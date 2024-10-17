At 16:48, Selensky expressed the necessity of Scholz's long-range weaponry.

To carry out his strategy for defeating Russia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is relying on a change in policy from German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. "We need those long-range weapons. That's the most crucial part," says the leader of the country under attack, referring to Taurus cruise missiles that Scholz has so far refused to provide. Supplying them would aid Ukraine's "victory strategy," which includes having enough weapons to deter Russia from attacking the country further (see entry at 13:54). Scholz's refusal to provide Taurus cruise missiles is due to the fact that targets in Moscow could potentially be reached from Ukraine. Meanwhile, Zelensky made it clear that he does not see Germany playing a role in deciding whether weapons from other countries should be used against targets in Russia.

He emphasized regarding Scholz that he respects his viewpoint. However, Scholz cannot advise Ukraine to attack or not to attack because he has never provided such weapons, said Zelensky, who is 46 years old. The effectiveness of long-range weapons has been proven in the past, according to Zelensky, such as in attacks by the Ukrainian army on Russian targets on the Crimean peninsula, where 23 enemy ships were destroyed and Ukrainian, British, and French weapons were used.

Regarding the request for a swift invitation to NATO membership for Ukraine, Zelensky said that Scholz has neither said no nor yes. "So we are still in the process," said the Ukrainian president.

16:28 Russia Plans to Construct Nuclear-Powered Submarines for LNG Transport

Russia is planning to develop nuclear-powered submarines for exporting liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the Arctic to Asia. This would significantly reduce transport time through the Northern Sea Route, says Mikhail Kovaltchuk, a close associate of President Vladimir Putin and director of the Kurtschatov Institute, Russia's leading nuclear research institution. He presented the submarine project last week at an industry conference in St. Petersburg.

16:15 British Police Investigate Post Depot Fire and Look into Leipzig Parcel Bomb Connection

British authorities are searching for answers in a parcel bomb incident at a post office. They are investigating potential connections to similar incidents in Europe, according to a spokesperson for the London Metropolitan Police's Counter Terrorism Command. "Our investigators are in contact with other European security authorities," they added.

Following the revelation of a similar case in Germany, the Federal Prosecutor's Office launched its own investigations. According to BfV President Thomas Haldenwang, Russia could be behind the incident. In early October, the head of the British domestic intelligence agency MI5, Ken McCallum, had warned of Russian acts of sabotage and arson. Moscow aims to cause "chaos" in the supporter countries of Ukraine.

15:48 "Bringing the War into their Country": CNN Joins Ukrainian Elite Drone Unit

In late September, CNN was given exclusive access to an attack by a Ukrainian combat drone team. They witnessed the launch of the weapons to the explosion. The unit has carried out numerous such attacks, even deep into Russian territory.

15:27 France Offers Newly Developed Kamikaze Drones to Ukraine

France is providing newly developed kamikaze drones to Ukraine. According to France's Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu, the tests have been successful. The drones are a product of the Franco-German defense conglomerate KNDS, with France planning to order 2000 units, according to "La Voix du Nord" citing previous information from the Defense Ministry. According to KNDS, the drones have an operational duration of 45 minutes and can observe, identify, and neutralize static or moving targets within a five-kilometer radius. Initially, 100 of the remote-controlled explosive devices will be delivered to Ukraine. The kamikaze drones are reportedly a valuable addition to the Caesar howitzers that France has supplied to Ukraine.

15:02 Weber: The Crisis in Zelenskyy Whether NATO has a Plan or Not

The key demands in Zelenskyy's "victory plan" are currently not feasible, says security expert Joachim Weber. In an interview with ntv, the expert explains why these announcements still make sense from the Ukrainian perspective and why NATO should urgently consider a Plan B.

14:38 Russian Lawmakers Approve Draft Law Banning "Propaganda of Rejecting Children"

Russian lawmakers have approved a draft law banning "propaganda of rejecting children" in the first reading. The lawmakers voted in favor of the draft law unanimously, as shown in a live broadcast from the parliament. Parliament Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin had urged the parliamentarians to vote for the ban. "Today, a war is taking place on the ideological front," he explained. The law would impact various forms of content, including internet, media, advertising, and films. Violations would be punished with fines of between 400,000 rubles (approximately 3,800 euros) for individuals and five million rubles for companies. Russia is facing challenges with an aging population and low birth rates, which are exacerbated by the military offensive in Ukraine. The Kremlin, the powerful Russian Orthodox Church, and prominent conservative figures in public life often promote "traditional values" as a bulwark against liberal ideas from the West and as a means to halt Russia's demographic decline.

14:09 Furious Devotees Assault Troops and Barge into Church in UkraineThe governor overseeing Ukraine's Cherkassy region has decreed that Saint Michael's Cathedral shall now be affiliated with another religious group. Infuriated followers of the Moscow Patriarch then invade the church, resulting in chaotic scenes and numerous injuries.

13:54 Zelenskyy Promotes "Coercion-Induced Peace" in BrusselsUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is advocating for EU leaders to back his strategy for defeating Russia. In Brussels, Zelenskyy proposes the strategy of establishing "peace through intimidation." This can be achieved by ensuring that a suitable arsenal of missiles is stationed in Ukraine, according to Germany, France, Italy, the UK, and the US.

13:25 Prisoner's Testimony: American Tormented in Russian CustodyA recently convicted American for allegedly serving as a Ukrainian mercenary, Stephen Hubbard, is alleged to be undergoing continuous mistreatment in Russian detention, claims a fellow captive. Hubbard, aged 72, is reportedly subjected to beatings, food deprivation, and electric shocks, as well as forced sexual acts by Russian prison guards, according to Igor Tychyko, a former Ukrainian soldier who was later released. A Moscow court sentenced Hubbard to six years and ten months in prison earlier this month for seemingly engaging in mercenary activities for Ukraine.

12:50 "Time Bomb": Experts Warn of Russian Ghost FleetThe mysterious Russian ghost fleet is causing environmental harm by leaving oil spills worldwide, as exposed in an investigation by "Politico" and "SourceMaterial." Over the years, Russian ships have been responsible for at least nine major oil spills. The fleet, made up of over 600 vessels, is backed by Russia and often has obscure ownership structures. Many of these ships are aged, poorly maintained, and uninsured, making it difficult to hold them accountable in the event of a mishap or serious disaster. Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard labels them a "significant threat" to marine ecosystems. "The oil leaks and the potential for oil slicks pose a terrifying hazard," remarks Isaac Levi, head of the Europe-Russia program and an expert in ghost fleets at the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air. "It's a time bomb waiting to explode."

12:23 Contaminated Land Requires International Aid - Kyiv Seeks AssistanceUkraine is working diligently to clear vast areas tainted with landmines and other explosive remnants. Success relies on outside support, asserts Deputy Prime Minister and Economy Minister Julia Svyrydenko during an international conference on mine clearance in Lausanne, Switzerland. Alongside Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Svyrydenko attends this meeting. Large portions of Ukraine remain contaminated with thousands of landmines, cluster munitions, and unexploded ordnance left behind by both Russia and Ukraine during conflict zones.

11:58 Moscow Refutes Victory Plan Success ClaimsIn response to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's "victory plan," Moscow remains steadfast in depicting its war in Ukraine as a triumph. Russia remains calm in its reaction to Zelenskyy's plan, while critical voices within Russia are growing. Renowned ultranationalist Girkin has publicly acknowledged a "strategic defeat," according to ntv correspondent Rainer Munz.

11:34 Russia Threatens Increased Advance in Pokrovsk: Ukrainian Steel Production May Take a HitUkrainian steel production could decrease by half if Russian troops manage to capture an essential coal mine near Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region. According to Oleksandr Kalenkov, head of the Ukrainian steel producers' association, the mine produces a specific type of coal essential for coke, a crucial ingredient in steel manufacturing. This is the second most significant revenue source for Ukraine after agriculture, with metal exports worth almost $2 billion.

The coal mine, the largest coking coal producer in Ukraine and one of the largest in Eastern Europe, is located 10 km west of Pokrovsk. It produces coal essential for coke production, which is crucial in steel manufacturing and ranks as the second largest income source for Ukraine after agriculture. The conflict in the eastern region near Pokrovsk has been marked by intense fighting for several months and serves as a key focus of the Russian offensive in the Donetsk region. Pokrovsk plays a pivotal role as a logistics hub for Ukrainian forces. According to trade data, steel exports in the first eight months of 2024 were almost $2 billion.

11:05 Zelensky Leaves for Brussels: "Enhanced Protection for Ukraine Prior to Winter"Before the EU summit of heads of state and government in Brussels, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky calls for additional aid supporting his "victory plan." "The most crucial matter now is heightened protection for Ukraine before winter," Zelensky states in a message published on Telegram from his plane en route to Brussels. The Ukrainian president plans to share his "victory plan" with his EU counterparts today. "All European heads of state and government will hear about our requirement to strengthen our position," he adds further. "We must put an end to this war in a just manner."

11:05 Australia Offers Kiev Dozens of Abrams TanksAustralia is now committed to providing Ukraine with 49 of its vintage Abrams M1A1 tanks. Minister of Defense Richard Marles explains that the Australian government will pass on most of its US-made M1A1 tanks, valued at around $150 million, to Ukraine - a move made possible months after Kiev requested them. In February, Marles had stated that this was not a priority for his administration.

10:15 "Rarest Tank Attack I've Witnessed" - Ukrainian Tank Obliterates Russian Logistics VehicleA Ukrainian tank has delivered a devastating blow to an enemy supply convoy in the Russian region of Kursk, hitting the vehicle from a astonishingly close range. Footage reveals the heavily armored Russian vehicle getting hit by a projectile fired from the tank's cannon, leaving barely any traces of the impact point. Not long after, another Ukrainian tank can be seen firing upon the remnants of the destroyed Russian military transport. According to a report by Forbes, the Ukrainian forces are utilizing two tanks of either T-64 or T-72 models from the 17th Tank Brigade. Former U.S. General Mark Hertling described the event on CNN as "the closest tank engagement I've ever seen."

09:52 Russian Airstrikes in Syria: Ten Lives LostRussian airstrikes are not confined to Ukraine. Ten people have lost their lives and another 30 have been injured due to Russian airstrikes in northwestern Syria, as reported by activists. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights has revealed that among the ten fatalities near the city of Idlib was a child, and 14 of the injured were children as well. Russia targeted a sawmill, a furniture workshop, and an olive oil press on the outskirts of Idlib, with the observatory conducting the report.

09:24 High-Ranking Officer in Moscow Region's Special Unit Shot DeadThe deputy commander of a military special unit in the Moscow region was fatally shot in his vehicle. According to various sources, including independent Russian outlet Important Stories, an unknown assailant opened fire on 44-year-old Nikita Klenkov at close range. Klenkov had returned from his deployments in Ukraine just seven days prior to the incident.

08:55 Russian Extremist Foresees "Military Defeat" in CampaignRussian ultranationalist Igor Girkin, who is currently serving time in a Russian prison, sees no victories for his nation in the ongoing conflict. According to an analysis by the Institute for the Study of War, Girkin believes that the summer and autumn offensive campaigns have failed to meet their objectives and are unlikely to do so before the onset of the so-called wet season. Girkin even refers to the situation as a "strategic military defeat." Girkin, who is wanted internationally in connection with the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17, suggests that the Russian advance in the vicinity of Kharkiv has stalled, and offensive operations in the Donetsk region have brought limited gains, but have not managed to rupture the front line. Russian forces may need to mobilize their reserves to protect against potential Ukrainian advances into the Kursk region. The Ukrainian forces have displayed notable success in repelling Russian advances with minimal territorial losses, and launching robust counterattacks, preserving unused reserves, and maintaining morale within the military and the wider society.

08:23 Swarm of Russian Drones Pound UkraineUkraine is again under attack from Russian drone assaults. The Ukrainian military claimed to have shot down 22 out of 56 Russian drones during the nocturnal attack, and that 27 drones were presumably brought down by electronic countermeasures. Two drones were reportedly steered towards Belarus. However, five drones did strike infrastructure in regions near the frontlines. The southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv reported attacks on energy infrastructure. No casualties were reported, said city governor Vitaliy Kim. However, power outages were reported in certain areas.

07:55 Ukraine's Security Chief of Ukrenergo ArrestedThe Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) claims to have captured one of the security chiefs of the state energy company, Ukrenergo. The suspect is accused of endorsing the Russian invasion, disputing the existence of an independent Ukrainian state, and approving the killing of civilians. The SBU also alleges that the suspect supplied information about the consequences of attacks on critical infrastructure. Ukrenergo announced on Telegram that they have suspended one of their employees in relation to this case, stating, "Any statements that justify Russian aggression are unacceptable to the Ukrenergo team." Ukrenergo also pointed out that nine of their employees have been killed on duty by Russian attacks, and another eleven are currently deployed in the frontlines. If convicted, the suspect faces up to eight years in prison and the seizure of their assets.

07:23 U.S. Ambassador Dash NATO Membership Hopes for UkraineNATO has no immediate plans to extend an invitation to Ukraine to join the alliance, as reported by the U.S. Ambassador to NATO, Julianne Smith, according to "Voice of America." "NATO's stance on this matter is quite clear. We declared at the 75th anniversary summit last summer that Ukraine is on an irreversible course to membership and that Ukraine will eventually become a NATO member. We are not in a stage where NATO is discussing a timely invitation for Ukraine," Smith said before the NATO Defense Ministers' Meeting in Brussels. Yesterday, President Volodymyr Zelensky presented his "victory plan" in Kyiv, with Ukraine's accession to NATO being the central proposition.

06:56 White House Announces Rescheduled Ramstein Meeting DateThe US government has shifted a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group to November and will conduct it online, as per a White House announcement. This decision was made following a phone call between Biden and President Volodymyr Zelensky, where new aid for Ukraine was discussed. Initially, Biden was supposed to chair a session of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group on October 12 in Germany, but this was delayed due to Hurricane "Milton". The Ukraine Defense Contact Group is a US-led group consisting of over 50 countries, including all 32 NATO members, which meets at the US Air Base Ramstein in Germany. The last meeting at Ramstein took place on September 6, marking the 24th gathering since its establishment in April 2022.

06:30 Russia's Advanced Weapons Found at Hezbollah Locations in IsraelIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reported that Israel's military discovered advanced Russian weapons at Hezbollah militia strongholds in southern Lebanon. According to Netanyahu, only the Lebanese army is permitted to possess weapons south of the Litani River, as per a 2006 UN resolution. However, Hezbollah has created hundreds of tunnels and secret hiding places in this area, where the Israeli military recently discovered these advanced Russian weapons.

06:02 Ukraine Sets Sad Record for Mining AccidentsA conference on mine clearance in Ukraine is taking place today in Lausanne. With over a million minefields, Ukraine is considered the most heavily mined nation worldwide. Potentially, an area twice the size of Bavaria is a hazardous zone, as well as mined maritime areas. Since the full-scale invasion on February 24, 2022, more than 1,000 casualties from mines and unexploded ordnance have occurred in Ukraine, including over 300 deaths, with 30 deaths this year alone. Over 2,100 deminers are actively working, having surveyed over 1,500 square kilometers – an area the size of Berlin and Hamburg combined – and neutralized over 530,000 explosive items. The estimated cost to clear the entire country is approximately 30 billion euros.

05:05 Ukraine Under Attack by Russian DronesLarge sections of Ukraine are under Russian drone attacks overnight. Air alerts have been issued in most regions, but no significant damage has been reported as of yet. Meanwhile, three Ukrainian drones have been shot down by Russian air defense in the Bryansk border region, as per the region's governor, Alexander Bogomaz, who reported this on Telegram. No reports of damage or injuries have been received.

01:45 Lithuania and Ukraine to Construct Munitions FactoryLithuania and Ukraine plan to build a munitions factory, as announced by the Lithuanian Economy Ministry. The factory will produce versatile RDX explosives. Construction is set to commence in Lithuania next year.

00:04 Explosion in British DHL Warehouse: Investigators Examine Russia LinkFollowing an explosion in a DHL warehouse in Birmingham, UK, anti-terror police are investigating if it was a Russian sabotage act, as reported by the Guardian. On July 22, an explosion took place in the warehouse, allegedly caused by an explosive device in a package that had been transported by air. Thankfully, no one was harmed well. A similar incident occurred at a DHL freight center in Leipzig, Germany, around the same time. The Federal Prosecutor's Office is now handling the investigation, with resources believing it was an action initiated by Russia.

23:01 Zelensky to Participate in NATO MeetingUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is scheduled to attend the NATO defense ministers' meeting on Thursday, according to a revised meeting schedule. Today, Zelensky presented his victory plan, which includes an invitation for NATO membership.

