The Ukrainian forces apparently have been spared from combat drone attacks for the first time in over a month and a half. The Ukrainian media has not reported any such attacks as yet, marking a significant break in 48 consecutive nights. Although the Ukrainian air force did not mention any drone attacks, they did confirm that the Russian military launched guided bomb attacks last night.

13:15 Biden's Visit to Germany Confirmed by German Government

German government spokesman Wolfgang Buechner has confirmed that US President Joe Biden is scheduled to visit Germany later this week. The German government is working closely with their American counterparts to finalize the details, but no specifics have been disclosed yet. Originally, a state visit with full honors was planned for the end of the previous week, but Biden postponed it due to a hurricane in the US. As a result, the summit at the US airbase in Ramstein to support Ukraine was also canceled.

12:43 Russian Military Plane Catches Fire

A distressing video released by the Ukrainian military intelligence shows a burning plane on a Russian military airfield. The intelligence agency alleges that a transport plane of the Tu-134 type caught fire on the Russian military base "Orenburg-2" overnight on Sunday. They suspect arson, suggesting that such planes mainly serve to transport the leadership of the Russian Ministry of Defense. The Orenburg region in southern Russia shares its border with Kazakhstan.

11:58 Germany Narrowly Escapes Plane Crash Due to Arson Attack

As per the German domestic intelligence agency, Germany almost experienced a plane crash in July due to a possible arson attack on a cargo package. It was sheer luck that the package caught fire on the ground at the DHL logistics center in Leipzig and not during the flight, shared Thomas Haldenwang, president of the domestic intelligence agency, during a public hearing of the German intelligence services in the Bundestag. If the package had ignited during the flight, it would have led to a catastrophic crash. The fortunate turn of events was that the further flight of the cargo package from the Baltic region was delayed in Leipzig. The package contained a makeshift explosive device that ignited and set a cargo container on fire. Security circles suspect a link between Russian sabotage.

11:24 Putin's Goal: Establishing a New World Order

The chief of the Federal Intelligence Service, Bruno Kahl, sees Russia as a direct military threat. "By the end of this decade, Russian forces could potentially launch an attack on NATO," Kahl stated during a Parliamentary Control Committee hearing of the Bundestag. "Russia considers the Federal Republic of Germany as an adversary," he explained, hinting at Germany's significant support for Ukraine, which was attacked by Russia. "We are in a direct confrontation with Russia," Kahl added. Putin's aim, according to Kahl, is not just Ukraine, but "in reality, the creation of a new world order." Russian intelligence services are acting aggressively with all their capabilities and without any inhibitions. "An escalation of the situation is highly unlikely," the BND President warned. Consequently, German security services must receive adequate support from politics to handle these challenges.

11:00 German Intelligence Services Report Increased Russian Espionage

The highest-ranking members of the German intelligence services focused on Russia's covert and hybrid activities during a public hearing in the Bundestag. The President of the Military Shield Service, Martina Rosenberg, reported numerous attempts by foreign intelligence services to spy on the Bundeswehr. Whether to gather information about German arms deliveries to Ukraine, training plans, or armament projects, or to create an air of uncertainty through sabotage actions, these efforts were relentless. The President of the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution, Thomas Haldenwang, confirmed that espionage and sabotage by Russian actors in Germany had seen a significant increase "both quantitatively and qualitatively." He explained, "We are observing aggressive activity by Russian intelligence services."

10:29 EU Imposes Sanctions on Iran for Supplying Missiles to Russia

The EU has slapped new sanctions on Iran for supplying ballistic missiles to Russia. The penalties are aimed at companies, institutions, and individuals involved in the production and supply of these weapons, as stated by EU diplomats following a corresponding decision by foreign ministers in Luxembourg.

10:22 Russian "Ghost Fleet" Exports More Oil, Study Finds

Russia is reportedly exporting more oil through its so-called "ghost fleet" of aging oil tankers, according to a report by the Kyiv School of Economics. The capacity reached 4.1 million barrels per day in June 2024, up from 2.2 million barrels per day in December 2022. The export via the ghost fleet now accounts for 70 percent of Russia's total seaborne oil exports, the study found. Several Western countries accuse Russia of using unseaworthy ships to evade EU sanctions imposed because of the Ukraine war and the Western price cap on Russian oil exports to third countries. This practice poses a significant environmental hazard to the seas.

09:28 Faeser Warns of Escalating Russian Spy Activities in GermanyInterior Minister Nancy Faeser issues an alert about intensifying Russian undercover operations within Germany. She stated to "Handelsblatt", "We observe that Putin's regime is growing increasingly aggressive." German security agencies are actively working to safeguard the nation from the risks posed by Russian espionage, sabotage attempts, and cyberattacks. These threats have previously resulted in numerous incidents, including averting potential bombings against Germany, all allegedly orchestrated by the Russian regime supporting Ukraine. CDU foreign and security policy specialist Roderich Kiesewetter also voiced concerns regarding violence: sabotage and targeted assassinations could potentially occur, he warned to "Handelsblatt", proposing an enhancement in financial, personnel, and material resources for intelligence agencies. He criticized, "Our ability to counter espionage is virtually non-existent, and deterrent sanctions are only partially implemented."

08:54 Moscow Threatens Ukraine with Abduction AccusationsRussia accuses Ukraine of seizing thousands of residents from Kursk, Russian region. Human rights advocate Tatjana Moskalkova, without providing evidence, accuses Ukrainian forces. Furthermore, she stated that over 30,000 people from Ukrainian border regions have sought refuge in Russia, and arrest warrants for Putin and his children's commissioner are still extant at the International Criminal Court for allegedly abducting Ukrainian children. Previous Ukrainian reports indicate that around 20,000 children were relocated to Russia or Russian-controlled Ukrainian regions before the year commenced. Some of them have since been retrieved.

08:25 Court: "Bad News for Ukraine"Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that North Korean soldiers are now reinforcing Russia on Ukrainian territory. According to reports, 10,000 North Koreans are being trained for artillery. ntv reporter Stefan Richter explains why this situation is detrimental for Ukraine.

07:44 Scholz Identifies Reporting Shortcomings during Ukraine ConflictGerman Chancellor Olaf Scholz points out deficiencies in Ukraine war reporting, primarily a disregard for the unfriendly attitude towards Ukraine aid in Eastern Germany. In interviews, the SPD politician told "Schwäbische Zeitung" that supporters of Ukraine aid had been scarcely heard and the issue had received minimal coverage in newspapers, television, and radio. He noted that he was continuously inquired about why more and quicker weapons were not being supplied to Ukraine, but the question of whether such action was appropriate was rarely posed. As a result, Scholz decided not to provide cruise missiles and to establish specific criteria for weapon usage in Ukraine.

07:20 Wadephul Urges Scholz to Release All Weapons Systems ahead of Biden VisitCDU/CSU parliamentary group vice president Johann Wadephul accuses Chancellor Olaf Scholz of being reluctant in supporting Ukraine. Ahead of Biden's imminent visit to Germany, Wadephul tells "Tagesspiegel" that Scholz should use this opportunity to assert that Germany is ready to assume a leading role in addressing significant crises. The SPD politician's hesitation is the greatest hindrance for Ukraine, claims the CDU foreign policy expert. Wadephul believes Scholz can still act by allowing Taurus and the unrestricted usage of all weapon systems, possibly swaying Biden's decision.

06:41 Report: Orbán to Offer Concessions to TrumpHungarian officials allegedly plan to provide political concessions to Republican US presidential candidate Donald Trump, according to the US newspaper "Politico". Reportedly, this could enable Trump to declare, if re-elected, that no more funds will be allocated to Ukraine. The report indicates that this pertains to Hungary's share of a $50 billion loan offered to Kyiv by the leaders of the EU, US, and G7 nations. The report suggests that Hungary may only consent to a modification in rules allowing the US a significant role in disbursing loans should Trump become president again. However, Hungary has thus far refused to prolong the duration of sanctions against Russia.

03:42 NATO Commences Annual Exercise for Defending Allied Territories with Nuclear WeaponsNATO initiates its annual drill aimed at safeguarding alliance territory using nuclear weapons. Approximately 2,000 military employees from eight air bases will participate in the "Steadfast Noon" operation over the next two weeks. The exercise takes place at eight air bases and airspace covering the UK, Denmark, the Netherlands, and the North Sea. More than 60 aircraft will engage in air exercises, including modern fighter jets equipped to carry US nuclear weapons stationed in Europe, long-range bombers, and surveillance and refueling aircraft. No live weapons will be utilized during the exercise.

01:58 37,000 individuals evacuated from SumyOver the past few weeks, approximately 37,000 residents, including 6,400 children, from the northern Ukrainian region of Sumy have been evacuated. As per the military administration, further evacuations are imminent. The oblast, bordering the Russian region of Kursk, is under relentless attack by Russia, with hundreds of attacks occurring daily. In recent weeks, the frequency of attacks utilizing guided bombs has significantly escalated.

01:00 Merz: Ramstein Meeting Should Have Happened sans BidenUnion's chancellor candidate Friedrich Merz criticized the annulment of the so-called Ramstein meeting intended to support Ukraine following the cancellation of US President Joe Biden's visit to Germany. "I would have tried to salvage this conference," Merz stated in the ARD program Caren Miosga. "What are the Europeans doing, making themselves appear smaller than they truly are?" He argued that Europe needs to become more self-reliant from the US, particularly considering the possibility of Donald Trump returning as US president. "That's not the strength we're accustomed to."

23:08 Merz Would Authorize Taurus under Certain ConditionsGerman CDU leader Friedrich Merz would only authorize the delivery of the cruise missile Taurus to Ukraine under a specific sequence. He supports the pronouncement of a message to Russian President Vladimir Putin to cease the bombing of civilian targets. In case Russia refuses to comply, Merz would first lift the limitations on the usage of the provided weapons and subsequently deliver Taurus, he disclosed in the ARD. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has declined the delivery of Taurus, among other reasons, owing to its range extending to Moscow. The Union parliamentary group had twice filed an application to deliver Taurus to Ukraine. Dive deeper into this topic [here].

22:21 Borrell: Drones and AI Hold Pivotal Importance in Ukraine WarThe conflict in Ukraine has demonstrated that the use of unmanned systems, artificial intelligence (AI), and innovative technologies will be paramount for future conflicts, according to Josep Borrell. Consequently, the EU must actively develop its technological base to avoid dependency on third countries, he asserted in his blog. The war against Ukraine has given a sneak peek into the future of warfare: "Ground robots will handle tasks from reconnaissance to direct attack. Russia has already deployed unmanned vehicles that can fire anti-tank missiles, grenades, and drones. Ukraine has employed robots for evacuating the wounded and clearing explosives. Drones from the air have already bolstered tanks. Maritime drones have largely nullified Russia's advantage at sea and reopened the Black Sea," Borrell wrote.

22:05 Russian Drone Slays Man in Kherson RegionA 34-year-old civilian was slain by a Russian drone strike while riding a moped on the Novodmytrivka-Kizomys road in the Kherson region, as reported by the regional military administration on Telegram. Previously, two other civilians had been injured in a Russian drone attack in the region.

21:44 Exposure: Moscow Utilizing Illegally Obtained Starlink Terminals for War EndeavorsRussian troops continue to utilize illegally obtained Starlink satellite communication terminals at the front, despite US attempts to halt the transfer of technology, according to "The Washington Post." The illegally obtained Starlink terminals enable Russia to leverage satellite communication services to enhance attack coordination, amplify drone deployments, and direct precision artillery fire against Ukrainian forces.

21:05 Erdogan Presents Putin with a Vase on His Birthday - Kremlin DelightedTurkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan gifted Russian leader Vladimir Putin a vase for his birthday, as reported by Russian state news agency TASS, citing Kremlin advisor Yuri Ushakov. Putin celebrated his 72nd birthday on October 7th. Erdogan dispatched his gift prior to his telephone conversation with Putin, which took place on the same day, Ushakov stated. "It's a beautiful vase," he added.

20:41 Zelensky: North Koreans Engaging in Fighting alongside Russians in UkraineAccording to Zelensky, North Korea isn't merely providing Russia with weapons but also deploying personnel to its armed forces. "We're witnessing a strengthening alliance between Russia and regimes like North Korea. It's no longer just about the transfer of weapons. It's about the transfer of individuals from North Korea to the military occupation troops," the Ukrainian president stated in his evening address, urging his country's partners to bolster their support. The frontline requires reinforcements, Ukraine needs enhanced long-range capabilities, and more critical supplies for its forces. "It's about increasing pressure on the aggressor to prevent a broader conflict," Zelensky stated.

