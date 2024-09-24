At 15:15, the German military conducts military drills in Hamburg's port.

The German Military Command is planning a significant defense exercise in the Hamburg Port area from Thursday to Saturday, as announced by the Landeskommando Hamburg. This area of the port will be secured by home protection forces, with a checkpoint set up for the purpose. The objective of this drill is to safeguard critical defense infrastructure, ensure a consistent situational awareness across all levels, and facilitate quick and secure communication with all participating parties. Civil traffic will remain unaffected and undisturbed during this exercise.

Rumors suggest that the resurgence of conventional war in Europe within the next five years is a possibility due to Russia's breach of international law following its attack on Ukraine. NATO aims to counter this threat collectively, necessitating a swift deployment of allied troops from west to east. Germany, in light of its strategic geographical position, serves as a hub, necessitating the practice of organizing military transportation via rail, road, or air, supplying food, beds, or operating materials, and securing entire vehicle convoys to deter potential adversaries effectively.

14:30 Selenskyj Urges Investment in US Energy Sector

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selenskyj urged economic representatives during his visit to the USA to invest in the ailing energy sector. The primary focus was on preparing the Ukrainian energy system for the winter, as the country fears power outages again due to the war-inflicted damages. Special incentives were offered, with Selenskyj stating, "This is our proposal. This is one of the components of our victory plan." Representation from energy, finance, and insurance companies, as well as the US Agency for International Development, USAID, participated in the meeting in New York.

13:55 Military Analyst Celebrates Ukrainian Offensive in Kursk as Success

While opinions are divided regarding the Ukrainian offensive in the Russian Kursk region's success or failure, military expert Nico Lange considers it a success. Lange writing on X, suggests that without the Kursk offensive, President Selenskyj would not have been in a position to negotiate peace in New York.

13:17 Kyiv: "Victory Plan" Includes Invitation for NATO Membership

An invitation to join NATO for Ukraine is incorporated into the "Victory Plan" presented by President Volodymyr Selenskyj, according to his office head Andrij Jermak. Partners should extend an invitation for NATO membership to Ukraine and disregard Moscow's escalation threats, as per Jermak's New York statement. The plan encompasses both military and diplomatic elements, with Russia justifying its invasion of Ukraine, partly due to Kyiv's aspirations to join NATO.

12:42 Despite Peace Efforts, Moscow Stays Committed to War Aims

Despite Kyiv's diplomatic efforts to negotiate, Russia remains resolute in its war objectives in Ukraine, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov. Peskov asserted that once these objectives are achieved, the special military operation will be concluded. He was responding to Zelenskyy's U.S. trip declarations that an end to the war is closer than anticipated. Zelenskyy presented his "Victory Plan" in the U.S. to pressure Moscow into negotiations. Russia's war goals include controlling the Ukrainian regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia, deterring Ukraine's NATO membership, and previously demonstrating the removal of the Kyiv government. Many experts believe that Russia's ultimate objective is to retain control over the entire Ukraine.

11:59 Wuhledar Situation Deteriorates Further, With Russian Troops Reportedly Using Underhand Tactics

The situation around the city of Wuhledar continues to deteriorate, according to Deepstate. The Russians are allegedly surrounding the settlement and attempting to obliterate it through artillery and other weapons. Deepstate has not reported any entry of Russian troops to the city. "Enduring to the end, while coming at a hefty price in military casualties, is unacceptable. We should have considered today's consequences earlier, but it's too late now," lamented the soldiers of the 72nd Brigade, who continue their defense effort despite the worsening situation. According to Eastern European media outlet Nexta, Russia is again employing the "scorched earth" tactic by heavily assaulting Wuhledar from the air.

11:15 High-Resolution Satellite Images Reveal Extensive Damage in Russian Munitions Depots

Ukraine has recently executed a series of noteworthy attacks on munitions depots, resulting in the destruction of substantial amounts of Russian rockets, artillery shells, and other military supplies. High-resolution satellite images from Maxar demonstrate the scope of the latest attacks in Oktyabr'sk and Toropets.

10:46 Catastrophic Assaults on Saporizhzhia: One Fatality, Multiple Wounds, and Substantial DamageUkrainian attacks in the southeastern city of Saporizhzhia, as reported officially, have resulted in one fatality and six injuries, including a 13-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy. The area was hit by "intense aerial bombings" within a two-hour period on Monday evening, as reported by the state emergency service. Regional governor Ivan Fedorov, via the Telegram messaging app, writes about the incident. Besides human casualties, an infrastructure facility and residential buildings were set ablaze. A city administration employee claims that 74 apartment blocks and 24 private houses sustained damage across different parts of the city.

10:07 Munz on Russian Warship Crew: "Warship Will Likely Never Set Sail Again"Russian news sources claim that the crew of the Russian warship "Admiral Kuznetsov" is being reassigned to the frontline, according to Forbes. The ship's infamous history of mishaps is highlighted by ntv correspondent Rainer Munz from Moscow. This reallocation of the crew could be a sign of Russia's financial struggles.

09:27 Citadel of Resistance: Wuhledar on the Edge? Russian Troops Allegedly InfiltratingRussian forces have reportedly infiltrated the eastern Ukrainian town of Wuhledar, according to state media and blogs. "Russian forces have breached Wuhledar - the assault on the city has begun," writes Yuri Podolyaka, a pro-Russian military blogger hailing from Ukraine. Other pro-Russian war bloggers also report the offensive. State Russian media confirms that the city, located in the Donetsk region, is being encircled. Military expert Colonel Reisner tells ntv.de that Russian troops are advancing towards the city from various directions, acting like a vise. "Wuhledar is under threat of encirclement. It's reasonable to assume that the 72nd mechanized brigade, equipped with tanks and armored fighting vehicles, will not be able to maintain control over the area."

08:59 Russia and Ukraine Engage in Drone Strikes at NightRussian air defenses allegedly shot down 13 Ukrainian drones overnight, as reported by the Russian state news agency TASS, quoting the Russian Defense Ministry. Six were brought down over the regions of Belgorod and Kursk, while one was shot down over the region of Bryansk. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Air Force reports that Russia attacked them with 81 drones and four missiles overnight. 79 drones were either shot down or made to crash. No initial damage or casualty reports are available.

08:17 Denmark's Uncompromising Stances on Long-range Strikes Against RussiaDanish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has proposed that NATO allies should consent to the use of Western weapons with extended ranges against Russia. "I propose we put an end to the debate on red lines," Frederiksen says in an interview with Bloomberg. The line that was breached is undeniable - when Russia attacked Ukraine. "I will never permit Russia to dictate what's right in NATO, Europe, or Ukraine," Frederiksen declares.

07:38 Alleged Russian Casualties Buried and Reported Missing to Avoid PaymentsAccording to a leaked call published by Ukrainian military intelligence, fallen Russian soldiers in battle are rumored to be buried on the battlefield and reported missing to avoid expensive compensation to their families. "They're killed, battles continue, it's hot, they start to stink, so we bury them right there, and then they're considered missing. And if they're missing, the family doesn't get paid. Get it?" a man tells his conversation partner in a call reported by Kyiv Independent. The compensation for each fallen soldier is said to be between $67,500 and $116,000.

06:59 No Signs of an End to War from Russian StatementsWhile Ukrainian President Zelenskyy promotes his "victory plan" in the US, there appears to be no indication of desire for peace from the Russian side. "The Kremlin continues to publicly show disinterest in a peace treaty that doesn't involve the unconditional surrender of the Ukrainian government and the total dismantling of the Ukrainian state," writes the Institute for the Study of War (ISW). High-ranking Russian officials have recently expressed opposition to attending the next peace summit, and Kremlin spokesman Peskov repeated that Russia is not ready to negotiate anything other than Ukrainian surrender, also referring to NATO and the West as a "common foe." "The ISW continues to believe that the Kremlin has no interest in honest peace talks with Ukraine and will only discuss 'peace negotiations' and 'plans' to put pressure on the West to force Ukraine to make unilateral concessions regarding its sovereignty and territorial integrity."

06:27 Zelenskyy: Decisive Measures Could Potentially Speed Up End to Russian AggressionTough measures from the US administration could potentially expedite the end of Russian aggression against Ukraine, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. "Now, at the end of the year, we have a significant opportunity to strengthen cooperation between Ukraine and the US," Zelenskyy stated via his Telegram channel following a meeting with a bipartisan US congressional delegation. Zelenskyy is currently in the US for UN General Assembly sessions and to present his "victory plan" to the US government.

05:44 Teenagers Allegedly Set Fire to Mi-8 Helicopter in Omsk

Two minors in Russia, aged 16, allegedly torched a Mi-8 helicopter at an airbase in Omsk last Saturday, as reported by Telegram news channel Baza. They supposedly confessed to accepting a $20,000 bribe via Telegram to carry out the arson. Russian media reported severe damage to the helicopter as a result. This incident mirrors another event from September 11 when two adolescents ignited a Mi-8 helicopter at the Nojabrsk airport in the Tyumen region. There have been recurring instances of sabotage, such as train derailments, in various regions of Russia. In January, the Ukrainian military intelligence (HUR) allegedly implicated unknown adversaries of the Putin regime in attacks on certain Russian railways.

04:44 G7 to Ponder over Long-Range Missiles for Kyiv

The foreign ministers from the G7 nations will deliberate potential deliveries of long-range missiles capable of reaching Russian territory to Ukraine on the following Monday. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell disclosed this during the UN General Assembly. It seems evident that Russia is obtaining new weapons, including Iranian rockets, despite Tehran's continuous denials.

03:50 Zelensky: "Relief from War Within Reach"

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky exudes optimism about the impending end of the conflict with Russia. In an interview with U.S. broadcaster ABC News, he remarks, "I believe we're closer to peace than we think." He also urges the U.S. and other partners to perpetuate their support for Ukraine.

02:50 Casualties after Russian Attacks on Saporizhzhia

Russian forces launched another attack on the southeastern Ukrainian city of Saporizhzhia overnight, leading to one fatality, as per regional governor Ivan Fedorov. Five individuals, including a 13-year-old girl, sustained injuries, according to a city official who spoke to the public broadcaster Suspilne. At least 23 people were injured in previous attacks on the city during the day and the preceding night. Fedorov shared on Telegram that two houses were demolished in the latest attack, though it's uncertain what type of weapon was employed. Russian forces also targeted infrastructure in the city, resulting in a fire that emergency services managed to quickly extinguish without causing any injuries.

01:29 Ukrainian Troops Under Pressure in Pokrovsk

The Ukrainian military continues to battle under pressure in the eastern part of the country, as reported by its own sources. "The situation remains tense in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove area," the General Staff in Kyiv noted in its evening update. Over 125 Russian attacks along the front, more than half (50+) occurred in this sector. "The main focus of the enemy's efforts has been on Pokrovsk," the Ukrainian military leadership specified. While independent analysts credit the Ukrainians with impeding the Russian advance on strategically important Pokrovsk, the situation remains precarious for the defenders near further south Kurakhove. Russian forces' advances near the mining town of Hirnyk pose a threat to encircle several units there. A similar encirclement of defensive positions appears imminent further south near the town of Vuhledar, which the Russians have so far failed to capture through frontal assaults.

00:28 U.S. Resident Convicted in Russia for Kidnap Attempt

A U.S. citizen was sentenced to six years in prison in Russia for attempting to take away his Russian child without the mother's consent, as per judicial authorities. A court in the Kaliningrad enclave found the man guilty of kidnap attempts and ordered him to serve his sentence in a labor camp. According to the verdict, the U.S. citizen attempted to leave the country with his four-year-old son in July 2023. "Without obtaining the mother's consent, he tried to take the child out of the country," the court explained on the Telegram messaging service. He allegedly attempted to cross into Poland through a forest with the boy before being apprehended by border guards. Relations between the U.S. and Russia are particularly strained due to the conflict in Ukraine.

23:14 Russia Reports Casualties After Attack on BelgorodLocal authorities report that three individuals have perished in an attack on a Russian village close to the Ukrainian border. The village of Archangelskoe, five kilometers from the border, was "under bombardment by the Ukrainian army" on Monday, according to the governor of the Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, on the Telegram messaging service. Two adults and a teenager were killed, and two more individuals, one of them a child, were injured, according to Gladkov's statement.

21:35 Forbes: As Russia's Lone Aircraft Carrier Fades, Crew Drafted for Ukraine Conflict Despite being Russia's sole aircraft carrier, the "Admiral Kuznetsov," launched back in the 1980s, has had a chequered past, with limited deployments and multiple setbacks. As reported by Forbes now, members of its 15,000-strong crew are being deployed to Ukraine's battlefield, not aboard their carrier, but as infantry within their own battalion. This move forms part of Russia's strategy to meet its hefty monthly recruitment targets, said to be approximately 30,000 new combatants each month. Concurrently, the Admiral Kuznetsov continues to deteriorate and appears increasingly inclined to become a long-term resident of the Murmansk coastline, where it has been anchored since some time ago.

