At 16:44, Biden at the UNDeclared, "We won't forsake our backing for Ukraine."

16:25 German Registration for Ukrainian Cars starting October

As of October, refugees from Ukraine need to register their vehicles in Germany. This is only applicable if their cars have been in the country for more than a year. The German government has set the legal framework for this. Until September 30, Ukrainian vehicles are still exempted from these regulations due to the state's exceptions. The new process is detailed in a FAQ document developed by the Federal Ministry of Transport in collaboration with the states. The owners must submit documents such as a ID with a Latin name, the Ukrainian registration certificate, and proof of insurance to the authorities. Digital Ukrainian documents are not accepted. After registration, the Ukrainian license plates will be replaced.

15:40 Civilian Casualties in Russian Attacks in Kharkiv

There have been numerous Russian missile attacks in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, leading to civilian casualties. According to Governor Oleh Synyehubov, the death toll has risen to three. More than a dozen people have been injured. It is reported that a missile directly hit a high-rise building. Mayor Ihor Terechov had previously reported about missile attacks in four city districts and two damaged high-rises on Telegram.

15:15 German Military Exercises in Hamburg Harbor

From Thursday to Saturday, the German military is conducting a large-scale defense exercise in the Hamburg Harbor, titled "Red Storm Alpha". The Landeskommando Hamburg will be securing a part of the harbor with home protection forces, including creating a checkpoint. The purpose of the exercise is to protect critical defense infrastructure, maintain the same situation picture at all levels, and communicate effectively with all participants. Civilian traffic will not be affected by the exercise. After the recent unlawful Russian attack on Ukraine, a conventional war in Europe is a possibility within the next 5 years, according to an announcement. NATO aims to counter this collective effort, requiring the rapid deployment of allied troops from west to east. Germany, due to its strategic location, needs to practice military transportation, food supply, bed distribution, or resource management, as well as secure entire vehicle columns to potentially deter attacks.

14:30 Zelensky seeks US investments for energy sector revival

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has been meeting with US business representatives to secure investments for the recovery of the damaged energy sector during his trip. "The main goal was preparing the Ukrainian energy system for winter," Zelensky wrote on social media. The country fears power outages this winter due to war damage caused by Russia. Zelensky proposed incentives. "This is our proposal. This is part of our victory plan," he said in a published video. The meeting also included representatives from energy, finance, and insurance companies, as well as the head of the US Agency for International Development (USAID), Samantha Power.

13:55 Ukrainian offensive in Kursk seen as a success

There is a divide among observers over whether the Ukrainian offensive in the Russian region of Kursk is a success or failure for Kyiv. Military expert Nico Lange considers it a success and wrote on X: "Imagine if Zelensky had to lead peace talks in New York without the Kursk offensive. The value and success of the Kursk offensive becomes clear in itself."

13:17 Kyiv's victory plan includes NATO membership invitation

An invitation to join NATO is part of Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky's victory plan for Kyiv. Zelensky's office head, Andriy Yermak, stated at an appearance in New York that the country's allies should extend an invitation for membership to NATO, disregarding Russia's escalation threats. The plan consists of military and diplomatic elements. Russia started its war against Ukraine, in part, because of Kyiv's aspirations to join NATO.

12:42 Russia insists on war aims despite Ukrainian peace statements

Despite Kyiv's attempts to negotiate, Russia is maintaining its war aims in Ukraine. According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, "As soon as these goals are achieved in some way, the special military operation will be completed," referring to brutally invasive Russian incursions that have lasted for 2.5 years. He responded to Volodymyr Zelensky's statements that an end to the war is closer than many expect, during his US trip. Zelensky is presenting his victory plan in the US to put pressure on Moscow and encourage negotiations. Russia's war aims include controlling Ukrainian regions like Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia. Moscow also aims to prevent Ukraine from joining NATO. In the past, the removal of the government in Kyiv has also been mentioned. Many experts believe that Russia's ultimate goal is complete control over Ukraine.

11:59 The Situation in Wuhledar Worsens - Russians Allegedly Using Deceptive TacticsAccording to a military source close to the Ukrainian forces, the situation in Wuhledar is critical and worsening. "The Russians are attempting to surround the city and are simultaneously bombarding it with artillery and other means." No recent entry of Russian forces has been reported (as of 09:27). "Surviving until the end means sacrificing our military forces and the remains of Wuhledar, which is unacceptable. We should have considered the consequences sooner, but now it's too late. The soldiers of the 72nd Brigade continue to fight despite the circumstances." According to Nexta, a European news outlet, Russia is once again employing the "scorched earth" tactic by heavily bombing Wuhledar from the air.

11:15 New Satellite Images Reveal Extensive Damage in Russian Ammunition DepotsUkraine has recently carried out successful attacks on Russian ammunition depots, destroying a vast amount of Russian rockets, artillery shells, and other supplies. High-resolution images from Maxar show the extent of the most recent attacks in Oktyabr'sk and Toropets.

10:46 Devastating Attacks in Saporishzhia: One Dead, Several Injured, and Significant DamageRussian attacks on the southeastern Ukrainian city of Saporishzhia have resulted in one fatality and six injuries, according to authorities. The area was hit by "heavy aerial bombings" within two hours on Monday evening, as reported by the state civil defense service. "One person died, and six others were injured, including a 13-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy," writes regional governor Ivan Fedorov on Telegram. In addition, an infrastructure facility and residential buildings were set on fire. A city administration employee claims that 74 apartment blocks and 24 private houses were damaged in various parts of the city.

10:07 Munz on the "Admiral Kuznetsov" Crew: "The Aircraft Carrier May Never Sail Again"According to a Forbes report, the crew of the Russian aircraft carrier "Admiral Kuznetsov" is reportedly being deployed to the front. The ship is notorious for its series of incidents, explains Rainer Munz, an ntv correspondent based in Moscow. The deployment of the crew could be a sign of Russia's financial struggles:

09:27 Wuhledar on the Brink? Russian Troops Reportedly Breaking ThroughRussian troops have reportedly advanced on the eastern Ukrainian town of Wuhledar, according to state media and bloggers. "Russian units have entered Wuhledar - the battle for the city has begun," writes a pro-Russian military blogger, Yuri Podolyaka. Other pro-Russian war bloggers report the attack. State Russian media claim that Wuhledar, located in the Donetsk region, has been surrounded and fighting is ongoing in the city's eastern sectors. According to military expert Colonel Reisner, Russian troops are approaching Wuhledar from multiple directions, putting the city at risk of being encircled.

08:59 Russian and Ukrainian Forces Clash with Drones During the NightRussian air defense forces, according to official reports, shot down 13 Ukrainian drones overnight. Six drones were intercepted over the regions of Belgorod and Kursk, and one over the region of Bryansk, as reported by the official Russian news agency TASS, citing the Russian Ministry of Defense. Ukraine's air force, on the other hand, claims it was attacked by Russia with 81 drones and four missiles overnight. 79 drones were either shot down or forced to crash. No immediate reports of casualties or damage have been received.

08:17 Denmark's Strong Memo on Long-Range Attacks Against RussiaDanish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen is urging NATO allies to approve the use of longer-range weapons against Russia. "I propose putting an end to the discussion about red lines," Frederiksen tells Bloomberg. She believes that the most important red line has already been crossed - "when Russia invaded Ukraine". She will never allow Russians to decide what is right in NATO, Europe, or Ukraine, Frederiksen adds.

07:38 Russian Casualties Rearranged and Reported Missing to Reduce ExpensesA phone call leaked by Ukrainian military intelligence alleges that fallen Russian soldiers on the battlefield are being buried and reported missing to avoid paying generous compensations to their families. "They kill them, the battles continue, it's hot, they start to stink, so we bury them right there, and then they're considered missing. And if they're missing, the family doesn't get paid. Understand?" a man explains to a resident of the Russian region of Belgorod in the leaked phone call. Compensation for each fallen soldier is said to be between $67,500 and $116,000.

06:59 Russian Stance Indicates No End to Conflict, according to ISW Despite Ukrainian President Zelensky advancing his "victory plan" in the U.S., Russia shows no signs of interested in resolving the conflict. The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) observes that Russia publicly dismisses any peace settlement that does not involve the Ukrainian government's total surrender and the dismantling of Ukraine as a state. Russian high-ranking officials have expressed objection to joining the next peace summit, and Kremlin spokesman Peskov emphasizes that Russia is not prepared to negotiate under any conditions except Ukrainian surrender. ISW maintains that Russia has no intention of engaging in genuine peace negotiations with Ukraine and merely employs the term 'peace plans' and 'negotiations' to put pressure on the West to force Ukraine to make unilateral concessions regarding its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

06:27 Zelensky Stresses Prompt U.S. Actions to Accelerate Russian WithdrawalAccording to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, prompt action by the U.S. government could expedite the withdrawal of Russian aggression against Ukraine in the coming year. In his post on Telegram following his meeting with a bipartisan delegation of the U.S. Congress, Zelensky noted that there is a present opportunity to amplify cooperation between Ukraine and the U.S. He is in the U.S. for participating in UN General Assembly sessions and presenting his "victory plan" to the U.S. administration.

05:44 Juvenile Arsonists Damage Mi-8 Helicopter in OmskLast Saturday, two teenagers set fire to a Mi-8 helicopter at a Russian airbase in Omsk through the use of a Molotov cocktail, as reported by the Telegram channel Baza. The 16-year-olds were subsequently arrested and allegedly admitted receiving a $20,000 compensation for the attack via Telegram. The helicopter sustained substantial damage, Russian media reports. This incident mirrors a similar occurrence on September 11, when two young boys torched a Mi-8 helicopter at the airport in Noyabrsk, Tyumen region. Incidents of sabotage like train derailments have been surfacing in diverse Russian regions. In late January, the Ukrainian military intelligence service (HUR) claimed some Russian railways had been assaulted by unidentified adversaries of the Putin regime.

04:44 G7 Ponders Missile Delivery to Ukraine, Risking Russian RetaliationThe foreign ministers of the G7 nations will debate the possibility of supplying long-range missiles to Ukraine, placing Russian territory within reach, on Monday. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell announced this on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. Moreover, Russia is receiving new arms, including Iranian rockets, despite Tehran's consistent denials.

03:50 Zelensky: Peace Appears Nearer Than Anticipated Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is optimistic about the imminent end of the war with Russia. "I believe we are closer to peace than we think," Zelensky stated in an interview with U.S. broadcaster ABC News. He predicted that the conflict would soon conclude, urging the U.S. and other allies to continue sponsoring Ukraine.

02:50 Casualties from Russian Assaults on Saporizhzhia On Tuesday evening, Russian troops carried out yet another attack on southeastern Ukrainian city of Saporizhzhia, resulting in one fatality and five injuries, according to the regional governor, Ivan Fedorov. A city official cited by the public broadcaster Suspilne referred to a 13-year-old girl among the wounded. At least 23 people were injured in previous attacks on the city on the same day and the night prior. Fedorov posted on Telegram that two houses were destroyed in the most recent attack, although it remains unclear which type of weapon was used. Russian forces also targeted the city's infrastructure, triggering a fire that was soon contained by emergency services without causing any injuries.

01:29 Ukrainian Forces Struggle Under Pressure in PokrovskThe Ukrainian military reports persisting pressure in the eastern part of the country. "The situation in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove area remains severe," the General Staff in Kyiv reported in its evening update. Out of the total 125 Russian attacks along the front, over 50 were initiated in this sector. "The main efforts of the enemy have been concentrated near Pokrovsk," the Ukrainian military leadership specified. While independent observers attribute the Ukrainians' success in slowing down the Russian advance towards strategically vital Pokrovsk, the situation remains treacherous for the defenders in Kurakhove further south. Russian troops' advances near the mining town of Hirnyk risk encircling several Ukrainian units. A similar circumvention of defensive positions is also suggested further south near the city of Vuhledar, which the Russians had previously failed to seize through frontal assaults.

00:28 American Man Convicted in Russia for Unauthorized Child ExitAn American man has been sentenced to six years in labor camp in Russia for attempting to leave the country with his Russian son without obtaining the mother's consent. A court in the Kaliningrad enclave found the man guilty of attempted "unauthorized departure" and handed down the sentence. According to the verdict, the American attempted to leave with his four-year-old son for Poland in July 2023. "Without obtaining the mother's authorization, he attempted to exit the country with the child," the court explained on the Telegram messaging platform. He attempted to cross the border into Poland through a forested area but was stopped by border guards. Tensions between the US and Russia are running high due to the conflict in Ukraine.

23:14 Death Toll Rises in Russian Village Attack Near Ukraine BorderThree deaths have been reported in an attack on a Russian village near the Ukrainian border, according to local authorities. The village of Archangelskoe, located five kilometers from the border, was "hit by Ukrainian artillery" on Monday, the governor of the Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, reported on the Telegram messaging service. Two adults and a teenager were killed, and two others were injured, including a child, he added.

22:13 Zelensky Praises Scholz for German Aid Post New York MeetingUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed gratitude towards German Chancellor Olaf Scholz after their meeting in New York. "We are profoundly appreciative of Germany's support," Zelensky tweeted. "Together, we have saved countless lives, and we can certainly boost security across the entire European continent." Scholz, however, reiterated Germany's stance of not providing Ukraine with advanced weaponry.

21:35 Forbes: Russia's Lone Aircraft Carrier in Deterioration, Crew Sent to Ukrainian Conflict

Russia has only one aircraft carrier, the "Admiral Kuznetsov," which has made headlines for its limited deployments since its launch in the 80s despite numerous setbacks. As per Forbes reports, the 15,000-strong Kuznetsov crew is being diverted to participate in the Ukrainian conflict, not aboard the aircraft carrier, but as a separate battalion. Russia is employing such measures to meet its monthly recruitment demands, estimated at 30,000 new soldiers, while the Kuznetsov itself falls into further disrepair and is likely to remain stationary along the Murmansk coastline.

You can find all previous updates here.

14:45 Military Operations Affecting Civilian Infrastructure in KharkivDespite ongoing negotiations, Russian military operations continue to pose a threat to civilian infrastructure in Kharkiv. The recent missile strike on a high-rise building has resulted in civilians being injured and killed.

14:10 Impact of Military Exercises on Regular Traffic in Hamburg HarborDuring the upcoming "Red Storm Alpha" military exercises in Hamburg Harbor, regular traffic may be affected. The Landeskommando Hamburg will be securing a part of the harbor with home protection forces, which could potentially lead to temporary closures or delays in regular traffic.

Read also: