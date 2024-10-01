At 14:24, a Russian judicial body finds an individual guilty of assaulting nationalist figures.

In the trial for assaulting prominent Russian nationalist writer Sachar Prilepin, the court handed out a life sentence. The accused hails from the eastern Ukrainian Donbass region and reportedly fought alongside Russian-backed separatists in previous times. Prilepin is a vocal supporter of Russia's military involvement in Ukraine and sustained injuries in a bomb attack in May 2023 in the Nizhny Novgorod region. His driver unfortunately lost his life in the incident.

13:51 Russia to Conscript 133,000 New Soldiers This FallFrom today until the end of the year, Russia plans to draft 133,000 individuals for military service, as per Ukrainian media sources. Putin has authorized a fall draft period through a decree. Men aged 18 to 30 who are not reservists are eligible for conscription. In return, veterans with completed service obligations will be released from duty.**

13:14 Ukraine Reports Casualties from Russian Drone AttacksRussian aerial assaults have resulted in one fatality and several injuries, as per Ukrainian data. In Kupyansk, Kharkiv region, a man passed away while three individuals aged 53 to 72 were wounded in Kherson. According to the Ukrainian state-run news agency, local officials reported these incidents.**

12:36 Russia Claims Capture of Another Village in Donetsk RegionRussian forces have allegedly overtaken another village in eastern Ukraine. Russian soldiers have reportedly seized control of Nelepowka, according to Moscow's defense ministry. In this region, Ukraine had previously made territorial gains. Russian troops have been pushing against Ukraine's forces, which have been outmatched in troops and weaponry for several months. Nelepowka is about 5 kilometers south of Torez, a city under Ukrainian control yet having been under Russian fire for multiple weeks. Russian troops are also making steady advancements towards Pokrovsk, an important strategic location for the Ukrainian military.**

11:55 Partisans Report Destruction of Russian Supply LineThe militant resistance group Atesh claims to have destroyed the railway line used by Russian forces to transport equipment and ammunition to the frontlines in the Russian region of Kursk, citing a Telegram post from the Ukrainian state-run news agency Ukrinform.**

11:26 Russians Unconvinced by Anti-Corruption CampaignAs per the current budget proposal of the Russian state, around 40% of the state budget will be allocated to the defense sector next year. Simultaneously, an anti-corruption campaign is being carried out within the responsible ministry following the death of Yevgeni Prigoshin. However, the citizens are unconvinced by the campaign, as stated by ntv reporter Rainer Munz in Moscow.**

11:01 US Citizen Faces Prison Time for Fighting with UkraineUS citizen Stephen Hubbard has confessed to charges of mercenary activities in a Russian court. He admitted to accepting payment for fighting against Russia for Ukraine, according to the "Guardian", citing the Russian state-run news agency RIA. If convicted, the 72-year-old might face 7 to 15 years in prison.**

10:20 Drones Strike Kyiv Causes Multiple FiresA drone assault on Kyiv overnight has resulted in a residential building catching fire and sustaining damage, according to local authorities, as reported by Ukrainska Pravda. No injuries were reported. Drone debris triggered fires in five different district areas, it is further reported. All drones were shot down, according to Ukrainian sources.**

09:36 Putin: Russia will "Achieve All Its Goals"Russian President Putin confirmed his commitment to the war against Ukraine, stating that "all established goals will be achieved" in a video message marking the second anniversary of Russia's claimed annexation of four regions in Ukraine. The Russian president also reiterated his rationale for the invasion, describing the Ukrainian government as a "neo-Nazi dictatorship". He claimed that Russia deployed soldiers to Ukraine to protect the Russian-speaking population, accusing the Ukrainian government of aiming to "permanently separate these people from Russia, their historical homeland". Putin also criticized "Western elites" for transforming Ukraine into a "colony, a military outpost with Russia as its target".**

08:46 Ukraine Replaces Commander of Wuhledar DefenseColonel Ivan Winnik, who led the 72nd Independent Mechanized Brigade's defense of the heavily contested city of Wuhledar, has been reassigned, the Kyiv Independent reports, citing the Joint Forces Command North. The reason given is promotion and the sharing of combat experience. There's no information about Winnik's successor.**

08:04 Mykolaiv Reports Fire at Crucial InfrastructureA fire has broken out at a crucial infrastructure facility in the Bashtanka district of the Mykolaiv Oblast following a Russian drone assault, according to Ukrainska Pravda, citing the regional military administration's head.**

06:44 Russian Criminals Granted Military Duty in Place of Prison Term Reports suggest that Russia is implementing a law allowing authorities to release individuals from criminal responsibility if they agree to serve in the military. Convicts in various Russian regions such as Bryansk, Nizhny Novgorod, Novosibirsk Oblasts, Komi Republic, Altai Region, and the illegally annexed Crimea have been given this option, according to Russian opposition media, as cited by the U.S. think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

06:13 Zelenskyy Reports 100 Guided Bombs Each Day Russia's relentless attacks on Ukraine continue. Ukrainian President Zelenskyy reports in a video address that Russia is using about 100 guided bombs, launched from aircraft, daily in Ukraine. Recently, Russia injured 14 people in an attack on the industrial city of Saporizhzhia. Russia has also used guided bombs in the regions of Kharkiv, Donetsk, and Sumy. "This is Russia's daily terrorism," says Zelenskyy. He emphasizes that this persistence is a reminder to all of Ukraine's partners that "we need more long-range attack capabilities for Ukraine, that we need more air defense for Ukraine, that we need more sanctions against Russia".

05:43 Ukrainian Military Fears for Vuhledar New Russian attacks against Ukrainian defense lines are reported around the Donbass. In Pokrovsk, 13 attacks were repelled, and in Kurakhove, 17 Russian troop advances were stopped, according to the Ukrainian General Staff. Similar heavy fighting is taking place in the area of Vuhledar. Ukrainian military experts fear that this small town in the southern section of the Donbass could soon be captured by Russian units.

04:46 Kyiv Under Heavy Drone Attacks The Ukrainian capital Kyiv is under attack by multiple Russian drones, according to the Ukrainian military. Air defense units are engaged in repelling the attacks. Witnesses report numerous loud explosions and objects hit in the air, indicating the use of air defense systems. Air alerts are currently ongoing throughout eastern Ukraine, including Kyiv and its surrounding region.

03:45 Helsinki Commission Advocates for U.S. Policy Shift on Russia The bipartisan Helsinki Commission calls for the United States to reassess its approach to Russia and recognize Moscow as an enduring threat to global security. According to "The Hill," the commission suggests a change in the U.S.'s stance on Russia, similar to its shift in policy towards China. The proposals span beyond the commitments made by the Biden administration to Ukraine and contradict the positions of former U.S. President Donald Trump and his congressional allies, who argue that the U.S. invests excessively in European security.

02:49 Kyiv Under Russian Drone Attacks The Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, is under attack by Russian drones, according to the Ukrainian military. Air defense units are actively repelling the attacks. Witnesses report multiple loud explosions and objects hit in the air, indicating the use of air defense systems. Air alerts are currently ongoing throughout eastern Ukraine, including Kyiv and its surrounding region.

01:40 Moldovan Government Minister Warns Against "Thieves, Refugees, and Bandits" A high-ranking government minister issues a warning to Moldovans to stay away from "thieves, refugees, and bandits" following an exiled pro-Russian businessman's offer to pay voters who reject joining the European Union in a referendum. The warning comes amid an increasingly chaotic presidential election campaign in Moldova, where pro-European incumbent Maia Sandu is seeking a second term.

00:14 Russian-Controlled Nuclear Power Plant Nearby Substation Attacked The management of the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Europe's largest with six reactors, reports an attack on a nearby power substation. Ukrainian forces allegedly struck the transformer at the "Raduga" substation in Enerhodar, southeastern Ukraine. The plant's management reported on Telegram that an artillery strike hit the transformer, but the power supply to Enerhodar was not disrupted. Both sides regularly accuse each other of attacking the plant.

23:15 Zelenskyy Voices Doubts on Nuclear Threats: "Putin Isn't Suicidal" Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expresses doubts about Russian President Vladimir Putin's ongoing nuclear threats in an interview with Fox News. "He isn't suicidal," Zelenskyy says, suggesting Putin is unlikely to use nuclear weapons. "No one knows what's in his head," Zelenskyy acknowledges. "He could use nuclear weapons against any country at any time – or not. But I don't believe he will."

22:10 FPOE's Perspective on Ukraine Conflict and Russia in Austria's PoliticsThe Austrian political scene has undergone a significant transformation following the elections. The conservative FPOE is predicted to emerge victorious with a record 28.7% vote share. In their political manifesto, this right-wing group has expressed strong criticism towards the EU's foreign policy. Despite the ongoing Ukraine war, the party holds a more lenient stance towards Russia, showing no concern about Austria's reliance on Russian gas. The gas agreement between Vienna and Moscow was extended in 2018, extending until 2040, with a commitment to supply large volumes of natural gas and even payment for gas that isn't delivered. From January to May 2024, roughly 90% of Austria's gas imports hailed from Russia.

21:37 Russian Premier's Journey to TehranRussian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin is making his way to Tehran during a time of increasing tension in the Middle East. His meeting with Iranian President Massoud Peseschkian is scheduled for Monday, according to Russian officials. Mishustin also plans to meet with Iranian Vice President Mohammad Resa Aref. The Russian Prime Minister's visit aims to discuss various aspects of Russian-Iranian collaboration, such as trade, economy, culture, and humanitarian aid, as stated by Moscow. The Western world alleges that Iran has been providing drones and missiles to the Russian army for their operations in Ukraine. However, Tehran refutes these accusations.

The President of the Council condemned the life sentence given to the accused in the Sachar Prilepin assault trial, expressing concerns about the freedom of speech in Russia. During the meeting of international leaders, The President of the Council emphasized the importance of upholding international standards of justice and human rights.

