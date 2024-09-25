At 16:25, starting from October, Ukrainian vehicles require German registrations.

16:40 Casualties Following Guided Bomb Attacks in Kharkiv's Eastern UkraineVarious Russian guided bomb attacks in Kharkiv's eastern Ukraine have led to civilian fatalities. As stated by Governor Oleh Synyehubov on Telegram, the death toll has risen to three. Over a dozen people have been injured. Reports suggest that a guided bomb directly hit a high-rise building. Previously, Mayor Ihor Terechov had mentioned bomb attacks in four city districts and the damage to two high-rises.

15:15 German Military Sets Up Defense Exercise in Hamburg HarborFrom Thursday to Saturday, the German military will orchestrate a significant defense exercise named "Red Storm Alpha" in Hamburg harbor. The Landeskommando Hamburg will secure a section of the harbor with home protection forces, as announced by the military. Key parts of the exercise involve establishing a checkpoint and safeguarding vital defense infrastructure. Civilian traffic will remain unaffected and uninterrupted during this exercise. After Russia's unprovoked attack on Ukraine, there's a possibility of a conventional war in Europe within the next five years, as per a statement. NATO aims to jointly counter this scenario, which necessitates a swift deployment of allied troops from west to east. "Germany, due to its strategic location, holds the role of a hub. Consequently, the organization of military transports by rail, road, or air, the supply of resources such as food, beds, or fuel, and the securing of entire vehicle columns must be practiced to have a credible deterrent impact," the statement continued.

14:30 Zelenskyy Encourages Investment in Ukraine's Energy Sector in the USUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged business representatives during his US visit to invest in the beleaguered energy sector. The primary focus was on preparing the Ukrainian energy system for the winter, as stated on social networks by the head of state. The country is apprehensive about facing power outages once more this winter due to the war-related damage inflicted by Russia. Zelenskyy presented special incentives. "This is a proposal from us. This is one of the points of our victory plan," he said in a published video. The gathering in New York included representatives from energy, finance, and insurance companies, as well as the head of the US Agency for International Development (USAID), Samantha Power.

13:55 Military Expert Labels Ukrainian Offensive in Kursk a SuccessThere's disagreement among many observers regarding whether the Ukrainian offensive in Kursk represents a triumph or a challenge for Kyiv. Military expert Nico Lange views it as the former, writing on X: "Consider if President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was in New York discussing the Ukrainian peace plan rather than the Kursk offensive. The Kursk offensive still underscores its importance and success even in this scenario."

13:17 Zelenskyy's "Victory Plan" Includes NATO Membership InvitationA NATO membership invitation forms part of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's "victory plan" for Kyiv, as reported by Andriy Yermak, head of Zelenskyy's office, at a New York appearance. Zelenskyy believes that the partners of the country attacked by Russia should extend an invitation for NATO membership, disregarding Moscow's escalation warnings. Zelenskyy's plan involves both military and diplomatic action. Russia's instigation of war against Ukraine, in large part, stemmed from Kyiv's ambitions to join NATO.

12:42 Despite Kyiv's Peace Negotiations, Russia Persists in War GoalsRussia maintains its war objectives in Ukraine despite Kyiv's efforts towards negotiations, as stated by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov to Interfax. "Once these objectives are achieved in some way or another, the special military operation will come to an end," Peskov said in response to statements made by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who expressed optimism about the war ending sooner than many anticipate during his US trip. Zelenskyy is promoting his "victory plan" in the US to persuade Russia to enter talks. Russia's war goals include controlling at least the Ukrainian regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia, hindering Ukraine's NATO membership, and previously, ousting the government in Kyiv. Many experts believe that Russia's ultimate objective is the subjugation of the entire Ukraine.

11:59 Wuhledar Situation Worsens - Russian Troops May Use Underhand TacticsThe situation surrounding Wuhledar is critical and deteriorating, according to Deepstate. "The Russians are attempting to encircle the settlement while destructively bombarding it with artillery," Deepstate reported without mentioning the entry of Russian troops (as reported at 09:27). "Holding out until the end means putting the ruins over the cost of our military, which is unacceptable. We should have anticipated the consequences earlier, but it's now too late. The soldiers of the 72nd Brigade, however, are not surrendering and continue to fight." According to the Eastern European media outlet Nexta, Russia is resuming the "scorched earth" tactic by heavily bombing Wuhledar from the air.

11:15 High-Resolution Satellite Images Reveal Massive Damage in Russian Munitions DepotsUkraine has recently launched several successful attacks on munitions depots, causing widespread destruction of Russian rockets, artillery shells, and other materials. High-resolution satellite images from Maxar demonstrate the scale of the most recent attacks in Oktyabrsky and Toropez.

10:46 Catastrophic Strikes on Saporischschja: One Dead, Multiple Wounds, Extensive DamageRussian strikes on the southeastern Ukrainian city of Saporischschja have resulted in one fatal casualty and six injuries, as per official reports. During two hours past Monday evening, the region was bombarded with "extensive air assaults," the state civil defense agency announced. "A single man lost his life and six others were wounded, including a 13-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy," regional governor Ivan Fedorov stated on Telegram messaging service. A public facility and residential buildings were also engulfed in flames. A city administration official divulged that over 74 residential buildings and 24 private houses were damaged in various parts of the city.

10:07 Russian Aircraft Carrier Crew's Fate: "Aircraft Carrier Probably Won't Sail Again"According to Forbes, the crew of the Russian aircraft carrier "Admiral Kuznetsov" may be deployed to the frontline, a situation raised by Rainer Munz, an ntv correspondent from Moscow. The ship has a history of mishaps, Munz explains. This deployment could be another manifestation of Russia's financial struggles.

09:27 Wuhledar's Fortress: Is It About to Collapse? Russian Forces Allegedly EnterState media and bloggers report that Russian forces have entered the eastern Ukrainian town of Wuhledar. "Russian units have penetrated Wuhledar, initiating the siege of the city," Yuri Podolyaka, a pro-Russian military blogger born in Ukraine, wrote on the Telegram messaging service. Other pro-Russian war bloggers also echo these claims. State Russian media reveal that the city, situated in the Donetsk region, is encircled, and conflict is escalating east of the settlement. Colonel Reisner further stated to ntv.de that Russian troops are moving towards the city from multiple directions like a noose. "Wuhledar is in danger of being encircled. It must be presumed that the 72nd mechanized brigade, furnished with tanks and combat vehicles, will not manage to maintain the region."

08:59 Russia and Ukraine Shell Each Other with Drones overnightAs per state reports, Russia's air defenses downed 13 Ukrainian drones over the course of last night. Six were intercepted over Belgorod and Kursk regions, and one was taken down over Bryansk region, as reported by TASS news agency, quoting the Russian Defense Ministry. Ukraine's air force alleges that Russia attacked them with 81 drones and four missiles last night, and 79 drones were either shot down or forced to crash. There are no initial reports of injuries or property damage.

08:17 Danish PM's Firm Stance on Long-Range Strikes Against RussiaDanish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen advocates for allowing Ukraine's allies to use weapons with longer ranges against Russia. "I propose that we put an end to the debate about red lines," Frederiksen said in an interview with Bloomberg. The most significant red line has already been breached, she added. "That was when Russia invaded Ukraine." She emphasized that no one from Russia will dictate what's right in NATO, Europe, or Ukraine.

07:38 Alleged Russian Soldiers' Burials and Missing Reports to Avoid PaymentsA call published by Ukraine's military intelligence indicates that fallen Russian soldiers are being buried on the battlefield and declared missing to evade costly payments to their families. A concessionary from the Russian region of Belgorod reportedly said: "They kill them, the battles continue, it's hot, they start to stink, so we bury them right there, and then they're listed as missing. And if they're missing, the family doesn't receive compensation." Compensation for each fallen soldier reportedly ranges from $67,500 to $116,000.

06:59 Russia's Declarations Offer No Hope for Conflict ResolutionWhile Ukrainian President Zelenskyy promotes his "victory plan" in the US, there is no indication of peace settlement interest from Russia. According to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), the Kremlin continues to publicly advocate against a peace settlement that does not involve complete Ukrainian government defeat and dissolution of the Ukrainian state. "The ISW continues to assess that the Kremlin has no interest in sincere peace talks with Ukraine and will only reference 'peace plans' and 'negotiations' to pressure the West into compelling Ukraine to make preemptive concessions regarding its sovereignty and territorial integrity."

06:27 Zelenskyy: Resolute US Actions Could Expedite End to Russian AggressionAccording to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, decisive actions by the US government could speed up the end of Russian aggression against Ukraine next year. "At year's end, we have a genuine chance to fortify cooperation between Ukraine and the US," Zelenskyy wrote on his Telegram channel following a meeting with a US bipartisan congressional delegation. Zelenskyy is currently in the US to participate in UN General Assembly sessions and present his "victory plan" to the US government.

05:44 Teenagers Set Ablaze Mi-8 Helicopter in Omsk

Two teenagers set fire to a Mi-8 helicopter at a Russian airbase in Omsk last Saturday using a homemade incendiary device, as claimed by the Telegram channel Baza. The 16-year-olds were subsequently arrested and reportedly admitted to accepting a $20,000 bribe to carry out the arson attack. Russian media reports suggest significant damage to the helicopter as a result. This incident follows a similar attack on September 11, where two young boys set fire to a Mi-8 helicopter at the Noyabrsk airport in the Tyumen region. Incidents of sabotage have been on the rise in various regions of Russia, including train derailments. In January, Ukrainian military intelligence (HUR) alleged that some of Russia's railways had been targeted by unidentified adversaries of the Putin regime.

04:44 G7 to Consult on Long-Range Missile Deliveries to KyivThe foreign ministers of the G7 nations will convene on Monday to discuss the possibility of supplying long-range missiles to Ukraine, which could potentially reach Russian territory. This was disclosed by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell during the UN General Assembly. It is also implied that Russia is receiving new weaponry, including Iranian missiles, despite Tehran repeatedly denying such claims.

03:50 Zelensky Expresses Optimism on War Ending SoonUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expresses hope that the conflict with Russia may be drawing to a close. "I believe we are closer to peace than we think," Zelensky states in an interview with American broadcaster ABC News. He encourages continued international support for Ukraine as the end of the hostilities approaches.

02:50 Casualties Reported After Russian Aggression in SaporizhzhiaRussian forces launched the latest in a series of attacks on the southeastern Ukrainian city of Saporizhzhia last evening, resulting in one fatality, as per regional governor Ivan Fedorov. A city official, citing Suspilne, reports five injuries, including a 13-year-old girl. At least 23 individuals were hurt in earlier assaults on the city both during the day and in the preceding night. Fedorov reports on Telegram that two homes were destroyed in the latest attack. It remains unclear which type of weapon was used. Russian forces additionally targeted the city's infrastructure, sparking a fire that was quickly extinguished by emergency services without any injuries.

01:29 Ukrainian Troops Face Pressure in PokrovskThe Ukrainian military continues to be under pressure in the country's east, according to their own reports. The general staff in Kyiv notes in its evening situation report that the "situation in the Pokrovsk and Kurachove area remains tense." Over 50 of the 125 Russian attacks along the front occurred in this sector. "The main focus has been on Pokrovsk," the Ukrainian military leadership adds. While independent observers credit the Ukrainians with having slowed the Russian advance on strategically significant Pokrovsk, the situation remains perilous for the defenders in the vicinity of further south-easterly Kurachove. Several Ukrainian units risk being surrounded by Russian troop advances near Hirnyk, a mining town. A similar encirclement is also suggested further south near the city of Vuhledar, which the Russians have attempted to capture in the past through frontal assaults.

00:28 American Citizen Jailed for Child Abduction Attempt in RussiaA US citizen has been sentenced to six years in prison by a Russian court for attempting to leave the country with his Russian son without the mother's consent. The man was convicted of attempted kidnapping and will serve his sentence in a labor camp, as per court records. The incident occurred in July 2023 when the man tried to leave the country with his four-year-old son, without obtaining the mother's consent. He was allegedly caught attempting to cross the Russian-Polish border through a forested area by border guards. Tensions between the US and Russia are running high due to the Ukraine conflict.

23:14 Dead Reported After Russian Border ShellingThree individuals, including a teenager, have been reported dead in an attack on a Russian village close to the Ukraine border, as per local authorities. The village of Archangelskoe, five kilometers from the border, was allegedly attacked by Ukraine's military.

22:13 Zelensky Praises Scholz for German Aid after New York MeetingUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed gratitude towards German Chancellor Olaf Scholz for Germany's continuous support in a meeting in New York. "We are deeply appreciative of Germany's aid," Zelensky stated on X. "Together, we have saved many lives, and we can surely do more to strengthen security across the whole European continent." Scholz, however, reiterated Germany's stance of not supplying Ukraine with advanced weapons.

21:35 Forbes Update: Only Remaining Russian Warship's Crew Deployed to Ukraine ConflictRussia's sole functional warship, dubbed "Admiral Kuznetsov," has been in the limelight due to numerous technical glitches since its debut in the '80s, despite minimal operational uses. Recent reports by "Forbes" suggest that soldiers from the 15,000-strong crew of the Admiral Kuznetsov are being deployed to Ukraine's warfront. What's surprising is that they're not flying on their vessel but as a combat unit.

According to "Forbes," this move is aimed at fulfilling Russia's monthly manpower recruitment, which is estimated to be around 30,000 fresh recruits every month. Meanwhile, the condition of the Admiral Kuznetsov continues to deteriorate, making it increasingly probable that it will remain a fixed feature on Murmansk's shore, where it's been stationed for quite a while now.

