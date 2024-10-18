At 15:19, NATO scrutinizes allegations of military assistance from North Korea

NATO is scrutinizing claims that North Korean troops are aiding Russia in its invasion of Ukraine. NATO Head Mark Rutte, after a conference of alliance defense ministers, reveals that they are yet to verify the active involvement of North Korean soldiers in the fighting. However, they are liaising with allies in the Indo-Pacific region to gather all potential evidence. Rutte underscores the fluidity of the situation, mentioning North Korea's past support for Russia during its invasion of Ukraine. Previously, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol had expressed his belief that North Korea had dispatched troops to Russia. Data suggests a planned deployment of 12,000 soldiers (as mentioned at 11:58 AM). Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also shares a similar view, implying that possibly up to 10,000 North Korean soldiers could soon join Russia's side against Ukraine.

14:50 Unidentified Flying Object Triggers Air Emergency at NATO's Eastern Border

NATO accuses Russia of a further boundary violation in its airspace. According to NATO Head Mark Rutte, an unidentified airborne object unlawfully entered NATO member Romania's airspace, adjacent to Ukraine, on the previous evening. Romanian authorities and Supreme Allied Commander Europe reacted swiftly and effectively, as per Rutte's declarations at a press conference following a NATO defense ministers gathering in Brussels. The Romanian Foreign Ministry also imparts blame to Russia for the latest intrusion (mentioned at 08:27 AM). Romanian sources report that two Spanish NATO air protection F-18 jet fighters were scrambled before the object crossed the border, with two Romanian F-16 jets also deployed. However, no intervention was required, as the object's radar signal ceased approximately 20 minutes after entering Romanian airspace. It was presumed to be a stray Russian drone, but there was no visual confirmation, and no remains were discovered. Citizens in the vicinity were advised to seek refuge in basements or secure locations. The object penetrated around 14 kilometers into Romanian airspace.

14:28 Putin Describes BRICS Countries as 'Global Economic Pioneers'

Russian President Putin stated that the BRICS group of countries will lead the largest share of global economic growth over the coming years. "The nations of our collective are essentially the pioneers of global economic development," Putin articulated, ahead of hosting the summit in Kazan the following week. He expressed his hope to construct a potent counterbalance to the West in global politics and trade. BRICS nations encompass Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, in addition to Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates.

13:59 Ukraine Receives Military Aid from Canada

Ukraine can now anticipate more military backing from Canada. In Ottawa, Defense Minister Bill Blair announces a military provision worth approximately 43 million euros, including small arms, ammunition, and protective gear. Funds for training Ukrainian troops are also included. This provision is part of a larger military aid totaling approximately 334 million euros that Canada declared in July.

13:45 NATO Denies Confirmation of North Korean Troop Presence in Russia

NATO cannot yet confirm reports from South Korea that North Korean troops are combating on Russia's side against Ukraine. NATO Head Mark Rutte maintains that this is currently NATO's official stance, but it remains subject to change. The alliance is engaging with South Korea to obtain all pertinent details. According to South Korean intelligence, North Korea has deployed 1,500 soldiers to Russia to support the assault on Ukraine. The South Korean news agency Yonhap had previously reported, drawing from intelligence, that Pyongyang was planning to despatch a total of 12,000 soldiers to the front line. Russia has already denied allegations that North Korean soldiers are fighting alongside Russian troops in Ukraine.

13:27 Scholz: "Putin Has Misjudged the Situation"

German Chancellor Scholz emphasizes the shared responsibility in maintaining peace during the visit of US President Biden. "Our stance is unequivocal: We support Ukraine as much as possible. At the same time, we ensure that NATO does not become an active participant in the war, to prevent this conflict from spiraling into an even greater calamity," remarks the SPD politician. "This responsibility is something we must always bear, and no one can absolve us of it." Scholz underscores: "We stand with Ukraine for as long as necessary. Putin has miscalculated; he cannot simply wait out this war."

13:09 South Korea's Intelligence Agency Affirms North Korean Soldier Presence in Russia

South Korea's intelligence agency corroborates reports that North Korean soldiers are being dispatched to Russia. North Korea has deployed 1,500 soldiers to Russia to aid in the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the National Intelligence Service confirms. The agency reveals that North Korea transported its special forces to Russia using a Russian naval transport ship from October 8 to 13. The South Korean news agency Yonhap had previously reported, citing intelligence, that Pyongyang was planning to dispatch four brigades of 12,000 soldiers, including special forces, to the battlefront. Yonhap also reported that these troops had already departed from North Korea.

11:58 Korea: North Korea Sends Forces to Aid Russia According to South Korean intelligence, North Korea is reportedly sending troops to aid Russia in its invasion of Ukraine. The Yonhap news agency reports that about 12,000 soldiers, including special units, have left North Korea. South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol confirmed this in an emergency meeting with intelligence, military, and security officials, stating that this poses a serious threat not only to their country but also to the international community. However, the presidential office did not provide details on when or how many North Korean troops were sent to Ukraine, nor their role there. Similarly, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had mentioned earlier, "We know from the intelligence services that around 10,000 soldiers from North Korea are being trained to fight against us."

11:43 Biden on Aid to Ukraine: "We Must Not Tire" During his state visit to Germany, US President Biden called for continued support for Ukraine. "We must not tire. We must maintain our support," Biden said at Schloss Bellevue, where he received the highest German honor from Federal President Steinmeier. In a speech, Biden praised Germany's political leadership for recognizing the Russian invasion as a turning point in history, an attack on democracy and security in Europe. He stated that Germany and the US have supported the brave people of Ukraine and will continue to do so until a fair and sustainable peace is possible.

11:19 Steinmeier to Biden: NATO is Stronger Under Your Leadership Federal President Steinmeier awarded outgoing US President Biden with the Special Class Grand Cross of the Order of Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany. Under Biden's leadership, Steinmeier explained in his speech, the transatlantic alliance has become stronger and our partnership closer than ever before. Looking at Russia's war against Ukraine, Steinmeier said that Putin thought they were weak and could be divided, but the opposite happened: NATO was stronger and more united than ever, thanks in large part to Biden's leadership. Steinmeier called it "nothing less than a historic stroke of luck" to have Biden and his government on their side during this most dangerous moment in European history since the end of the Cold War. The last two years have shown, according to Steinmeier, that America is the "indispensable nation" for Europeans, and NATO is the "indispensable alliance."

10:59 Xi to Attend BRICS Summit in Kazan Chinese President Xi Jinping has confirmed his attendance at the BRICS summit, according to Russia's RIA news agency. The summit will take place next week from Tuesday to Thursday in the Russian city of Kazan. Participants include the heads of state and government of Brazil, India, and South Africa. According to the Kremlin, representatives from 32 countries, including Egypt, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia, will also attend. For Russian President Vladimir Putin, this is the most important political event of the year, aiming to show that he is not isolated on the international stage despite Western sanctions over the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

10:26 Every Fourth Ukrainian Refugee Plans to Stay Abroad Long-Term Almost a quarter of Ukrainian refugees in Europe plan to settle permanently outside of Ukraine, according to a June survey by the Ifo Institute for Economic Research. Around 35 percent want to return to Ukraine as soon as it is safe, while only four percent plan to return regardless of the security situation. Nearly 11 percent of refugees have already returned to Ukraine, and another 25 percent are currently undecided. The majority's decision depends on the conflict's duration, says Ifo migration expert Yvonne Giesing. "The longer the conflict continues, the more likely they are to imagine a future outside of Ukraine."

09:55 US Sanctions Chinese Drone Manufacturers The US has imposed sanctions on two Chinese companies for producing drones used in Russia's war against Ukraine. These are the first penalties against companies in China that "develop and produce complete weapon systems in partnership with Russian firms," the US Treasury Department said. The so-called Garpiya combat drones are reportedly assembled in China. Previously, the US had only sanctioned Chinese companies for supplying components to Russia that were later used in weapon production. A Russian company has also been added to the sanctions list.

09:11 Ukraine Reports Russian Drone Attack Ukraine's air force reports that 80 out of 135 Russian drones were shot down overnight. 44 drones were disrupted by electronic interference and crashed on Ukrainian territory. Two drones flew into neighboring Belarus. Ten drones are still airborne over Ukraine.

08:27 Unknown Object Over Romania Triggers Jet Scramble Four fighter jets were deployed over Romania last night after the military detected an unknown object on radar. The Romanian defense ministry stated that a small object approached from the Black Sea and penetrated Romanian airspace up to 14 kilometers. Visual contact was not established. The radar signal disappeared east of the city of Amzacea, and the alert was lifted. The Romanian foreign ministry blames Russia for the repeated violation of airspace: "We strongly condemn these violations, which once again demonstrate Russia's reckless behavior." The NATO member shares a 650-kilometer border with Ukraine and has previously detected Russian drones in its airspace during Russia's attacks on Ukrainian targets. Fragments of Russian drones have also been found on Romanian territory near the Ukrainian border.

07:41 ISW: Russians pushing forward at Kursk frontAt the Russian border region of Kursk, Russian forces seem to be gaining ground, as per an analysis by the American think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW). The Russians reportedly advanced in the western front area, close to south of Korenevo. The claim is supported by geolocation imagery. Combat is ongoing near the city of Pokrovsk in eastern Ukraine, with the think tank noting developments on both sides along the front.

06:57 Kyiv reports significant drone assaultRussia has supposedly carried out another significant drone assault, according to Ukrainian reports. Warnings about attack drones were issued across the country throughout the night by the Ukrainian Air Force. The military administration of Kyiv reported in the morning that this was one of the largest drone attacks on the civilian population and infrastructure in Ukraine. All drones heading towards the capital were intercepted, as per the military administration. The drone attack on Kyiv lasted over four and a half hours. The alert continues in some regions, but there's no information on casualties or damages yet.

06:40 Ukraine conflict in focus during Biden visitBefore the end of his term, U.S. President Joe Biden is set to meet German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin today. The support for Ukraine in its defense against Russia is likely to be a central topic of discussion. A four-way meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is also planned, with Ukraine and the conflict in the Middle East on the agenda.

06:08 Russian military testing missile readinessAccording to the state-owned Russian news agency RIA, citing the Russian Ministry of Defense, commanders of the Russian strategic nuclear forces are conducting readiness drills in the city of Bologoye. The exercise involves maneuvers and employing mobile ballistic intercontinental missiles of the Yars type.

05:18 Orbán criticizes Zelenskyy's "scary" planHungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's "terrifying" victory plan. Before the EU summit, where Zelenskyy unsuccessfully advocated for his plan, Orbán wrote on Facebook that arming Ukraine was "risky" and had not managed to achieve any results after visiting Kyiv and the Kremlin as a self-appointed mediator.

03:26 Ukraine refutes "Bild" report on WMD developmentFollowing reports of alleged intentions to rearm Ukraine with nuclear weapons, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry issued a statement denying the allegations, which originated from an unnamed source in the "Bild" newspaper. "Ukraine refutes the unfounded claims in the 'Bild' newspaper regarding alleged plans to develop weapons of mass destruction," the ministry stated. "Ukraine remains committed to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, which it joined in 1994." President Zelenskyy had also publicly denied these reports at NATO headquarters earlier (see entry from 20:21).

01:33 Russians challenging Ukrainian defenses at Chasiv YarRussian forces are attempting to breach Ukrainian defensive positions at Chasiv Yar, as reported by the Ukrainian state news agency Ukrinform, citing Anastasia Bobovnikova, spokesperson for the Operational Tactical Group Luhansk. Heavier combat is occurring near Chasiv Yar. Where the Russians aren't making progress, they are undertaking small probing attacks to search for weaknesses in the defense, as per Bobovnikova. The Ukrainian military's strategy is to block Russian supply lines.

00:27 Heusgen requests lifting of range restrictionsThe head of the Munich Security Conference, Christoph Heusgen, is urging U.S. President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to lift restrictions on the use of Western weapons by Ukraine. The impetus is President Zelenskyy's victory strategy. "President Zelenskyy's pleas are primarily addressed to President Biden and Chancellor Scholz: Both could make a significant impact on the realization of the Zelenskyy plan by lifting range restrictions and delivering effective weapons," Heusgen stated to the German editorial network. "The visit of the U.S. President to Berlin on Friday could provide an excellent opportunity for such an announcement."

23:21 US imposes sanctions on Russian and Chinese companies for drone productionThe U.S. Department of the Treasury will introduce sanctions on a Russian-Chinese joint venture involved in the development and manufacturing of long-range drones. Known as Garpiya drones, Russia is deploying them in the war in Ukraine. The weapons are produced in Russia, with Chinese companies supplying components and technology. The U.S. sanctions target three companies and one individual.

