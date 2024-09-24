At 14:30, Zelenskyy is calling for assistance from the U.S. in enhancing energy infrastructure.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has been seeking financial backing from American business representatives to bolster his country's ailing energy sector throughout his visit. He highlighted on social media that the main objective was to prepare Ukraine's energy infrastructure for the forthcoming winter, as the nation remains apprehensive of potential power outages due to war-induced damage from Russia. Zelensky extended enticing incentives, stating, "This is our proposal. This is part of our victory strategy." The meeting in New York included representatives from the energy, finance, and insurance sectors, as well as the USAID administrator, Samantha Power.

13:55 Pro-Ukrainian Analyst Hails Kursk Offensive as Ukrainian TriumphControversy swirls over whether Ukraine's offensive in the Russian region of Kursk represents success or failure for Kyiv, with military strategist Nico Lange viewing it as a significant achievement. Lange mused, "Imagine if Volodymyr Zelensky had to conduct peace negotiations in New York without the Kursk offensive. Just considering that underscores the worth and success of the Kursk offensive."

13:17 Zelensky's "Victory Plan" Includes Invitation to NATOUkraine's bid for NATO membership is a core component of President Volodymyr Zelensky's "victory plan" for Kyiv. The alliance's allies should extend a NATO membership invitation, disregarding Russia's escalation warnings, according to Andriy Yermak, head of Zelensky's office, as mentioned at a New York gathering. The strategy combines both military and diplomatic components. Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in part, was fuelled by Kyiv's NATO aspirations.

12:42 Despite Zelensky's Peace Overtures, Russia Remains Committed to War ObjectivesDespite Kyiv's endeavors to negotiate, Russia persists in its war aims in Ukraine. "As soon as these objectives are achieved somehow, the special military operation will be wrapped up," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated, reacting to Volodymyr Zelensky's assertion that an end to the conflict may be closer than expected during his US visit. Zelensky is advocating for his so-called victory plan in the US, aiming to apply pressure on Moscow to engage in negotiations. Among Russia's war objectives are the control of Ukrainian regions such as Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia, as well as halting Ukraine's NATO membership bid. In the past, Russia has also expressed aspirations to overthrow the Kyiv government. Many analysts suspect that Russia's ultimate objective is dominion over all of Ukraine.

11:59 Wuhledar Situation Worsens - Russia Possibly Using Deceptive TacticsDeepstate, an outlet close to Ukraine's military, reports a dire situation around the city of Wuhledar, which is deteriorating further. "The Russians are attempting to surround the settlement, while simultaneously reducing it to ruins with artillery and other means." Deepstate does not confirm an enemy incursion (as reported at 09:27). "Enduring until the end means putting the remnants of our military above the value of our soldiers, which is unacceptable. The soldiers of the 72nd Brigade remain resilient and continue the fight regardless." According to Eastern European outlet Nexta, Russia is repurposing the "scorched earth" tactic, launching heavy airstrikes on Wuhledar.

11:15 Damaging Satellite Imagery Exposes Widespread Destruction in Russian Armory SitesUkraine has successfully executed several high-profile attacks on Russian ammunition depots, resulting in the obliteration of substantial quantities of Russian missiles, artillery shells, and other assets. High-resolution satellite images from Maxar reveal the extent of the recent attacks in Oktyabr'sk and Toropets.

10:46 Catastrophic Attacks in Zaporizhzhia Leave Casualties and Rampant DamageRussian assaults on the southeastern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia have left one person dead and at least six others injured, according to official figures. On Monday evening, the region was struck with "massive air raids" within a two-hour span, as reported by the state civil protection service. "One individual lost their life, and six others sustained injuries, including a 13-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy," wrote the city's governor, Ivan Federov, on the Telegram messaging service. Furthermore, several infrastructure facilities and residential buildings were set ablaze. According to a city administration employee, 74 apartment blocks and 24 private homes were damaged in various parts of the city.

10:07 Munz on Russian Aircraft Carrier Crew: "Aircraft Carrier Likely Won't Set Sail Again"The crew of the Russian aircraft carrier "Admiral Kuznetsov" is reportedly being redeployed to the front, based on a Forbes report. The ship's notorious history of mishaps suggests that this could be an indicator of Russia's growing financial issues. The possible transfer of the crew might represent another indication of Russia's financial predicament.

09:27 Fortress of Resistance: Wuhledar on the Edge? Russian Forces Potentially InfiltrateRussian forces have reportedly infiltrated the eastern Ukrainian town of Wuhledar, as claimed by state media and bloggers. "Russian units have breached Wuhledar - the assault on the city has commenced," writes Yuri Podolyaka, a pro-Russian military blogger from Ukraine, for example. Other pro-Russian war bloggers have also reported the attack. State Russian media also claim that the city, located in the Donetsk region, is being besieged and fighting is ensuring in the city's eastern section. Military analyst Colonel Reisner also tells ntv.de that Russian forces are advancing on the city from various directions like a vise. "Wuhledar is in danger of being encircled. It appears that the 72nd mechanized brigade, equipped with tanks and armored combat vehicles, will struggle to maintain control of the area."

08:59 Russia and Ukraine Square Off with Drones at NightRussian air defenses, based on official statements, reportedly downed 13 Ukrainian drones overnight. Six were shot down over the regions of Belgorod and Kursk, and one was downed over the region of Bryansk, as reported by the official Ukrainian news agency TASS, citing the Russian Ministry of Defense. On the other hand, the Ukrainian Air Force alleges that Russia attacked Ukraine with 81 drones and 4 missiles overnight. 79 drones were either shot down or forced to crash. No initial reports of casualties or damage have been received.

08:17 Denmark's Direct Message to Long-Range Strikes Against RussiaDanish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen is urging the allies of Ukraine to approve the use of Western weapons with increased range against Russia. "I propose we put an end to the debate about red lines," Frederiksen states in an interview with Bloomberg. The most significant red line has already been crossed. "This was when the Russians invaded Ukraine." She will never allow anyone from Russia to determine what is right in NATO, Europe, or Ukraine, Frederiksen asserts.

07:38 Russian Casualties Reportedly Buried and Listed as Missing to Save ExpensesAccording to a call released by Ukrainian military intelligence, fallen Russian soldiers on the battlefield are claimed to be buried and declared missing to evade costly payments to their families. "They kill them, the confrontations continue, it's intense, they begin to stink, so we bury them on-site, and then they're considered missing," a man explains to his conversation partner, a resident of the Russian region of Belgorod, in the call released by Kyiv Independent. The compensation for each deceased soldier is said to be between $67,500 and $116,000.

06:59 Russian Losses Indicate No Signs of Conflict ResolutionWhile Ukrainian President Zelensky promotion of his "victory plan" in the US, there is still no sign of Russian interest in resolving the conflict. "The Kremlin continues to publicly display its disinterest in a peace settlement that does not involve the complete surrender of the Ukrainian government and the annihilation of the Ukrainian state," writes the Institute for the Study of War (ISW). High-ranking Russian officials have recently voiced their opposition to participating in the upcoming peace summit, and Kremlin spokesman Peskov reaffirmed that Russia is not prepared to negotiate under any circumstances other than Ukrainian surrender, also labelling NATO and the West as an "enemy". "The ISW maintains that the Kremlin has no interest in genuine peace negotiations with Ukraine and will only advocate for 'peace plans' and 'negotiations' to pressure the West into compelling Ukraine to make unilateral concessions regarding its sovereignty and territorial integrity."

06:27 Zelensky: Strong U.S. Actions Could Speed Up Russian Aggression's Demise

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky believes that decisive actions by the U.S. government could expedite the conclusion of Russian aggression against Ukraine next year. "Now, at the end of the year, we have a genuine opportunity to enhance cooperation between Ukraine and the U.S.," Zelensky wrote on his Telegram channel after meeting with a delegation from the U.S. Congress. Zelensky is currently in the U.S. to participate in UN General Assembly sessions and present his "victory plan" to the U.S. government.

05:44 Teenagers Allegedly Set Fire to Mi-8 Helicopter in Omsk

Two teenagers reportedly set fire to a Mi-8 helicopter at a Russian airbase in Omsk last Saturday using a Molotov cocktail, as claimed by the Telegram channel Baza. Later, the 16-year-olds were apprehended and allegedly confessed they were offered $20,000 on Telegram to carry out the attack. The helicopter suffered significant damage, according to Russian media. This incident follows a similar incident on September 11, when two young boys reportedly set fire to a Mi-8 helicopter at the airport in Noyabrsk, Tyumen region. Sabotage acts, such as train derailments, have been occurring in various Russian regions. In January, Ukraine's military intelligence service (HUR) claimed that some of Russia's railways had been attacked by "unknown adversaries of the Putin regime."

04:44 G7 to Discuss Long-Range Missiles for Kyiv

The foreign ministers of the G7 countries will reportedly discuss potential deliveries of long-range missiles to Ukraine, which could reach Russian territory, on Monday. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell announced this on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. It is also widely acknowledged that Russia is receiving new weapons, including Iranian rockets, although Tehran has consistently denied this claim.

03:50 Zelensky: "Peace Might Be Nearer Than We Realize"

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is hopeful about an imminent end to the conflict with Russia. During an interview with U.S. broadcaster ABC News, Zelensky stated, "I believe we are closer to peace than some may think." According to him, the end of the war is approaching, urging the U.S. and its allies to continue their support for Ukraine.

02:50 Casualties Following Russian Assaults on Saporizhzhia

Saporizhzhia, a southeastern Ukrainian city, was subjected to the latest in a series of Russian attacks on Tuesday evening. One person lost their life, as per the city governor, Ivan Fedorov. Five others were reportedly injured, including a 13-year-old girl. At least 23 individuals were wounded in earlier attacks on the city over the course of the preceding day and night. The governor, Fedorov, shared on Telegram that two houses were destroyed in the latest attack, though it is unclear which type of weapon was used. Russian forces also targeted the city's infrastructure, igniting a fire that was swiftly controlled by emergency services without any reported injuries.

01:29 Ukrainian Forces Experiencing Pressure in Pokrovsk

The Ukrainian military reports ongoing tension in the eastern part of the country. The General Staff in Kyiv indicated in their evening update that the situation in Pokrovsk and Kurakhove remains fraught. More than 50 of the 125 Russian assaults along the frontline occurred in this sector. The Russian forces have primarily focused their efforts on Pokrovsk. Although independent observers credit the Ukrainians with slowing the Russian advance on strategically significant Pokrovsk, the situation remains perilous for the defenders near Kurakhove to the south. The Russians' advances near Hirnyk pose a threat of encirclement for several units there. A similar encirclement threatening defensive positions is also signaled further south near the city of Vuhledar, which the Russians have so far failed to capture via direct assaults.

00:28 American Citizen Convicted in Russia for Kidnapping Attempt

An American citizen has been handed a six-year prison sentence in Russia for trying to leave the country with his Russian son without permission from the child's mother. The court in the Kaliningrad region found the man guilty of attempted kidnapping and ordered him to serve his time in a labor camp. According to the verdict, the American attempted to depart Russia for Poland with his four-year-old son, despite lacking the mother's consent. The man allegedly attempted to cross the border into Poland through a forested area, but was apprehended by border guards. Tensions between the U.S. and Russia have been heightened due to the ongoing Ukraine crisis.

23:14 Three Killed in Attack on Russian Village Near Border

Three residents have been reported killed in an attack on a Russian village situated five kilometers from the Ukrainian border. The village of Archangelskoe, according to local authorities, was struck by the Ukrainian army on Monday. Two adults and a teenager lost their lives, and another two individuals, including a child, sustained injuries.

22:13 Zelensky Praises Scholz for Germany's Support After New York Meeting

Following a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in New York, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed his gratitude for Germany's support. "We are incredibly grateful to Germany for its assistance," Zelensky tweeted. "Together, we have prevented numerous lives from perishing, and we can certainly achieve more in strengthening security across the entire European continent." However, Scholz emphasized that the German government would not provide Ukraine with extensive weaponry.

21:35 Forbes: Only the Kuznetsov's Crew Deployed While the Ship Deteriorates

Russia's single aircraft carrier, the "Admiral Kuznetsov," has garnered widespread attention due to its limited operational experience since its launch in the 1980s. Despite numerous setbacks, the ship has struggled to make a significant impact. As reported by Forbes magazine, soldiers from the 15,000-strong Kuznetsov crew are increasingly being deployed to the conflict in Ukraine, not on board the aircraft carrier, but as part of their own battalion. This is one of Russia's strategies to meet its monthly recruitment target of 30,000 new fighters. Meanwhile, the Kuznetsov itself is rapidly deteriorating, and it's increasingly likely to become a permanent fixture along the coast of Murmansk, where it has reportedly been stationed for some time. For more information on the Admiral Kuznetsov, click here.

