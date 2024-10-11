At 14:27, Zelensky solicits assistance from the Vatican in facilitating a prisoner exchange.

13:56 Russia Announces Progress in Donetsk CaptureAfter seizing the city of Vuhledar, Russian troops claim to be advancing in the Ukrainian region of Donetsk. They currently have control over approximately half of the village of Torezk, as reported by Vasyl Chyntsyk, the local administration's head. Ukraine was compelled to relinquish its strategic defensive stronghold, Vuhledar, in early October. Since then, Russian troops have been seeking to take more territory along the front line in Donetsk.

13:47 Scholz to Meet Erdogan Next Week - Partnership Key in Ukraine ConflictGerman Chancellor Scholz will travel to Turkey at the end of the upcoming week, as per Vice-Government Spokesman Wolfgang Büchner's announcement. On October 19, Scholz will meet with Turkish President Erdogan in Istanbul. Topics of discussion are expected to include Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Middle Eastern issues, and migration. Regarding Ukraine, Büchner emphasizes Turkey's role as a significant ally in tackling the crisis. However, the Foreign Office spokesperson denies rumors of Turkey joining a new contact group for Ukraine, labeling them as unverified and refraining from commentary.

13:36 Putin Praises Excellent Relations with Iran at First MeetingRussian President Vladimir Putin commended the strong ties between Moscow and Tehran at their initial face-to-face encounter. "Our connection with Iran is crucial, and it's thriving marvelously. This year, we've seen an increase in trading volumes," Putin stated during the Turkmen capital of Ashgabat's international forum. This is the first time leaders have met in person; prior conversations were conducted over the phone. Critics claim that Iran is supplying Russia with weapons for its war in Ukraine, including missiles and drones.

13:20 Crimea Oil Depot Fire Continues After Five DaysAuthorities report that the fire at the Crimean Peninsula's Russian-annexed oil depot, set ablaze by Ukraine, remains uncontrolled after five days. Firefighters still remain on the scene, according to Igor Tkatschenko, the head of the Russian-appointed administration, in a Telegram post. Despite the persistent fire, the situation has stabilized and is under control. Ukrainian forces targeted the oil terminal in Feodosia on Crimea's eastern coast on October 3.

12:56 Bolstering Security: Faeser Deploys Maritime GSG-9 Unit in Baltic SeaAs per Spiegel reports, Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser is bolstering the federal police presence in the North and Baltic Seas. The maritime unit of GSG 9 will be stationed permanently in the Schleswig-Holstein town of Neustadt. This move facilitates a quicker response to crises by the specialist anti-terrorist team, equipped with fast boats and dive teams. The move, attributed to potential acts of sabotage against critical infrastructure, is reportedly in progress.

12:31 Cyberattack Results in Russian Military Training DisruptionUkraine's military intelligence service has allegedly conducted a cyberattack on the North Caucasian Federal University, which trains Russian drone operators, communication specialists, engineers, and physicists for the army. According to Ukrinform and an informed Ukrainian intelligence source, hackers published a plea advocating for Ukraine's military offensive operations.

11:56 ntv Reporter in Odessa: Ukraine Concerned Over Potential Soldier Swap DealFollowing the cancellation of the Ukraine conference in Ramstein, Zelensky is visiting European leaders in London, Paris, Rome, and Berlin. In Germany, the Ukrainian president will meet with Scholz and Steinmeier. ntv reporter Stephan Richter speculates on potential topics of discussion:

11:35 Zelensky Meets with Pope in VaticanUkrainian President Zelensky met with Pope Francis in the Vatican today. The Vatican confirms a half-hour meeting, during which Zelensky presented the Pope with a painting titled "The Bucha Massacre," depicting a girl amidst the ruins. This is Zelensky's third trip to the Vatican since the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The Pope has repeatedly urged peace, a stance met with criticism in Kyiv. Previously, Francis suggested Ukraine should "give up and negotiate" in March, leading to a diplomatic rift between Kyiv and the Vatican.

11:05 Söder and Röttgen push for stronger EU backing for UkraineCSU head Markus Söder urges the EU to show solidarity in assisting Ukraine, under siege from Russia, prior to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit. The EU should resist influence from the Alliance for Progress led by Sahra Wagenknecht or the AfD, Söder told the Augsburger Allgemeine, stressing, "The AfD and Sahra Wagenknecht are Putin's mouthpieces. Our foreign policy shouldn't bow to them." Söder rejects calls from certain eastern German CDU politicians for more peaceful diplomatic efforts to resolve the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. "By surrendering, we'd create new dangers that could result in a similar predicament for half of Europe in five or six years," he warned. Meanwhile, CDU foreign policy expert Norbert Röttgen advocates for increased aid to Ukraine and chastises the German government's approach. Röttgen criticized the scrapping of tomorrow's Ukraine conference in Ramstein. "It's a disheartening display of weak European leadership that we can't stage this conference even without the US president and secure tangible progress," he told WirtschaftsWoche.

10:51 Severe jail term for plot to assault Russian recruitment officeIn Russia, a 45-year-old man from Siberia was sentenced to 18 years in prison by a military court for supposedly plotting an arson attack on a recruitment center. According to the FSB security agency, he worked with a foreign state, belonged to a terrorist organization, and attempted a terrorist act. The man communicated with a representative of a paramilitary group labeled a terrorist organization in Russia via the internet. He then made incendiary devices to set fire to a recruitment center in Barnaul, southern Siberia.

10:38 Putin meetings with Iranian presidentRussian President Putin traveled to Turkmenistan to participate in an international forum with major Central Asian politicians. A meeting with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani was also planned to address the Middle East situation. In his opening speech, Putin reiterated his desire to establish a new global order with Russia's partners and allies, as shown in a video released by the Kremlin. Following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, Russia and Iran signed an agreement worth around 1.5 billion euros, allowing Iran to export drones to Russia to be used in the war against Ukraine. The US believes that Iran also provided Russia with ballistic short-range missiles.

09:50 Kiesewetter: Ukraine faces total submissionCDU foreign policy expert Roderich Kiesewetter highlighted the importance of unwavering support for Ukraine before Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to Germany. In an ARD "Good Morning Germany" interview, he stated that the stakes are not being made sufficiently clear. "Ukraine is facing total submission; there's a real threat of mass displacement, and Putin says: Why should I negotiate?" Diplomatic efforts have not compelled Russian President Putin to the negotiating table "because he sees that Ukraine is running out of ammunition."

09:19 Ukraine: Russia shifts 50,000 troops to KurskAccording to Ukrainian reports, Russia has dispatched approximately 50,000 troops from other frontlines to the Russian region of Kursk since the start of the Ukrainian offensive. Ukrainian military chief Oleksandr Syrskyi made this observation in a television documentary, as reported by the Kyiv Independent. The Ukrainian leadership has stated that one of the primary objectives of the offensive since August has been to disperse Russian forces from the battlefields in Ukraine.

08:51 Security Analyst Lange: No peace through territorial concessionsSecurity analyst Nico Lange cautions against surrendering Ukrainian territories to Russia. If Putin is granted some Ukrainian territories, there will be no peace, he stated in an interview with the "Bild" newspaper. "Putin isn't interested in the territories, but in power over Ukraine."

08:13 Russian Writer Glukhovsky: Putin seeks to corrupt the new generation as wellRussian author Dmitry Glukhovsky, who relocated to Europe, hopes for resistance against Kremlin leader Putin in exile. "Over the past three decades, a generation has grown up with aspirations for a normal, happy, and free life," Glukhovsky, 45, remarked. Dozens of millions of Russians in the cities reject the war against Ukraine and have the potential for resistance against the system. He expects that Putin will try to corrupt "this new generation" and subdue it in the next five to seven years. Nevertheless, he remains optimistic for the future, as the war is unpopular in Russia, and many people in the country yearn for a different life.

07:36 Ukraine reports several fatalities following strike on OdessaA Russian missile attack in the southern Ukrainian region of Odessa has resulted in four fatalities, according to local officials. A ballistic missile hit a two-story building inhabited by civilians, regional governor Oleh Kiper reported via the Telegram messaging service. Ten more individuals were injured.

07:11 NATO demands higher defense spending from Germany

NATO views Chancellor Olaf Scholz's "shift" policy as inadequate and pushes for a substantial boost in Germany's defense spending. "Two percent isn't sufficient for Germany. It should aim for three percent," remarked Germany's top NATO commander, Christian Badia, during an interview with "Süddeutsche Zeitung." Germany currently adheres to NATO's requirement of investing two percent of its GDP on defense. With a GDP around 4 trillion euros, a three percent commitment would equate to an extra 40 billion euros yearly.

06:49 Maritime insurance premiums for Ukrainian maritime passage surge

Insurance premiums for vessels traversing the Ukrainian maritime route in the Black Sea have skyrocketed this week due to Russia's escalated assaults on vital hubs, as per two unnamed market sources cited by financial news agency Bloomberg. These premiums now amount to one percent of the ship's value. While passage remains steady, further attacks may prompt shipowners to exercise caution.

06:21 Ukraine certifies over 140 additional drone models

Since the start of the year, over 140 unmanned aerial vehicles and 33 ground robotic systems of Ukrainian origin have been authorized for army use, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry reported via state news agency Ukrinform. This signifies a 40% hike in the third quarter, highlighting Ukraine's weapons production growth.

05:42 Mayor Klitschko reports explosions in Kyiv

Explosions resonated in Kyiv during the night, with air defense forces active in the city, as per "RBC-Ukraine," citing Mayor Vitali Klitschko. "Explosions can be heard in the city - air defense forces are active. Remain in shelters," he wrote on Telegram.

04:17 Zelensky to visit Berlin for talks with Scholz

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is planned to visit Berlin as part of a tour of various European capitals. According to reports from Kyiv, a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is scheduled for 2:30 PM. During their discussions with Scholz and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Zelensky will discuss additional assistance for Ukraine, including weapons deliveries to deter Russian invaders, as well as efforts towards a peaceful resolution. Initially, Zelensky was scheduled to participate in a summit on the Ukraine situation at the U.S. airbase in Ramstein, Germany, on Saturday, but this meeting was postponed following U.S. President Joe Biden's cancellation of his German state visit due to Hurricane "Milton." Zelensky held talks with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte in London on Thursday, and later met French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris before proceeding to Rome to engage with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. Throughout his European tour, Zelensky seeks further support for the conflict against Russian invasion forces.

03:21 United against Russian aggression: Biden and Scholz restate support for Ukraine

Following the temporary withdrawal of his German visit, U.S. President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz have reconfirmed their close cooperation, including backing for Ukraine's defense against Russian aggression, as per a statement released in Washington. The partnership between the U.S. and Germany is described as one of "lasting strength." Biden postponed his planned German state visit this week due to Hurricane "Milton" that hit Florida on Wednesday evening. The planned Ukraine Contact Group summit at the U.S. airbase in Ramstein on Saturday has also been postponed.

02:40 Russians maintain pressure in Eastern Ukraine

Russian forces persist in their offensive in eastern Ukraine with considerable force, according to Ukrainian military reports. On Thursday, there were 114 assaults, the Ukrainian General Staff reported in its evening situation update. Alone, 30 attacks were recorded on the front section at Lyman. The railway junction lies in the Donetsk region. However, the front section also encompasses the last villages in the Luhansk region that Russia has yet to occupy. Moscow declared the entire Luhansk region annexed in 2022. Other main targets of the attacks were the sections Pokrovsk and Kurakhove. The military data is currently not verifiable in detail but allows for inferences about the intensity of the fighting. The military-affiliated but unofficial Ukrainian blog DeepState reported in the evening that four small villages on the eastern front had been seized by the Russian army.

01:49 Prior to Scholz's meeting with Zelensky: Defense politicians call for weapons with longer ranges for Kyiv

Before Chancellor Scholz's meeting with Ukrainian President Zelensky, foreign and defense experts from the Greens, FDP, and Union are advocating for the delivery of German weapons systems with extended ranges to Ukraine. "We must significantly increase air defense, ammunition, and long-range weapons for Ukraine," said Green politician Hofreiter to the "Rheinische Post". "Range limitations on delivered weapons do not contribute to de-escalation, but enable further Russian attacks," cautions the Green politician. "Ukraine is sinking, and we're still only throwing it lifebuoys to save it from sinking," criticized FDP chairwoman of the defense committee in the European Parliament, Strack-Zimmermann. CDU defense expert Wadephul reiterated his call for German cruise missiles to be made available to Ukraine. "The delivery of Taurus would be a significant aid. The successful Ukrainian strikes on Russian depots deep in the rear using cruise missiles with comparable striking power demonstrate this."

11:53 Italy to Organize Ukraine Reconstruction Summit in July 2025Italy will be hosting a summit focusing on Ukraine's reconstruction in July 2025. The two-day event, scheduled for July 10 and 11, 2025, was announced by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni following discussions with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Journalists in Rome were informed by Meloni, "Ukraine isn't facing this alone, and Italy stands with it as long as required."

23:21 Outside Nationals Set to Assume Officer Roles in Ukrainian MilitaryLooking ahead, foreign nationals will be authorized to fill officer positions within the Ukrainian military. The Ukrainian parliament endorsed modifications to a relevant law, allowing for such a shift. Until now, only simple soldiers and sergeants were eligible to serve as foreign volunteers within the Ukrainian armed forces. MP Oleksii Honcharenko explained on Telegram, "The primary objective is to enable the recruitment of foreigners, not only as soldiers or sergeants, but also as officers."

