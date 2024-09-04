At 15:18, Scholz declares that Ukraine will obtain additional IRIS-T air defense systems.

16:55 Chancellor Scholz affirms additional IRIS-T air defense systems for UkraineChancellor Olaf Scholz has declared that Germany will provide Ukraine with more IRIS-T air defense systems. Eight IRIS-T SLM systems and nine IRIS-T SLS systems have been ordered, Scholz stated at the German Armed Forces site in Todendorf, Schleswig-Holstein. "Two of each will be delivered this year, with the rest to follow from 2025." Currently, four IRIS-T SLM systems are in use in Ukraine, along with a large number of missiles and three related IRIS-T SLS systems. Scholz made this announcement during the inauguration of the first IRIS-T air defense system for the German Armed Forces at Todendorf.

14:55 South Korea and New Zealand demand Russia's "unconditional" retreatSouth Korea and New Zealand have denounced Russia's conflict in Ukraine in a joint statement, urging Russia to "immediately, completely, and unconditionally withdraw from the internationally recognized territory of Ukraine." They also condemned Russia's increased military cooperation with North Korea. South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol stated that it's "more essential than ever" for nations like South Korea and New Zealand to show solidarity "in this critical phase when authoritarian powers persistently pose challenges." North Korea, internationally secluded, has recently intensified its military ties with Russia.

14:21 Zelenskyy justifies government revamp: "We require fresh energy"Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy revealed that his country needs "fresh energy" as he announced an extensive government revamp. "We require fresh energy," Zelenskyy said when asked about the motives for the revamp. "And these steps are linked to fortifying our state in different sectors." Ukraine has been defending itself against Russia's aggression for two and a half years. Zelenskyy also expressed gratitude to the ministers and the entire cabinet for their contributions.

13:47 German Armed Forces commission additional IRIS-T SLM system: Protecting Europe from missilesThe IRIS-T SLM is not new to Ukraine, but to intercept more Russian missiles, the quantity of systems deployed in the country will rise from four to ten. A delivery is reportedly already agreed upon, according to security sources. In Schleswig-Holstein, the German Armed Forces also plan to utilize IRIS-T.

13:21 Russia asserts control over another village near Ukrainian city of PokrovskRussia's Defense Ministry claims that Russian troops have taken complete control of the village of Karliwka, located around 30 kilometers from the strategically vital city of Pokrovsk in eastern Ukraine. Pokrovsk is a crucial logistics hub for the Ukrainian army. Ukrainian forces have been retreating from a Russian advance in the region for months.

12:59 Ukraine: Crimea 'swarmed with air defense systems'

Russian occupiers of Crimea are deploying all available means to protect the Kerch Bridge, according to the spokesman of the Ukrainian Navy, Dmytro Pletenchuk, as reported by Defense Express on Ukrainian national television. Short and long-range systems, including S-300, S-400 Triumf, S-500 Prometheus, and Pantsir-S1, are reportedly in use. Pletenchuk stated that Crimea is "swarmed with air defense systems" because it holds both practical and symbolic significance for the occupiers. The Kerch Bridge, a prestige project of Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, connects mainland Russia with the illegally annexed peninsula and serves as a vital supply route for Russian forces in southern Ukraine. Clashes over the bridge continue, with Kyiv repeatedly emphasizing its intention to liberate the peninsula. The bridge is a strategic chokepoint.

12:32 Putin announces Xi's visit to BRICS summit in RussiaRussian President Vladimir Putin has announced that Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the forthcoming BRICS summit in Russia in October. "As agreed, we expect Chinese President Xi Jinping at the BRICS summit," Putin said during a meeting with Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok. Putin also suggested a "bilateral working meeting" with Xi. Founded in 2009 by Brazil, Russia, India, and China, the BRICS group has since been joined by South Africa, and this year by countries such as the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and Iran. The BRICS nations see themselves as a counterweight to Western states and will hold a summit in the Russian city of Kazan from October 22 to 24. The Kremlin aims to expand its influence and forge closer economic alliances. Moscow and Beijing have strengthened their strategic partnership since the commencement of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

12:00 Russia: Attack on Poltava targeted military personnel and foreign instructorsThe Russian Ministry of Defense has declared that the lethal attack on the Ukrainian city of Poltava targeted military personnel and foreign instructors. The objective was a military training center where "specialists in communications and electronic warfare from all branches and military units of the Ukrainian armed forces, as well as operators of unmanned aerial vehicles involved in attacks on civilian targets on the territory of the Russian Federation, are being trained under the guidance of foreign instructors." The ministry also reported using the Kinzhal hypersonic weapon against military-industrial facilities in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv. Moreover, Russian forces have taken control of two more settlements in eastern Ukraine, Prechystivka and Karliwka. According to Ukrainian reports, the attack in Poltava on Tuesday resulted in 50 casualties.

11:43 Baerbock applauds departing Ukrainian Foreign MinisterGerman Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbark has applauded her Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba. "Night train chats, G7 meetings, battlefield discussions, Brussels debates, in front of a bombed power plant," she writes on X. "Few individuals I've worked closely with are as many as you, @DmytroKuleba," she adds. "You put your nation's people before your own self." She wishes Kuleba "from the deepest part of me, all the best - We should meet again when peace and liberty have returned to the whole of Ukraine."

11:24 Russia considering altering nuclear strategyAccording to the Russian presidential administration, the West's actions are pushing Russia to revise its nuclear strategy. Russia is dealing with challenges and threats from the alleged West that necessitate a review of the strategy, Russian news agencies report, quoting Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskow. This includes the possibility that Ukraine could utilize US long-range weapons in its attacks deep into Russian territory. The Ukrainian government has been seeking US permission for some time to use the weapons offered by allies to strike targets deep within Russia. "It's evident that the Ukrainians will do this," Peskow informed RIA agency. "We are taking this into account." Russia has announced that it will modify its nuclear strategy, but details have yet to be provided. The guideline allows for the use of nuclear weapons if Russia's sovereignty or territorial integrity is threatened.

10:54 Ukraine repels 29 of 42 Russian air attacksRussia launched 42 air attacks on Ukraine during the night, the Ukrainian air force reports in its Telegram statement. Among other things, Ch-47M2 Kinzhal missiles, Kh-101 cruise missiles, and Iskander-K missiles were reportedly used. According to its own figures, the Ukrainian air force shot down seven cruise missiles and 22 Shahed drones. As a result, 29 air attacks were thwarted.

10:19 Munz: Poltava attack may backfire on RussiaRussia is attacking the Ukrainian city of Poltava with rockets, with reports of one of the heaviest air strikes since the start of the war. Russian media, however, are celebrating what they call a "great success," says ntv correspondent Rainer Munz. Meanwhile, Russia appears to be modifying its strategy.

09:52 Ukraine publishes losses for Russian troopsThe Ukrainian General Staff has released new casualty figures for Russian troops in Ukraine. According to these figures, Russia has lost around 620,350 soldiers in Ukraine since February 24, 2022. Within 24 hours alone, the number of casualties was 1,390. According to the report from Kyiv, seven tanks, 30 artillery systems, and 43 drones were also destroyed. Overall, Russia has lost a total of 8,618 tanks, 16,848 artillery systems, and 368 aircraft, 328 helicopters, drones, 28 ships, and one submarine, according to Ukraine. Western estimates put the losses at lower figures - although these are only minimum values.

09:21 Governor: "Sad Day" for Lviv Region - Death Toll RisesFollowing Russian air strikes on the western Ukrainian city of Lviv (see entries 07:18, 06:17, and 05:29), the death toll has risen. Seven people were killed overnight, writes the governor of the Lviv region, Maksym Kosyzkyj, on Telegram. Among them are a seven-year-old and a 14-year-old girl, as well as other children. "It's a sad day for our region," Koszykyj writes further. It's a tragic incident. Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had written on X about five dead and more than 30 injured. Zelenskyy extends his condolences to the victims' families.

08:49 Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba steps downUkrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has resigned, according to Parliament Speaker Ruslan Stefantchuk on Wednesday. The resignation will be discussed at the next plenary session, Stefantschuk writes on his Facebook page. Several other ministers have already resigned (see entries 00:47 and 22:06). The resignations are part of a comprehensive overhaul of the Ukrainian government. Wednesday will be a day of dismissals, writes the faction leader of the ruling party Servant of the People, David Arakhamia, on Telegram. The day of appointments will follow on Thursday.

08:03 Zelenskyy: "Rubble Still Traps People"The Russian rocket attack on Poltava is one of the deadliest single attacks since the start of the war, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his evening address. People are still trapped under the rubble, he said, again calling for air defense systems.

07:39 Grossi Warns of impending Catastrophe at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear PlantDuring a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the head of the UN nuclear watchdog, Rafael Grossi, the situation of nuclear power plants in Ukraine and Russia was discussed. Grossi is set to visit the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southeastern Ukraine on Wednesday. Reuters reports that Grossi warned at the meeting with Zelenskyy that the situation at the plant is "tenuous" and the risk of a catastrophe remains. The plant was taken over by Russian forces shortly after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 and is currently inoperable. Both sides have continually blamed each other for shelling the plant. Both Moscow and Kyiv deny these claims.

07:18 Governor: Minimum of Two Passed Away in Lviv AttackAt least two individuals have lost their lives in Russian airstrikes on the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, as per a statement from the Lviv region governor, Maksym Kosyzkyj, on Telegram. Nineteen people were wounded as a result.

06:53 Ukraine Seeks Further Aid for the FrontlinesThe Ukraine hopes to secure additional assistance in rebuilding its agricultural sector and in demining. According to the "Rheinische Post," this was mentioned in an answer from the German government in response to a query from the Union, which the newspaper obtained. The article discusses a potential funding program for agricultural areas near the frontlines. "The German government has been asked to examine the possibility of support," the paper says. For instance, a premium for security personnel would be required. The Ukraine has also requested an extension of a Ministry of Agriculture-funded program providing generators and support for demining in areas near the front lines, according to the government response. The Federal Government reports that the Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development is currently involved in a project to detect and clear mines.

06:17 Ukraine: Fire after Russian Shahed Drone Strike on LvivFollowing Russian airstrikes (see entry 05:29) on the city of Lviv in northwestern Ukraine, a fire has broken out near the main railway station. According to the Lviv region governor, Maksym Kosyzkyj, this was reported on Telegram. In addition, two school buildings were damaged and many windows were shattered. Glass fragments were scattered throughout the streets, as per Kosyzkyj. Kosyzkyj stated that several Shahed drones were used in the Russian airstrike. Emergency services and air defense are currently operating. The affected schools have been closed, as per the Mayor of Lviv, Andrij Sadowyj, on Telegram. At least six individuals, including a 10-year-old boy, have been injured.

05:29 Second Wave of Airstrikes Targets KyivThe Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, is under attack once again by a second wave of Russian airstrikes. Air defense is in action. Eyewitnesses have reported a series of explosions on the outskirts of Kyiv, suggesting the deployment of air defense systems. Concurrently, the Ukrainian army claims a drone assault on the western Ukrainian city of Lviv near the Polish border. The entire Ukraine is now on high alert, according to the Ukrainian air force, who issued a statement on Telegram. Poland has mobilized its own and allied aircraft for the third time in eight days to secure airspace in response to Russian airstrikes and long-range activities, the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces announced.

04:35 Biden Assures More Air Defense Systems for UkraineIn response to the devastating Russian attack on the Ukrainian city of Poltava, US President Biden has pledged further delivery of air defense systems to Ukraine. "I strongly condemn this brutal assault," Biden stated. Washington will continue to support Ukraine militarily, "including the provision of air defense systems and capabilities needed to protect borders." After the attack which resulted in at least 51 fatalities, Zelensky renewed his plea to his Western allies for rapid delivery of new air defense systems and permission to use already provided long-range weapons for strikes on Russian territory.

02:52 Another Drone Attack on KyivRussia has launched another drone assault on Kyiv. Ukrainian air defense forces are actively engaging in repelling the attacks beyond the capital's perimeter, according to a report from the Ukrainian military on Telegram. There is currently no information on the number of drones used or any possible damage. The nighttime attack is part of a series of Russian airstrikes on Kyiv that have escalated in frequency in recent weeks.

01:32 Zelensky: Aims to Hold Kursk Region IndefinitelyUkraine intends to maintain control over the occupied territories in Russia's Kursk region until Russian President Putin agrees to negotiate, as per a statement from Ukrainian President Zelensky to US broadcaster NBC News. The occupation of the regions is a central aspect of Ukraine's "victory plan," Zelensky added. However, Ukraine does not require any additional Russian territory in general, Zelensky stated without mentioning any plans to conquer additional Russian territory. The secretive operation to take control of the Kursk region was, surprisingly, unknown even to US President Biden.

00:47 Several Ukrainian Cabinet Members Step DownFour cabinet members have announced their resignations before an anticipated government restructuring in Ukraine. These individuals include Deputy Minister for European Affairs Olga Stefanishyna, Minister for Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshin, who played a crucial role in enhancing weapon production, Justice Minister Denys Malyuska, and Environment Minister Ruslan Strilets. It remains unclear if these four officials will be appointed to higher-ranking positions. "As promised, a significant government revamp is anticipated this week," said David Arakhamia, head of the ruling party Servant of the People's faction, via Telegram. "Tomorrow we will have a day of dismissals, and the following day, a day of appointments," he announced, acting as a close associate to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

23:16 President Zelensky Urges Use of Long-Range Weapons Against RussiaFollowing the lethal Russian rocket attack on Poltava, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has requested authorization to employ long-range weapons against Russia. "Russian attacks will become impossible if we can strike and destroy the launch sites of the aggressors, as well as Russian military airfields and logistics," Zelensky stated in his daily video address. According to his estimates, the death toll in Poltava has risen to 51, and the number of wounded has reached 271. Many individuals are still buried under the debris.

22:06 Another Top Ukrainian Official is DismissedUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has relieved Rostyslav Shurma, the first deputy head of the presidential administration, as per a decree published on the president's website. Furthermore, Olha Stefanishyna, who served as deputy prime minister and minister for European integration in Ukraine, has announced her resignation. Other cabinet members have previously resigned as well. President Volodymyr Zelensky explained that these changes are necessary for enhancing the government's strength. "The autumn will be vital. Our state institutions must be organized in such a manner that Ukraine can achieve all the necessary results."

21:42 ntv-Reporter at the Epicenter of Air Strikes in UkraineUkraine is currently enduring one of the most intense air raids throughout the conflict. Many individuals have lost their lives, while hundreds more have been injured. ntv-reporter Kavita Sharma is on the ground and reports a "tense atmosphere" and how people experienced the missile attack.

21:25 Ukraine Charges Russia with Executing Prisoners of WarThe Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office has accused Russian soldiers of executing captured soldiers. Investigations have been initiated into the murder of three Ukrainians in the Torez area of the eastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk, which the office announced on its Telegram channel. According to the available information, the Ukrainians emerged from a bunker with their hands raised. "The occupiers forced them to lie face-down on the ground and immediately shot them in the back," the office alleges, citing videos circulating online.

