At 14:58, Scholz announces substantial new weapons deliveries for Ukraine.

14:27 Zelensky Seeks Vatican's Aid in Hostage Release Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has appealed to Pope Francis for assistance in recovering Ukrainians held captive by Russia. Intent on the Vatican's support in the retrieval of these abducted citizens, Zelensky expressed his sentiments via Telegram. This was the primary focus of his 35-minute discussion with the Pope in Vatican City. (Refer to entry at 11:35 AM) Zelensky further extended an invitation to the Vatican to participate in a conference on prisoners of war slated for later this month in Canada.

13:56 Russia Announces Progress in Donetsk Following Russia's successful capture of the city of Vuhledar, military forces have reported further progress in the Ukrainian region of Donetsk. They now claim control of approximately half of the town of Torez, according to the local administration's head, Vasyl Chyntych. Ukraine had earlier abandoned its strategic stronghold of Vuhledar in early October, and Russian troops have since been expanding their territory in Donetsk along the front line.

13:47 Scholz to Meet Erdogan: A Essential Ally in Ukraine Conflict German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will journey to Turkey at the end of next week. Scheduled to meet with Turkish President Erdogan in Istanbul on October 19, according to Vice-Government Spokesman Wolfgang Büchner, points of discussion will include Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Middle Eastern affairs, and migration. Regarding the Ukraine conflict, Büchner emphasized Turkey's role as "a crucial ally." However, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson denied rumors that Turkey would join a new Ukraine contact group, branding them as mere speculation they wouldn't comment on.

13:36 Putin Praises Russia-Iran Relationship at First Meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin has commended the positive relationship between Russia and Iran at their first face-to-face meeting. "Our relations with Iran are of utmost importance, and they're thriving exceptionally well. We've observed a substantial increase in trade volume this year," Putin declared in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, where both leaders attended an international forum. Previously, they had only communicated by phone. Ukraine and the US have accused Iran of providing Russia with weapons for its Ukraine campaign, including missiles and drones.

13:20 Crimea Oil Depot Fire Still Raging After Five Days Local authorities in Russian-occupied Crimea claim that the fire at an oil depot, set ablaze by Ukraine, remains uncontrolled five days later. Firefighters are still present on the scene, as reported by Igor Tkatchenko, the Russian-appointed administration's head, in a Telegram post. The situation has stabilized but remains critical. Ukraine initiated an attack on the oil terminal in Feodosia on the Crimean peninsula's eastern coast on Monday.

12:56 Countering Sabotage: Faeser Deploying Maritime GSG 9 Unit to Baltic Sea Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser has reportedly dispatched a maritime unit of GSG 9 to the North and Baltic Seas, according to Spiegel. Based in the Schleswig-Holstein town of Neustadt, this specialized anti-terror unit will be able to intervene more quickly during crisis situations. The deployment comes in response to threats posed to critical infrastructure from potential acts of sabotage. Equipped with fast boats and elite dive teams, GSG 9's maritime units are prepared for action.

12:31 Ukraine Claims Victory in Cyberattack on Russian Military Academy Ukrainian military intelligence operatives have carried out a cyberattack on the network infrastructure of the North Caucasus Federal University, which trains drone operators, digital communication specialists, engineers, and physicists for the Russian military. Reportedly, hackers have published a call for support for Ukrainian armed forces operations.

11:56 ntv Reporter in Odessa: Ukraine Concerned About Unfavorable Peace Agreement in Ceasefire Following the termination of the Ukraine summit in Ramstein, Zelensky is visiting European political leaders in London, Paris, Rome, and Berlin. In Germany, the Ukrainian president will converse with Scholz and Steinmeier. ntv correspondent Stephan Richter offers insights into potential discussions:

11:35 Zelensky Pays Visit to Pope in Vatican Ukrainian President Zelensky has paid a visit to Pope Francis in the Vatican this morning. The Holy See confirmed that the meeting lasted half an hour, with Zelensky presenting Pope Francis a painting called "The Massacre of Bucha," featuring a girl amid the wreckage. This was Zelensky's third visit to the Vatican since the commencement of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Pope Francis has repeatedly fostered peace appeals, prompting criticism in Kyiv. In March, Francis provoked a diplomatic rift between Kyiv and the Vatican by advocating "surrendering the white flag and negotiating." Zelensky will continue his journey to Berlin.

CSU leader Markus Söder encourages the EU to stand together in backing Ukraine, which is being assaulted by Russia, prior to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit. The EU should not let itself be swayed by the Alliance for Progress spearheaded by Sahra Wagenknecht or the AfD in its foreign policy, Söder told the Augsburger Allgemeine. He strongly asserted, "The AfD and Sahra Wagenknecht are Putin's puppets." "Our foreign policy should not be influenced by this," he added. Söder dismissed demands from some eastern German CDU politicians for more diplomatic efforts to settle the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. He cautioned, "Faltering like that would create new threats to security."

Meanwhile, CDU foreign policy specialist Norbert Röttgen is advocating for more robust aid for Ukraine and lambasting the German government's approach. Röttgen condemned the cancellation of the Ukraine conference scheduled for tomorrow in Ramstein. He told WirtschaftsWoche, "It's a concerning indicator of weak leadership in Europe that we can't even hold this conference without the American president and achieve tangible results."

10:51 Man receives lengthy prison sentence for arson plot against Russian recruitment office

In Russia, a man was sentenced to 18 years in prison for supposedly planning to set an army recruitment office ablaze. The 45-year-old from Siberia was found guilty by a military court of colluding with a foreign nation, belonging to a terroristic organization, and attempting arson, as disclosed by the FSB security service to Interfax news agency. According to investigators, the man connected with a paramilitary organization considered a terroristic group in Russia via the internet. He then constructed incendiary devices to torch a recruitment office in Barnaul, located in southern Siberia.

10:38 Putin meets with Iranian president

Russian President Putin has traveled to Turkmenistan to attend an international forum with prominent politicians from Central Asia. A meeting with Iranian President Massoud Peseschkian, to discuss the situation in the Middle East, was also scheduled. Putin underscored his aim to construct a new world order with Russia's allies and partners in his opening speech, as per a video released by the Kremlin. Russia and Iran signed an agreement worth around 1.5 billion euros following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, under which Iran would provide drones to Russia to be used in the war against Ukraine. The US alleges that Iran has also supplied Russia with short-range ballistic missiles.

10:21 Ukraine reports destruction of Russian helicopter

Ukrainian forces claim to have destroyed a Mi-8 helicopter in the Kharkiv region, as reported by the Kyiv Independent. The General Staff did not provide information on how the helicopter was destroyed. The helicopter, valued between $10-15 million, was reportedly destroyed.

09:50 Kiesewetter: Ukraine Faces Total SubmissionCDU foreign policy expert Roderich Kiesewetter underscores the significance of unwavering support for Ukraine before Zelenskyy's visit to Germany. He stated on the ARD "Morning Magazine" that the stakes are not being adequately communicated. "Ukraine faces complete submission, there is a risk of mass displacement, and Putin says: Why should I negotiate?" Diplomatic efforts are ineffective in compelling Russian President Putin to the negotiating table, he argued, because he perceives that Ukraine is running out of ammunition.

09:19 Ukraine: Russia Deploys 50,000 Troops to KurskAccording to Ukrainian reports, Russia has moved around 50,000 troops from other fronts to the Russian region of Kursk since the commencement of the Ukrainian offensive. Ukrainian military chief Oleksandr Syrskyi disclosed this in a television documentary, as reported by the Kyiv Independent. The Ukrainian leadership had explained that one of the primary objectives of the offensive since August has been to divert Russian forces from battlefields in Ukraine.

08:51 Security Expert Lange: No Peace Through Territorial ConcessionsSecurity expert Nico Lange cautions against surrendering Ukrainian territories to Russia. If Putin is given some Ukrainian territories, there will be no peace, he argued in the "Bild" newspaper. "Putin is not interested in the territories, but in controlling Ukraine."

08:13 Russian Author Glukhovsky: Putin Wants to Corrupt New Generation TooRussian author Dmitry Glukhovsky, who fled to Europe, hopes for resistance against Kremlin leader Putin in his exile. "Over the past three decades before the war, a generation has emerged that yearns for a normal, happy, and free life," said the 45-year-old. Multitudes of Russians in the cities do not support the war against Ukraine and possess the potential for resistance against the system. He anticipates that the Kremlin leader will try to corrupt "this new generation" as well in the next five to seven years. Nevertheless, he remains optimistic about the future because the war in Russia is unpopular, and many people in the nation desire a different life.

07:11 NATO Pushes for Substantial Upgrade in Germany's Defense BudgetNATO regards Chancellor Olaf Scholz's reform strategy as insufficient and is urging for a substantial boost in Germany's defense spending. As stated by the top German NATO officer, Christian Badia, to "Süddeutsche Zeitung," "Two percent isn't enough for Germany; it needs to aim for three percent." At present, Germany merely meets the NATO requirement of investing two percent of its economic output on defense. With a GDP of roughly four trillion euros, a three percent commitment equates to an additional 40 billion euros annually.

06:49 Rising Insurance Premiums for Ships Navigating Ukrainian Shipping CorridorInsurance costs for vessels traveling through the Ukrainian shipping corridor in the Black Sea have increased significantly this week as a result of Russia's intensified attacks on key ports, as reported by Bloomberg, citing two anonymous industry sources. The costs have now escalated to one percent of the ship's value. Although the volume of traffic remains steady, further assaults might necessitate increased caution from shipowners.

06:21 Ukraine Authorizes Over 140 New Drone Models for Military UseSince the beginning of the year, more than 140 unmanned aerial vehicles and 33 land robot systems of Ukrainian origin have been approved for military use, according to the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, as reported by state news agency Ukrinform. Forty percent of these approvals were recorded in the third quarter, highlighting an increase in Ukrainian weapons production.

05:42 Blasts Reported in Kyiv by Mayor KlitschkoExplosions were heard in Kyiv overnight, prompting air defense forces to be deployed in the capital, as reported by "RBC-Ukraine," citing Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko. "Explosions can be heard in the capital - air defense forces are in action. Stay in shelters," he posted on Telegram.

04:17 Zelensky to Meet with Scholz in BerlinUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is scheduled to visit Berlin as part of his tour across several European capitals. According to sources in Kyiv, Zelensky is scheduled to meet with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at 2:30 PM. During his discussions with Scholz and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Zelensky will discuss supplementary assistance for Ukraine, including weapons deliveries for its defensive battle against Russian intruders, as well as initiatives toward a peaceful resolution. Zelensky's planned participation in a summit on the Ukraine situation at the US airbase in Ramstein on Saturday was postponed after US President Joe Biden canceled his trip to Germany due to Hurricane "Milton." Prior to his visit to Berlin, Zelensky met with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte in London and subsequently with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris. He concluded his European tour with a meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. Throughout his European tour, Zelensky seeks additional support for the fight against Russian infiltration forces.

03:21 Biden and Scholz Reiterate Support for UkraineIn the wake of Biden's trip to Germany's provisional cancellation, US President Joe Biden and Chancellor Olaf Scholz have reaffirmed their close partnership, including their joint commitment to supporting Ukraine's defense against Russian aggression, as stated in a recently published message from Washington. The US-German relationship is "enduringly strong." Biden had postponed his planned state visit to Germany this week due to Hurricane "Milton" that hit Florida on Wednesday night. The Ukraine Contact Group summit scheduled for Saturday at the US airbase in Ramstein will also not take place.

02:40 Russian Offensive in Eastern Ukraine ContinuesRussian troops are advancing in eastern Ukraine with tremendous force, according to Ukrainian military records. On Thursday alone, there were 114 assault attempts, the Ukrainian General Staff reported in its evening update. A total of 30 attacks were reported in the front section at Lyman. This railway hub, located in the Donetsk region, also includes the last villages in the Luhansk region yet to be occupied by Russia, which Moscow declared annexed in 2022. Other attack hotspots included Pokrovsk and Kurakhove. Although the military's statistics are yet to be verified in full detail, they give an indication of the intensity of the fighting. The military-affiliated but unofficial Ukrainian blog DeepState reported in the evening that four small villages on the eastern front had been captured by the Russian army.

01:49 Defense Politicians Call for Long-Range Weapons for Ukraine Before Scholz's Meeting with ZelenskyBefore Chancellor Scholz's meeting with Ukrainian President Zelensky, foreign and defense experts from the Green Party, FDP, and CDU are advocating for the delivery of German weapons systems with increased range to Ukraine. "We need to significantly increase the supply of air defense, ammunition, and long-range weapons to Ukraine," stated Green Party politician Hofreiter to "Rheinische Post." "Range limitations on delivered weapons do not contribute to de-escalation, but rather enable further Russian attacks," cautions the Green politician. "Ukraine is sinking, and we are still only throwing it life rings to save it from sinking," criticized FDP chairwoman of the European Parliament's Defense Committee, Strack-Zimmermann. CDU defense expert Wadephul reiterated his call to provide German cruise missiles to Ukraine. "The delivery of Taurus would be a significant aid. This is shown by the successful Ukrainian attacks on Russian depots deep in the rear using cruise missiles with comparable striking power."

23:53 Italy to Host Ukraine Reconstruction Conference in July 2025

Italy arranges a reconstruction meeting for Ukraine in July 2025. This gathering, focusing on Ukraine's recovery, is set to occur on July 10 and 11, 2025, as Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni shared with journalists in Rome following discussions with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. "Ukraine won't face its challenges alone, and we'll support it as long as needed," Meloni stated.

22:21 Opportunity for Foreigners to Seize Officer Roles in Ukrainian Military

In a recent amendment to an existing law, the Ukrainian parliament has approved foreign nationals to assume officer roles within their military forces. Prior to this change, foreign volunteers could only take on roles as regular troops or sergeants. As per Telegram post by MP Oleksii Honcharenko, "The primary objective is to empower the recruitment of foreigners not only as soldiers and sergeants, but also as officers."

