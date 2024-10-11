At 15:29, Moscow celebrates victories in eastern Ukraine and Kursk region

16:58 Scholz Vows Extensive Additional Weapons Provision to Ukraine

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has pledged substantial additional military aid from western allies to Ukraine, amounting to 1.4 billion euros. This includes air defense systems, artillery, and drones, as stated by the SPD politician during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Berlin. Prior to the meeting with the federal chancellor, Zelenskyy disclosed his intention to present Scholz with Ukraine's strategic victory plan in private. He asserted that this disclosure represented a genuine opportunity for a fair peace, as long as Russia eschews honest diplomacy.

16:27 Zelenskyy Seeks Vatican's Aid in Captive Release

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has petitioned Pope Francis for assistance in securing the release of Ukrainian prisoners being held captive by Russia. "We are reliant on the Holy See's intervention to retrieve those detained by Russia," Zelenskyy posted on Telegram. This was the primary focus of their 35-minute meeting in Vatican City. Moreover, Zelenskyy extended an invitation to the Vatican to participate in a prisoners of war conference scheduled later this month in Canada.

15:56 Russia Announces Progress in Donetsk

Following the successful capture of Vuhledar, Russian forces have reported further advancements in the Ukrainian region of Donetsk. They now control approximately half of the village of Torez, according to local administration head Vasyl Chyntsyk. Ukraine was compelled to abandon the strategic defensive stronghold of Vuhledar in early October. Russian troops are now attempting to expand their territory in Donetsk along the front.

15:47 Scholz to Meet Erdogan Soon - Significant Ally in Ukraine Conflict

Federal Chancellor Scholz will visit Turkey at the end of the upcoming week. The German leader will hold discussions with Turkish President Erdogan in Istanbul, as confirmed by Vice-Government Spokesman Wolfgang Büchner. The scheduled topics include Russia's war against Ukraine, the situation in the Middle East, and migration. Regarding the Ukraine war, Büchner underscored Turkey's significance as "a crucial partner" in managing the situation. However, a Foreign Office spokesperson rejected reports suggesting that Turkey could become a member of a new Ukraine contact group, labeling them as "unsubstantiated rumors" they would not comment on.

13:36 Putin Commends "Excellent" Relations with Iran at First MeetingRussian President Vladimir Putin has commended the robust relations between Moscow and Tehran at their initial personal meeting with Iranian President Massoud Peseschkian. "Our relations with Iran are a top priority, and they are thriving incredibly well. We've seen a rise in trade volume this year," Putin said, citing Kremlin reports, during their encounter in Ashgabat, where both leaders attended an international forum. This was their first direct encounter since relying solely on phone communication. The Ukraine and the USA have implicated Iran in supplying Russia with weapons, including rockets and drones, for its conflict with Ukraine.

13:20 Fire in Crimean Oil Depot Continues After Five DaysThe fire in a Crimean oil depot, initially ignited by Ukraine, is yet to be fully extinguished five days later, according to local officials. Firefighters continue to be on the scene, as reported by Telegram from Igor Tkatschenko, head of the Russian-appointed administration. However, the situation has stabilized and is now under complete control. Ukraine launched an attack on the oil terminal in the city of Feodosia on the eastern coast of Crimea on Monday.

12:56 Faeser Deploys Maritime GSG-9 Unit to Counter Sabotage in Baltic SeaFederal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser is reportedly beefing up the German federal police presence on the North and Baltic Seas, with a permanent maritime unit of the GSG 9 to be stationed in the Schleswig-Holstein town of Neustadt. This site will enable them to respond more swiftly to crisis situations. The deployment is attributed to potential threats to critical infrastructure resulting from possible acts of sabotage. The GSG 9's maritime units boast high-speed boats and specially trained combat divers.

12:31 Ukraine Reports Successful Cyberattack on Russian Military Training InstituteSpecialists from Ukraine's military intelligence service have reportedly executed a cyberattack on the network infrastructure of the North Caucasus Federal University, which trains drone operators, digital communication specialists, engineers, and physicists for the Russian army. The hackers allegedly disseminated a call for support for Ukraine's armed forces' offensive operations, according to a trusted source within Ukraine's intelligence service, as reported by the Ukrainian state news agency Ukrinform.

11:35 Zelensky Meets with the Pope in Vatican Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had a meeting with Pope Francis at the Vatican today. According to the Holy See, the meeting lasted for thirty minutes, during which Zelensky presented the Pope with a painting titled "The Massacre of Bucha," depicting a young girl amongst wreckage. This is Zelensky's third visit to the Vatican. Since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Pope has repeatedly pleaded for peace, which has often been met with criticism in Kyiv. In March, Francis triggered a diplomatic crisis between Kyiv and the Vatican by urging Ukraine to "surrender and negotiate." Zelensky is now set to travel to Berlin.

11:05 Söder and Röttgen Urge Stronger Support for Ukraine CSU leader Markus Söder has demanded unity among the Union in supporting Ukraine, which is currently under attack by Russia. Speaking to the Augsburger Allgemeine, the Bavarian Minister-President stated that the Union should not allow itself to be influenced by the Sahra Wagenknecht or the AfD alliance in its foreign policy. "The AfD and Sahra Wagenknecht are merely mouthpieces for Vladimir Putin," Söder emphasized. He rejected calls from some eastern German CDU politicians for more diplomatic involvement to resolve the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. "By surrendering in this manner, we would create new dangers," he warned. "And within five to six years, a similar scenario could threaten half of Europe." Meanwhile, CDU foreign policy expert Norbert Röttgen is calling for more aid for Ukraine and criticizing the federal government's approach. Röttgen criticized the cancellation of the Ukraine conference scheduled for tomorrow in Ramstein. "It's a display of leadership weakness in Europe that we're unable to hold this conference, even without the American president, and achieve tangible results," he told WirtschaftsWoche.

10:51 Long Prison Sentence for Plot to Attack Russian Recruitment Office A man in Russia has been sentenced to 18 years in prison by a military court for allegedly plotting a firebomb attack on a military recruitment office. The 45-year-old from Siberia was charged with collaboration with a foreign state, membership in a terrorist organization, and attempted attack, according to the FSB security service, as reported by Interfax news agency. Investigators claim that the man contacted a representative of a paramilitary organization, considered a terrorist group in Russia, via the internet. He then created incendiary devices to set fire to a recruitment office in Barnaul, southern Siberia.

10:38 Putin Meets with Iranian President Russian President Putin arrived in Turkmenistan, where he is participating in an international forum with leading politicians from Central Asia. A meeting with Iranian President Massud Peseschkian was also planned to discuss the situation in the Middle East. In his opening speech, Putin reiterated his desire to build a new world order with Russia's allies and partners, as seen in a video released by the Kremlin. Moscow and Tehran signed an agreement worth around 1.5 billion euros, under which Iran will export drones to Russia to be used in the war against Ukraine. The US believes that Iran has also supplied Russia with short-range ballistic missiles.

10:21 Ukraine Reports Destruction of Russian Helicopter Ukrainian forces reportedly destroyed a Russian Mi-8 helicopter in the Kharkiv region, according to the Kyiv Independent. The General Staff did not provide details on how the helicopter was destroyed. It is estimated to be worth between 10 and 15 million dollars.

09:50 Kiesewetter: Ukraine Faces Total SubjugationCDU foreign policy expert Roderich Kiesewetter highlights the importance of supporting Ukraine before Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's visit to Germany. He stated on ARD "Morning Magazine" that not enough is being said about what is at stake. "Ukraine is facing total subjugation, mass exodus, and Putin says: Why should I negotiate?" Diplomatic efforts are not compelling Russian President Putin to negotiate the table because he sees that Ukraine is running out of ammunition."

09:19 Ukraine: Russia Has Deployed 50,000 Soldiers to Kursk Russia has reportedly deployed around 50,000 soldiers from other frontlines to the Russian region of Kursk since the start of the Ukrainian offensive, according to Ukrainian military chief Oleksandr Syrskyi in a television documentary, as reported by the Kyiv Independent. The Ukrainian leadership stated that one of the main goals of the offensive since August has been to disperse Russian forces from the battlefields in Ukraine.

08:51 Security Expert Lange: No Peace Through Territorial Concessions Security expert Nico Lange warns against conceding Ukrainian territories to Russia. If Putin is given some Ukrainian territories, there will be no peace, he told the "Bild" newspaper. "Putin's goal is not the territories, but control over Ukraine."

08:13 Russian Author Glukhovsky: Putin Wants to Influence and Control New GenerationRussian writer Dmitry Glukhovsky, now residing in Europe, anticipates resistance against Russian leader Putin from within Russia. He states, "Over the past three decades prior to the conflict, a generation has emerged that aspires for a normal, joyful, and independent life." This optimistic generation, comprising millions of Russian city-dwellers, generally disapproves of the war against Ukraine and possesses the potential to challenge the system. Glukhovsky predicts that Putin will attempt to corrupt "this new generation" and subdue them within the next five to seven years. Despite these concerns, he remains hopeful, as the war is widely unpopular in Russia, and numerous Russians yearn for a different existence.

07:36 Tragic Losses in Odessa after BombingA Russian missile strike in the southern Ukrainian city of Odessa resulted in four fatalities, according to local authorities. The impact affected a two-story building housing civilians and workers, as confirmed by Regional Governor Oleh Kiper via Telegram. Ten more individuals were harmed.

07:11 NATO Demands Substantial Military Spending Boost from GermanyNATO finds the "turnaround" policy of German Chancellor Scholz inadequate and emphasizes the necessity of a substantial rise in Germany's defense expenditure. The highest-ranking German NATO officer, Christian Badia, stated to the Süddeutsche Zeitung that "Two percent is not enough for Germany. We need to strive for three percent." With a GDP approximating four trillion euros, a three-percent target would entail an additional 40 billion euros annually.

06:49 Soaring Insurance Premiums for Black Sea Shipping RouteInsurance expenses for vessels navigating the Ukrainian maritime corridor in the Black Sea have dramatically gone up this week, following Russia's escalation of attacks on crucial ports, according to financial news agency Bloomberg, citing unnamed market sources. The premiums now represent one percent of the ship's value. Although the traffic remains steady, further attacks might make captains more cautious.

06:21 Approvals for Over 140 New Drone Models in Ukrainian ArmySince the year's commencement, more than 140 unmanned aerial systems and 33 ground robot systems of local production have been granted clearance for utilization in the Ukrainian military, as declared by the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, according to the state news agency Ukrinform. Approximately 40 percent of these approvals were obtained during the third quarter, indicating an upsurge in Ukrainian arms production.

05:42 Kyiv Experiences Air Defense Activities Following ExplosionsExplosions were reportedly heard in Kyiv overnight. The city's air defense forces are currently active, according to "RBC-Ukraine," citing Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko. "Explosion noises are audible in the capital - air defense forces are active. Remain in shelters," he wrote on Telegram.

04:17 Zelensky Prepares to Meet with Scholz in BerlinUkrainian President Zelensky is planning a visit to Berlin as part of his world tour. According to reports from Kyiv, a meeting with German Chancellor Scholz is scheduled for 2:30 PM. During their discussions with Scholz and the German Federal President Steinmeier, Zelensky will discuss further assistance for Ukraine, including weapon supplies for its defense against Russian intruders, as well as initiatives towards a peaceful resolution. Initially, Zelensky was to participate in a summit regarding the situation in Ukraine on Saturday at the U.S. airbase in Ramstein, Rhineland-Palatinate. However, this meeting has been postponed following U.S. President Biden's cancellation of his German state visit due to Hurricane "Milton."

03:21 United in Opposition: Biden and Scholz Affirm Support for UkraineAfter the provisional cancellation of his German trip, U.S. President Biden and German Chancellor Scholz have reaffirmed their steadfast cooperation. Among other things, this cooperation involves "supporting Ukraine's defense against Russian aggression," mentioned in a statement released in Washington. The relationship between the U.S. and Germany remains "long-lasting and robust," stated Biden. Biden had postponed his state visit to Germany, scheduled for this week, due to Hurricane "Milton" that slammed into Florida during the early hours of Thursday. The meeting of the Ukraine Contact Group, also scheduled for Saturday at the U.S. airbase in Ramstein, will not occur.

02:40 Russians Persist in Assaults in Eastern UkraineRussian troops are relentlessly pushing forward in eastern Ukraine with great intensity, as reported by Ukrainian military sources. During Thursday, 114 storm attacks were registered, as detailed in the Ukrainian General Staff's evening situation report. In the Lyman front section alone, 30 assaults were documented. Lyman is located in the Donetsk region, boasting a railway junction. Another significant focus of the attacks was the Pokrovsk and Kurachiv front sections. While the military's numbers are yet unverifiable in detail, they offer a rough estimate of the battle's intensity. According to the military-affiliated but unofficial Ukrainian blog DeepState, four tiny villages on the eastern front were reportedly seized by the Russian army during the evening.

01:49 Prior to Scholz's Interaction with Zelensky: German Experts Press for Long-Ranged Weapons for KyivBefore Chancellor Scholz's encounter with Ukrainian President Zelensky, political figures from the Greens, FDP, and Union are urging for the provision of German weapon systems with extended reach to the nation under Russian attack. As stated by Green Politician Hofreiter to the "Rheinische Post", "We need to significantly boost air defense, ammunition, and delivery of long-range weapons to Ukraine." Green Politician Hofreiter further cautions, "Range limits on delivered weapons do not promote de-escalation but rather enable further Russian attacks." Criticizing the current situation, the head of the Defense Committee in the European Parliament, Strack-Zimmermann of the FDP, stated, "Ukraine is sinking, and we're still only throwing it life rings to keep it from drowning." CDU defense expert Wadephul reiterated his call for supplying German cruise missiles to Ukraine, highlighting, "The delivery of Taurus would be a significant aid. This is evident from the successful Ukrainian attacks on Russian depots deep in the rear using cruise missiles with similar striking power."

23:53 Italy Plans to Organize Reconstruction Meeting for Ukraine in 2025Italy has announced its intention to host a reconstruction conference for Ukraine in July 2025. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni confirmed this during her discussions with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Rome. "Ukraine is not alone, and we will stay by its side as long as required."

22:21 Foreigners Now Eligible for Officer Roles in Ukrainian ArmyForeign nationals will soon be permitted to serve in officer roles within the Ukrainian military. The Ukrainian parliament has approved an amendment to the relevant law. At present, foreign volunteers can only enlist as simple soldiers or sergeants. MP Oleksii Honcharenko noted on Telegram, "The primary objective is to enable the recruitment of foreigners not just as soldiers and sergeants but also as officers."

