At 14:55, South Korea and New Zealand advocate for Russia's "unrestricted" withdrawal

South Korea and New Zealand, reuniting after 9 years, critically denounce Russia's invasion of Ukraine. In a unified declaration, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and New Zealand's Prime Minister Christopher Luxon demand that Russia swiftly, entirely, and unconditionally retreat from Ukraine's internationally recognized territory. The leaders also condemn the enhanced military partnership between North Korea and Moscow. Yoon emphasizes the importance of nations with shared values, such as South Korea and New Zealand, standing together in this critical period where authoritarian forces continue to pose threats. Recently, North Korea has intensified its military alliances with Russia.

14:21 Zelenskyy explains cabinet shakeup: "We require fresh energy"Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discusses the necessity of "new energy" as he initiates a far-reaching government reorganization. In response to a question regarding the reasons behind the shakeup, Zelenskyy replies, "We require new energy." He explains, "And these actions reflect the strengthening of our state in various sectors." For almost three years, Ukraine has been battling the Russian invasion. Zelenskyy also acknowledges the contributions of the ministers and the entire cabinet.

13:47 Germany: IRIS-T SLM operation advancement for European missile defenseIRIS-T SLM is no stranger to Ukraine. To intercept more Russian missiles, the number of IRIS-T SLM systems in Ukraine will soon increase from four to ten. A delivery is reportedly imminent, according to intelligence sources. The German military also plans to deploy IRIS-T in Schleswig-Holstein.*

13:21 Russia claims capture of another village near Ukrainian city of PokrovskRussia reports the acquisition of another village close to the strategically significant Ukrainian city of Pokrovsk in eastern Ukraine. The Russian Defense Ministry indicates that the army has "completely liberated" the village of Karliwka, situated approximately 30 kilometers from Pokrovsk. Pokrovsk serves as a crucial logistics hub for the Ukrainian military. Ukrainian forces have been withdrawing from a Russian assault in the area for months.

12:59 Ukraine: Crimea swarms with air defense systemsThe Russian occupiers of Crimea utilize all available measures to safeguard the Kerch Bridge, as reported by the spokesperson for the Ukrainian Navy, Dmytro Pletenchuk, on Ukrainian national television. Short- and long-range systems, including S-300, S-400 Triumf, S-500 Prometheus, and Pantsir-S1, are reportedly in use. Crimea is "packed with air defense systems," per Pletenchuk, because it holds both practical and symbolic importance for the occupiers. The Kerch Bridge, a prestigious project of Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, connects southern Russia with the illegally annexed peninsula and serves as a vital supply route for Russian forces in southern Ukraine. Battles frequently occur around the bridge. Kyiv has consistently expressed its intention to liberate the peninsula, with the bridge serving as a strategic chokepoint.

12:32 Putin announces Xi's arrival at BRICS summit in RussiaRussian President Vladimir Putin has communicated that Chinese President Xi Jinping will participate in the upcoming BRICS summit in Russia in October. "As agreed, Xi Jinping is expected to attend the BRICS summit," Putin stated during a meeting with Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok. Furthermore, Putin proposed a "bilateral working meeting" with Xi. The BRICS group, established in 2009 by Brazil, Russia, India, and China, has since welcomed South Africa, and this year, countries like the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and Iran. The BRICS nations aim to serve as a counterweight to Western states and will gather for a summit in the Russian city of Kazan from October 22 to 24. The Kremlin hopes this will bolster its influence and forge closer economic alliances. Russia and China have strengthened their strategic partnership since the initiation of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

12:00 Russia: Poltava attack targeted military personnel and foreign trainersAccording to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the lethal attack on the Ukrainian city of Poltava targeted military personnel and foreign trainers. The objective was a military training center. The ministry alleges that the institute educates specialists in communication and electronic warfare from diverse units of the Ukrainian armed forces, as well as pilots of unmanned aerial vehicles involved in attacks on civilian targets on Russian territory. Besides, the ministry revealed that it had employed the hypersonic weapon system Kinzhal against military-industrial facilities in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv. Moreover, Russian forces have acquired control of two additional settlements in eastern Ukraine, Prechystivka and Karliwka. As per Ukrainian reports, the attack in Poltava on Tuesday resulted in the deaths of 50 individuals.

11:43 Baerbock commemorates Kuleba's tenure as Ukrainian Foreign MinisterGerman Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has honored her Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba. "Endless conversations in night trains, at the G7, on the frontlines, in Brussels, in front of a bombed power plant," Baerbock wrote on Twitter. "There are few individuals I have collaborated more closely with than you, @DmytroKuleba," she added. She extended her best wishes to Kuleba "from the bottom of my heart – Our paths should cross again when peace and freedom have restored Ukraine."**

According to Russia's presidential administration, the international actions are pushing Russia to revise its nuclear policy. Russia is dealing with challenges and dangers from what they call the West, which necessitates a reevaluation of the policy, as stated by Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov to Russian news agencies. This assessment involves the possibility that Ukraine may utilize American long-range weapons in its assaults deep into Russian territory. The Ukrainian government has been urging the U.S. for some time now to permit the use of weapons supplied by allies to strike targets within Russia's borders. "It's clear that the Ukrainians will do this," Peskov said to the RIA agency. "We're considering all this." Russia has already announced its intention to modify its nuclear policy, but has yet to provide any specifics. The policy outline stipulates the utilization of nuclear weapons should Russia's sovereignty or territorial integrity be jeopardized.

10:54 Ukraine Successfully Fends Off 29 of 42 Russian Air Strikes

Russia conducted 42 air strikes on Ukraine during the night, as reported by the Ukrainian air force on Telegram. Among the strikes were Ch-47M2 Kinzhal missiles, Kh-101 cruise missiles, and Iskander-K missiles. According to their own statistics, the Ukrainian air force shot down seven cruise missiles and 22 Shahed drones, effectively countering 29 air strikes.

10:19 Munz: Poltava Attack Could Backfire on Russia

Russia is targeting the Ukrainian city of Poltava with missiles, with reports of one of the heaviest air strikes since the war's commencement. Meanwhile, Russian media are reporting a "great success," says ntv correspondent Rainer Munz. However, Russia seems to be altering its strategy.

09:52 Ukraine Provides Updated Losses for Russian Troops

The Ukrainian General Staff has released updated loss figures for Russian troops in Ukraine. According to the report, Russia has lost approximately 620,350 soldiers in Ukraine since February 24, 2022, including 1,390 in the last 24 hours. The report from Kyiv also states that seven tanks, 30 artillery systems, and 43 drones were destroyed. Overall, Ukraine claims that Russia has lost 8,618 tanks, 16,848 artillery systems, and 368 aircraft, 328 helicopters, drones, 28 ships, and one submarine since the large-scale offensive begun. Western estimates put the losses lower, although these are also minimum figures.

09:21 Governor: Tragic Day for Lviv Region - Death Toll Rises

Following Russian air strikes on the western Ukrainian city of Lviv (see entries 07:18, 06:17, and 05:29), the death toll has increased. Seven people were killed overnight, including a seven-year-old girl and a 14-year-old girl, reported the governor of the Lviv region, Maksym Kozytskyi, on Telegram. "It's a tragic day for our region," he wrote.

08:49 Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba Resigns

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has resigned, according to Parliament Speaker Ruslan Stefantchuk on Wednesday. The resignation will be discussed at the next plenary session. Several other ministers have already resigned (see entries 00:47 and 22:06). The resignations are part of a major overhaul of the Ukrainian government.

08:03 Zelensky: People Still Buried Under Rubble in Poltava

The Russian rocket attack on Poltava is one of the deadliest single attacks since the war's start. People are still trapped under the rubble, said President Volodymyr Zelensky in his evening address. He again called for air defense systems.

07:39 Grossi Warns of Imminent Disaster at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the head of the UN nuclear watchdog (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, discussed the state of nuclear power plants in Ukraine and Russia at a meeting in Kyiv. Grossi is visiting the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southeastern Ukraine on Wednesday. According to Reuters, Grossi said at the meeting with Zelensky that the situation there is "very fragile" and there is still a risk of a disaster. The plant in Zaporizhzhia fell under Russian control shortly after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 and is currently not operational. Both sides have repeatedly accused each other of shelling the plant. Both Moscow and Kyiv deny the allegations.

07:18 Governor: At Least Two Dead in Lviv Attack

At least two people have died in Russian air strikes (see entries 06:17 and 05:29) in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv. Nineteen were injured, reported the governor of the Lviv region, Maksym Kozytskyi, on Telegram.

Ukraine seeks additional aid in fortifying its agricultural sector and mine clearance. This information stems from the German government's response to a parliamentary inquiry, as relayed by the Düsseldorf "Rheinische Post." The aid encompasses various aspects, such as a funding program for frontline agricultural zones, where personnel safety measures might be implemented. Ukraine has also requested an extension of a Ministry of Agriculture-funded generator delivery program in exploited regions. Furthermore, Ukraine has petitioned for aid in mine clearance along the front line. The German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development is currently engaged in mine detection and disposal operations in this area.

6:17 Ukraine: Fire Flares Up Near Lviv's Central Station after Russian Shahed Drone StrikeUpon Russian aerial assaults (05:29) on Lviv, a significant city in northwestern Ukraine, a conflagration has ignited near the central railway station. This information was shared by Lviv region governor, Maxym Kozytskyi, on Telegram. Additionally, two educational facilities suffered damage, with numerous windows shattered and fragments lining the streets. Kozytskyi confirmed the deployment of multiple Shahed drones in the Russian aerial attack. Emergency response teams, and air defense services are on the scene. The damaged schools remain closed, as reported by Lviv mayor, Andriy Sadovyi, on Telegram. At least six individuals, including a 10-year-old boy, have sustained injuries. Lviv lies in western Ukraine, at the Polish border, distant from the eastern frontlines. However, the city has endured several attacks since the war's onset.

05:29 Russian Air Strikes Pummel Kyiv for a Second TimeKyiv, the Ukrainian capital, has been hit by a second round of Russian aerial assaults. Air defense measures are underway. Witnesses report several detonations in the city's periphery, hinting at the activation of air defense systems. Simultaneously, the army announces a drone attack on Lviv, close to the Polish border. Kyiv is under an air alert, as per the Ukrainian Air Force's update on Telegram. Poland mobilizes its own and allied aircraft for the third time in eight days, to safeguard its airspace, in response to Russian aerial assaults and long-range activities, as per the Polish Armed Forces Operational Command.

04:35 Biden Vows to Give Ukraine More Air Defense SystemsIn response to the devastating Russian attack on the Ukrainian city of Poltava, US President Biden has pledged additional air defense facilities to Ukraine. "I unequivocally condemn this heinous attack," Biden stated. Washington will maintain military aid to Kyiv, including supplying advanced air defense capabilities and weapons required to safeguard its boundaries. Selenskyi urged Western allies to promptly send additional air defense systems and authorize the use of already delivered long-range weapons to attack Russian territory following the attack that claimed at least 51 lives.

02:52 Russian Drone Assault on Kyiv ResumesRussia has launched a fresh drone attack on Kyiv. Ukrainian air defense units are currently countering the attacks in Kyiv's vicinity, according to Ukrainian military updates on Telegram. Currently, there is no information on the number of drones involved or prospective damage. The nighttime assault is part of a series of intensifying Russian aerial attacks on Kyiv that have escalated in recent weeks.

01:32 Selenskyi: Ukraine Aims to Retain Kursk Region PermanentlyUkraine intends to maintain its control over the seized territories within the Russian region of Kursk until Russian President Putin mobilizes for negotiation, as affirmed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi in an interview with US broadcaster NBC News. The occupation of the territories serves as a central component of the "victory plan," he stated. Nonetheless, Ukraine does not wish to annex any Russian territory, Selenskyi clarified. He did not indicate if further Russian territorial conquest was being planned. The Kursk operation was kept under wraps, even from US President Biden.

00:47 Ukrainian Cabinet Reshuffle Initiated with Four Ministerial DeparturesIn advance of an imminent Cabinet overhaul in Ukraine, four ministers have tendered their resignations. According to Ukrainian media, these include Deputy Minister for European Affairs, Olga Stefanishyna, Minister for Strategic Industries, Oleksandr Kamyshin - who played a key role in expanding weapons production -, Minister of Justice, Denys Malyuska, and Minister of Environment, Ruslan Strilez. It remains unclear if these ministers will transition to higher-ranking positions. As per David Arakhamia, the ruling party Servant of the People's faction leader, on Telegram, "As promised, a comprehensive government overhaul is imminent this week. Tomorrow we will have a day of dismissals, and the following day, a day of appointments." Arakhamia, a close associate of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, highlighted.

10:16 After missile assault on Poltava: Zelenskyy advocates for deployment of long-range weaponsAfter a lethal missile assault on the city of Poltava by Russian forces, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy advocates for authorization to employ long-range weapons against Russia. "The ability to strike Russian launch pads, where they launch their attacks from, Russian military airfields, and their logistics, will make Russian attacks impossible," Zelenskyy declares in his daily video address. According to his statements, the death toll in Poltava has risen to 51, and the injured count to 271. Numerous individuals remain trapped under the rubble.

19:06 Zelenskyy dismisses another high-ranking officialUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discharges Rostislav Shurma, the first deputy head of the Presidential Administration, as per a decree posted on the president's website. Also, Olha Stefanishyna, serving as deputy prime minister and minister for European integration of Ukraine, tenders her resignation. Several other ministers had resigned earlier. President Zelenskyy explains that these changes aim to reinforce the government. "These adjustments will be imperative. Our state institutions must be structured in a manner that enables Ukraine to achieve all its objectives," Zelenskyy states.

19:25 ntv Reporter in Poltava: "Residents described an extremely terrifying situation"Ukraine experiences one of its heaviest aerial assaults during the war, with numerous fatalities and hundreds injured. ntv correspondent Kavita Sharma reports from the scene, describing the "tense atmosphere" and how the residents experienced the missile assault.

19:00 Ukraine blames Russia for murdering POWsThe Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office accuses Russian soldiers of slaying more prisoners of war. Investigations have been initiated regarding the shooting of three Ukrainians in the Torez region of eastern Ukraine's Donetsk area, as reported on the agency's Telegram channel. According to available information, the Ukrainians emerged from a bunker with their hands raised. "The occupiers forced them to lie down on the ground and immediately executed them by shooting them in the back," the agency asserted, citing videos circulating online.

here.

You can read the previous events here.

The international community strongly condemns the attack on Ukraine, with South Korea and New Zealand joining the chorus of criticism against Russia's invasion. In response to the attack on Ukraine, President Zelenskyy announces a major government reorganization to strengthen Ukraine in various sectors and ensure "new energy" for Ukraine's defense efforts.

Read also: