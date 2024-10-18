At 13:59, Canada provides military aid to Ukraine

13:45 NATO Yet to Validate North Korean Troops in Russia's RanksNATO is yet to endorse the South Korean allegations that North Korean troops are battling alongside Russia against Ukraine. NATO Chief Mark Rutte states this is NATO's current stance, although it's subject to change. The alliance is engaging with South Korea for comprehensive information. As per South Korean intelligence, North Korea has mobilized 1,500 soldiers to Russia for the offensive on Ukraine. Yonhap, the South Korean news agency, reported earlier, asserting that North Korea intends to send a total of 12,000 troops to the battle zone. Russia has been denying reports about North Korean soldiers fighting alongside Russian troops in Ukraine.

13:27 Scholz: Putin Misjudged SituationChancellor Scholz stressed the collective responsibility for peace during Biden's US visit. "Our commitment towards Ukraine remains unwavering. At the same time, we ensure NATO remains unaffiliated to the conflict to prevent it from escalating into an even greater disaster," says the SPD politician. Scholz reiterates, "We stand by Ukraine unequivocally. Putin has miscalculated; he can't sit out the war."

13:09 South Korea's Intelligence Service on North Korean Soldiers in RussiaSouth Korea's Intelligence Service has now commented on the rumors of North Korean soldiers being deployed to Russia. According to the South Korean agency, North Korea has dispatched 1,500 soldiers to Russia to bolster Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The agency disclosed that North Korea transported its elite forces to Russia using a Russian naval transport ship from October 8 to 13. Previously, Yonhap, the South Korean news agency, reported based on intelligence that North Korea plans to send "four brigades with 12,000 soldiers, including special forces," to the front. Yonhap also reported that these soldiers had already departed from North Korea.

12:26 Kupyansk City in Eastern Ukraine Being EvacuatedUkraine has commenced evacuating the besieged city of Kupyansk in the northeast. "Approximately 10,000 individuals" require relocation from the city and three adjacent communities due to persistent Russian attacks, the regional governor explains. On Tuesday, authorities had warned that "incessant shelling" was making reliable water and electricity supply impossible.

11:58 South Korea: North Korea Sending Troops to Assist RussiaIn accordance to South Korean reports, North Korea is aiding Russia in its invasion of Ukraine. South Korea's intelligence agency reported that around 12,000 North Korean soldiers have already departed, including special forces, based on the information from Yonhap, the South Korean news agency. South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol endorsed this during an emergency meeting with intelligence, military, and security officials, stating it poses a significant threat not only to South Korea but also to the international community. However, the presidential office did not supply any details on when and how many North Korean soldiers were sent to Ukraine or their specific role there. Similarly, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had mentioned earlier this week, "We're aware, courtesy of the intelligence services, that 10,000 soldiers from North Korea are being trained to confront us."

11:43 Biden on US Aid for Ukraine: "We Can't Grow Weary"During his visit to Germany, US President Biden called for continued assistance for Ukraine. "We can't tire. We must keep our support," Biden expressed at Schloss Bellevue, where he received the highest German honor from Federal President Steinmeier. In his speech, Biden appreciated Germany's leadership for recognizing Russia's invasion as a pivotal moment in history, an attack on democracy and security in Europe. He stated that Germany and the US have and will continue to support the resilient people of Ukraine until a reasonable and sustainable peace is feasible.

11:19 Steinmeier to Biden: NATO More Unified Than Ever Due to Your LeadershipGerman President Steinmeier honored outgoing US President Biden with the Grand Cross of the Order of Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany's special class. Under Biden's leadership, the transatlantic alliance has grown stronger and ties closer than ever, Steinmeier mentioned in his speech. Referring to Russia's war against Ukraine, he claimed that Putin believed they were weak and could be divided, but contrary, NATO became stronger and more united than ever, thanks largely to Biden's leadership. Steinmeier referred to this as "luck of historic magnitude" to have Biden and his administration support during the most challenging period for European history since the end of the Cold War. The past two years have demonstrated that America is the "indispensable nation" for Europeans, and NATO the "indispensable alliance."

10:59 Xi to Attend BRICS Summit in KazanChinese President Xi Jinping has confirmed his participation in the BRICS summit, as reported by Russian news agency Ria. The summit is scheduled to take place the following week, from Tuesday to Thursday, in the Russian city of Kazan. The heads of state and government of Brazil, India, and South Africa will participate. According to the Kremlin, participants from 32 countries, including Egypt, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia, will attend. For Russian President Vladimir Putin, this is the most significant political event of the year, aiming to show that he is not isolated on the international stage, despite the Western sanctions imposed on Russia due to its invasion of Ukraine.

10:26 Over 25% of Ukrainian Refugees in Europe Eye Permanent Overseas ResidenceOver a quarter of Ukrainian refugees in Europe plan to permanently reside outside of Ukraine, as suggested by a June survey conducted by the Ifo Institute for Economic Research. Approximately 35% of these displaced individuals anticipate returning to Ukraine once it becomes safe, while only 4% are determined to return despite the security situation. Around 11% of refugees have already returned to Ukraine, and another 25% remain undecided. According to Ifo migration researcher Yvonne Giesing, the prolonged conflict is significantly influencing the majority's perception of a future outside of Ukraine, "The longer the conflict persists, more people imagine living their lives beyond Ukraine."

09:55 US Imposes Sanctions on Chinese Drone Manufacturers Aiding RussiaThe United States has imposed sanctions on two Chinese companies for fabricating drones utilized in Russia's conflict in Ukraine. These penalties mark the first time Chinese enterprises have been subject to such punitive measures for jointly designing and building complete weapon systems with Russian partners, as stated by the US Treasury Department. The so-called Garpiya combat drones are said to be manufactured in China. Previously, the US had only imposed sanctions on Chinese companies for providing components to Russia that were later used in weapon production. A Russian firm was also added to the sanction list.

09:11 Ukraine Reports Over 80 Russian Drone Attacks, 44 DownedIn the night, the Ukrainian air force reported that 80 out of 135 Russian drones were shot down. 44 drones were forced off course by electronic interference and crashed on Ukrainian territory. Two drones entered neighboring Belarus. Ten drones remain airborne over Ukraine.

08:27 Mysterious Object Detected Over Romania by Radar, Alert LiftedLast night, fighter jets were dispatched over Romania after military radar detected an unidentified object. The Romanian Ministry of Defense reported that a small object approached from the Black Sea, penetrated Romanian airspace by 14 kilometers, but eventually disappeared east of the city of Amzacea. No visual contact was made, and the alert was later withdrawn. The Romanian Foreign Ministry accused Russia of renewed airspace violation, labeling the incident "another reckless act" by Russia.

07:41 ISW: Russian Forces Advancing in Kursk Border RegionIn the Kursk border region of Russia, Russian forces appear to be gaining ground, as per an assessment by the US think tank, Institute for the Study of War (ISW). The Russians are reported to have made progress on the western front near the south of Korenevo. Geolocated images reportedly support this claim. Ongoing skirmishes near the city of Pokrovsk in eastern Ukraine have resulted in both sides making gains along the front line.

06:57 Kyiv Reports Massive Drone Attack, Over 4.5 Hours LastingRussia has launched yet another significant drone attack, as per Ukrainian reports. The Ukrainian Air Force warned about attack drones throughout the night over wide areas of the country. The military administration of Kyiv has reported one of the most extensive drone attacks on the civilian population and infrastructure in Ukraine to date, lasting over 4.5 hours in the morning. All drones headed toward the capital were successfully intercepted, according to the military administration. No information about casualties or damage is yet available.

06:40 Ukraine-Russia Conflict to Be Discussed During Biden-Scholz MeetingThree months prior to the end of his term, US President Joe Biden will meet German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin today. Support for Ukraine during its defense against Russia is likely to be a central topic of discussion, as per White House reports. A four-nation leaders' meeting, including Scholz, Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, is also being planned. Ukraine and the Middle East conflicts are expected to be covered in these discussions.

06:08 Russian Medium: Nuclear Missile Unit Tests ReadinessThe Russian state-owned news agency RIA reported, citing the Russian Ministry of Defense, that commanders of the Russian strategic nuclear forces are testing their unit's readiness in the city of Bologoye. The exercise involves maneuvers and the deployment of mobile ballistic intercontinental missiles of the Yars type.

05:18 Orban Criticizes Zelensky's "Terrifying" Victory PlanHungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has expressed his disapproval of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's "victory plan," referring to it as "alarming." Prior to the EU summit, where Zelensky unsuccessfully lobbied for his plan, Orban labeled Ukrainian armament as "dangerous" on Facebook. Orban has been advocating for negotiations with Russia for some time and has even made visits to both Kyiv and the Kremlin as an unofficial mediator without achieving any results.

03:26 Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Denies Allegations of Nuclear Weapons DevelopmentFollowing media reports about potential plans to rearm Ukraine with nuclear weapons, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry has issued a formal denial. "We categorically reject the allegations from unnamed sources in the 'BILD' newspaper concerning supposed plans by Ukraine to develop weapons of mass destruction," the ministry stated. Ukraine has unequivocally committed to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, which it signed in 1994. Previously, President Zelensky had also repudiated such claims at NATO headquarters (see entry from 20:21).

01:33 Russians Attempting to Breach Defenses at Chasiv YarRussian troops are attempting to overpower Ukrainian defensive positions in the Chasiv Yar region, as reported by Ukrainian state news agency Ukrinform, citing Anastasia Bobovnikova, spokesperson for the Luhansk Operational Tactical Group. Fighting is particularly intense near Chasiv Yar, with the Russians trying to identify vulnerable spots in the defenses by conducting minor assaults, according to Bobovnikova. The Ukrainian military's tactic is to limit Russian supply lines.

00:27 Heusgen Encourages Lifting Weapon Restrictions for UkraineWolfgang Ischinger, head of the Munich Security Conference, is advocating for US President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to ease the constraints on the usage of Western weaponry by Ukraine. This proposal follows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's unveiling of his victory strategy for Ukraine. "Zelensky's appeals primarily concern President Biden and Chancellor Scholz: Both can greatly contribute to implementing the Zelensky plan by lifting distance limitations and providing reliable weaponry," Ischinger expressed to the German news network. He suggested that US President Biden's meeting in Berlin on Friday would be an excellent opportunity for such a declaration.

23:21 US Imposes Sanctions on Russian, Chinese Drone CompaniesThe US Treasury Department will enact sanctions against a Russian-Chinese association of enterprises involved in the development and manufacturing of Garpiya drones, which Russia is deploying in the Ukraine conflict. These drones are manufactured in Russia with contributions from Chinese companies supplying components and technology. The sanctions specifically target three companies and one individual.

22:20 Zelensky Suggests 10,000 North Korean Soldiers Could Join Russian FightAccording to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, up to 10,000 North Korean soldiers may soon participate in Russia's battle against Ukraine. Zelensky stated that intelligence indicates the soldiers are currently being prepared for deployment during a visit to Brussels. If this occurs, Zelensky characterized it as "the first step towards a global war," without providing further details about the sources of the information regarding the North Korean soldiers. US Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell had expressed concern on Wednesday in Seoul about North Korea's increasing engagement in Russia's war against Ukraine. Reports suggest that North Korea has provided Russia with weapons and ammunition, and North Korean soldiers are already reportedly involved in combat in Ukraine. Ukrainian media reported in early October that six North Korean soldiers were killed in a Ukrainian missile strike in the Donetsk region.

21:54 Weber Calls for More Robust Support for Ukraine by EuropeManfred Weber, leader of the EPP group in the European Parliament, is advocating for Europe to provide more substantial assistance to Ukraine. "I want more. It's also affordable. Europe is a vast continent, we have strong financial and economic resources, and we can manage it. We must recognize: This investment is a commitment to our security. We can keep the war away from us by supporting Ukraine," Weber said in a Phoenix interview on the sidelines of the EU summit in Brussels. While some extremist elements exist in Europe, the majority of European citizens support Ukraine. However, there are numerous debates and uncertainties at the national level. "Even Berlin should clearly state that Ukraine should now be considered for NATO membership prospects," Weber demanded.

21:38 NATO Ministers to Examine Plan for Improved StandardsThe NATO defense ministers will discuss at their autumn meeting this Friday, the expansion of the alliance's deterrence and defense capabilities. One topic on the agenda is an initiative to enhance weapon and ammunition standardization. "Standards lay the groundwork for our ability to fight together," underscores the new Secretary General Mark Rutte prior to the negotiations. Better application of standards can also help lower the cost of procuring defense equipment. Issues in the German-Dutch corp, where Dutch 155-mm standard ammunition cannot be used in German howitzers and vice versa, are cited as an example of standardization deficiencies within the alliance.

21:18 Trump Blames Zelensky for Russian War Against UkraineUS presidential candidate Donald Trump holds Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky partially accountable for Russia's aggression against Ukraine. "He should have never allowed this conflict to transpire," the Republican stated during a nearly one-and-a-half-hour podcast with YouTuber Patrick Bet-David. Trump also questioned the allocation of US aid to Ukraine, which is currently under attack by Russia. "I think Zelensky is one of the greatest dealmakers I've ever encountered. Every time he visits, we grant him $100 billion. Who else has ever received this much money in history?"

20:50 Ukraine Pleads for Global Assistance with Mine ClearanceUkrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal requests support from representatives of approximately 50 countries at a summit in Switzerland for mine clearance efforts. "It's a truly enormous undertaking," he stated in Lausanne. "I am appealing to the entire civilized world to strengthen its support for Ukraine in mine clearance." Landmines now pose a threat in up to 25% of Ukraine. The World Bank estimates the cost of mine clearance at $34.6 billion. Since the conflict began, Ukraine has cleared approximately 35,000 square kilometers, equivalent to the size of Baden-Württemberg. According to the UN, at least 399 civilians have been killed by landmines.

20:21 Zelensky Debunks Nuclear Weapons ClaimsUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky debunks news outlets suggesting he hinted at revamping his nation's nuclear weapon capabilities during his past EU summit engagement (refer to entry at 18:24). "There's never been a discussion about creating nuclear weapons infrastructure here," the president clarified. Instead, he touched upon the Budapest Memorandum of '94. In this accord, Ukraine surrendered its nuclear weapons stored within its borders in exchange for security assurances, including promises from Russia. Yet, Russian President Vladimir Putin has called off these assurances through his aggressive military actions, leaving NATO membership as Ukraine's sole option today.

19:48 Rutte: NATO Committed to Ukraine's SurvivalNew NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte guarantees Ukraine that the alliance will help draw the conflict-stricken country closer to NATO. Rutte stated during a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at NATO headquarters in Brussels: "Ukraine will become a NATO member, and until then, we'll take every measure to ensure Ukraine comes out victorious." Zelensky reinforced his nation's will to join the transatlantic alliance at the earliest opportunity. Following this, Rutte and Zelensky took part in a dinner meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council for the defense ministers of the 32 member states.

