At 13:56, Ukraine regrettably reports a staggering loss of 97 emergency responders since the commencement of the Russian invasion.

The harsh full-scale invasion of Russia into Ukraine has led to the tragic loss of 97 rescue workers from the nation's emergency services. In a candid conversation with Ukrinform, the service disclosed this grim statistic. The same source also revealed that 395 rescue workers have suffered injuries during their missions. Today, Ukraine celebrates as "Rescuer's Day."

1:44 PM - American Newspaper: Mammoth Casualties in Ukraine and Russia

Investigations conducted by the esteemed American newspaper "Wall Street Journal" reveal that an enormous number of soldiers have perished or been injured in both Ukraine and Russia as a result of Russia's assault on Ukraine. Ukraine's troops are said to have suffered approximately 80,000 fatalities and 400,000 wounded soldiers, as reported by the newspaper, based on a confidential estimate from Ukraine. Meanwhile, the newspaper suggests that Western intelligence services believe Russia has lost around 600,000 soldiers, with 200,000 confirmed dead and 400,000 injured soldiers (as reported further). Neither Kyiv nor Moscow have released their own loss statistics.

1:21 PM - Russian Reinforcement: Finding Soldiers with Decree

According to ntv correspondent Rainer Munz, Russia is actively strengthening its military to 1.5 million soldiers by decree. This move provides a clear message beyond the Ukraine conflict. Munz shares insights into how Russia is sourcing these additional troops.

12:55 PM - Kremlin Defends Army Augmentation in Face of Surrounding Threats

The Kremlin justifies its plan to increase the Russian military to a massive 1.5 million active soldiers by pointing to rampant threats on its borders. Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskow stated that these threats primarily come from the large number of issues on the outer perimeter of Russia's borders. Peskow explained that instability lies at Russia's eastern borders, and a highly hostile atmosphere exists at their western borders. The Kremlin's expansion plan necessitates appropriate countermeasures, the spokesman opined. Russian President Vladimir Putin has mandated an increase in the Russian army's regular size by 180,000 soldiers, making it the second-largest military in the world (after China).

12:30 PM - RTL/ntv Opinion Poll: Majority Opposes Long-Range Missiles for Kyiv

The Ukrainian government seeks to target Russia's military logistics, including airports, command centers, and infrastructure, with western weapons. The RTL/ntv Opinion Poll reveals that 64% of respondents are against the delivery of weapons that can hit targets deep within Russia. However, the Green Party and the FDP supporters are more supportive, with 53% and 58% respectively, welcoming such deliveries. Support for weapons delivery remains below 40% in both the SPD and CDU/CSU supporters, while it is 0% among BSW supporters and only 4% among AfD supporters. Majorities of both SPD and CDU/CSU supporters are against such weapons delivery.

11:49 - Suspect Routt Allegedly Desired to Murder Putin in 2022

Ryan Wesley Routt, currently under investigation for an attempted assassination of Donald Trump, reportedly expressed a wish to kill Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-Un in 2022, as alleged by Chelsea Walsh, a nurse who worked in Ukraine at that time and met Routt multiple times. Walsh described Routt as the most dangerous Westerner she encountered in Kyiv. He reportedly tried to enlist in Ukrainian volunteer brigades, wishing to fight alongside Ukrainian soldiers.

11:18 - Controversial Documentary "Russians at War" to be Screened at Toronto Festival

Despite initial concerns and the announcement of withdrawal, the controversial documentary "Russians at War" will be shown at the Toronto International Film Festival. Directed by Russian-Canadian filmmaker Anastasia Trofimova, the film follows Russian soldiers operating in Ukraine for several months. The Ukrainian ambassador to Canada criticized the festival's decision, claiming it serves as a platform for Russian propaganda.

10:51 - Russian Ambassador Cautious about Ukraine Peace Talks

Russian ambassador to Berlin, Sergei Nechaev, expressed skepticism regarding potential peace talks between Ukraine and Russia. Nechaev stated that a peace plan is required before Russia can consider an assessment of its alignment with Russian viewpoints. Nechaev's response came in response to comments made by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who suggested that efforts to achieve peace should be expedited.

10:31 - UNDP to Aid Ukraine in Preparing for Winter

The Ukrainian energy firm Naftogaz is bolstering its cooperation with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) with the aim of ensuring energy security for Ukraine during the winter months. Experts have expressed concerns over the possibility of a difficult winter due to numerous Russian air strikes on critical infrastructure. Power, heat, and water outages are expected, and the UNDP will use gas-powered generators to minimize population-level disruptions.

09:55 - Sumy Left with 280,000 Residents Without Power After Drone Attack

The Ukrainian region of Sumy, which suffered Russian Shahed drone attacks in the early morning hours, now finds itself with 280,000 residents without access to electricity. The Ukrainian Air Force claims to have shot down 16 drones, but the remaining drones managed to inflict damage on critical infrastructure.

Ukrainian Parliament's Human Rights Commissioner reported a grisly incident involving a Ukrainian POW whose head was severed by Russian forces. The captive, unarmed and with hands bound, was reportedly beheaded. The Cold-hearted cruelty and thirst for blood shown by the Russian forces is unimaginable, as concluded by the Ukrainian expert. Today, social media published a photo of the slain soldier, his death weapon inscribed "For Kursk." Ukrainian photographers Konstantin and Vlada Liberova share images of Ukrainian soldiers who managed to survive Russian captivity.

09:02 Chechen Commander Takes the Stage in Kursk OffensiveWhen Ukraine surprised Russia initially during the August invasion of the Kursk border region, the Russian military leadership remained silent. However, Chechen commander Apti Alaudinow brought light-hearted optimism to his Telegram channel, encouraging "stay calm, chill out, and enjoy watching our guys annihilate the enemy." Since then, Alaudinow has become the prominent commentator on the Kursk offensive, with Russian media propagating his messages. Such a media recognition could only be possible with approval from the highest echelons, according to consulted AFP experts. Chechnya's leader, Ramzan Kadyrov, seems to grant Alaudinow an exemption in speech freedoms, some even speculating Alaudinow as a potential successor to Kadyrov, rumored to be unwell.

08:42 Germany Provides Ukraine with 100 Million Euros in Winter AidGermany has pledged an additional 100 million euros for Ukraine to combat winter hardships, as confirmed by Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock during her visit to Moldova's capital, Chisinau. "Autumn has set in, and winter is knocking on our doors," Baerbock announced, prior to convening the Moldova Partnership Platform meeting. Russia has been brewing another "winter war" plan to disrupt Ukrainian life as much as possible.

08:01 Ukraine: Russians Bomb Energy Facilities in Sumy from the SkyUkraine reports a massive drone attack from Russia once more. Air defenses successfully intercepted 34 out of 51 Russian drones between midnight and dawn. The attack was conducted in five regions, with energy infrastructure in Sumy's northeastern district also targeted. A total of 16 drones were shot down in Sumy, affecting critical infrastructure, such as water supply systems and hospitals. Emergency teams are currently working to restore service.

07:37 Ukraine: Russia Suffers 1020 Casualties Since YesterdayThe Ukrainian General Staff estimates that Russia has suffered 1020 casualties due to deaths or injuries since the previous day. This brings the overall Russian death toll since the invasion in February 2022 to 635,880. The General Staff reports that six artillery systems, two tanks, etc., were destroyed or damaged.

07:10 Kyiv Post: Ukraine Attacks Russian Military AirportOvernight, Russian military airport in Engels, Saratov region incurred an attack by Ukrainian drones. Kyiv Post claims that the airport houses strategic bombers, weapons-carrying aircraft used by Russia to bombard Ukrainian cities.

06:35 NATO Chief Champions Discourse on Long-Range Weapons for UkraineNATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg backs the recent global debates regarding the permissibility of allowing Ukraine to launch strikes on Russian territory via long-range weapons. "The ball is in each alliance member's court to determine this, but unity is essential in addressing these issues," Stoltenberg said to LBC. Ukraine has long requested the same permission from its allies, aiming to target Russian command centers, base sites, and infrastructure. Stoltenberg signaled the risk of overall conflict escalation, "But I still consider the risk of Putin winning in Ukraine as our greatest challenge."

06:13 Facebook Restricts Propaganda Source RTMeta, the parent company of Facebook, is hampering the global dissemination of Russian state propaganda through sources like RT (previously Russia Today). The announcement of RT's ban from Meta's platforms (Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Threads) follows the platform's existing ban in the EU since Spring 2022 due to disinformation campaigns during Russian's invasion of Ukraine. To learn more about this, click here.

05:33 Lukashenko Pardons 37 Prisoners in BelarusBelarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko has freed 37 convicts, citing reasons related to "extremism," a charge commonly deployed in Belarus to criticize the government. The Minsk Presidential Administration has not disclosed details about the 37 individuals liberated from prison. In the previous two months, Belarus has been pardoning numerous prisoners for advocating against the regime.

03:11 UN Report: Worsening Human Rights Scenario in RussiaAs per a UN report, human rights violations in Russia are on the rise. "We're witnessing a deeply ingrained, state-endorsed system of human rights infringements," reveals Mariana Katzarova. Appointed by the UN Human Rights Council in 2023 as the Special Rapporteur on Russia's situation, Katzarova is of Bulgarian origin. The report indicates that this system aims to curb civil liberty and political dissent. Individuals criticizing Russia's conflict with Ukraine and those expressing dissent are being targeted more severely. Katzarova estimates that at least 1372 individuals have been convicted for political reasons. These individuals, including human rights advocates, journalists, and critics of the war, have been handed lengthy prison sentences under fabricated charges. These individuals also endure torture during their incarceration. Political prisoners are detained in solitary cells, while others are forcibly sent to psychiatric institutions. The actual number might be higher, suggests a staff member.

23:24 Sweden to Lead Proposed NATO Presence in FinlandNATO is planning to establish a military presence in northern Finland, with Sweden potentially assuming the lead role. This entails a novel model of multinational NATO forces, titled Forward Land Forces (FLF), similar to that in other NATO nations bordering Russia. Swedish Defense Minister Pål Jonson and his Finnish counterpart Antti Häkkänen announced this at a press conference in Stockholm. Jonson expressed gratitude for Finland's invitation to serve as the framework nation for this presence, stating that it would bolster the security of the entire NATO.

