At 16:45, Russia allegedly discharges gliding bombs towards Ukrainian troops stationed in the Kursk region.

16:15 News: German Military Personnel Participated in Competition with Russian ForcesThe German Defense Ministry acknowledges reports suggesting German soldiers engaged in a competition alongside Russian military personnel. This information was shared by the "Bild" newspaper, sourcing the International Military Sports Council (CISM). The event reportedly took place in Bangladesh at the end of February 2024, with CISM organizing archery competitions. A photograph emerged showing Russian soldiers standing close to the head of the German delegation, Lieutenant Colonel Christian Lützkendorf. Lithuania, which has been boycotting competitions with Russia since 2022, criticized this development. A representative from the Lithuanian Defense Ministry's hybrid threats department believes Russia seeks international recognition by participating in these events despite ongoing sanctions. The Defense Ministry swiftly addressed the issue, addressing the concerns with their leaders after discovering the photos on Friday.

15:24 Ukraine Accuses Russia of Killing Prisoners of WarUkrainian human rights commissioner Dmytro Lubinets has expressed concern over allegations that Russian soldiers have murdered Ukrainian prisoners of war. He addressed this "additional Russian atrocity" in letters to the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross, as reported via Telegram news service. According to Ukraine's "DeepState" website, Russian troops killed nine Ukrainian drone operators and contractors who surrendered in the Russian region of Kursk on Thursday. Earlier in October 2022, the Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office claimed that Russian troops had slaughtered 16 Ukrainian soldiers in the partially occupied Ukrainian region of Donetsk. The Russian side has not yet issued a response.

15:08 UK Intelligence: Russia Tries to Minimize Military Exercises in the Black SeaThe UK Ministry of Defence, referencing intelligence data, has reported that Russia likely exaggerated the number of ships involved in its large-scale exercise OKEAN-24 in September. The objective, as per intelligence, was to showcase the fleet's capabilities amid the ongoing conflict. Intelligence suggests that Russia was apprehensive about conducting exercises in the Black Sea, as it has been two years since their last such event. The Ministry cited an annual trend of canceled exercises due to the Ukraine conflict, and reported that Russia has lost 28 warships and one submarine since its invasion of Ukraine. The Ukrainian defenders have significantly diminished Russia's fleet in both the Black and Azov Seas, utilizing homemade marine drones and weapons. The Ukrainian military became successful in sinking the Russian Federation's Black Sea Fleet flagship "Moskva" in April 2022.

14:34 Report: Russia Utilizes Disabled People for Weapon ProductionA joint operation between Ukrainian defense forces and Russian insurgents have exposed what they describe as a "cruel and inhumane practice." According to the Ukrainian news agency Ukrinform, Russia utilizes weak, intellectually-disabled individuals to assemble weapons for its invasion of Ukraine. This claim is based on reports from the Resolute Square platform, showcasing shocking footage emerged on a Russian volunteer group's Telegram channel of intellectually-disabled individuals engaged in free labor for the Kremlin's war machine. Further investigation uncovered a connection between Craftsmen, which employs these exploited workers, the non-governmental organization Boomerang for Good, which provides employees to Craftsmen, and the Russian President's office.

14:19 Kremlin: Putin Remains Open to Discussions with ScholzKremlin spokesperson Dmitri Peskov indicated that Russian President Vladimir Putin is open to conversations with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, citing their repeated promises to engage in dialogues. Despite Germany not proposing any contact as of yet, Putin maintains an interest in engaging.

13:47 Gynaecologist: Sexual Violence by Russians Occurs in Two WavesGynaecologist Natalia Lelyukh is trusting Ukrainian women affected by sexual violence in the occupied territories, explaining that this brutality isn't about sexual gratification, but rather a power dynamic. Individual women aged between 5 and 74 have reported being subjected to sexual violence during either the first or second wave of violence. The first wave typically happens during territory conquests for the purpose of demonstrating dominance, with the women able to survive the attacks. However, the second wave occurs during withdrawals, leading to tragic and traumatic conclusions. Lelyukh contends that an alarming amount of individuals are capable of such atrocities, not only madmen but numerous individuals.

13:20 Biden Reconsiders Germany Visit without Ramstein MeetingUS President Joe Biden will only carry out a limited visit to Germany this coming Friday due to postponement and logistic issues, according to government sources. The originally scheduled Ramstein meeting of Western leaders to back Ukraine will not be moved, given Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's European tour plans.

Russian armed forces claim to have seized control of another village in their eastern Ukraine advance. They announced the capture of Mychailiwka, located south-east of Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region. This region is a crucial logistics hub for Ukraine, and Pokrovsk has been vigorously defended by Ukrainians against relentless Russian attacks for months.

12:20 Zelenskyy Urges Urgent Military Aid - 900 Bombs Counted

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urges swift action in countering the Russian threat after his visit to Germany and other European Union countries. He stresses that "time is of the essence – a clear message must be sent." Zelenskyy believes Ukraine's partners are capable of providing the necessary quantity and quality of air defense systems, strengthening Ukraine's long-range capabilities, and ensuring timely delivery of defense aid to their troops. Last week, Russian forces dropped approximately 900 guided bombs over Ukraine.

11:58 Iran Condemns Upcoming EU Sanctions

Iran denounces the planned EU sanctions in response to Russia's ballistic missile supply. Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi asserts, "I have stated this several times, and I will repeat it: Iran is not providing ballistic missiles to Russia." Therefore, the proposed EU sanctions are deemed unjustified and a tool for exerting additional pressure on Iran. EU officials plan to impose new sanctions tomorrow, targeting companies and individuals involved in Iran's ballistic missile program and Russia's weapons deliveries.

11:47 Ukraine Suspects Russia of Executing Nine Prisoners of War

Ukraine's Human Rights Commissioner, Dmytro Lubinets, appeals to the UN over suspected executions of nine Ukrainian prisoners of war by Russians. Social media reports suggest the possible execution of these prisoners in the Kursk region. Such actions would be a violation of the Geneva Conventions, which dictate that prisoners of war must be treated humanely and given protection from harm.

10:52 Czech Film Honors Documentary on Russian Sexual Violence

The documentary film "He came back," which sheds light on sexual crimes committed by Russian forces in their occupation of the Kyiv and Kherson regions in 2022, has won a Czech film award in Prague. Two survivors share their experiences and the process of identifying their attackers and commanding officers in the film. One scene recreates the crime in Donetsk's occupied region. The documentary highlights 292 cases of Russian soldiers committing sexual violence, which experts estimate is only a small fraction of the whole extent of the issue.

10:22 Zelensky to Unveil 'Victory Plan'

Ukrainian President Zelensky will soon present his "Victory Plan" to the public, as revealed by a Presidential Office advisor, Mykhailo Podolyak. The plan, comprising five aspects, encompasses both military and diplomatic components, including inviting Ukraine to join NATO. As of now, the full details remain undisclosed. The aim of the plan, according to Kyiv, is to strengthen Ukraine's negotiating position and pressure Russia for a just peace.

09:37 Russian Forces Improve with Illegal Starlink Terminals

Russian troops have reportedly become more lethal and mobile with the help of illegal Starlink terminals, according to the Washington Post. These terminals enable commanders to enhance attack coordination, fly more drones, and direct precise artillery fire at Ukrainian troops. Six Ukrainian soldiers from various units in Donetsk confirmed that the terminals facilitate real-time drone views of the battlefield and secure communication between soldiers. Though selling Starlink terminals to Russia is illegal, a black market for these devices is said to have emerged, allowing them to reach Russian forces.

09:16 Poland to Open US Missile Base

Poland's government has announced the imminent opening of a US air defense missile base near Puck on the Baltic coast. The base will become operational in the coming weeks. Poland is also in discussion with the US to enable the missile defense systems to intercept missiles targeted not only at the US but also at Poland.

08:51 Ukraine Reports Overnight Russian Attacks with 68 Drones

Russian forces launched attacks on Ukraine overnight with 68 drones and four missiles, as per Kyiv. Two Iskander-type ballistic missiles hit the Polishava and Odessa regions, while two guided missiles were fired at the Chernihiv and Sumy regions. Air defense units managed to down 31 drones, and an estimated 36 more were neutralized by electronic warfare. One drone remained in the air in the morning.

08:17 Ukraine: Enemy Forces Suffer 1,300 Casualties

The Ukrainian Army General Staff reports 1,300 casualties on the Russian side over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of injured or deceased enemy troops to approximately 669,000 since the beginning of the conflict in February 2022. Furthermore, nine enemy tanks, 49 armored vehicles, 29 artillery systems, and two air defense systems were destroyed. Additionally, 45 Russian drones were shot down, according to the General Staff.

Russia declares victory over 13 Ukrainian drones in three border regions. The Russian air defense took down six drones over the regions of Belgorod and Kursk, along with one over Bryansk, as reported by the Kremlin's defense ministry on Telegram.

07:16 DeepState Reports Ukrainian Losses in Donetsk

DeepState, an influential military analysis group, communicates that Ukrainian forces encountered challenges in the Donetsk Oblast during the night. The Ukrainians retreated from their positions near the city of Novohrodivka, giving way to Russian forces, as per the source. Conversely, DeepState shares intelligence of Russian advances near the settlement of Veseloe.

06:30 Lithuania Elections - Unity on Ukraine Support

Elections for a new Lithuanian parliament are underway today, with predictions of a new ruling party taking over. The Social Democrats have the potential to displace the Homeland Union as the strongest ruling party. Additionally, the "Aušra" party may gain parliamentary representation for the first time. Across all major Lithuanian political entities, there is a consensus to further support Ukraine and bolster defense against Russia.

04:39 Russian Soldiers: Older and More Drafted

Evidence indicates that the soldiers Russia is deploying in Ukraine are becoming older, according to a study by Russian opposition media project Mediazona in collaboration with BBC Russia. Analysts sifted through information about over 73,000 soldiers killed since Russia's invasion of its neighboring country. During the early stages of the conflict, most fatalities occurred among soldiers aged 21-23. However, due to partial mobilization, the use of prisoners, and volunteer recruitment, the median age of Russian soldiers has grown, with a majority of volunteers falling between 48 and 50.

01:05 Zelensky: Increasing Weapons Production with Western Funding

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky envisions increasing weapons production using Western financial aid. "Our industrial capabilities allow us to produce more drones, ammunition, and military equipment than our country's financial resources can support," he stated in his evening video address. Zelensky believes that Western nations can provide the necessary funding, as some partners may not be able to help Ukraine as extensively due to their own weapons shortages. During his recent visit to Paris, he discussed a new Ukrainian-French collaboration, which will now be further investigated at the ministerial defense level.

00:31 Zelensky: Kursk Defense Unwavering

According to President Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukrainian forces are maintaining their positions in the Russian border region of Kursk. "Regarding the Kursk operation, Russia has attempted to push back our positions, but we are holding our designated frontlines," he said in his evening address. The Russian Ministry of Defense earlier stated that its forces had regained control over two nearby villages. In August, a significant number of Ukrainian soldiers, around 1,000, attacked Kursk, crossing the border with tanks and armored vehicles, marking one of the largest attacks on Russian territory since the war began in February 2022.

