will be in Vladivostok until Friday, explained by the Russian Foreign Ministry, as they were invited by the Russian border guard. The exercise aims to "enhance the strategic cooperation between the Chinese and Russian military," explained China. Naval and air forces from both countries will participate in exercises such as "North-Joint 2024" across the Japanese and Okhotsk seas off the Russian coast. China will also engage in Russia's strategic exercise "Ocean-2024."

14:39 Baerbock warns: If Ukraine falls, then Moldova will too In Baerbock's opinion, supporting Ukraine is also crucial for the safety of neighboring Republic of Moldova. "Everything we do to aid Ukraine also contributes to stability in relation to Moldova," says Baerbock at a meeting of the Moldovan Partnership Platform in the capital Chisinau. "It is evident that the main concern of the local populace is that if Ukraine collapses, then Moldova will follow."

13:56 Ukraine: 97 rescue workers have lost their lives since the Russian full-scale invasion The ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war has resulted in the death of 97 Ukrainian rescue workers since the full-scale invasion. The rescue service confirmed this to the news site Ukrinform in an interview. According to the service, 395 rescue workers have been injured in their operations. Ukraine commemorates today as "Day of the Savers."

13:44 US Paper: Russia and Ukraine have lost a million soldiers In the Russian invasion of Ukraine, over 100,000 soldiers have been wounded and killed on both sides, according to investigations by the US newspaper "Wall Street Journal." Ukrainian forces have sustained around 80,000 deaths and 400,000 injuries, the paper reports, relying on a confidential Ukrainian estimate. While Kyiv and Moscow have yet to report their losses publicly, western intelligence services estimate that Russia has lost 600,000 soldiers - 200,000 dead and 400,000 wounded.

13:21 Munz: Russia pursues contract soldiers through raids Through decree, Russia has expanded its military forces to 1.5 million soldiers. According to Kremlin correspondent Rainer Munz, this sends a clear message beyond the Ukraine conflict and raises questions about where Russia will find these soldiers.

12:55 Kremlin justifies military growth with increasing threats at borders The Kremlin has justified plans to expand its military to the world's second largest due to growing threats at its borders. "This is due to the number of threats at our borders' periphery," said Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskow in a press call. "It is caused by the extreme hostility at our western borders and instability at our eastern borders. This necessitates appropriate measures." Putin has ordered the standard size of the Russian army to increase by 180,000 soldiers to 1.5 million active soldiers, making it the world's second-largest army after China.

12:30 RTL/ntv Trendbarometer: Two-thirds of respondents oppose long-range missile deployment in Kyiv The Ukrainian government seeks to target Russian military logistics - military airports, command centers, infrastructure. According to the latest RTL/ntv Trendbarometer, 64 percent of respondents are against the delivery of western weapons capable of attacking targets deep inside Russia. 28 percent support this measure. A majority for delivering such rockets is only found among supporters of the Greens (53 percent) and FDP (58 percent). Only 34 percent of SPD supporters and 31 percent of Union supporters endorse this step. Among BSW supporters, it's 0 percent, and only 4 percent of AfD supporters do. 61 percent of SPD and CDU/CSU supporters oppose such weapon deliveries. 91 percent of AfD supporters and 97 percent of BSW supporters reject the deployment of long-range weapons. Opposition is more prominent in the east (83 percent) compared to the west (61 percent).

11:49 Recognized suspect Routt expressed interest in eliminating Putin, Kim in 2022In 2022, Ryan Wesley Routt, a known suspect in an attempted assassination attempt on Donald Trump, reportedly expressed his desire to eliminate Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-Un, as per sources such as the "Wall Street Journal." According to nurse Chelsea Walsh, who had several encounters with Routt while working in Kyiv, Ukraine, in 2022, Routt was one of the most dangerous Americans she had ever encountered. Walsh reported that Routt attempted to join volunteer brigades and fight alongside Ukrainian forces.

11:18 Controversial documentary "Russians at War" to be shown at Toronto Film FestivalThe Toronto International Film Festival has decided to screen the controversial documentary "Russians at War" after all, following initial concerns over security due to the film's content. Anastasia Trofimova, a Russian-Canadian filmmaker, spent several months with Russian troops at the front in Ukraine to create this documentary. However, this decision has been criticized by the Ukrainian ambassador to Canada, who claims that the festival is serving as a platform for Russian propaganda.

10:51 Russian ambassador skeptical about peace talksDuring a recent interview on Deutschlandfunk, Russian ambassador to Berlin, Sergei Nechaev, expressed reservations regarding possible peace negotiations in the Ukraine conflict. Nechaev stated that a viable peace plan is needed before Russia can determine the extent to which it aligns with its own ideas. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz had previously voiced his support for accelerating efforts to achieve peace, but Nechaev's remarks imply that Russia remains wary of entering into negotiations.

10:31 United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to aid Ukraine in energy securityUkrainian energy company Naftogaz and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) are collaborating to ensure energy security in Ukraine. Fears surrounding disruptions in power, heat, and water supply due to Russian air strikes on critical infrastructure have prompted the UNDP to develop a strategy to maintain population access to energy sources. UNDP plans to provide Ukraine with gas-powered generators to minimize supply disruptions.

09:55 Over 280,000 Sumy residents left without power post drone attackThe city of Sumy, Ukraine, was targeted by Russian Shahed drones, leaving 280,000 residents without power. While Ukrainian authorities claim to have downed 16 drones, the ones that managed to penetrate the defense systems caused significant damage to critical infrastructure.

09:28 Ukrainian POW reportedly beheaded by Russian forcesThe Ukrainian parliament's human rights commissioner has reportedly confirmed the beheading of an unarmed Ukrainian POW by Russian forces. The soldier, whose hands were bound with tape, was killed using a sword that bore the inscription "For Kursk." The grip of Russian brutality and bloodlust continues to shock observers and experts. A photograph of the slain soldier was published on social media.

09:02 Chechen commander Alaudinow's optimistic take on Kursk offensiveThe Kursk border region was invaded by Ukraine at the beginning of August, surprising the Russian military leadership into silence. However, Chechen commander Apti Alaudinow adopted an optimistic stance on his Telegram channel, encouraging his followers to watch the conflict play out and enjoy popcorn. Alaudinow has since become the primary commentator on the Kursk offensive, with Russian media frequently featuring his statements. Some experts believe that his unique level of media presence could be influenced by the approval of the country's highest authority.

08:42 Germany aggreagtes 100 million euros in winter aid for UkraineGerman Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock announced that Germany would provide an additional 100 million euros in winter aid to Ukraine during her visit to Chisinau, the capital of Moldova. As Russia prepares for a potential "winter war," Bureau Chief of the Kyiv Post pointed out that the imminent winter season is a serious concern for Ukrainians.

08:01 Russian forces attack Ukrainian energy facilities and critical infrastructureUkraine reported another major drone attack from Russian forces, with the Ukrainian air defense successfully shooting down 34 out of 51 drones. Energy infrastructure in the north-eastern region of Sumy was also attacked, causing significant damage to critical infrastructure such as water supply systems and hospitals, which were already connected to backup power systems.

07:37 Ukrainian General Staff reports 1020 Russian casualties since yesterdayAccording to the Ukrainian General Staff, 1020 Russian soldiers were killed or injured during the past 24 hours, increasing the total number of Russian losses since the start of the invasion in February 2022 to 635,880.

07:10 Ukrainian air defense shoots down 34 Russian drones in major attackUkrainian air defense forces successfully intercepted 34 out of 51 Russian drones during a major attack overnight, protecting five regions from damage. The remaining drones caused destruction to critical infrastructure in the northeastern region of Sumy, including water supply systems and hospitals, which were already connected to backup power systems. Emergency teams are currently working to carry out repairs and restore services.

Russian military airport in Engels, Saratov region, undergoes drone assault overnight, as reported by Ukrainian news site "Kyiv Post". They provide audio of explosions in accompanying videos. Strategic Russian bombers, equipped with missiles and utilized for attacks on Ukrainian cities, are housed at the airport as per the report.

06:35 Stoltenberg Encourages Dialogue on Long-Range Weapons UsageRetiring NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg supports ongoing international discussions concerning potential approval for Ukraine to engage Russian territory with Western long-range weapons. He stated, while speaking to LBC, "Each ally gets to decide, but unity is crucial in dealing with these matters, just as we've been doing." Ukraine has requested this authorization from its allies for weeks, targeting Russian command centers, airfields, and infrastructure. Concerning potential escalation, Stoltenberg remarked, "But I still believe that Putin's victory in Ukraine would pose the greatest threat for us."

06:13 Meta Bans Global Distribution of Russian Propaganda Outlet RTMeta, Facebook's parent company, has prohibited the dissemination of Russian state propaganda through platforms such as RT. This ban extends globally to apps like Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Threads, according to Meta's announcement. RT (formerly Russia Today) and related entities have already been blocked in the EU since spring 2022 due to propaganda efforts surrounding Russia's invasion of Ukraine. For detailed information, check out this link:

05:33 Lukashenko Grants Pardon to 37 Prisoners in BelarusBelarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko has pardoned 37 inmates. The Presidential Administration in Minsk explained that the released individuals are prisoners convicted of "extremism" - a charge frequently invoked in Belarus to label government critics. Among those granted clemency are six females and several people with health concerns. The identities of the 37 pardoned individuals remain undisclosed. In recent months, Belarus has frequently granted reprieves to prisoners jailed for protesting against the government. In mid-August, Lukashenko reduced the sentences of 30 political prisoners, and an additional 30 were pardoned at the beginning of September. In both cases, Lukashenko asserted that the prisoners had shown remorse and sought forgiveness.

03:11 UN Report: Human Rights Deterioration in RussiaAccording to a UN report, human rights violations in Russia are on the rise. Mariana Katzarova, the UN Human Rights Council's 2023 appointee to monitor Russia's situation, stated, "There's now an integrated, state-supported system of human rights abuses." This system has been designed to suppress civil society and political opposition, the report claims. Critics of Russia's war against Ukraine and dissidents face increasingly harsh persecution. Katzarova estimates that at least 1372 political prisoners have been convicted. These human rights advocates, journalists, and critics of the war have been prosecuted under false charges and sentenced to lengthy prison terms. In custody, they are subjected to torture. Political prisoners are kept in solitary confinement, while others are forcibly committed to psychiatric clinics. This only includes cases known to Katzarova; the true number may be higher, according to an employee.

23:24 Sweden to Head Planned NATO Presence in FinlandNATO plans to establish a military presence in northern Finland, with Sweden potentially leading the initiative. This entails a multinational NATO force structure, known as Forward Land Forces (FLF), akin to those in other NATO countries bordering Russia. Swedish Defense Minister Pål Jonson and Finnish counterpart Antti Häkkänen announced this at a press conference in Stockholm. Jonson expressed pride at being entrusted by Finland to serve as the "framework nation" for this presence, as it strengthens NATO's overall security.

