At 16:53, Finland's President Announces Lifting of All Arms Embargoes Toward Ukraine

Finnish President Alexander Stubb encourages allies to aid Ukraine with additional weaponry during Berlin visit. "Power is the only language Russia and Putin understand. We must aid Ukraine to halt this conflict," Stubb states. The message is self-explanatory: we must supply Ukraine with all applicable military equipment. "And we must remove all constraints on the weapons Ukraine can utilize, as long as it adheres to international law." Upon inquiry about this including weapons within Russia itself, the president responds, "Indeed. Finland has imposed no limitations." Ukraine is currently employing these weapons in its progress towards the Russian region surrounding Kursk.

16:32 EU: Russia initiates large-scale attack against democracy in MoldovaThe EU has confirmed severe Russian attacks against democracy in Moldova, a prospective EU country. "The European Union condemns the unparalleled malicious intrusion by Russia in the presidential elections and constitutional referendum in Moldova," reads a release issued by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on behalf of the member states. According to the release, a wide-ranging campaign was carried out by Russia and its proxies to undermine the democratic voting processes within the nation situated between Romania and Ukraine.**

16:01 Maritime NATO headquarters in Rostock: Moscow protests German ambassadorIn reaction to the inauguration of the maritime NATO headquarters in Rostock, the Russian government has summoned the German ambassador in Moscow. "The German Ambassador to Moscow has been summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry, where he received a stern reprimand," the ministry stated. "The expansion of military NATO infrastructure in former East Germany will have disastrous consequences," the statement reads.**

15:44 Zelensky: Germany may yield if US supports Ukraine's NATO bidUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky believes that potential support from the US for Ukraine's NATO aspirations could also lead to Germany softening its stance. In the NATO context, France, Britain, and Italy have shown signs of support, according to Zelensky in a conversation with journalists. The German side, however, is skeptical about Ukraine's NATO membership. He believes, however, that the German position has softened - "this is also a fact." However, regarding the desired invitation for Ukraine to join NATO, "they are fearful... of Russia's reaction," explains Zelensky. A larger alliance, however, would impact this position. "A larger alliance that supports us - a clear yes from the United States."**

15:21 Karasek: "Guterres' gift to Putin is absolutely pathetic"Russian statements suggest that UN Secretary-General Guterres is set to travel to Kazan for a meeting with Russian leader Putin at the BRICS summit. Russia expert Niko Karasek sees this bilateral meeting as a "gift to Putin."**

14:54 Heads of Cuba and Brazil Withdraw from BRICS SummitThe heads of state of Brazil and Cuba have cancelled their attendance at the BRICS summit currently taking place in the Russian city of Kazan. "Kyiv Independent" reports this, citing reports from Russian state media. Both heads of state are unable to attend due to "unforeseen circumstances," according to a statement by Kremlin advisor Yuri Ushakov. The 78-year-old Lula is said to have suffered a minor brain bleed after a fall at his home over the weekend and will instead appear via video conference. Díaz-Canel is suffering from "severe energy issues," Russian state media report. Cuba's power supply has been almost completely destroyed for days, and Hurricane "Oscar" has also caused damage.**

14:22 Weber: "Putin's BRICS Attempt Not Very Successful So Far"Putin is trying to steer the BRICS group "against the West," but security expert Joachim Weber explains why it's unlikely to become a real, uniform bloc. However, the fact that a NATO member is also participating in the summit is causing some confusion.**

13:57 Xi and Modi Arrive in KazanChinese President Xi Jinping and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi have arrived in the Russian city of Kazan for the BRICS group summit. Hosted by Russian President Vladimir Putin, the group is seen as a means to break through his isolation due to the Ukraine war. Along with UN Secretary-General António Guterres and around two dozen heads of state, including Iranian President Massoud Peseschkian and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Putin plans to hold bilateral meetings with many of them on the sidelines of the summit.**

13:41 EU Parliament Approves 35-Billion-Euro PackageThe European Parliament has approved a new Ukraine aid package worth up to 35 billion euros. The package, to be disbursed next year, will cover the most urgent financial needs of Ukraine in the Russian war. Parliament President Roberta Metsola called it a "strong message" that Russia must pay for the harm it has caused in Ukraine. The loan does not need to be repaid by Ukraine; instead, interest and repayment will be financed by the proceeds from frozen Russian assets. Around 210 billion euros of Russian central bank assets are currently frozen, with estimated annual interest earnings of up to three billion euros.**

13:20 European Court of Human Rights Criticizes MoscowRussia is violating human rights with its "agent law," according to a ruling by the European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR). The court in Strasbourg ruled that the regulations are discriminatory and not compatible with freedom of expression. The law fails to protect national security, as claimed by Moscow, but instead serves to intimidate and punish. More than 100 non-governmental organizations (NGOs), including the banned organization Memorial, filed the complaint.**

13:01 Schulze: Putin aims to create "counter-Western coalition"German Development Minister Svenja Schulze accuses Russian President Vladimir Putin of trying to establish the BRICS group as a "counter-Western" coalition before the BRICS summit in Russian Kazan. She suggests offering neutral member states such as Brazil, India, and South Africa "better opportunities for fair cooperation," such as increased involvement in infrastructure projects in Asia, Africa, and Latin America. "Putin's outdated bloc mentality, which seeks to present himself as the leader of an anti-Western group in Kazan, is no longer relevant in today's multi-polar world," says Schulze. "This is also evident in the fact that many BRICS guests are also present at G7 meetings and work well with us."

12:27 Russia reports capture of another settlementRussian forces have taken control of the settlement of Novosadove in eastern Ukraine, according to the Russian Defense Ministry, as reported by state-owned news agency TASS. The settlement is located in the Donetsk region, which, along with Luhansk, forms the industrial Donbass. Although both regions are annexed, they are not entirely under Russian control. For months, Russian forces have slowly been advancing, regularly announcing the capture of heavily damaged settlements.

12:10 Munz: It's "not about quality" with North Korean soldiersRumors circulate about North Korean soldiers potentially fighting for Russia, a claim yet to be proven. ntv correspondent Rainer Munz discusses what Russia might be seeking if these reports are true, along with potential countermeasures.

11:46 Ukraine downs dozens of dronesUkraine claims to have intercepted 42 out of a total of 60 Russian drones overnight, according to its air defense. They were reportedly brought down over the center, south, and east of Ukraine.

11:20 Power cut in city of EnerhodarRussian sources claim that power has been cut in the occupied city of Enerhodar near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine due to drone attacks. One person was killed in the Ukrainian attack, according to the Russian-appointed governor of the occupied Zaporizhzhia region, Yevgeny Balitsky, who announced this on Telegram. Air defense remains active. The Zaporizhzhia NPP has been occupied by Russian troops since March 2022, with its six blocks shut down for safety reasons. However, the crucial power supply required for cooling is often disrupted by artillery fire.

10:50 South Korea Considering Weapons Shipments to UkraineIn response to growing military ties between North Korea and Russia, South Korea is considering supplying weapons directly to Ukraine. Preparations are underway for diplomatic, economic, and military measures targeting various scenarios of military cooperation between North Korea and Russia, which may include the provision of lethal weapons to Ukraine if the situation escalates. A representative from the South Korean presidential office stated, "We would consider providing weapons for defensive purposes as part of step-by-step scenarios, and if it appears they are going too far, we could also consider an offensive use." So far, South Korea has only provided non-lethal equipment, such as mine-clearing gear, to Ukraine.

10:20 Russian Ambassador Predicts 'End of Ukraine'Moscow's ambassador to London, Andrei Kelin, accuses the UK of waging a "proxy war" against Russia and predicts the "end of Ukraine." Russian forces are gaining ground daily, and the Ukrainian resistance is getting weaker, as Kelin tells the BBC. "The conclusion of this phase will mean the end of Ukraine," Kelin says. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is facing a desperate situation, and the country is in crisis. Currently, Russia occupies around 18% of Ukraine. In the interview, Kelin also denies Russian involvement in the Novichok attacks in Salisbury in 2018, in which a British woman died.

09:52 ISW Condemns Killings of Prisoners and Chemical Weapons Use: Russia Committing War CrimesThe Russian forces are continuing to systematically commit war crimes, including the ongoing execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war and the use of chemical weapons, according to the Institute for the Study of War. This extends beyond the killing of two bound Ukrainian prisoners of war on October 18 (see entry at 06:48). Russian forces have reportedly been regularly executing Ukrainian prisoners of war, violating the Geneva Convention on Prisoners of War. The institute also cites a Russian military blogger's post on October 20, which includes a video of Russian forces allegedly using chloropicrin, a pesticide and lung-damaging agent, against Ukrainian forces. The U.S. Department of State has reported that Russian forces violated the Chemical Weapons Convention, to which Russia is a signatory, by using chloropicrin and irritants in May 2022.

09:26 North Korea Denies "Baseless Rumors" of Sending Troops to RussiaNorth Korea dismisses reports of sending its soldiers to Russia for deployment in Ukraine as "baseless rumors." In response to alleged South Korean efforts to tarnish North Korea's reputation and undermine relations between the two countries, a North Korean representative denounced these accusations at a UN General Assembly committee meeting in New York.

09:00 Putin Extends Invitation to Summit: Business and Friendship Split WaysPutin extends an invitation to a significant summit in the Russian city of Kazan. The participation of more than just the BRICS countries suggests the influence of Russia, China, and others, as analyzed by ntv correspondent Rainer Munz. However, unlike its Western counterpart, this alliance has a unique characteristic - in one fundamental aspect.

08:48 Bettina Stark-Watzinger Inks Agreement in Kyiv: Academic Tie-UpStruggling Federal Education Minister Bettina Stark-Watzinger visits Kyiv for talks. Her aim is to reiterate Germany's unwavering support for Ukraine, and she will sign a new bilateral agreement on scientific and technological cooperation with her Ukrainian counterpart, Oksana Lissowyj. This replaces an agreement from the Soviet era. Bettina, facing criticism over her handling of a dismissed State Secretary, takes a high-ranking delegation of scientists along. The new agreement aims to boost Ukraine's innovative capabilities. This is Bettina's second trip to Kyiv since the 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine as a whole.

08:16 Explosion at Russian Chemical Factory: Tambov Under ThreatUkrainian drone strikes reportedly cause an explosion at a chemical factory in the Russian Tambov region's south, according to Russian reports. There was also a brief fire, Governor Maxim Yegorov clarified. As of now, there appear to be no casualties, he confirmed on Telegram. The Tambov Oblast is approximately 400 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, with the capital city located halfway between Moscow and the million-strong city of Volgograd.

07:49 Young Russians Indoctrinated: Kindergarten Group Visits Military BaseIndoctrination of the young and glorification of the army seems to begin early in Russia. As reported by the independent Russian portal "Meduza," a kindergarten group in the Rostov region recently visited a local military base and joined the nationalist youth organization Junarmija. To celebrate the occasion, a sergeant major presented them with a special gift - a homemade model of the destroyed Ukrainian city of Bachmut. The model depicts the ruins of houses, a tank with the letter Z, and a Russian flag on a building. The theme is "The Liberation of the City of Bachmut," allowing the children to witness the work of Russian liberators.

07:18 Three Lives Lost in Russian Drone Strike in SumyA Russian drone strike in the eastern Ukrainian border region of Sumy claimed three lives - including a child - according to the governor Ihor Kaltschenko. A residential building was hit during the night, he reported on Telegram.

06:48 Prisoner of War Killings: Russian Soldiers Allegedly Violate Geneva ConventionsRussian soldiers, according to the Prosecutor's Office of Donetsk, have killed two captured Ukrainian soldiers near Selydove in the Donetsk region. Reportedly, on October 18, the Kremlin's forces captured the two unarmed soldiers during an attack on Ukrainian positions, forced them to lie down with their faces on the ground, and later shot them at close range. The killing of prisoners of war is a violation of the Geneva Conventions and a grave war crime. Ukrainian law enforcement agencies have launched a criminal investigation under martial law. The Ukrainian Ombudsman, Dmytro Lubinets, has informed the UN and the Red Cross about the incident.

06:19 Harris Warns: Trump's Election Win Could Lead to Ukraine Falling to RussiaDemocratic US presidential candidate Kamala Harris accuses her Republican rival Donald Trump of being manipulable by dictators and autocrats. She claims this has happened in the past and that Trump can be influenced through favors and flattery from dictators and autocrats. If he wins the November election, she warns, Ukraine will fall to Russia, with devastating global consequences. Harris praises the bipartisan cooperation in Congress to support Ukraine and believes this will continue, but she expresses concern about Trump's ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

05:50 Two Russian Distilleries Attacked: Damage Assessment UnderwayRussian reports suggest that two distilleries in the Russian region of Tula, south of Moscow, have been damaged by Ukrainian drone attacks. Initial reports indicate no casualties, says Governor Dmitri Miliajew on Telegram. Rescue services specialists have been sent to the scene, and the situation is under control. The extent of the damage to the distilleries in Efremov and Luchkovsky is unclear. Meanwhile, a Ukrainian drone attack has also caused damage in the Russian region of Bryansk, which borders Ukraine. Russian air defense units reportedly shot down at least six Ukrainian drones over the area, leaving no injuries.

04:06 Britain Gives Ukraine a 2.26 Billion Pound Military LoanThe United Kingdom is offering Ukraine a 2.26 billion pound loan (equivalent to 4.41 billion dollars), solely intended for military purposes, as revealed by Defence Minister John Healey. This could potentially fund the production of drones with a range surpassing certain long-range missiles. Upon being asked if Ukraine could spend the money on purchasing British Storm-Shadow missiles for strikes deep into Russia, Healey replied, "Ukraine is intensifying the use of drones with an even greater range. They will discuss with us on how to utilize the money and the weapons they require urgently." The loan is part of a larger loan plan from G7 nations, financed by the profits from around 300 billion dollars worth of frozen Russian state assets in the Western world.

02:47 USA Worry over North Korean Soldiers Potentially Deployed to UkraineThe United States have voiced concern over unconfirmed rumors suggesting the deployment of North Korean soldiers to Russia for involvement in the Ukraine conflict. US Ambassador to the UN, Robert Wood, referred to this as a "risky" situation and a "significant escalation" of military relations between North Korea and Russia. He stated that the US would consult with its allies and partners regarding the potential implications of such a move.

01:47 Navalny's Autobiography "Patriot" Released WorldwideJulia Navalnaya, widow of Alexei Navalny, views his autobiography "Patriot" as a representation of her late husband's legacy. Navalny, a prominent Russian opposition figure, passed away last year. The book will be available in twenty languages, including Russian and German, except in Russia. She portrays the book as an essential account of her husband's valor in confronting Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin and his pursuit of a brighter future for Russia. The 500-page book, filled with personal photographs and political appearances, was completed by Julia upon her husband's demise.

00:46 Zelensky Encourages Ukrainian Soldiers to Hold Position in KurskUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has exhorted his troops to continue their defense in the captured bridgehead in the Russian region of Kursk, despite reports indicating Russian forces pushing them back. He acknowledged that they are successfully maintaining their position and thanked each soldier for their courage. He held discussions with Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi and Chief of the General Staff Anatoly Barhylevych regarding the situation. Zelensky highlighted that the Kursk operation serves a strategic function, aiming to relocate the conflict to its originating territory by constructing a buffer zone on the aggressor's land.

23:36 Guterres to Meet with PutinUN Secretary-General António Guterres is anticipated to engage in talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin during his first visit to Russia since the start of the Russian assault on Ukraine, as announced by the Kremlin. The meeting is scheduled to take place on Thursday at the BRICS summit in Kazan, southwestern Russia. The Kremlin revealed that the encounter between Guterres and Putin would focus on "UN-related activities" and "present-day issues on the global agenda," including the "Middle East crisis" and the "Ukraine situation."

22:24 Zelensky Reveals USA to Back Ukrainian Drone ProductionUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky disclosed that the USA will provide support worth 800 million dollars to facilitate Ukrainian drone manufacturing. "Ukraine appreciates this assistance. It is essential for Ukraine, despite global political threats, to always safeguard its sovereignty," Zelensky commented in his daily evening address.

21:51 Speculation: South Korea Considering Sending Intelligence Officers to UkraineSouth Korean media circulates allegations suggesting that South Korea is contemplating the dispatch of intelligence officers to Ukraine following unverified reports of North Korea deploying troops to Russia. According to sources, the government and military are evaluating a plan to send an adequate number of personnel to Ukraine, including intelligence personnel and tactical experts. South Korean personnel could potentially interrogate or offer translation services for North Korean soldiers captured by Ukrainian troops, the report indicates. They would also contribute valuable information concerning North Korea's military strategies to Ukraine.

