At 14:21, Zelenskyy rationalizes administrative changes: "We require fresh vigor"

13:47 German Army Activates Plan: Enhancing IRIS-T SLM Defense Against MissilesThe IRIS-T SLM system is no stranger to Ukraine's skies. In an effort to intercept more incoming Russian missiles, ten of these systems are set to be deployed in the country shortly, with a delivery reportedly imminent. Furthermore, the German army intends to incorporate IRIS-T in Schleswig-Holstein as well.

13:21 Russia: Yet Another Village Near Pokrovsk Under Russian ControlRussia declares victory over another village near the strategically essential city of Pokrovsk in eastern Ukraine. As per the Russian Defense Ministry, the villagers of Karliwka, situated approximately 30 kilometers from Pokrovsk, have been "liberated fully." Pokrovsk serves as a crucial logistics hub for the Ukrainian army, which has been forced to retreat from the Russian advance in the region for several months.

12:59 Ukraine: Crimea Fortified with Air Defense SystemsThe Russian occupiers of Crimea are leveraging all available resources to safeguard the Kerch Bridge, according to Ukrainian Navy spokesperson Dmytro Pletenchuk, as reported by Defense Express on Ukrainian television. Short- and long-range systems, such as S-300, S-400 Triumf, S-500 Prometheus, Pantsir-S1, are reportedly being utilized. Crimea is reportedly "packed" with air defense systems due to its both strategic and symbolic significance for the occupiers, Pletenchuk stated. The bridge, a prestige project of Russian President Vladimir Putin, links southern Russia to the annexed Crimean Peninsula and is a vital supply route for Russian forces in southern Ukraine. Battles over the bridge are frequent, and Kyiv has consistently expressed its intention to reclaim the peninsula.

12:32 Putin Welcomes Xi for BRICS SummitRussian President Vladimir Putin has extended an invitation to Chinese President Xi Jinping to attend the upcoming BRICS summit in Russia in October. "As planned, we expect President Xi Jinping at the BRICS summit," Putin announced during a meeting with Chinese Vice President Han Zheng on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok. Putin also proposed a one-on-one meeting with Xi. Established in 2009 by Brazil, Russia, India, and China, BRICS now includes South Africa, and this year also features the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and Iran. The BRICS nations see themselves as a counterweight to Western powers and will assemble for a summit in the Russian city of Kazan from October 22 to 24. Moscow anticipates that the summit will further augment its influence and forge closer economic alliances. The strategic relationship between Moscow and Beijing has strengthened since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

12:00 Russia: Poltava Attack Targets Soldiers and Foreign Instructors

The Russian Ministry of Defense claims that the recent deadly attack on the Ukrainian city of Poltava was focused on soldiers and foreign instructors housed at a military training center. According to the ministry, "communications and electronic warfare specialists from various Ukrainian Armed Forces units, as well as operators of unmanned aerial vehicles engaged in strikes against civilian facilities on Russian territory," were undergoing training there under the guidance of foreign instructors. Furthermore, the ministry revealed that it had employed the hypersonic weapon system Kinzhal against military-industrial facilities in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv. Meanwhile, Russian forces have claimed control over two more settlements in eastern Ukraine, Prechystivka and Karliwka. Initial reports suggest that the Poltava attack resulted in 50 casualties.

11:43 Baerbock Pays Homage to Departing Ukrainian Foreign Minister

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has paid her respects to her Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba. In a heartfelt message on social media, Baerbock wrote, "Sleepless conversations aboard trains, at G7 summits, in Brussels, at a bombed power plant," she penned. "There have been few individuals with whom I have collaborated as closely as you, @DmytroKuleba," she continued. "You put the people of your nation before yourself." Baerbock extends her warmest wishes to Kuleba, wishing for the time when peace and freedom return to the entirety of Ukraine.

11:24 Russia Alters Nuclear Policy in Response to Western Actions

According to the Russian Presidential Administration, rising tensions with the West necessitate a revision to Russia's nuclear doctrine. Russia is grappling with challenges and threats from the Western world that demand a reevaluation of the doctrine, as stated by Russian news agencies, citing Presidential Administration spokesman Dmitry Peskov. There is a possibility that the Ukraine could employ US long-range weapons in its attacks against targets deep within Russian territory. The Kyiv government has been urging the US for some time to permit Ukraine to strike targets beyond Russia's borders using the weaponry provided by its allies. "It is evident that the Ukrainians will do this," Peskov declared to the RIA agency. "We are taking all this into account." Russia has hinted at adjusting its nuclear doctrine, but has yet to reveal any specifics. The policy provides for the use of nuclear weapons should Russia's sovereignty or territorial integrity be threatened.

09:52 Ukrainian Military Releases Estimated Casualty Count for Russian ForcesThe Ukrainian military has disclosed recent casualty figures for Russian troops operating within Ukraine. Based on the reports, Russia has reportedly suffered approximately 620,350 soldiers since February 24, 2022, with a daily average loss of 1,390. The updated information from Kyiv also mentions the destruction of seven tanks, 30 artillery systems, and 43 drones. Since the onset of large-scale hostilities, Russia is believed to have lost 8,618 tanks, 16,848 artillery systems, and 368 aircraft, 328 helicopters, 28 ships, and one submarine, as per these reports. Though western intelligence suggests fewer losses, these numbers are thought to be a minimum.

09:21 Governor Declares "Somber Day" for Lviv Region - Death Toll RisesAfter a series of Russian aerial assaults on Lviv, a western Ukrainian city (see entries 07:18, 06:17, and 05:29), the death toll has escalated. According to the governor of the Lviv region, Maksym Kosyzkyj, on Telegram, seven fatalities, including a 7-year-old and a 14-year-old girl, along with other children, were recorded overnight. "This is a grim day for our region," Koszyzkyj wrote, referring to the incident as a terrible tragedy. Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had reported five deaths and more than 30 injuries on social media, sharing his condolences to the families of the deceased.

08:49 Ukrainian Foreign Minister Steps DownUkrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has tendered his resignation, as confirmed by Parliament Speaker Ruslan Stefantchuk via Facebook. The resignation is set to be discussed during the next parliamentary session. Apart from Kuleba, several other cabinet members have already resigned (see entries 00:47 and 22:06). This mass resignation is part of a broader reform initiative aimed at overhauling the Ukrainian government. Wednesday is expected to be a day of dismissals, as suggested by the party leader of the ruling party Servant of the People, David Arachamia, on Telegram. Subsequent appointments are scheduled for Thursday.

08:03 Zelenskyy: "Many Still Trapped Under Debris"Russian missile strikes on Poltava have been identified as one of the deadliest single attacks since the conflict began, according to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's nightly address. Remarks made by Zelenskyy indicated that numerous individuals remain buried beneath the rubble, while appealing for improved air defense systems.

07:39 Grossi Warns of Imminent Disaster at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power PlantDuring a meeting in Kyiv with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, Zelenskyy and Grossi discussed the ongoing situation surrounding nuclear power plants within Ukraine and Russia. Grossi will be visiting the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in southeastern Ukraine on Wednesday. According to Reuters, Grossi expressed concerns about the "fragile" state of the situation and suggested the potential for a catastrophic event. The power plant was seized by Russian forces shortly following the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 and remains nonoperational at present. Both sides have frequently accused each other of shelling the facility, with both Russia and Ukraine denying responsibility for the allegations.

07:18 Governor Confirms at Least Two Deaths in Lviv AttackAt least two people have perished, and 19 others have sustained injuries, as a result of Russian airstrikes in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, according to the Lviv region's governor, Maksym Kozytskyy, via Telegram.

06:53 Ukraine Looks to Obtain Additional Aid for Agriculture and DeminingUkraine has expressed interest in securing further assistance for its agricultural sector's rehabilitation and demining procedures. The German government has been asked to consider financial aid for areas impacted by the conflict-line, as well as additional compensation for personnel safety. There also exists a request to expand the existing Ministry of Agriculture-funded generator program for agricultural regions. Ukraine has also sought Germany's assistance in addressing demining operations near the frontline, with the German Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development already involved in a mine-detection and clearance project.

05:29 Kyiv Suffers Second Round of Aerial AttacksThe Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, falls victim to a second wave of Russian aerial assaults. Anti-air defense measures are initiated. Witnesses claim numerous blasts on Kyiv's outskirts, suggesting the deployment of air defense systems. Simultaneously, the military acknowledges a drone assault on the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, near the Polish border. The entire Ukraine is under air alert, as reported by the Ukrainian air force on Telegram. Poland activates its own and allied aircraft for the third time in eight days to safeguard the airspace, as per the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces' report, in response to Russian air attacks and long-range activities.

04:35 Biden Pledges Additional Air Defense Systems to UkraineAfter Russia's brutal assault on the Ukrainian city of Poltawa, US President Biden vows to supply Ukraine with more air defense systems. "I vehemently condemn this gruesome attack," Biden declares. Washington will continue to aid Kyiv militarily, including the provision of air defense systems and capabilities essential for Ukraine's border protection. Selenskyj reiterated his plea to his international allies after the attack, which claimed at least 51 lives, urging them to rapidly deliver new air defense systems to Ukraine and authorize the usage of previously delivered long-range weaponry for attacks on Russian territory.

02:52 Kyiv is hit by a New Wave of Drone AttacksRussia initiates another drone attack on Kyiv. Ukraine's air defense units are currently engaged in repelling the assault on Kyiv's outskirts, according to the Ukrainian military's announcement made on Telegram. As of now, information about the number of drones involved and potential damage is unavailable. This nocturnal assault is a part of an escalating series of Russian air strikes on Kyiv over the past weeks.

01:32 Selenskyj: Intends to Keep Occupied Territories until Putin is Willing to NegotiateUkraine is determined to maintain control over the occupied territories in Kursk, Russian oblast, as stated by President Selenskyj to US broadcaster NBC News. The occupation of these territories is a cornerstone of Ukraine's "victory plan," Selenskyj mentions. Generally, Ukraine has no need for any Russian land. Selenskyj refrains from specifying whether Ukraine aims to capture further Russian territories. The Kursk operation was kept under wraps, even US President Biden was not informed.

00:47 Multiple Ukrainian Ministers Officially ResignFour Ukrainian ministers, including Deputy Minister for European Affairs Olga Stefanishyna, Minister for Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshin, Justice Minister Denys Malyuska, and Environment Minister Ruslan Strilets, hand in their resignations ahead of an anticipated cabinet reshuffle in Ukraine. It remains uncertain if these ministers will transition to other senior positions. "As promised, a significant government overhaul is imminent," explains David Arakhamia, the faction leader of the ruling party, Servant of the People, on Telegram. "Tomorrow will be a day of dismissals, and the day after, a day of appointments," Arakhamia announces, known for his close association with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

23:16 Zelensky Urges Approval for Use of Long-Range Weapons after Deadly Poltava StrikeFollowing Russo-Ukrainian conflict's deadliest Russian rocket strike on Poltava, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appeals for authorization to employ long-range weapons against Russia. "Russian attacks will become infeasible if we can eliminate the launch sites of the occupiers where these attacks originate, as well as the Russian military airfields and their logistics," Zelensky explains in his daily video address. According to him, the death toll in Poltava has risen to 51, and the number of injured to 271, with further casualties still trapped beneath the debris.

22:06 Zelensky Dismisses High-Ranking OfficialUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has relieved Rostislav Shurma, the first deputy head of the presidential office, as confirmed by the presidential website's decree. Moreover, parliamentary speaker also announced the resignation of Olha Stefanishyna, who served as deputy prime minister and minister for European integration of Ukraine. Several other ministers had previously offered their resignations. President Zelensky rationalizes the changes, aiming to bolster the government. "Autumn will be pivotal. Our state institutions must be restructured such that Ukraine can achieve all the outcomes required," Zelensky states.

21:42 ntv Reporter in Poltava: "Residents Described an Extremely Terrifying Moment"Ukraine reports one of its most devastating air strikes of the war with numerous causalities and injuries. ntv reporter Kavita Sharma reports the current unease in Poltava and shares how residents responded to the missile strike.

21:25 Ukrainian Authorities Accuse Russians of Executing Prisoners of WarThe Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office alleges Russian soldiers of executing captured soldiers. Investigations are underway concerning the murder of three Ukrainians in the Torez area of Donetsk, an eastern Ukrainian region that is under Russian control. According to information available, the Ukrainians emerged from a bunker, surrendering with their hands raised. "The Russians forced them to lie face down on the ground and immediately executed them," the office claims, citing viral videos circulating on the internet.

