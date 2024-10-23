At 16:42, Putin underscores the importance of economic robustness within the BRICS alliance

16:15 Scholz Shows Reservations towards Lindner's Ideas for Citizen Income Savings The Chancellery provides a reserved response to savings plans from Finance Minister Christian Lindner, who wants to save money on housing expenses for those on citizen income and Ukrainian refugees by reducing housing costs. (Refer to the 06:02 AM entry) Chancellor Olaf Scholz has chilly commented that he's "taken note of the Finance Minister's remarks." Moreover, Chancellor Scholz's spokesperson Steffen Hebestreit mentions, "At this moment, there are no overall federal government strategies in place." Lindner spewed his thoughts to "Wirtschaftswoche," intending to reconsider social benefits and halt citizen income for Ukrainian refugees, who should only receive asylum-seeker benefits and employment assistance instruments. Furthermore, Lindner proposes assigning separate refugee statuses for Ukrainians and having citizen income recipients receive housing allowances as a flat rate, not based on actual costs.

15:51 North Korean Soldiers in Russia: Thousands Reported for Training According to official statements from the US government, "thousands" of North Korean soldiers are currently undergoing training in Russia. A US government representative mentions, "Thousands of North Korean soldiers are training in Russia." The government is unaware of their specific mission or if they will participate in combat in Ukraine. You can learn more about this here.

15:41 G7 Countries Agree on $50 Billion Loan for Ukraine The collective of seven major Western industrialized nations has consented to granting Ukraine a $50 billion (approx. €46 billion) loan, guaranteed by interest payments on frozen Russian assets, as per US government statements. Partners have agreed upon the details, says a US government representative. A US government official claims that $20 billion will come from the US, while the remaining $30 billion will be provided by the EU, Britain, Canada, and Japan.

15:26 Ukraine to Receive Three Mirage Fighter Jets from France As reported by "La Tribune," France will first send three Mirage 2000-5s to Ukraine during the early part of 2025. "France will deliver three Mirage 2000-5s to Ukraine in the first quarter of 2025," the newspaper noted. The Mirage 2000 is a multi-role combat aircraft of the fourth generation, developed by Dassault Aviation in the 1970s. The Mirage 2000-5 version was developed in the early 1990s. You can learn more about this here.

14:57 NATO: "Evidence" Shows Deployment of North Korean Troops in Russia NATO claims to have "evidence" that North Korea has dispatched its own troops to Russia. NATO allies have confirmed the presence of North Korean soldiers, according to NATO spokesperson Farah Dakhlallah. "If these troops are intended to participate in combat in Ukraine, this would signify a significant escalation of North Korea's support for Russia's unlawful conflict," she emphasized. Earlier, the US had already reported that it had ascertained intelligence indicating the presence of North Korean soldiers in Russia. "If they plan to participate in this conflict on Russia's behalf, that would constitute a major problem," US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin emphasized. This situation would have consequences not only in Europe but also in the Indo-Pacific region. According to South Korea's intelligence agency, North Korea has reportedly sent a total of 3,000 soldiers to Russia. The troops are reportedly stationed in military facilities, where they are allegedly being prepared for deployment against Ukraine.

14:32 Deaths and Injuries in Donetsk Region due to Russian Attacks Russian attacks on the Donetsk region on Tuesday resulted in the deaths of three civilians. This was confirmed by Vadym Filashkin, head of the military administration of the Donetsk region, on Telegram. "Three residents of the Donetsk region were killed by the Russians on October 22: two in Oleksandro-Kalynove and one in Riznykivka. Seven more people were injured in the oblast during the day." Homes, vehicles, and a gas pipeline were also harmed. Since the invasion began, Russian attacks in the Donetsk region have reportedly led to the deaths of 2,831 civilians and the injury of 6,329.

13:58 Peace for Ukraine: EU Urges BRICS Nations to Put Pressure on Putin Russia welcomes the peace initiative initiated by China and Brazil, which was discussed during the bilateral talks during the BRICS summit in Russia's Kazan. The state-run Russian news agency reported, quoting a representative from the Russian Presidential Administration. China and Brazil, along with Russia, are founding members of the BRICS group. The peace initiative is targeted at avoiding further expansion of the conflict zone. A peace conference should be held with the participation of Ukraine and Russia to discuss all plans for peace. While China has repeatedly called for an end to the war in public, it has never criticized Russia or accused it of initiating the invasion. Prior to the BRICS summit, the EU urged its participants to urge President Putin to cease the Ukraine conflict. "We anticipate that all participants in the summit" - more than 20 heads of state and government - "will address President Putin accordingly," said an EU spokesperson.

The Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) and the National Police have successfully thwarted a planned terrorist attack in Kyiv, as reported on their Telegram channel. Conducting a special operation, they apprehended two Russian operatives who were preparing to detonate a homemade explosive device at a busy location in the Ukrainian capital. The SBU's counterintelligence reveals that their objective was to cause mass casualties and instill fear among the city's residents. It is alleged that a 20-year-old individual from Zaporizhzhia, seeking quick money, was remotely recruited by Russian intelligence services through Telegram channels. She then enlisted her 26-year-old partner for collaboration.

13:00: US Supports Information - Over 200 North Koreans Already in Russia

As per South Korea's intelligence agency, a significant number of North Korean special forces have undergone training in Russia's Far East in recent weeks, according to the Wall Street Journal (WSJ). US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin corroborates this, stating, "We have evidence of that." However, the purpose of their presence in Russia is still uncertain. "We're still trying to decipher that," he said. An estimated 1500 North Korean special forces have allegedly been transported to Russia by Russian naval ships, with Pyongyang planning to dispatch up to 12,000 soldiers to support Russia. The reported agreement between the two nations is believed to have been orchestrated in June during Putin's visit to North Korea. It is also speculated to entail the supply of artillery shells to Russia, with North Korea receiving food and fuel in return. You can read more about this here.

12:36: Russian Man Accused of Killing Two Ukrainian Soldiers in Bavaria

Following the violent deaths of two Ukrainian soldiers undergoing surgery for war injuries at the Murnau accident clinic in April, the General Prosecutor's Office in Munich has filed murder charges against a Russian male. The 57-year-old is suspected of killing the two soldiers after arguing about the situation in Ukraine. The prosecutor's office stated, "As a fervent supporter of exaggerated Russian nationalism, he vigorously backed Russia's aggression against Ukraine." The defendant felt "insulted in his national pride" due to the argument, leading him to commit the act.

12:13: Fiala Assures Delivery of 500,000 Artillery Shells to Kyiv by Year's End

According to reports from Prague, the Czech initiative to supply artillery ammunition to Ukraine is expected to fulfill its goal of furnishing 500,000 rounds to Kyiv by the end of the year. Prime Minister Petr Fiala of the Czech Republic stated this, with Germany and other nations like Denmark and the Netherlands contributing significantly to the project. Fiala anticipates a steady flow of deliveries continuing into the following year without specifying an exact timeline. A total of around 1.6 billion euros has been pledged by 15 EU and NATO countries for the acquisition of approximately 800,000 rounds of ammunition from external sources. Countries are also providing ancillary services, such as logistical assistance. The origin of the military materials is being kept under wraps.

11:41: West's Position Diminishes as a Result of BRICS Summit

Security analyst Joachim Weber suggests that the West should be concerned about its position due to the clash of interests at the BRICS summit in Kazan, according to ntv. He believes that Guterres' UN participation criticism is unwarranted.

11:18: Bazhaev Remains on EU Sanctions List but Maintains Italian Luxury Resort

Despite being on the EU sanctions list five months ago, Russian oligarch Musa Bazhaev maintained ownership of a luxury resort on Sardinia, as reported by the Financial Times. This revelation stemmed from the annual report of Retivia Investments, based in Cyprus, which manages various assets, including the renowned Hotel Forte Village, worth over 700 million euros. The report raises questions about why Italian authorities did not take necessary measures to freeze the assets soon after Bazhaev's placement on the EU sanctions list on April 8, 2022. Sources disclosed that Bazhaev had owned Forte Village since at least 2014. Furthermore, a false entry in the Cypriot company register was discovered, falsely indicating that Retivia Investments had been sold to a Bazhaev relative on February 25, 2022, a day following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

10:38 Inefficient Use of Military Resources by Kremlin Leading to Massive Losses - Over 3500 Tanks Gone Towards PokrovskRussia's mishandling isn't limited to its soldiers, often referred to as "cannon fodder" by Western experts, but also extends to its military equipment. Since the commencement of the conflict, the Russian military has seen a significant loss of approximately 3500 tanks, as reported by the Oryx portal. This number includes roughly 5500 armored personnel carriers and infantry fighting vehicles, and much more. Even for Russia, these figures are rather alarming and show no signs of decreasing, despite its current advantage in the conflict. In its current assault towards Pokrovsk, the Kremlin's forces have lost 545 tanks and more than 1000 infantry fighting vehicles in a single year. Pokrovsk, with a population of around 50,000 people, may not be large, but its strategic location and role as an essential transport hub make its loss a substantial one. The material cost is immense, and due to Russia's production rate of new tanks, it struggles to keep up. Furthermore, the number of tanks and armored vehicles from the 1950s and 1960s being deployed reveals the extent of the Kremlin's limited reserves.

10:16 Stronger Alliances - Rheinmetall to Establish Armaments Factory in the UKThe German defense conglomerate Rheinmetall is planning to establish a new armaments factory in the UK as a result of growing cooperation between the UK and Germany in the defense sector. On Tuesday, officials from both countries announced an agreement paving the way for collaboration on defense projects in various domains, including air, land, sea, space, and cyber. The factory's location has yet to be decided, and it is expected to produce its first guns in 2027. These weapons will be supplied to the British Army and exported to allied countries, a spokesperson from the Ministry of Defense said. With Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the 32 NATO countries are keen to strengthen their armed forces and boost cooperation.

09:44 Rumors of North Korean Deployment - NATO and Ukraine Await ConfirmationNATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte is yet to confirm reports of North Korean troops participating in Russia's conflict against Ukraine. Rutte said at a press conference, "I cannot confirm that at the moment. We will be updated by South Korea early next week." According to Rutte, Seoul will send experts to brief the North Atlantic Council on this topic early next week. After receiving this information, it will be determined whether North Korea is supporting Russia's aggression against Ukraine. Earlier, South Korea's national intelligence service reported that Pyongyang was sending troops to Russia to participate in the war in Ukraine. Ukrainian military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov claimed that the first North Korean soldiers are expected to arrive in the Russian region of Kursk today. Ukrainian forces captured the region several months ago and took numerous Russian soldiers as prisoners of war.

09:12 Postponed Meeting with Putin - Guterres Attends BRICS Summit

UN Secretary-General António Guterres visited Russia's city of Kazan on Thursday for the BRICS summit, as announced by local authorities. According to Russian officials, Guterres was also scheduled to meet with President Vladimir Putin during his stay. Their last meeting took place just a few weeks after the onset of Russia's military offensive against Ukraine. At that time, Putin reassured Guterres that he expected a "positive" outcome from the negotiations with Ukraine. However, since then, there have been no official negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv, and their positions appear to be irreconcilable. While in Russia, Guterres will express his stance on the Ukraine conflict and the requirements for a just peace, as per his deputy spokesman, Farhan Haq. In February, Guterres stated that the annexation of Ukrainian territories goes against the principles of the modern world.

08:30 Increased Irritation Among Kremlin - Baltic Command Established in RostockGermany's creation of a Baltic Command in Rostock has upset the Kremlin. Citing the Two-plus-four Treaty, the Russian government summoned the German ambassador to Moscow. However, German ambassador Alexander Graf Lambsdorff refutes these accusations and counterattacks with criticism, as reported by ntv correspondent Rainer Munz.

07:52 Russian Opinion Poll - Putin Widespread Support, Policy Changes SoughtA recent Russian opinion poll reveals a positive sentiment towards Russian President Vladimir Putin among the population, despite disagreement with some of the government's political actions, including the Ukraine conflict. The independent Russian polling agency Chronicles conducted the survey between September 10 and 17. It found that 78 percent of respondents approved of Putin's leadership as Russian president in general. However, they demanded that the government prioritize issues opposite to those enacted by Putin. Topics mentioned included:

domestic social and economic problems (83 percent)

a peace treaty with Ukraine that includes mutual concessions (61 percent)

restoration of relations with Western countries (43 percent)

German Finance Minister Christian Linder proposes a novel legal status for Ukrainian refugees to reduce welfare expenses and integrate more beneficiaries into the workforce. He suggests to these refugees, "We ought to consider a unique status for those escaping Ukraine," discussing the idea with "Wirtschaftswoche" magazine. His vision involves a blend of "asylum-seeker benefits coupled with the labor market tools of the fundamental security for job seekers." This would imply that asylum seekers wouldn't undergo an asylum process yet wouldn't automatically receive basic security benefits, which guarantee a social and economic minimum with social inclusion, even without employment.

05:15 Modi once more Enters Fray as Mediator in Ukraine Conflict for Putin

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi renews his mediation offer in the Ukraine conflict during the BRICS group meeting in Russia's Kazan. Addressing Russian President Putin, Modi states, "We staunchly back the earliest attainment of peace and stability." India hasn't previously stepped in as a mediator, unlike the more recent United Arab Emirates, which has managed several prisoner exchanges. According to Kremlin spokesman Peskov, the Ukraine topic was also addressed at Putin's meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, though he declines to specify the discussion details.

03:33 More Corruption Brewing: Official Accepts Payoffs from Conscripts

Bribery investigations related to military service lead Ukrainian security service (SBU) and prosecutors to discover around 416,000 euros in cash and valuables during a raid at the head of a health commission in Mykolaiv, southern Ukraine. The commission supervisor allegedly aided individuals in dodging military service by providing them with disability certificates. Bribery is a common practice in Ukraine to evade military service or secure exit permits. A comparable incident occurred recently in Chmelnytskyi, western Ukraine.

02:00 Ukraine Anticipates First North Korean Soldiers in Kursk Today

Ukrainian military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov anticipates the first North Korean soldiers' arrival at the Kursk frontline in Russia today. He discloses this information to the military blog "The War Zone," mentioning that exact figures and equipment specifics are still undisclosed. North Korea denies accusations of involvement in the conflict on Russia's side.

00:06 Estonia Advocates for Heightened NATO Defense Spending Target

Estonia's Prime Minister Kaja Kallas implores NATO partners to agree on a fresh target for defense spending. "All allies should spend at least 2.5 percent," she declares after meeting with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg in Tallinn. She contends that the current 2% GDP target for defense spending "doesn't correspond to today's security situation" and suggests that NATO countries aim to achieve 2.5% as a common objective, conveying a strong message to both adversaries and allies.

22:20 Anti-Cooperation Protest against Russian Nuclear Firm in Lower Saxony

In response to a potential cooperation between a Russian nuclear energy company and the fuel rod factory in the Lower Saxon town of Lingen, anti-nuclear activists are calling for a demonstration. Alexander Vent from the Lingen Alliance AgiEL (Anti-Nuclear Power Activists in the Emsland) states, "We fear that Lingen will eventually serve as a hub for the Russian nuclear industry." For over four decades, fuel rods for European nuclear power plants have been manufactured in Lingen. Advanced Nuclear Fuels plans to create fuel rods for Soviet-designed nuclear power plants in Eastern Europe, making them less reliant on Russian supplies. To produce the Russian-type fuel rods, Framatome intends to collaborate with a subsidiary of the Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom. From an anti-nuclear standpoint, cooperation with the Russian state corporation signifies long-term reliance on the Kremlin's goodwill.

21:55 NATO-Ukraine Command in Hesse Nears Readiness

According to NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, the establishment of the new NATO-Ukraine Command in Wiesbaden is progressing, with the possibility of becoming fully operational by the end of the year. He advises during a gathering with Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal in Tallinn that many allies have already supplied personnel. The establishment of the new NATO-Ukraine Command called NSATU (Nato Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine) was approved at the NATO summit in Washington in June. It is intended to coordinate weapons deliveries and training activities for the Ukrainian armed forces.

21:07 Lindner: EU to Contribution 18 Billion to Ukraine Loan

Christian Lindner, German Finance Minister, reveals that the EU is planning to contribute around 18 billion euros to an international loan for Ukraine. Addressing a gathering in New York, Lindner expresses gratitude for the USA's apparent intention to contribute around 20 billion dollars. He concludes that this fosters the conditions for the EU's support in theAmount of 18 billion euros. The loan, totaling 50 billion US dollars, was agreed upon at a G7 summit in June and will be secured by interest payments from frozen Russian assets. An agreement is expected by the week's end.

20:49 Zelensky: Pressure on North Korea Not Sufficient

Due to potential deployment of North Korean soldiers supporting Russia in a potential conflict, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is urging global pressure on the North Korean leadership. "If North Korea can intervene in the European conflict, then the pressure on this regime isn't sufficient," Zelensky said in a video message. "It's clear that Pyongyang, like Moscow, disregards human life and doesn't value people." The expansion of Russia's aggression in Europe needs to be stopped, as rumors of Russia bolstering its troops with North Korean soldiers have been circulating for days. South Korea has also shared intel, suggesting the training of up to two North Korean military units or possibly even two brigades, totaling 12,000 soldiers.

20:12 Kremlin: Putin and Xi discuss Ukraine and the WestRussian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping reportedly discussed the Ukraine conflict and relations with the West during the BRICS summit, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov. Given that both countries' interests are being targeted by Western nations, Peskov mentioned that there were topics of interest for both countries to discuss. He described the conversation between Putin and Xi Jinping as concentrated but vague in content, with both leaders dedicating "not insignificant time" to the Ukraine conflict.

19:39 South Korea to brief NATO on North Korea's assistance to RussiaSouth Korean diplomats will visit NATO's Brussels headquarters next week to share information about North Korea's potential involvement in Russia's invasion of Ukraine. NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte said in a press conference with Estonian Prime Minister Kristjan Jarvis that the main topic of discussion will be the possibility of North Korea sending troops to Ukraine, which would significantly escalate the conflict. Rutte reiterated that there is currently no confirmation of North Korean soldiers actively fighting in Ukraine, but will receive new information from South Korea next week.

19:08 Waning support for Ukraine aid in Germany and PolandSupport for military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine has declined significantly in both Germany and Poland since the beginning of Russia's invasion, according to a recent German-Polish barometer survey. In Germany, initial support for military aid to Ukraine was at 58%, with 23% opposing. Now, support has dropped to 49%, while opposition has risen to 31%. In Poland, from an initial 63% in support of its military aid to Kyiv, support dropped to 87% shortly after the war began, with only 5% opposed. However, as of the most recent survey, support has returned to 63%, while opposition has risen to 20%.

