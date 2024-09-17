At 15:51, Ukrainian forces targeted residential properties in Belgorod

15:14 Naval Exercises: Chinese Ships in Russian Vladivostok after a publicized military exercise announcement, two Chinese naval ships have docked in Vladivostok, Russia's Eastern territory, as per Russian sources. The Chinese coast guard ships have been invited by the Russian border guard and will stay until Friday, as the Russian Foreign Ministry clarifies. The purpose of this collaboration is to enhance strategic military partnership between China and Russia, as explained by Beijing. Consequently, naval and air forces from both nations will participate in exercises such as "North-Joint 2024" in the Japanese and Okhotsk seas near the Russian coastline. China will also join Russia's strategic exercise "Ocean-2024."

14:39 Baerbock's Alert: If Ukraine Falls, So Will Moldova German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock believes that aiding Ukraine is essential for Moldova's survival as well. "Every action we take to assist Ukraine contributes to Moldova's stability," Baerbock stated at a Moldova Partnership Platform meeting in Chisinau's capital. "It's obvious that Moldovans' primary concern is that if Ukraine falls, then Moldova will follow."

13:56 Ukraine: 97 Rescue Workers Lost Since Russian Invasion The war between Russia and Ukraine has resulted in the deaths of 97 Ukrainian emergency service personnel since the full-scale invasion, as reported by the service to Ukrinform. A total of 395 rescue workers have also been injured. Ukraine is commemorating "Rescuers' Day" today.

13:44 U.S. Newspaper: Russia and Ukraine Lost a Million Soldiers in the Russian-Ukraine conflict, numerous soldiers have been wounded or killed on both sides, according to the U.S. "Wall Street Journal." Ukraine has reported around 80,000 dead and 400,000 injured troops, as per the paper, quoting a confidential Ukrainian estimate. Russia, meanwhile, has suffered about 600,000 soldiers – 200,000 dead and 400,000 injured – according to estimates by Western intelligence services, the newspaper adds. Neither Kyiv nor Moscow discloses their own casualty figures.

13:21 Munz: Russia Recruits Contract Soldiers through Raid Operations by decree, Russia is aiming to increase its army strength to 1.5 million soldiers. This, as Rainer Munz analyses, sends a clear message beyond the Ukraine conflict and sheds light on where the soldiers are being sourced from.

12:55 Kremlin Pursues Army Expansion in Face of Escalating Threats at Borders The Kremlin justifies its plan to expand its military into the world's second-largest army due to growing threats at its boundaries. "This is due to the numerous dangers at our borders' edge," said Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskow in a press briefing. "It is a consequence of the intensely hostile environment at our Western borders and instability at our Eastern borders. This warrants appropriate measures." President Vladimir Putin ordered on Monday to boost the regular military size of Russia by 180,000 soldiers to 1.5 million active soldiers, making it the world's second-largest army after China.

12:30 Poll: Majority of Germans Reject Long-Range Missiles for Kyiv The government in Kyiv intends to target Russian military logistics – military airports, command centers, infrastructure. In the new RTL/ntv Trendbarometer, 64 percent of respondents are opposed to providing western weapons that "can also target areas deep inside Russia." 28 percent of respondents support this, but a majority advocating for such missile delivery exists only among Greens (53 percent) and FDP (58 percent). SPD supporters are divided (34 percent), with Union supporters showing even less support (31 percent). Among AfD supporters, 91 percent reject the transfer of long-range weapons, while 97 percent of BSW supporters oppose this move. The rejection is more widespread in the east at 83 percent compared to 61 percent in the west.

11:49 Accused Routt Supposedly Wanted to Assassinate Putin in 2022 Ryan Wesley Routt, the suspect in the attempted assassination of Donald Trump, reportedly expressed a desire to kill Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-Un in 2022, according to the "Wall Street Journal," citing nurse Chelsea Walsh. She worked in Ukraine in 2022 and met Routt several times. Walsh described him as the "most dangerous American" among those she encountered. He allegedly tried to join Ukrainian volunteer brigades to fight alongside Ukrainian forces.

11:18 "Russians in War" Film to be Screened at Festival Despite Safety Concerns The controversial documentary "Russians in War" will be shown at the Toronto International Film Festival, despite earlier concerns about safety. Organizers initially spoke of "significant threats" due to the film and announced that "Russians in War" would not be shown at the festival. The film, directed by Russian-Canadian filmmaker Anastasia Trofimova, features footage of Russian soldiers at the front in Ukraine. The Ukrainian ambassador to Canada criticized the decision, stating that the festival is "serving as a platform for Russian propaganda."

The Russian envoy to Berlin, Sergei Nechaev, has issued a word of warning regarding prospective peace discussions pertaining to the conflict in Ukraine. According to Nechaev, expressed on Deutschlandfunk, a peace proposal is essential first. Once a plan is in place, Russia can assess how well it aligns with its own perspectives. Nechaev's remarks were in response to statements made by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who advocated for stepped-up efforts to negotiate peace during a ZDF summer interview a week prior. Scholz acknowledged the likelihood of another peace summit and agreed with Ukrainian President Zelensky that Russia should be included.

10:31 UN Development Program Aids Ukraine for Winter's Challenges

Ukraine's primary energy provider, Naftogaz, is forging closer ties with the UN Development Program (UNDP) for energy security concerns. Fears are mounting regarding the potential impact of Russian air strikes on crucial infrastructure, which may cause a severe winter for Ukrainians, with numerous power, heat, and water shortages. The UNDP aims to minimize disruptions in the population's supply, utilizing gas-powered generators.

09:55 After Sumy Assault, 280,000 Without Power

In the Ukrainian province of Sumy, which was targeted with Russian Shahed drones early in the morning, an estimated 280,000 residents remain without power. Ukrainian air defense forces claim to have downed 16 drones, but those that made it through caused substantial damage to critical infrastructure.

09:28 Ukraine: Russian Forces reportedly Slay Ukrainian POW with Sword

According to reports from the Ukrainian parliament's human rights commissioner, Russian forces have allegedly beheaded an unarmed Ukrainian prisoner of war with a sword. The Ukrainian commissioner stated, "The Russians executed an unarmed Ukrainian prisoner of war, with his hands bound, using a sword." A picture of the slain soldier, showing the sword with the inscription "For Kursk" engraved on it, was shared on social media today. A Ukrainian photographic duo, Konstantin and Vlada Liberova, have shared images of Ukrainian soldiers who have survived Russian captivity.

09:02 Chechen Commander Opines on Kursk Offensive

When Kyiv launched a surprise assault on Kursk's border region early in August, Russian military leadership remained silent. Nevertheless, Chechen commander Apti Alaudinov displayed optimism on his Telegram channel, suggesting that "we should remain calm, enjoy some popcorn, and watch our guys destroy the enemy." Since then, Alaudinov has become the prime commentator on the Kursk offensive, with Russian media disseminating his comments. Such media presence is only attainable with the highest level of approval, claimed experts consulted by AFP. Like Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, Alaudinov seems to bask in an unusual degree of freedom of speech. Some even speculate that he could succeed the allegedly ailing Kadyrov.

08:42 Germany Offers Ukraine 100 Million Euros for Winter Assistance

Germany has announced an additional 100 million euros in winter aid for Ukraine, declared German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock during a visit to Moldova's capital, Chisinau. "Autumn is on its way, and winter is right around the corner," she remarked before a meeting of the Moldova Partnership Platform. Russia is once again planning a "winter war," aiming to inflict hardship upon the Ukrainian population.

08:01 Ukraine: Russia Strikes Energy Facilities in Sumy from the Air

Ukraine reports another large-scale drone attack by Russia. Air defense forces reportedly brought down 34 out of 51 Russian drones overnight, with activity observed in five regions. According to local officials, energy infrastructure in Sumy's northeastern region was also struck by Russian drones. A total of 16 drones were downed there, with critical infrastructure, including water supply systems and hospitals, relying on backup power sources. Emergency crews are currently repairing the damage.

07:37 Ukraine: Russia Reports 1020 Casualties Since Yesterday

According to the Ukrainian General Staff, Russia has suffered an estimated 1020 casualties, including fatalities and injuries, since yesterday. This brings the total death toll on the Russian side since the onset of the full-scale invasion in February 2022 to 635,880. In the last 24 hours, six artillery systems and two tanks were reportedly damaged or destroyed, along with six armored vehicles and 66 drones.

07:10 Kyiv Post: Russian Military Airport in Engels Attacked by Ukraine

Overnight, the Russian airbase in Engels, Saratov region, was allegedly attacked by Ukrainian drones, according to the Ukrainian news outlet "Kyiv Post." Footage of detonations at the airport was shared by the platform. Strategic bombers equipped with missiles and employed by Russia to attack Ukrainian cities are housed at the airfield.

06:35 Stoltenberg Endorses Discourse on Long-Range Weapons for Ukraine

Outgoing NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg embraces recent international debates concerning the potential authorization for Ukraine to fire long-range weapons into Russian territory. "It's each individual country's decision to make these choices," Stoltenberg told British broadcast station LBC. "However, we must collaborate closely on such matters, as we have in the past." Ukraine has been requesting permission to attack command centers, airfields, and infrastructure inside Russia for several weeks now, aiming to disrupt their operations. On the concern of potential escalation, Stoltenberg admitted that there are no risk-free choices in warfare. "Nevertheless," he asserted, "I still believe that the greatest threat to us is a victory for Putin in Ukraine."

06:13 Meta Stops Global Distribution of Russian Propaganda via RTMeta, the corporation behind platforms like Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Threads, is cutting off the dissemination of Russian state propaganda through outlets such as the RT television network internationally. The company has declared a ban on RT (formerly Russia Today) and associated entities across its applications. In the European Union, RT has been barred since the spring of 2022 due to misinformation campaigns related to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. For further information, visit [link].

05:33 Lukashenko Grants Pardons to 37 Convicts in BelarusBelarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko has granted pardons to 37 individuals, according to the Presidential Administration in Minsk. These pardons include prisoners convicted of "extremism," a charge frequently utilized to target government critics in Belarus. Among those pardoned are six women and several individuals with health concerns. The identities of the 37 individuals receiving clemency remain undisclosed. In the past two months, Belarus has repeatedly offered pardons to individuals imprisoned for protesting against the government. In mid-August, Lukashenko reduced the sentences of 30 political prisoners, followed by another 30 pardons in early September. In all cases, the state leader emphasized that the individuals had expressed remorse and sought clemency.

03:11 UN Report: Human Rights Issues Worsening in RussiaA report from the UN explains that human rights violations are escalating in Russia. Mariana Katzarova, a Bulgarian appointed as the UN Human Rights Council's Special Rapporteur on Russia in 2023, asserts in her report that there is now a systematic, state-supported system of human rights infringements designed to suppress civil society and political opposition. Critics of Russia's conflict in Ukraine and dissenters face harsher persecution. Katzarova estimates that at least 1372 political prisoners are currently imprisoned. Their convictions were based on fabricated charges, and they were sentenced to lengthy prison terms. During their detention, they endured torture. Political prisoners are kept in solitary confinement, while others are forcibly hospitalized in psychiatric clinics. Based only on those known to Katzarova, the actual number could be higher, according to one of her colleagues.

23:24 Sweden May Play Key Role in Planned NATO Presence in FinlandNATO is considering setting up a military presence in northern Finland, with Sweden potentially assuming a leading role. This includes adopting a multinational NATO force model known as Forward Land Forces (FLF), similar to those in neighboring NATO nations near Russia. Swedish Defense Minister Pål Jonson and his Finnish counterpart Antti Häkkänen confirmed this at a press conference in Stockholm. Jonson expressed his gratitude for being asked by Finland to serve as the "framework nation" for this presence, asserting that it would bolster the overall NATO security.

The European Union could express concern over the increased military collaboration between China and Russia, given its strategic military partnership and joint exercises in the Eastern territories.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock may advocate for stronger support from the European Union towards Ukraine, emphasizing the potential domino effect if Ukraine were to fall, affecting countries like Moldova.

