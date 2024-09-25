At 15:49, President Lula advocates for the Brazilian-Chinese peace proposal at the United Nations.

15:12 Report: China Assists Russia in Developing Long-Range Drones

Gossips in European intel circles hint at Russia's attempted creation of long-range drone technology with China's aid. Apparently, this would be the very first instance of drone manufacturing for Ukrainian conflict purposes. Two intel sources confirmed this to Reuters, disclosing related files as proof. IEMZ Kupol, a subsidiary of Russian defense conglomerate Almas-Antej, is reportedly responsible for designing and testing the Garpija-3 drone in China with China's specialist help. The G3 reportedly boasts a 2000km range and can carry up to 50kg of explosives. Intel whispers suggest that these drones could potentially be the initial evidence of such China-manufactured drones supplied to Russia since the war's inception. However, details regarding the exact production location and serial approval remain unclear. Despite continuous denials, China is rumored to have provided Russia with weapons to use against Ukraine.

14:29 Putin to Address Russian Security Council Meeting on Nuclear Deterrence

Russian President Vladimir Putin will lead a Security Council meeting today to discuss nuclear deterrence, as announced by the Kremlin. This meeting is in response to Ukraine's demands for Western missiles with extended range to attack deep Russian territories. A vital event, the meeting will include a planned speech by Putin with classified discussions thereafter, as explained by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

13:54 Peskov's Reaction to Zelenskyy's UN Address

The Kremlin has criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's address to the UN Security Council. According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Zelenskyy's pursuit of forces to end the conflict with Russia is a "fatal mistake." Peskov claims that Russia is a peace advocate when its country's security is ensured. To achieve the war's initial objectives, he added. Russia tends to avoid using the term "war" to describe its attacks on Ukraine. Moscow demands that Ukraine renounce territories, abandon NATO ambitions, and undergo a so-called "denazification," which the Kremlin likely understands as establishing a dependent government.

13:18 Ukrainian Demonstration of Trained Soldiers on German Skynex Air Defense

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense showcases Ukrainian soldiers undergoing training on a German Skynex air defense system in a video. With two systems already deployed in Ukraine and two more expected soon from Germany, this system is ideal for protecting against close-range threats, like drones. "Many thanks to our partners for their help strengthening our air defense capabilities. More air defense for Ukraine means more innocent lives saved," reads the Ministry of Defense caption.

12:42 Munz: China's Military Support for Russia is Significant

Ukraine's President Zelenskyy accuses China of sharing satellite data with Russia to spy on Ukrainian nuclear power plants. According to ntv correspondent Rainer Munz, China's assistance to Russia extends beyond this and involves more extensive military support.

12:01 Politico: Ukraine Pins Hopes on Modi as Peace Treaty Mediator

As per a Politico report, Ukraine has set its sights on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a potential peace treaty mediator to end the conflict with Russia. Confirming this, a high-ranking Ukrainian official told Politico that India is seen as Ukraine's best chance at reaching a peace treaty compatible with its interests. Modi had conveyed his stand on Ukraine's negotiation requirements in their summer discussions, stating that any peace arrangement should not involve ceding territory to Russia, the official said. Maintaining cordial ties with Russia, India understands the situation and holds a crucial role as a potential negotiator.

11:35 Belgorod Suffers Attacks and Injuries

Following a Ukrainian attack on a western Russian city, Belgorod, situated near the Ukrainian border, five individuals were injured, as reported by city officials. Of these injured individuals, four were hospitalized, as per the region's governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, who shared this update on Telegram. Apart from causing damage to numerous residential buildings and vehicles, in addition to water and gas lines, this Ukrainian strike is believed to be a response to a Russian air raid on the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv.

10:18 "Bowing to Putin" - Klingbeil Skeptical of BSW's GoalsPost-Brandenburg election, SPD leader Lars Klingbeil is seeking openness about the future Alliance for the Future and Freedom (BSW), led by Sahra Wagenknecht. "Just like in Thuringia and Saxony, discussions are taking place, and we need to determine: What are BSW's primary objectives? Where is this alliance steering towards?", he questions RBB InfoRadio. He mentions that many are uncertain about this. The aim is to examine the election results and "now ascertain how a stable government can be established." Klingbeil also points out the frequent demand from BSW, "we'll stop sending weapons to Ukraine from now, tomorrow we'll have peace. That's not peace talks, that's subduing to Putin." He labels BSW as a populist party in this context.

09:39 "Putin's Propaganda Triumph" - Media CriticizedEconomist Rüdiger Bachmann blasts on X the "normalization of Putin's cronies" within and via media. He identifies this as Putin's "greatest propaganda triumph" thus far. "Question: why can we converse with Russo-fascists, but not with German-Russian fascists? For democrats, whether social or Christian, both should be off-limits." Military expert Gustav Gressel agrees with this viewpoint.

08:55 Clear Words from UK to Russia at UN Security CouncilBritish Foreign Secretary David Lammydelivered a stern address at the UN Security Council, directly addressing Russia's leadership and speaking bluntly: "Vladimir Putin, if you bomb Ukrainian hospitals, we're aware of your identity. If you send mercenaries to African nations, we're aware of your identity. If you assassinate opponents in European cities, we're aware of your identity. Your invasion is about your self-interest. Yours alone. You aim to expand your mafia state into a mafia empire. An empire constructed on corruption that robs both the Russian people and Ukraine."

08:28 Russian Attacks Reported in UkraineUkraine's air force reports Russian attacks using 32 drones and eight missiles overnight. Out of those, 28 drones and four missiles were successfully intercepted. Initial reports do not disclose any casualties or damage.

07:48 ISW: Russian Militants Approach Wuhledar, No Strategic GainAs per the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), Russian troops have approached the outskirts of Wuhledar, intensifying their assault near the settlement. However, ISW finds no significant strategic benefit for further offensives in the western part of Donbass if Wuhledar is captured. Capturing the city swiftly depends on whether Ukrainian troops withdraw or engage Russian troops in a prolonged battle. Yesterday, Deepstate reported that the 72nd mechanized brigade continues to protect the town. Even if Wuhledar is taken, it won't immediately offer substantial tactical advantages to the Russian offensive, as the surrounding terrain is challenging to navigate and doesn't provide crucial logistics routes, according to ISW.

07:06 "Complex and Successful Operation" - Ukrainian Liberations in Kharkiv RegionThe Ukrainian intelligence service reports the liberation of the power plant in Vovchansk in the Kharkiv region, near the Russian border, as the outcome of an "extremely complex and successful operation". "The Ukrainian Defense Intelligence Service systematically eliminated the plant, consistently engaging the enemy in densely built structures. Sometimes, Ukrainian special forces fought in close combat with the enemy," a statement accompanied by a video explains. The power plant served as a "propaganda fortress" and was reconnoitered by professional Russian units.

06:31 Russian Lawmakers Propose to Ban "Conscious Childlessness Propaganda"Russian lawmakers are advocating for a ban on "conscious childlessness" propaganda. "We have initiated a bill that would sanction the propaganda of conscious childlessness," declares State Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin in online media. Essentially, it would involve a ban on "the doctrine of childlessness". "A large, welcoming family is the foundation of a strong state," Volodin expands further. Russia is grappling with an aging population and low birth rates, with the demographic trend being exacerbated by the military offensive in Ukraine.

06:05 Commander of German-Lithuanian Brigade Arrives in Baltic NATO NationThe future commander of the Lithuanian Brigade, Brigadier General Christoph Huber, has arrived in the Baltic NATO country for his assignment. Current plans call for him to prepare for his role in the 45th Panzer Brigade, the German Army states on X. The goal is to develop a combat-ready unit that will be instrumental in maintaining territorial and alliance defense through deterrence. In response to Russia's aggressive behavior, the German government had promised to station a militarily potent unit permanently in Lithuania. A force of up to 5,000 soldiers is anticipated.

05:44 Lübeck Gives Away Old Fire Engines to UkraineThe city of Lübeck has given away some old fire engines to be used in Ukraine to Ukrainian officials. These four fire trucks and an ambulance were once used by the volunteer fire department and were handed over at the start of the week. "These machines are usually sold at an auction. However, after requesting help from the Ukraine aid organization, we refurbished them and now feel good about donating them to Ukraine, where they can be put to use," says Henning Witten, head of technology at the professional fire brigade in Lübeck.

04:45 Pistorius Wants to Modernize German Military by 2029Defense Minister Boris Pistorius emphasizes the importance of quickly equipping the German military. By 2029, it's anticipated that Russia will have completed its military reconstruction and potentially be capable of launching an attack on NATO territory, as a result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. "That's why it's essential that we adapt as quickly as possible to this threat scenario," he explains during his visit to the 36th Combat Helicopter Regiment "Kurhessen" of the German Army in Fritzlar, northern Hesse.

03:13 Russia Plans Big Defense Budget with Gas RevenueDespite Western sanctions, Russia is counting on high oil and gas revenues to fund its 2025 budget. Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin reported at a government meeting in Moscow that state revenues are expected to rise by 12 percent to 40.3 trillion rubles (around 390 billion euros). The energy sector's share of revenues will grow to nearly three-quarters. Reports suggest that the 2025 budget is also geared towards the conflict in Ukraine and a large-scale weapons production. According to Bloomberg, the military's expenditures for 2025 are planned to be 13.2 trillion rubles, which equates to 40% of all expenditures, making it more than the expenditures for education, healthcare, social affairs, and the economy combined.

02:10 Russian Parliament Eases Convict Recruitment for Ukraine WarThe Russian parliament passed a bill permitting the military to draft suspected criminals for the war in Ukraine. According to the bill approved by the State Duma, even accused individuals who have not been convicted can enlist in the army. In the event of decoration or injury in combat, the charges against them will be withdrawn. Before it becomes law, it needs approval from the upper house and signed by President Vladimir Putin.

01:05 Baerbock Proposes Peace Terms for Ukraine WarForeign Minister Annalena Baerbock outlined possible peace terms to conclude Russia's attack on Ukraine. "Peace means preserving Ukraine as a free and independent country. It means security guarantees," Baerbock said at a UN Security Council meeting in New York. "When we talk about peace, we mean a just and lasting peace," Baerbock reiterated. She added: "When we talk about peace, it means that Ukraine can be sure that the end of the conflict does not mean more preparation for Russia." This applies to Ukraine, Moldova, or Poland. Peace must be just and lasting.

00:21 Blinken Accuses China and Iran of Aiding Ukraine WarUS Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged more decisive action against Russia's allies in the Ukraine conflict at the UN. "The best way forward is to stop those who help Putin in his aggression against Ukraine," Blinken stated during a UN Security Council meeting held in New York. He also advocated for a fair peace that upholds the principles of the UN Charter. Specifically, Blinken mentioned Russia's support from North Korea and Iran.

23:45 China's Wang Calls for Peace Talks in UkraineChinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi urged the UN Security Council to actively promote peace negotiations in Ukraine. "Our top priority is to adhere to three principles: no expansion of the conflict zone, no escalation of hostilities, and no provocations by any side," Wang expressed during a UN Security Council meeting, attended by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Wang also emphasized China's neutrality. "China is not responsible for the crisis in Ukraine and is not a part of it," he pointed out. China is accused by the West of supporting Russia's attack on Ukraine through weapons components among other things.

23:09 Zelenskyy Doubts Negotiations with Russia for Ukraine WarUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy voiced strong doubts about negotiating an end to the war with Russia. Russia is committing an international crime, says Zelenskyy, referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin at a UN Security Council meeting in New York. "Therefore, this war cannot just disappear. Therefore, this war cannot be calm down through negotiations," Zelenskyy expressed. He added, "Action must be taken."

22:00 Trump advocates for US Withdrawal from Ukraine WarRepublican presidential candidate Donald Trump advocates for American withdrawal from the Ukraine war. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris - Trump's rival in the campaign - have drawn the US into the war, Trump said at a campaign event in Georgia. "Now, they can't get us out. They can't do it." Only with him as president could the US leave the war, he said: "I'll deal with it. I'll negotiate it. I'll get us out. We must leave."

21:30 Scoops: USA Dispatches Fresh Military Aid to Ukraine The United States is dispatching fresh military aid to Ukraine, valued at approximately $375 million, as reported by sources. The package comprises medium-range bomblets, assorted rockets, artillery pieces, and armored vehicles, as per US administration sources. An official declaration of this aid is slated for the following day. This fresh delivery is among the most substantial recently authorized. Weapons pulled straight from US military reserves will be employed to expedite delivery to Ukraine. With this latest shipment, the US has extended more than $56.2 billion worth of military aid to Ukraine since the onset of the Russian invasion in 2022.

Despite continuous denials, China is rumored to have not only provided Russia with satellites for intelligence gathering but also significant military support in the form of cyberwarfare. Leaked reports suggest that China has been aiding Russia in developing and executing cyberattacks against Ukraine's critical infrastructure, potentially exacerbating the ongoing conflict.

