At 16:15, UK law enforcement is examining a fire at a post office and exploring potential ties to a parcel blaze in Leipzig.

15:48 "Bringing the Fight to Their Territory": CNN Joins Ukrainian Elite Drone Squad's StrikeCNN joins in the assault of a Ukrainian combat drone squad, starting from the launch of missiles to the explosion, in the late months of September. This squad has executed numerous such attacks, even extending into Russian territory.

15:27 France Deploys Newly Developed Suicide Drones to UkraineFrance supplies newly designed suicide drones to Ukraine. According to the French Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu, tests have been successful. These drones are the result of Franco-German defense conglomerate KNDS's development, with France planning to procure 2000 units, as reported by "La Voix du Nord" based on earlier information from the defense ministry. According to KNDS, these drones can stay operational for 45 minutes and can detect, identify, and neutralize static or moving targets within a 5-kilometer radius. Initially, 100 of these remotely controlled explosive devices will be delivered to Ukraine. These drones are said to assist the Caesar howitzers that France is providing to Ukraine.

15:02 Weber: The Gravity of the Situation in Zelenskyy - "NATO Has No Plan B"Security expert Joachim Weber states that main points in Zelenskyy's "triumph plan" cannot be implemented presently. He explains why the declarations are still reasonable from Ukraine's perspective, and why NATO should swiftly consider a Plan B, as per his view in ntv interview.

14:38 Russian Lawmakers Approve Ban on "Promotion of Childless Lifestyle" PropagandaRussian politicians endorse a ban on "promotion of childless lifestyle" in its initial reading. The bill is unanimously approved by the legislators, as shown from the parliament live broadcast. Parliament Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin encouraged the legislators to support the ban. "Today, a war is being waged on the ideological front," he comments. The law would impact all public content, including internet, media, advertising, and films. Violations would result in fines of around 3,800 euros for individuals and 5 million rubles for businesses. Russia suffers from an aging population and low birth rates. The military confrontation in Ukraine is exacerbating the demographic dilemma. The Kremlin, the powerful Russian Orthodox Church, and prominent conservative figures in the public sphere staunchly advocate for "traditional values" as a barrier against liberal concepts from the West and as a means of curbing Russia's demographic decline.

14:09 Furious Believers Attack Soldiers and Invade Church in UkraineThe military officer responsible for Ukrainian city of Cherkassy orders that St. Michael's Cathedral will be assigned to a different denomination. Enraged followers of Moscow Patriarch stormed the church, resulting in chaotic scenes and several injuries.

13:54 Zelensky Urges "Threats as Peacemakers" in BrusselsUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky seeks support from EU leaders for his strategy to triumph against Russia in Brussels. Zelensky emphasizes the approach as creating "peace through threats." He suggests that Germany, France, Italy, the UK, and the US should ensure armed missile packages are stationed in Ukraine.

13:25 Imprisoned US Citizen Allegedly Abused in Russian Prison by InmateRecently incarcerated US citizen Stephen Hubbard is reportedly being subjected to abuse in Russian detention, according to another prisoner. The 72-year-old was allegedly beaten, starved, and submitted to electric shocks and forced sexual acts by Russian prison guards, claims Ukrainian soldier Igor Tychyko, who was later released. A Moscow court condemned Hubbard to six years and ten months in prison earlier this month for allegedly fighting as a mercenary for Ukraine.

12:50 "Time Bomb": Experts Warn of Russian Shipping Fleet's Environmental ThreatThe so-called Russian shipping fleet is contaminating the environment globally and poses a threat, as per an investigation by "Politico" and "SourceMaterial." At least nine notable pollution incidents by Russian ships in recent years have been documented. The report suggests a growing fleet of over 600 ships with unclear ownership often transporting oil on Moscow's behalf. Many of these ships are old, poorly maintained, and uninsured, making them hard to pursue responsibly for leaks or severe accidents. Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard deems them a "significant threat" to marine ecosystems. "The oil spills and the danger of oil slicks are horrifying," says Isaac Levi, head of the Europe-Russia program and an expert on ghost fleets at the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air. "It's a ticking bomb."

11:58 Moscow's Perspective on their Ukraine Conflict TriumphMoscow continues to promote their war in Ukraine as a triumph. They maintain a composed demeanor in response to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's "victory plan." However, disapproving voices are multiplying in Russia, with some, like condemned ultra-nationalist Girkin, even labeling it as a "strategic setback," as reported by ntv correspondent Rainer Munz.

11:34 Increased Russian Progress at Pokrovsk: Ukrainian Steel Output Could Decrease by HalfIf Russian troops manage to seize a crucial coal mine near Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region, Ukrainian steel production could plummet by half, according to Reuters, quoting Oleksandr Kalenkov, leader of the Ukrainian Steel Association. This specific type of coal is essential for coke production, a vital element in steel manufacturing. This is Ukraine's second most significant source of income after agriculture. In the initial eight months of this year, metal exports were worth approximately $2 billion, a substantial financial support for Ukraine.

Pokrovsk mine, the largest coking coal producer in Ukraine and one of the largest in Eastern Europe, is located 10 kilometers west of Pokrovsk. The mine provides coal for coke production, which is essential in steel manufacturing and is Ukraine's second most significant monetary source after agriculture. The eastern front near Pokrovsk has been a focal point for intense fighting and a key target of the Russian offensive in the Donetsk region. Pokrovsk serves as a significant logistic hub for Ukrainian forces.

11:05 Zelensky Heading to Brussels: "The Most Crucial Thing Now is Enhanced Protection for Ukraine Before Winter"Before the EU summit of heads of state and government in Brussels, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky pleads for additional aid for his country's "victory plan." "The most critical thing now is enhanced protection for Ukraine before winter," Zelensky says in a video message from the plane to Brussels, published on Telegram. The Ukrainian president will present his "victory plan" to his EU counterparts today. "All European heads of state and government will hear how we need to fortify our position," he says. "We must end this war justly."

11:05 Australia to Supply Kiev with Dozens of Abrams TanksAustralia will now provide 49 of its outdated Abrams M1A1 tanks to Ukraine, Defense Minister Richard Marles announces. The government will donate the majority of its US-made M1A1 tanks, worth around $150 million, to Ukraine – months after Kyiv requested them. In February, Marles had stated that this was not on their government's agenda.

10:46 NATO Chief: Discussions with Moscow Only from a Position of PowerThe new NATO Secretary-General, Mark Rutte, suggests that Ukraine should commence talks with Russia from a position of strength. "We are prepared, if necessary, in the long term," Rutte says before a meeting of NATO defense ministers in Brussels, where Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is also expected to attend. "Of course, we would like to reach a stage where Ukraine can negotiate with Russia from a position of strength. Until that moment comes, he (Zelenskyy) can rely on continued support."

10:15 "Closest Tank Battle I've Ever Witnessed" - Ukrainian Tank Destroys Russian Military VehicleAn Ukrainian tank has destroyed an enemy troop carrier in the Russian region of Kursk from an exceptionally close distance. Videos show the armored Russian vehicle being hit by a shell from the tank's cannon from just a few meters away. Shortly afterwards, a second Ukrainian tank fires another shot at the wreckage of the Russian military carrier. According to a Forbes report, the Ukrainian side is utilizing two tanks of types T-64 or T-72 from the 17th Tank Brigade of Ukraine. Former US General Mark Hertling describes the occurrence on X as "the closest tank battle I've ever witnessed."

09:52 Russian Airstrikes Also in Syria: Ten Civilians KilledRussia's military operations are not confined to Ukraine. There are also Russian airstrikes in northwest Syria, where, according to activists, ten people were killed and thirty others injured on Wednesday night. Among the ten civilians killed near the city of Idlib, there was also a child, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reports. Among the injured are fourteen children, it adds. Russia has struck a sawmill, a furniture workshop, and an olive oil factory on the outskirts of the city of Idlib, the observatory explains.

09:24 Deputy Commander of a Special Unit in the Moscow Region Shot DeadIn the Moscow region, the deputy commander of a military special unit was shot dead in his car. As reported by the independent Russian website "Important Stories" among others, an unidentified individual fired at the 44-year-old Nikita Klenkov from close range. He had returned from the war in Ukraine just a week ago.

08:55 Russian Ultra-Nationalist Predicts "Military Failure" in CampaignThe incarcerated Russian ultra-nationalist Igor Girkin predicts no achievements for Russia in the ongoing conflict. As stated by the Institute for the Study of War, the former officer believes that the summer and autumn offensive this year has not met its objectives. It's also unlikely to do so before the so-called mud season arrives. Girkin even mentions a "tactical military setback." According to Girkin, who is globally wanted for the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17, the Russian offensive in Kharkiv has come to a standstill, and the offensives in the Donetsk region have only pushed back Ukrainian positions without breaching the front line. The Russian forces would need their reserves to defend against the Ukrainian advance into the Kursk region. The Ukrainian defense has proven successful by repelling Russian offensives with minimal territory loss, launching strong counterattacks, preserving unused reserves, and maintaining morale within the military and society.

08:23 Swarms of Russian Drones Attacking UkraineOnce again, Russia is bombarding Ukraine with numerous drone assaults. The Ukrainian military reports that 22 out of 56 Russian drones were shot down during the nighttime attack, while 27 drones were widely believed to have been intercepted by electronic countermeasures and crashed. Two drones veered off towards Belarus, but five drones struck critical infrastructure in regions near the front, according to military sources. Power outages were reported in certain regions as a result of attacks on energy infrastructure in the southern Ukrainian region of Mykolaiv, where no casualties were reported.

07:55 SBU Detains Ukrenergo Security ChiefThe Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) has arrested one of the security chiefs at Ukrenergo, as per their own statements. He is accused of downplaying the Russian invasion, doubting the existence of an independent Ukrainian state, and approving the killing of civilians. Additionally, he allegedly disclosed information regarding the consequences of strikes on crucial infrastructure. Ukrenergo confirmed the suspension of one of their employees in connection with this case, expressing that "justifications for Russian aggression have no place in the Ukrenergo team." Ukrenergo also mentioned that nine of their employees have been killed during their duties by Russian attacks, and another eleven are at the front. If found guilty, the suspect faces up to eight years in prison and asset seizure.

07:23 US Ambassador Dashes Zelensky's NATO Membership HopesNATO currently has no plans to invite Ukraine to join the alliance in the near future, as stated by the US Ambassador to NATO, Julianne Smith, according to "Voice of America". "NATO's stance on this matter is quite clear. We stated at the 75th anniversary summit last summer that Ukraine is on a course towards membership and that Ukraine will one day become a member of the alliance. We are not at the stage where the alliance is discussing an immediate invitation," Smith said, ahead of the NATO defense ministers' meeting in Brussels. Zelensky unveiled his "victory plan" in Kyiv yesterday, with Ukraine's entry into NATO serving as its central focus.

06:56 Washington Postpones Ramstein MeetingThe US government has rescheduled a Ramstein meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group for November and will conduct it online, as announced by the White House. This decision followed a phone conversation between Biden and President Volodymyr Zelensky, during which discussions centered around providing further financial aid to Ukraine. Originally, Biden was scheduled to lead a session of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in Germany on October 12, but this event was postponed due to Hurricane "Milton". The Ukraine Defense Contact Group is a US-led group comprising over 50 nations, including all 32 NATO members, meeting annually at the US Air Base Ramstein in Germany. The group last met in Ramstein on September 6, marking the 24th gathering of the organization since its inauguration in April 2022.

06:30 Israeli Military Discovers "Advanced" Russian Weapons with HezbollahIsrael's military forces have discovered "advanced" Russian weapons at Hezbollah strongholds in southern Lebanon, as claimed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He informed the French daily "Le Figaro" that only the Lebanese Army is authorized to possess weapons south of the Litani River, based on a 2006 UN resolution. "Yet, Hezbollah has constructed hundreds of tunnels and hideouts in this area, where we have just discovered a number of advanced Russian weapons," the newspaper cited him as saying.

06:02 Ukraine Records Grim MilestoneA conference on mine clearance in Ukraine is taking place today in Lausanne. The UN considers Ukraine to be the world's most heavily mined nation. Potentially, an area twice the size of Bavaria is deemed a danger zone, along with mined maritime areas. Since the large-scale invasion on February 24, 2022, there have been more than 1,000 casualties from mines and unexploded ordnance, including 300 fatalities and 30 deaths in 2023 alone. More than 2,100 deminers are actively working. They have inspected more than 1,500 square kilometers - an area equivalent to Berlin and Hamburg combined - and neutralized more than 530,000 explosive items. The government estimates the total cost of removing all the mines to be approximately 30 billion euros.

05:05 Ukraine on High Alert due to Russian Drone AttacksLarge sections of Ukraine experienced a night-time assault by Russian combat drones. Alerts concerning air threats have been issued across numerous regions. So far, no harm or destruction has been reported. Reportedly, Russian air defense systems in the Bryansk border region have successfully intercepted three Ukrainian drones, as claimed by the region's governor, Alexander Bogomaz. No damage or casualties have been documented.

01:45 Ukraine-Lithuania to Launch Munitions FactoryUkraine and Lithuania have made public plans to collaborate on establishing a munitions factory. The factory will primarily manufacture versatile RDX explosives. Construction is scheduled to commence in Lithuania the following year.

00:04 DHL UK Warehouse Explosion: Investigators Pursue Russian LinksAn explosion turned up in a DHL warehouse in Birmingham, UK, following a warehouse fire. Anti-terror forces are currently probing the possibility of Russian sabotage as the cause, as per The Guardian's reports. On July 22, the explosion reportedly transpired due to a bomb in a package shipped via airplane. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. In simultaneous events, a DHL freight center in Leipzig, Germany, experienced an explosion, with the German Federal Prosecutor's Office taking over the inquiry. Sources indicate that this was an aggression masterminded by Russia.

23:01 Zelensky Heads to NATO MeetingVolodymyr Zelensky, President of Ukraine, has been confirmed to attend a NATO ministers' meeting on Thursday, as per an updated schedule. Zelensky shared his strategy for victory, encompassing an invitation for NATO membership today.

