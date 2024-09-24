At 15:40, glory strikes in Kharkiv's eastern Ukraine, as guided bombs cause fatalities

16:15 Russian Guided Bombs Impact Civilian Areas in Kharkiv

Several Russian guided bombs have impacted civilian neighborhoods in the eastern Ukrainian metropolis of Kharkiv, resulting in civilian casualties. "The death toll has increased to three," Governor Oleh Synyehubov penned on Telegram. Over a dozen people have been wounded. Reports suggest that a guided bomb directly struck a high-rise building. Mayor Ihor Terechov had earlier written on Telegram about bomb strikes in four city districts and two damaged high-rises.

15:15 German Military Conducts Defense Drills in Hamburg Harbor

From Thursday to Saturday, the German military will conduct a large-scale defense drill in Hamburg Harbor under the title "Red Storm Alpha." The Landeskommando Hamburg will manage a portion of the harbor using home defense forces, including setting up a checkpoint, as the military announced. The purpose of the exercise is to protect essential defense infrastructure, maintain the same awareness at all levels, and communicate securely and quickly with all drill participants. Civilian traffic will not be part of the drill and should not be disrupted. Following Russia's infringement of international law in its attack on Ukraine, a conventional war in Europe within the next five years is conceivable, as per an announcement. NATO intends to jointly counter this, which necessitates the immediate deployment of allied troops from west to east. "Germany, due to its strategic location, has the role of a hub. Therefore, the organization of military transport by rail, road, or air, the supply of food, beds, or fuel, or the securing of entire vehicle columns must be practiced to have a credible deterrent effect," the announcement continues.

14:30 Zelensky Encourages U.S. Companies to Invest in Ukraine's Energy Sector

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called upon U.S. business executives to invest in the country's damaged energy sector during his U.S. visit. "The primary emphasis was on preparing the Ukrainian energy system for the winter," the head of state wrote on social media. The country is apprehensive about another winter of power outages due to war damage caused by Russia. Zelensky offered special incentives. "This is our proposal. This is one of the points of our victory plan," he said in a published video. The gathering in New York was attended by representatives of energy, finance, and insurance companies, as well as the head of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), Samantha Power.

13:55 Military Analyst Views Ukrainian Offensive in Kursk as a Success

There is disagreement among analysts as to whether the Ukrainian offensive in the Russian region of Kursk is a triumph or setback for Kyiv. Military analyst Nico Lange considers it a triumph and wrote on X: "While Zelensky is in New York discussing the Ukrainian peace plan, one should imagine him doing so without the Kursk offensive. That alone makes the value and success of the Kursk offensive apparent."

13:17 Kyiv: "Victory Plan" Includes NATO InvitationA NATO membership invitation for Ukraine is a part of President Volodymyr Zelensky's "Victory Plan" for Kyiv. The country's allies should extend this invitation, disregarding Moscow's escalation threats, according to Andriy Yermak, head of Zelensky's office, as reported during an appearance in New York. The plan includes military and diplomatic elements. Russia invaded Ukraine partially due to its aspirations to join NATO.

12:42 After Zelensky's Peace Overtones: Russia Stands Firm on War GoalsDespite Kyiv's efforts to negotiate, Moscow remains committed to its war goals in Ukraine. "Once these objectives are realized in one way or another, the special military operation will be concluded," says Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. He reacted to statements by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who said during his U.S. trip that an end to the war is closer than many think. Zelensky presented his "Victory Plan" in the U.S., aiming to exert pressure on Moscow into negotiations. Russia's war goals include controlling the Ukrainian regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia, preventing Ukraine's NATO membership, and formerly, the removal of the government in Kyiv. Many experts believe Russia's true objective is dominion over the entire Ukraine.

11:59 Situation in Vuhledar Worsens - Russian Troops May Employ Underhanded TacticThe predicament in Vuhledar has grown critical and is deteriorating, according to Deepstate, a channel connected to the Ukrainian military. "The Russians are attempting to encircle the settlement while simultaneously flattening it with artillery and other weapons." Deepstate reports no Russian troop invasion yet. "Hanging on until the end implies placing the ruins above the cost of our military, which is unacceptable. We should have considered tomorrow's consequences earlier, but now it's too late. The soldiers of the 72nd Brigade are not surrendering and continue despite everything." According to the Eastern European media outlet Nexta, Russia is once again employing the "scorched earth" tactic by heavily bombarding Vuhledar from the air:

11:15 High-Resolution Satellite Images Display Extensive Damage in Russian Munitions DepotsUkraine has recently executed several impressive attacks on munitions depots, causing extensive damage to Russian rockets, artillery shells, and other materials. High-resolution satellite images from Maxar demonstrate the extent of the most recent attacks in Oktyabrsky and Toropez:

10:46 Catastrophic Assaults on Saporishshya: One Departed, Several Wounded, Extensive DamageUkrainian city of Saporishshya has experienced one fatality and six injuries, as per official records, due to Russian aggressions in the southeast. The city endured "extensive aerial bombardments" around 10:46 PM on Monday, as reported by the emergency services department. According to the regional governor, Ivan Fedorov, via Telegram, these casualties include a 13-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy, alongside an unnamed man. Moreover, an infrastructure facility and several residential buildings were engulfed in flames. A city employee reported that 74 apartment blocks and 24 private homes sustained damages across various portions of the city.

10:07 Russian Warship Crew in Trouble: "Admiral Kuznetsov" Unlikely to Sail AgainRussian crew of the "Admiral Kuznetsov" aircraft carrier is allegedly being deployed to the front, as per Forbes journalism. The ship has reportedly faced numerous malfunctions, as mentioned by ntv journalist Rainer Munz from Moscow. The movement of its crew could be yet another indication of Russia's financial adversities.

09:27 Stronghold of Resistance: Wuhledar Under Threat? Russian Troops Claim EntryReports of Russian troops establishing a foothold in eastern Ukrainian town of Wuhledar have surfaced, as stated by state media and online bloggers. "Russian troops have entered Wuhledar – the attack has started," wrote Yan Podolyaka, a war blogger advocating for Russia, born in Ukraine. Other pro-Russian war bloggers corroborated the assault. State media revealed that Wuhledar, located in the Donetsk region, is encircled, and skirmishes are occurring to the east of the settlement. Colonel Reisner from ntv.de also suggested that Russian forces are approaching Wuhledar from several directions, assembling like a pair of scissors, making it highly unlikely for the 72nd mechanized brigade, equipped with tanks and combat vehicles, to defend the area.

08:59 Nighttime Aerial Attacks: Russia Shoots Down Ukrainian DronesRussia claimed to have successfully intercepted 13 Ukrainian drones throughout the night, as per official reports. Six were taken down over the Belgorod and Kursk regions, while one was shot down in Bryansk, according to the state-run TASS agency, quoting the Russian Defense Ministry. On the other hand, Ukraine's air force suggested that Russia launched 81 drones and 4 missiles against Ukraine during the same period. Out of these, 79 drones were either shot down or forced to crash, with no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

08:17 Denmark's Open Words on Extended-Range Attacks against RussiaDanish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen urged her allies to approve the use of long-range weapons against Russia. According to Frederiksen, "The discussion about red lines is over," she declared to Bloomberg. "The most significant red line has been broken. This was when Russia invaded Ukraine." Frederiksen stated that she will never allow Russia to decide what is appropriate for NATO, Europe, or Ukraine.

07:38 Russian Soldiers: Buried on Battlefield, Reported Missing to Save CostsAs per a leak from the Ukrainian military intelligence, fallen Russian soldiers are allegedly being buried on the battlefield and listed as missing to minimize family expenditures. "They shoot them, fights continue, it's hot, they start to smell, so we bury them right there, then report them missing. And if they're missing, the family doesn't get paid. Got that?" a man explained to his crow phone conversation partner, a citizen of the Russian region of Belgorod, in a communication reported by Kyiv Independent. According to the intel, the compensation for each fallen soldier ranges between $67,500 and $116,000.

06:59 Russian Statements Bring No Hope for Conflict ResolutionWhile Ukrainian President Zelenskyy advocates for his "victory plan" in the US, there is no indications of Russian interest in negotiating an end to the conflict. "The Kremlin remains adamant in its refusal to consider any peace settlement that does not include the complete subjugation of the Ukrainian government and the annihilation of the Ukrainian state," states the Institute for the Study of War (ISW). Recently, high-ranking Russian officials have voiced opposition to participating in forthcoming peace conferences, while Kremlin spokesperson Peskov reiterated Russia's unwillingness to negotiate until the Ukrainian government surrenders unconditionally, viewing NATO and the West as a "common adversary." "The ISW concludes that the Kremlin has no intention of pursuing a sincere and peaceful resolution with Ukraine, instead reliance on coercive tactics to force Ukrainian compromises on issues of sovereignty and territorial integrity."

06:27 Zelenskyy: Swift Measures Could Expedite End of Russian AggressionUkrainian President Zelenskyy believes that decisive actions from the US administration could hasten the end of Russian aggression against Ukraine, estimating the climax in 2023. "Towards the end of this year, we have a genuine opportunity to bolster cooperation between Ukraine and the US," Zelenskyy expressed on his Telegram channel right after meeting with a United States Congressional delegation. Presently, Zelenskyy is touring the United States for UN General Assembly gatherings and to introduce his "victory plan" to the US administration.

05:44 Teenagers Burn Mi-8 Helicopter in Omsk AirbaseTwo teenagers burned a Mi-8 helicopter at a Russian airbase in Omsk last Saturday using a Molotov cocktail, as reported by the Telegram channel Baza. The 16-year-olds were later apprehended and confessed they had been offered a $20,000 bribe via Telegram to carry out the attack. The helicopter reportedly suffered significant damage, according to Russian media. This incident follows a similar incident on September 11, when two boys burned a Mi-8 helicopter at the airport in Nojabrsk in the Tyumen region. Sabotage acts, including train derailments, have been occurring frequently in various regions of Russia. In January, the Ukrainian military intelligence (HUR) claimed that some of Russia's railways were attacked by unidentified adversaries backed by the Putin regime.

04:44 G7 to Discuss Provision of Long-Range Missiles for KyivThe foreign ministers of the G7 countries will discuss the possibility of supplying long-range missiles to Ukraine, which could potentially reach Russian territory, on Monday. This was announced by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell during the UN General Assembly. It is also known that Russia is receiving new weapons, including Iranian missiles, despite Tehran repeatedly denying this.

03:50 Zelensky: "Peace is Closer Than We Believe"Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expresses optimism about the swift end to the war with Russia. "I believe we are closer to peace than we think," Zelensky says in an interview with US broadcaster ABC News. The end of the war appears imminent. In the interview, he calls on the US and other partners to continue supporting Ukraine.

02:50 Casualties after Russian Attacks in SaporizhzhiaRussian forces carried out another series of attacks on the southeastern Ukrainian city of Saporizhzhia on Tuesday evening. One person was killed, according to regional governor Ivan Fedorov. A city official cited by public broadcaster Suspilne reported five injuries, including a 13-year-old girl. At least 23 people were injured in earlier attacks on the city that day and the previous night. Fedorov announced on Telegram that two houses were destroyed in the latest attack, although it is unclear what type of weapon was used. Russian forces also targeted infrastructure in the city, resulting in a fire that was quickly extinguished by emergency services, without any reported injuries.

01:29 Ukrainian Army Under Pressure in PokrovskThe Ukrainian military is facing pressure in eastern Ukraine, according to its evening situation report. "The situation in Pokrovsk and Kurachove remains tense," the Kyiv-based General Staff reports. Of the 125 Russian attacks along the front, more than half took place in this sector. "The main focus of the enemy's efforts has been on Pokrovsk," the Ukrainian military leadership adds. Although independent observers credit the Ukrainians with slowing the Russian advance on the strategically important Pokrovsk, the situation remains dangerous for the defenders near the southern city of Kurachove. Russian forces' advances near the mining town of Hirnyk pose a threat to encircling several units there. A similar encirclement is also suggested further south near the city of Vuhledar, where the Russians have failed to capture the city despite repeated frontal assaults.

00:28 US Citizen Sentenced in Russia for Attempted Child AbductionAn American citizen was sentenced to six years in prison in Russia for allegedly attempting to leave the country with his Russian son without the mother's consent. A court in the Kaliningrad enclave convicted him of attempted "abduction" and ordered him to serve his sentence in a labor camp. According to the verdict, the American citizen attempted to leave the country with his four-year-old son in July 2023. "Without obtaining the mother's consent, he attempted to take the child out of the country," the court explained on Telegram. He allegedly attempted to cross the border into Poland through a forest area with the boy before being stopped by border guards. Relations between the US and Russia remain tense due to the Ukraine conflict.

23:14 Russia Reports Deaths after Attack on BelgorodThree people died in an attack on a Russian village near the Ukrainian border, according to local authorities. The village of Archangelskoe, five kilometers from the border, was "attacked by the Ukrainian army" on Monday, according to Belgorod region governor Vyacheslav Gladkov on Telegram. Two adults and a teenager lost their lives, and two others were injured, including a child.

22:13 Zelensky Thanks Scholz for German Support After Meeting in New YorkAfter meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in New York, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed gratitude for Germany's support. "We are deeply grateful to Germany for its support," Zelensky said on X. "Together, we have saved thousands of lives, and we can certainly do more to strengthen security throughout the entire European continent." Scholz, however, reiterated the German government's stance on not supplying Ukraine with advanced weapons.

21:35 Forbes: As Russia's Lone Carrier Fades, Crew Gets Deployed to Ukraine ConflictRussia is only boasting a single aircraft carrier, the "Admiral Kuznetsov," which has been infamous for its frequent malfunctions since its debut in the 1980s, despite having a limited number of operational outings. According to Forbes, personnel from the 15,000-strong Admiral Kuznetsov squadron are being redeployed to the Ukraine conflict, not aboard their carrier, but as a component of their own battalion. This strategy is one of several tactics Russia is employing to fulfill its monthly enlistment requirements, which Forbes speculates to be approximately 30,000 fresh combatants each month. Simultaneously, the Admiral Kuznetsov is deteriorating and is gradually turning into a permanent fixture off the shores of Murmansk, where it has been stationed for a while now.

