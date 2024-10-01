At 15:15, Baerbock acknowledges that Russia's misinformation campaigns have a particular focus on young individuals.

15:01 Russia Boosts Spending, Hush on War AllocationThe Russian administration submits its proposed budget for 2025 to the Russian legislature. The proposal indicates a rise in federal spending to approximately 400 billion euros next year, a surge of approximately 12% compared to 2024. Absolutely no information is disclosed regarding spending in the military sector. The finance office simply mentions that "substantial funds" will be assigned "for equipping the military with necessary weapons and equipment, for casualty compensation, and for supporting firms in the military-industrial complex."

14:24 Russian Court Dishes Out Life Sentence for Attacker of PatriotIn the court case concerning the assault on Russian patriotic author Sachar Prilepin, the defendant is sentenced to life imprisonment. The perpetrator is from the eastern Ukrainian Donbass region and, as per media accounts, had earlier fought alongside pro-Russian separatists. Prilepin is an avid supporter of Russia's military intervention in Ukraine and suffered injuries in a bomb blast in May 2023 in the Nischni Nowgorod district. His driver perished in the incident.

13:51 Russia Prepares to Draft 133,000 New Soldiers in the FallBeginning tomorrow and continuing until the end of the year, Russia is set to conscript 133,000 individuals for military service, as reported by Ukrainian media. Putin is said to have signed a decree authorizing a draft campaign during the fall season. Men aged 18 to 30 who are not in the reserves will be subject to the conscription. In return, soldiers whose conscription term has expired will be discharged from military service.

13:14 Ukraine Reports Casualties and InjuriesIn Russian drone strikes, one person was killed and several were wounded, according to Ukrainian reports. In Kupjansk, Kharkiv region, a man lost his life, while in Kherson, three people aged between 53 and 72 were injured, as reported by the Ukrainian state news agency, citing local authorities.

12:36 Russia Affirms Capture of Another Village in Donetsk RegionThe Russian military claims to have seized another location in eastern Ukraine. Russian forces have "actively liberated the village of Nelepowka," Russia's defense ministry announced, using the Russian name for the settlement of Nelipiwka in the Donetsk region. In this region, Ukraine had recently declared territorial gains. Since several months, Russian soldiers have been advancing against Ukrainian forces, which are outnumbered in troops and armament, in eastern Ukraine. Nelepowka is situated about 5 kilometers south of the city of Torezk. Torezk is under Ukrainian control but has been under Russian fire for several weeks. Russian troops are making steady progress towards the city of Pokrovsk. This mining town is of significant importance for the logistical support of the Ukrainian army.

11:55 Rebels Claim Destruction of Russian Supply LineThe militant resistance group Atesh claims to have destroyed the railway track used by Russian forces to supply equipment and ammunition to the front section in the Russian region of Kursk. The Ukrainian state news agency Ukrinform cites a corresponding Telegram post from the partisan group. This organization, as per its own statements, is comprised of Ukrainians, Crimean Tatars, and Russian opposition members and was founded on the Crimean Peninsula two years ago.

11:26 Munz: Russian Citizens Dismiss Anti-Corruption CampaignNext year, 40% of the Russian state budget is earmarked for the defense sector, according to the current budget draft. Concurrently, an anti-corruption drive has been underway in the relevant ministry since the demise of the coup leader Yevgeni Prigoshin. However, this initiative does not appear to be trustworthy to the citizens, as explained by ntv reporter Rainer Munz in Moscow:

11:01 American Citizen Faces Decades in Prison for Supporting UkraineAmerican citizen Stephen Hubbard has confessed to the charge of mercenary activity in a Moscow court. He is alleged to have received payment to fight for Ukraine against Russia, according to the Russian state-run news agency RIA. If convicted, the 72-year-old could face 7 to 15 years in prison.

10:20 Drone Strike in Kyiv Sparks Multiple FiresA residential building was torched and damaged during last night's extensive drone attack in Kyiv, as per local authorities reported by the Ukrainian news portal Ukrainska Pravda. No casualties were reported. Debris from shot-down drones sparked fires in five districts of the region, it was further reported. All drones were brought down, according to Ukrainian sources.

09:36 Putin: Russia Will "Achieve All Its Objectives"Russian President Putin reiterated his commitment to the war against Ukraine. "All our objectives will be achieved," he said in a video message on the occasion of the second anniversary of Russia's claimed annexation of four regions in Ukraine. The Russian president also reiterated his justification for the invasion of Ukraine, labeling its government as a "neo-Nazi dictatorship." Russia sent soldiers to Ukraine to protect the Russian-speaking population there, he claimed, accusing the "western elites" of transforming Ukraine into a "colony, a military outpost with Russia as its enemy."

08:46 Ukraine Swaps Wuhledar Defense CommanderColonel Ivan Winnik, commander of the 72nd Separate Mechanized Brigade of Ukraine, which has been defending the fiercely contested city of Wuhledar, has been relieved of his post. Kyiv Independent reports this, citing the Joint Forces Command North. The reason given is promotion and the transfer of combat experience. His successor has not been named yet. Under Winnik's command, the brigade defended the city for more than two years. Ukrainian military experts fear that Russian units could soon capture the tiny town in the southern section of the Donbass.

08:04 Mykolaiv Witnesses Infrastructure FireA fire has ignited at a critical facility in Mykolaiv Oblast's Bashtanka district due to a Russian drone strike, as reported by Ukrainska Pravda, citing the district's military administration head. The specific facility engulfed in flames remains undisclosed.

07:24 Kyiv Defends Against Prolonged Russian AttackOvernight, a Russian assault on Kyiv persisted for over five hours, according to regional authorities. All incoming drones were intercepted, Ukrinform reports, quoting the authorities. The attack was launched in multiple waves from various directions.

06:44 Russia Repatriates Convicts to BattlefieldRussian law enforcement agencies are implementing a law permitting the exemption of individuals from criminal liability if they agree to serve in the military for the Ministry of Defense. Prisoners from various regions, including Bryansk, Nizhny Novgorod, Novosibirsk, Komi Republic, Altai Region, and illegally annexed Crimea, have been granted this opportunity, as reported by Russian opposition media. These reports are corroborated by the U.S.-based think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

06:13 Zelensky Comments on Daily barrage of Guided BombsRussia continues to attack Ukraine with relentless ferocity, Ukrainian President Zelensky states in a video message. Every day, Russian forces deploy approximately 100 guided bombs, launched directly at targets from aircraft, in Ukrainian territory. Recently, the Russians injured 14 individuals in an attack on the industrial city of Saporizhzhia. They also targeted Kharkiv, Donetsk, and Sumy regions with guided bombs. "This represents Russia's daily terror," Zelensky says, emphasizing the necessity of enhancing Ukraine's long-range attack capabilities and air defense systems, as well as imposing additional sanctions against Russia.

05:43 Ukrainian General Staff Expresses Concerns for VuhledarThe Ukrainian General Staff reports ongoing Russian assaults against Ukrainian defense lines in the Donbass region. Thirteen attacks were repelled near Pokrovsk, and seventeen Russian troop advances were halted near Kurakhove, the General Staff reports. Intense clashes are ongoing in the vicinity of Vuhledar. Ukrainian military analysts fear that the small town, which has been contested for two years, may soon fall to Russian forces.

04:46 Kyiv Braces for Continued Drone StrikesKyiv has once again become the target of multiple Russian drone attacks throughout the night, according to Ukrainian military sources. Air defense units have been actively engaged in repelling the assaults for hours. "#Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reports via Telegram that several enemy drones are operating over and near the city," Klitschko tweets. Witnesses have reported numerous explosions, indicating the deployment of air defense systems. No reports of damage or casualties have been received following the latest attacks as of this writing. An air alert has been in effect in Kyiv and surrounding areas since around 1:00 AM local time (00:00 UTC), in addition to the entire eastern Ukraine. The Ukrainian air force has previously reported groups of Russian drone assaults on the capital and western Ukraine. Additionally, the launch of several guided bombs from Russian-controlled territories in Ukraine was detected around 4:40 AM local time, military sources report.

03:45 Helsinki Commission Encourages U.S. Reassessment of Russia PolicyThe bipartisan Helsinki Commission urges the United States to revise its post-Cold War approach towards Russia and label Moscow as a persistent threat to global security. As per "The Hill", the Commission calls upon Washington to reevaluate its relationship with Russia, akin to its reconsideration of China's position. The recommendations contradict the positions of former U.S. President Donald Trump, as well as some of his Republican supporters in Congress, who argue that the United States invests excessively in European security. Trump emphasizes the importance of direct negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, but Helsinki Commission Chairman, Republican Joe Wilson, remains skeptical about the potential for a bargain being struck with Vladimir Putin's Kremlin.

02:49 Kyiv Responds to Russian Drone AttackKyiv is currently under attack by Russian drones, according to Ukrainian military sources. Air defense units are engaged to repel the assaults. Eyewitnesses have reported multiple loud explosions and damaged objects, indicating the deployment of air defense systems. An air alert is currently in effect in Kyiv and surrounding areas, as well as throughout eastern Ukraine.

00:14 Russia: Ukrainians Attack Power Transformer Near NPP AgainAs reported by the administration of the Russia-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (NPP), Ukrainian forces have once more targeted a nearby power transformer, causing damage to another transformer. The NPP's management announced on Telegram that an artillery strike hit the transformer in the "Raduga" power transformer station located in Enerhodar, a city in southeastern Ukraine. A picture was shared, depicting smoke rising from the building's roof. Fortunately, the power supply of Enerhodar remained uninterrupted, as stated. The Zaporizhzhia NPP, with six reactors, is Europe's largest nuclear power plant. It was seized by Russian forces at the initiation of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Both parties frequently accuse each other of attacking or planning an attack on the power plant.

23:15 Zelenskyy Dismisses Nuclear Threats: "Putin Likes Living"Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy voice his doubts regarding the ongoing nuclear threats from Russian President Vladimir Putin during an interview with Fox News. In Zelenskyy's opinion, Putin is "very fond of living" and hence likely to avoid using nuclear weapons. "It's hard to say what's in his mind," Zelenskyy acknowledged. "He could use nuclear weapons against any nation - or not. But I don't believe he will."

22:10 The FPO's Stance on the Ukraine War and Russia: A Blessing for Russia's Gas DependenceFollowing the significant changes in the Austrian political landscape due to the parliamentary election, the right-wing FPO is celebrating an unprecedented victory with 28.7% of the votes, according to projections. In their election manifesto, the right-wing populists expressed a critical viewpoint towards the EU in foreign policy despite the Ukraine war. Despite the ongoing conflict, the party maintains a compassionate stance towards Russia and does not consider Austria's reliance on Russian gas to be an issue. Since 2018, Austria and Russia have signed a gas contract, which extends until 2040. This agreement includes a guarantee to buy substantial quantities of natural gas and a clause for payment even if no gas is delivered. From January to May 2024, more than 90% of Austria's gas imports originated from Russia.

21:37 Russian Prime Minister on His Way to TehranRussian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin is flying to Tehran for a meeting with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, amidst escalating tensions in the Middle East. The meeting is scheduled for Monday, as announced by the Russian government. Besides meeting with Iranian Vice President Mohammad Resa Aref, Mishustin will focus on discussing various aspects of Russian-Iranian cooperation, including trade, economy, culture, and humanitarian aid, in Tehran. Western nations have accused Iran of providing drones and missiles to Russia's military operation in Ukraine. Iran denies these allegations.

