At 13:44, a U.S. news source reports that Russia and Ukraine collectively suffered the loss of one million military personnel.

In the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, as per investigations by the U.S. newspaper "Wall Street Journal", tens of thousands of soldiers have lost their lives and been injured on both sides. Reportedly, Ukrainian troops have suffered around 80,000 fatalities and 400,000 wounds. Meanwhile, Russia is estimated to have lost approximately 600,000 soldiers, with 200,000 dead and 400,000 injured, according to estimates from Western intelligence agencies. Neither the Ukrainian nor Russian government has publicly disclosed these figures.

13:21 Munz: Russia Recruits Soldiers through ForceRussia has increased its military strength to 1.5 million soldiers through a decree. According to Kremlin analyst Rainer Munz, speaking on ntv, this move sends a clear message beyond the Ukraine war. Munz shares insights into where Russia is finding these new soldiers.

12:55 Russia Justifies Military Growth Due to Border ThreatsThe Kremlin justifies its plan to expand its military to become the world's second-largest army due to growing threats at its borders. According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskow in a conference call with media, this expansion is necessary due to numerous threats at the periphery of Russia's borders, exacerbated by the hostile environment at its western borders and instability at its eastern borders. This necessitates appropriate countermeasures. As a result, President Vladimir Putin ordered a 180,000-strong increase in the regular size of the Russian army, making it the world's second-largest army, surpassed only by China.

12:30 Majority Opposes Long-Range Missile Delivery for KyivThe government in Kyiv seeks to target Russian military logistics, including military airports, command centers, and infrastructure. However, according to the new RTL/ntv Trendbarometer, 64 percent of respondents reject the delivery of Western weapons that could also strike targets deep inside Russia. Only 28 percent support such deliveries. Majority support for the delivery of such missiles exists only among Greens (53 percent) and FDP (58 percent) supporters. Only 34 percent of SPD supporters and 31 percent of CDU/CSU supporters support this, while there is no support among BSW supporters and only 4 percent among AfD supporters. A majority (61 percent) of SPD and CDU/CSU supporters oppose such weapon deliveries, with the rejection being higher in the east (83 percent) than in the west (61 percent).

11:49 Alleged Putin Assassin's Desire to Kill DictatorsRyan Wesley Routt, the suspect in the attempted assassination of Donald Trump, expressed a desire to kill Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-Un years ago, according to a report by the "Wall Street Journal" citing nurse Chelsea Walsh. Walsh, who worked in Ukraine in 2022, met Routt several times and described him as the "most dangerous American" she encountered during her time in Kyiv. Routt reportedly attempted to join the Ukrainian volunteer brigade and fight alongside Ukrainian forces.

11:18 "Russians at War" Documentary to be Screened at Toronto Festival

The controversial documentary "Russians at War" will be shown at the Toronto International Film Festival after all, despite initial threats. Russian-Canadian filmmaker Anastasia Trofimova spent several months with Russian troops on the front lines in Ukraine for the film. However, the Ukrainian ambassador to Canada criticized the decision, claiming the festival was serving as a platform for Russian propaganda.

10:51 Russian Ambassador Cautious About Peace TalksRussian Ambassador to Berlin, Sergei Nechaev, expressed caution about potential peace negotiations in the war with Ukraine. According to Nechaev, in an interview on Deutschlandfunk, a peace plan is necessary before Russia can assess how closely it aligns with its own views. Nechaev responded to statements made by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who had suggested accelerating efforts to achieve peace.

10:31 UN Development Program to Aid Ukraine in Preparing for WinterUkraine's energy company Naftogaz is strengthening cooperation with the UN Development Program (UNDP) to ensure energy security for the upcoming winter. Experts fear that Ukraine will face a particularly harsh winter due to numerous Russian air strikes on critical infrastructure, leading to potential power, heat, and water outages. The UNDP aims to help Ukraine minimize supply disruptions to its population by providing gas-powered generators.

09:55 Sumy Oblast Still Without Power after Drone AttackFollowing a drone attack early this morning in the Ukrainian oblast of Sumy, approximately 280,000 people remain without power. The Ukrainian air force claims to have shot down 16 drones, but some still managed to cause damage to critical infrastructure.

09:28 Ukraine: Prisoner of War Executed with Sword by RussiansThe Ukrainian parliament's human rights ombudsman reports that Russian forces executed an unarmed Ukrainian prisoner of war with a sword. The victim's hands were bound with tape, and the ombudsman concluded that the extent of Russian cruelty and bloodlust is beyond comprehension, sharing a photo of the deceased soldier on social media. Ukrainian photographers Konstantin and Vlada Liberova publish images of Ukrainian soldiers who have survived Russian captivity.

09:02 Chechen Commander Spreads Optimism on Kursk Offensive Upon Kyiv launching an unexpected invasion in Kursk's border region in early August, Moscow remained silent. However, Chechen commander Apti Alaudinow expressed optimism through his Telegram channel, writing, "Let's keep chill, pop some popcorn, and enjoy watching our guys annihilate the enemy peacefully," on the offensive's initial day. Since then, Alaudinow has become the primary commentator on the Kursk offensive, with Russian media distributing his statements. Experts suggest this media presence is only achievable with the approval of the highest authorities, as stated by the news agency AFP. Much like Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, Alaudinow appears to enjoy an uncommon freedom of speech, and some even propose him as a potential successor to the supposedly ailing Kadyrov.

08:42 Germany Bolsters Ukraine with €100 Million in Winter Aid Germany has announced an additional €100 million in winter aid for Ukraine, as shared by Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock while visiting the Republic of Moldova in Chisinau. "It's undeniable that autumn is approaching, and winter won't be far behind," said Baerbock before a gathering of the Moldova Partnership Platform in Chisinau, the capital of the former Soviet republic. Russian plans for a "winter war" aim to disrupt the lives of residents in Ukraine as much as possible, according to Russia.

08:01 Ukraine Repels Large Drone Attack from Russia Ukraine reports a substantial drone attack from Russia for a second night in a row. The air defense shot down 34 out of 51 enemy drones, the air force reported. The attack occurred in five regions. Energy infrastructure in the northeastern region of Sumy was also targeted, with local authorities confirming 16 drones were intercepted there and critical infrastructure, such as water supply systems and hospitals, were switched to backup power sources. Emergency teams are currently performing repairs.

07:37 Ukraine Reports 1020 Casualties in Russian Forces According to the Ukrainian General Staff, Russia has sustained losses of 1020 soldiers due to deaths or injuries in the past 24 hours. Since the onset of the full-scale invasion in February 2022, Ukrainian records indicate a total of 635,880 casualties on the Russian side. In the previous 24 hours, six artillery systems and two tanks were damaged or destroyed, alongside six armored vehicles and 66 drones.

07:10 Ukrainian News Outlet Reports Attack on Russian Military Airport Ukrainian news site "Kyiv Post" reports an overnight attack on the Russian military airport in Engels, located in the Saratov region. The report highlights strategic bombers with missiles, used by Russia to bomb Ukrainian cities, based on the airfield.

06:35 NATO Chief Embraces Discussion on Long-Range Weapons for Ukraine Outgoing NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg supports the ongoing debate concerning the possibility of permitting Ukraine to strike Russian territory with Western long-range weapons. "Each ally is responsible for making these decisions, but we must communicate effectively on these topics, as we do," Stoltenberg conveyed to British broadcaster LBC. Ukraine has been requesting this permission from its allies to target Russian command centers, airfields, and infrastructure for several weeks. Stoltenberg is concerned about the potential escalation of conflict, stating, "But I still believe that the greatest risk for us is Russia prevailing in Ukraine."

06:13 Meta Bans Spread of Russian Propaganda Outlet RT Meta, owner of Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Threads, has prohibited the dissemination of Russian state propaganda through the outlet RT worldwide. RT, previously known as Russia Today, and associated organizations will be restricted on Meta's platforms. RT has faced a ban in the EU since the spring of 2022 in response to disinformation campaigns regarding the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Additional details can be found here:

05:33 Lukashenko Frees 37 Prisoners in Belarus Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko has liberated 37 prisoners. According to the Presidential Administration in Minsk, these individuals were convicted of "extremism," a common charge levied against government critics in Belarus. Among the released are six women and several people with health concerns. The identities of the 37 freed prisoners have yet to be disclosed. In the previous two months, Belarus has sporadically pardoned prisoners jailed for protesting against the government. Subsequently, Lukashenko granted pardons to 30 political prisoners in mid-August and another 30 in early September, claiming that each of these individuals had expressed remorse and sought forgiveness.

03:11 UN Report: Worsening Human Rights Situation in RussiaAccording to a UN report, human rights violations in Russia are becoming more prevalent. "There's a growing, state-backed system of human rights abuses," as per Mariana Katzarova's report. The Bulgarian, appointed by the UN Human Rights Council in 2023 as a Special Rapporteur on the situation in Russia, stated this. The system is intended to stifle civil society and political opposition, the report explains. Individuals criticizing Russia's conflict with Ukraine and those expressing dissent are being treated more severely. Katzarova estimates that at least 1372 individuals have been convicted on fabricated charges and given lengthy prison terms. These human rights activists, journalists, and critics of the war are being subjected to torture while in custody. Political prisoners are kept in isolation cells, while others are forcibly admitted to psychiatric clinics. The actual number might be higher, suggests an employee.

23:24 Sweden to Head Up Planned NATO Force in FinlandNATO is planning to set up a military presence in northern Finland, with Sweden potentially taking the leading role. This involves a novel approach of multinational NATO forces, called Forward Land Forces (FLF), similar to those in other NATO countries sharing a border with Russia. Swedish Defense Minister Pål Jonson and his Finnish counterpart Antti Häkkänen announced this at a press conference in Stockholm. Jonson expressed their gratitude at being invited by Finland to serve as the country leading this presence. This presence will boost the overall security of NATO.

Despite escalating tensions and increased military strength, Russia has yet to directly intervene in the Ukrainian conflict beyond its support to pro-Russian separatists.

Given the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, calls for providing Western weapons to Kyiv for targeting Russian military infrastructure have sparked intense debates about potential consequences and escalation.

Read also: