During the OKEAN-24 naval exercise, Russia potentially overstated the number of vessels involved in September. The exercise's main objective was to showcase the fleet's abilities during the ongoing conflict. Reportedly, Russia had reservations about conducting exercises in the Black Sea. This information originated from the British Ministry of Defense on a specific date, citing intelligence data. It marked Russia's first naval exercise in two years. Previously, Russia held annual exercises including all its forces, but the last two were presumably called off due to the conflict in Ukraine, according to the statement.

14:38 Report: Russia exploits vulnerable individuals for its military endeavorsA collaboration between Ukrainian defense forces and Russian resistance groups claimed to have exposed a "cruel and inhumane practice." As stated by Ukrainian news agency "Ukrinform," Russia allegedly utilizes weak, mentally challenged individuals to manufacture weapons for its conflict against Ukraine. Shocking footage has emerged on a Russian volunteer group's Telegram channel, depicting mentally disabled individuals and adults being used unemployed to produce components for Russia's war machinery. Further investigations are said to have established a solid link between the "Craftsmen" organization employing exploited workers, the non-profit organization "Boomerang for Good" providing labor to Craftsmen, and Russian President Vladimir Putin's office.**

14:24 Kremlin: Putin is open to negotiations with ScholzRussian President Vladimir Putin remains open to negotiations with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov. "We have repeatedly expressed our willingness to communicate," Peskov told the Russian news agency Interfax. However, up until now, no proposal has been presented from the German side for a telephone conversation.**

13:58 Gynecologist: Sexual abuse by Russians occurs in two phasesGynecologist Natalia Lelyukh assists Ukrainian women who have suffered sexual abuse at the hands of Russians in occupied territories. Based on her findings, it's not about lust but power. Women's ages range from 5 to 74. "Sexual violence in the occupied regions generally occurs in two phases," Lelyukh explained to "New Voice of Ukraine." The first phase, she said, occurs during territorial takeovers, when invaders aim to display their superiority. According to the doctor, many women manage to survive these assaults. The second phase takes place when Russian troops withdraw from previously occupied territories, resulting in a horrific and traumatic end for the women. "It's shocking that so many people are capable of such acts, not just one maniac, but many individuals," she said.**

13:31 Biden postpones Ramstein meeting during Germany visitU.S. President Joe Biden will reschedule his postponed trip to Germany for the following Friday, sources within the government have informed Reuters. The visit will now be limited to a working trip. The originally planned meeting of Western leaders at Ramstein to support Ukraine will not be rescheduled, given that President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine is planning a European tour.**

12:49 Russia claims capture of another village near PokrovskRussian forces have reportedly seized another village in eastern Ukraine. The Russian Defense Ministry announced that troops had taken control of the village of Mychailiwka. Mychailiwka is situated on a highway south-east of the town of Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region, a crucial logistics hub for Ukraine. Pokrovsk has been under heavy Russian attack for months.**

12:20 Zelensky requests urgent military aid - 900 bombs countedUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is pushing for swift military aid following his visits to Germany and other EU countries. "Time should not be wasted – a clear message must be sent," Zelensky wrote on Twitter. "Our partners are capable of providing the necessary amount and quality of air defense systems, making decisions on our sufficient long-range capabilities, and ensuring the timely delivery of defense aid for our troops." Russia dropped approximately 900 guided bombs over Ukraine last week.**

11:58 Iran criticizes EU's planned sanctionsIran has condemned the EU's planned sanctions over the provision of ballistic missiles to Russia. "I have stated this on numerous occasions and I will repeat it: Iran is not supplying ballistic missiles to Russia," said Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to the Insa news agency. The planned EU sanctions are consequently unjustified and essentially serve to further pressure Iran. The EU is prepared to impose new sanctions the following day, targeting companies and individuals involved in Iran's ballistic missile program and weapon sales to Russia.**

11:47 Ukraine suspects Russia of executing nine POWsThe Ukrainian Parliament's Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets, has expressed concerns to the UN over the potential execution of nine Ukrainian prisoners of war. "Reports have surfaced on social media about the possible execution of nine Ukrainian prisoners of war by Russians," Lubinets wrote on Telegram. Such actions would violate the Geneva Conventions, which stipulate that prisoners of war must be treated humanely at all times and protected from violence, intimidation, insults, and public curiosity. They must be released and repatriated without delay following the cessation of active hostilities.**

10:52 Russian Doctor Wins Film Award for Exposing Sexual Abuse

The film "He Returned," which exposes sexual assaults carried out by Russian troops in the areas of Kyiv and Kherson during their 2022 occupation, has bagged a Czech film award. The documentary features accounts of two survivors, who share their harrowing experiences and subsequently, manage to identify their attackers and their commanding officers. In one instance, the film crew reconstructs a crime that occurred in Donetsk, under Russian occupation. The documentary reveals 292 instances of Russian soldiers engaging in sexual violence, an estimate made by experts, suggests that this number is just a small portion of the actual scale.

10:22 Zelensky Announces "Victory Plan"

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is set to reveal his "Victory Plan" to the public in a few days, as per his advisor, Mykhailo Podolyak. The plan, comprising five points, includes military and diplomatic aspects, such as Ukraine's invitation to join NATO. Details of the plan are yet to be disclosed. The plan aims to bolster Ukraine's negotiating position and coerce Russia into a fair peace, as per Kyiv.

09:37 Russia Amps Up Strategy with Illegal Starlink Terminals

Russian forces have reportedly improved their efficiency and adaptability thanks to illicit Starlink terminals, according to the "Washington Post." These terminals allow for better attack coordination, increased drone deployment, and precise artillery targeting of Ukrainian troops. The terminals provide commanders with real-time drone footage of the battlefield and enable secure communication between soldiers. Despite the illegality of selling these terminals to Moscow, a black market for Starlink has emerged, providing these terminals to Russian forces on the front line, the Post reveals.

09:16 Poland Readies for US Missile Base Opening

Poland's government has announced the upcoming launch of a US air defense missile base close to Puck on the Baltic coast, according to "Ukrainska Pravda." The base is expected to be operational within weeks. Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski confirmed discussions with US officials to ensure the missile defense systems can intercept not only Iranian but also Russian missiles heading towards Poland.

08:51 Ukraine Reports Overnight Russian Attacks with 68 Drones

Russia launched air raids against Ukraine overnight with 68 drones and four missiles, as reported by Ukrainian air force agents on Telegram. Two ballistic missiles of the Iskander type struck the regions of Poltava and Odessa. Two guided missiles were fired at the regions of Chernihiv and Sumy. Air defense units shot down 31 drones, while 36 were likely brought down by electronic warfare. A drone was still in the air in the morning.

08:17 Ukraine: Enemy Suffers 1300 Losses in Past 24 Hours

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Army reports 1300 casualties on the Russian side within the past 24 hours. Since the conflict began in February 2022, over 668,000 Ukrainian troops have been wounded or killed. Additionally, nine enemy tanks, 49 armored vehicles, 29 artillery systems, and two air defense systems were destroyed, while 45 Russian drones were shot down.

07:48 Russia: 13 Ukrainian Drones Downed at Border Regions

Russia claims to have shot down 13 Ukrainian drones overnight across three border regions, according to the Russian Defense Ministry on Telegram. Six drones were downed over the Russian regions of Belgorod and Kursk, while one drone was destroyed over the region of Bryansk.

07:16 DeepState Report: Ukrainian Victory in Donetsk

DeepState, a source of military analysis, reports Ukrainian forces' success in the Donetsk Oblast area. Near Novohrodivka, the Ukrainians claimed to have recaptured their previously lost positions from the Russians. In contrast, the same source also reports Russian advances in Donetsk, with their troops apparently advancing towards Veseloe.

06:30 Lithuanian Elections: All Major Parties Back Ukraine's Support

Lithuanians are voting for a new parliament today. Polls suggest a change in government is likely, with the Social Democrats tipped to replace the current conservative Homeland Union as the leading party. The "Aušra" party may also enter parliament for the first time this term. All major Lithuanian parties share a stance in supporting Ukraine and strengthening defense against Russia.

04:39 Age Analysis: Russia Sends Elderly Soldiers to War

Russian troops sent to Ukraine during their invasion have been largely older, as per data analyzed by the Russian opposition media project Mediazona and BBC Russia. In the first six months of the conflict, the majority of deaths were soldiers between the ages of 21 and 23. However, the use of convicts, volunteer recruitment, and partial mobilization have resulted in an increasing average age of soldiers. Notably, among volunteers, most were elderly, between 48 and 50.

01:05 Zelensky Advocates for Expanded Armament Production in Ukraine

President Zelensky of Ukraine is pushing for a significant expansion of arms production with Western funding. "Our manufacturing capacity lets us produce far more drones, shells, and military equipment than Ukraine's economic resources allow," Zelensky states in his nightly address. Western investors can provide the necessary funds, given that several allies are currently unable to help Ukraine due to their own weapon shortages. During his visit to Paris, discussions revolved around a possible Ukrainian-French joint production model, which will now be further explored at the defense ministerial level.

At 23:31, Zelensky: Ukraine Stands Firm in KurskPresident Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine reports that their troops are keeping their ground in the Kursk border area with Russia. Zelensky stated during his evening address, "Concerning the operation in Kursk, Russia has attempted to drive us back, but we are managing to preserve our designated lines." In contrast, Russia's Defense Ministry claimed the day prior that they had recovered two villages in Kursk. Early August saw roughly a thousand Ukrainian soldiers storming into Kursk, crossing the border with armored vehicles and tanks, in one of the most significant attacks on Russian territory since the conflict sparked in February 2022.

