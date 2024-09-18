At 13:17, specialists in nuclear technology uncover explosives and military gear within the Saporizhskaya nuclear power plant.

12:41 Russian Offices Warn of Intensifying Conflicts in Middle East after Pager BlastsAfter numerous pager explosions in Lebanon, the Russian Kremlin in Moscow has issued a warning about an escalation of tensions in a precarious area. Dmitri Peskov, the Kremlin spokesperson, stated on Wednesday, "Anything that occurs will certainly lead to an intensification of tensions." The area's instability is heightened, and each incident, like this one, has the potential to serve as a catalyst. The Russian Foreign Ministry views the incident as another instance of hybrid warfare targeted at Lebanon.

12:24 Ukraine Increases Budget by 10 Billion Euros to Compensate SoldiersUkraine has approved an additional budget exceeding 10 billion euros, primarily allocated for the military. This expansion increases the budget to more than 81 billion euros, a record for Ukraine. The budget adjustments were necessary to finance soldiers' September bonuses and other commitments.

11:36 Sharma: F-16 Jets Won't Provide a Miraculous SolutionUkrainian President Zelenskyj is requesting 128 F-16 fighter jets to establish air superiority in Ukraine. Western nations have only promised around 60 jet fighters, which is less than half the required amount. Despite this, ntv correspondent Kavita Sharma considers it to be a positive development that deliveries and pilot training have started. However, there have already been some initial difficulties with the weapon.

11:16 Ukrainian Intelligence: We're Behind the Attack on Munitions DepotA source from the Ukrainian intelligence agency SBU has disclosed to the Kyiv Independent that Ukraine is responsible for the assault on the large Russian munitions depot in Toropez last night. The depot housed ballistic missiles, Iskander missiles, anti-aircraft missiles, artillery shells, and guided bombs. According to the intelligence source, "The depot was virtually obliterated," and after the Ukrainian drone assault, "a powerful explosion" occurred. "The SBU is working together with its counterparts in the military to systematically reduce the enemy's rocket capabilities, which they are using to destroy Ukrainian cities," the source stated. There are plans to launch similar attacks on other Russian military installations.

10:49 Ukrainian Drone Manufacturers Can Bid on Ramstein Contract for the First TimeUkrainian drone manufacturers are now eligible to participate in tenders organized by the Drone Coalition within the Ramstein framework for the first time. Supporters of Western Ukraine congregate at Ramstein every few weeks. According to the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, the tender series will consist of two sections: one for the development of First-Person-View (FPV) drones and one for interceptor drones. The ministry considers the invitation to bid as a significant boost to Ukrainian manufacturing. All submitted proposals will be evaluated by Drone Coalition members. The winning bidders will be granted further testing orders. If successful, the Ramstein nations intend to hire the competition winners for production.

10:27 Video of Russian Munitions Depot Attack Circulating OnlineAlthough the Kremlin has not officially confirmed it, the governor of the Tver region reported on Telegram that a Ukrainian drone attack caused a fire at a large weapons and ammunition storage facility. Evacuations were carried out, and videos of the fire are currently trending on the web.

09:39 Nine Injured in Kharkiv, Two Perish in ZaporizhzhiaKharkiv, Ukraine, endured another heavy Russian air strike the previous day. Guided bomb detonations were reported in several districts. The number of casualties has risen to nine. This is the most recent in a series of civilian attacks in recent times. On Sunday, a precision-guided bomb struck a woman, killing her and injuring 43 others, including four children. Russian aerial attacks against settlements were also reported in the Zaporizhzhia Oblast, resulting in two fatalities.

08:46 Ukrainian City of Sumy Suffers Repeated Drone Attacks on Energy FacilitiesOfficials in Sumy, a northeastern Ukrainian city, have reported that Russian drones attacked energy facilities for the second time. There have been no reported injuries, but the repeated attacks have put significant strain on the energy infrastructure. On Tuesday, Russia targeted energy facilities in Sumy and its surrounding region with rockets and drones, resulting in a temporary power outage for approximately 280,000 households, according to the Ministry of Energy.

08:27 Ukrainian General Staff Reports 1,130 Russian Casualties in Last 24 HoursThe Ukrainian General Staff reported 1,130 Russian casualties within the past 24 hours. Since the onset of the full-scale Russian invasion in February 2022, Ukrainian forces have identified 637,010 enemy casualties. The Ukrainian military claimed that it had destroyed 25 artillery systems, 45 transport and fuel vehicles, and six tanks within the previous day.

07:19 Russia: Ukrainian Drone Assaults on Various Regions RepelledRussia acknowledges Ukrainian drone attacks on several regions. Russian air defense has annihilated 54 Ukrainian drones over five Russian regions during the night, as per the state news agency Tass, quoting the defense ministry. Approximately half of the drones were downed in the border region of Kursk, with the remaining drones in the border regions of Bryansk and Belgorod, along with the western regions of Smolensk and Oryol. The agency fails to mention the Tver region northwest of Moscow, where local authorities and military bloggers report a drone assault on a large ammunition storage in the city of Toropets, resulting in a city fire that necessitated resident evacuation.

06:57 Military Bloggers: Attack Ravages Russian Ammunition DepotBased on military blogger reports, the Ukrainian attack on the Russian city of Toropets in the Tver region has ignited a munitions depot containing thousands of tons of ammunition and rockets. The depot, according to bloggers, has undergone significant expansion and is equipped with 42 reinforced bunkers and 23 warehouses and workshops. Former Russian intelligence officer Igor Girkin states that the region's situation is under control. Ukrainian military bloggers conclude, based on their data analysis, that substantial damage has been inflicted, primarily on newer bunkers.

06:20 Greens' Deputy Parliamentary Group Leader: AfD and BSW Spread Russian NarrativesThe Greens parliamentary group's deputy leader, Konstantin von Notz, suggests a current affairs debate in the Bundestag on Russian influence operations in Germany. "Analyzes of internal papers from the Russian propaganda factory SDA reveal very clearly the deceptive techniques used by Russian entities to influence our democracy, public discourses, and elections," says the interior politician. "With AfD, BSW, and other collaborators who promote Russian narratives in public and parliaments, detrimental alliances are formed to weaken German interests jointly. Supporters of Ukraine are identified, spied upon, and attempts are made to publicly discredit them."

05:42 Russian Trolls Circulate Fake Videos about Kamala HarrisResearch by software giant Microsoft indicates that Russian actors are escalating their disinformation campaign against U.S. presidential candidate Kamala Harris. A group linked to the Kremlin, known as Ghost-1516, has produced two fabricated videos since late August to discredit Harris' and her running mate Tim Walz's campaigns. One video depicts a group of supposed Harris supporters attacking a supposed participant in a Trump rally. In the other video, an actor spreads the false claim that Harris injured a girl in a 2011 accident, leaving her paralyzed, and fled the scene. Both videos have reportedly garnered millions of views, according to Microsoft.

05:19 Explosions and Fire in Russian TverAs per Russian reports, a Ukrainian drone strike has caused a fire in the western part of the Russian region of Tver. Debris from a destroyed Ukrainian drone is claimed to have sparked the fire in the city of Toropets, leading to the partial evacuation of residents. Governor Igor Rudenya announced this on the Telegram messaging platform. Firefighters are currently attempting to contain the blaze, but the exact cause remains unclear. Russian air defense units continue to repel a "massive drone attack" on the city. Toropets, a town with a population of around 11,000, is reportedly home to a Russian arsenal stockpiling rockets, ammunition, and explosives, according to a 2018 report by the state news agency RIA.

03:57 Russian Governors Report Drone AttacksUkraine is alleged to be attacking various regions in western Russia with drones, according to local governors. In the Smolensk region, bordering Belarus, seven Ukrainian drones were shot down, Governor Vasily Anohin wrote on Telegram. A drone was destroyed over the Orjol region by Russian air defense, Governor Andrei Klichkov reported on the same platform. At least 14 Ukrainian attack drones were shot down over the Bryansk region, bordering Ukraine, Governor Alexander Bogomaz announced on Telegram. The Ukrainian government declared that the attacks targeted military, energy, and transport infrastructure essential to Moscow's war efforts.

02:56 Triangle Trade: Washington Examines Uranium Trade with ChinaThe U.S. government is scrutinizing a potential circumvention of the ban on Russian uranium imports into the U.S. by China. There are suspicions that China is importing enriched uranium from Russia while exporting its own production to the U.S., Reuters reported, citing government sources. "We're concerned that the ban on Russian uranium could be bypassed," said Jon Indall of the U.S. Uranium Producers Association. "We don't want to shut off the Russian tap and suddenly all the material comes from China. We've asked the Commerce Department to investigate this." The U.S. Commerce Department did not initially respond to a request for comment.

01:54 Insider: USA to Boost Oil ReservesAn insider reveals that the U.S. government plans to augment its strategic oil reserves. The U.S. is reportedly contemplating buying up to six million barrels of oil, which would be the largest such acquisition since a historic release in 2022, a person privy to the matter said. In 2022, the U.S. government sold massive quantities of oil from its strategic reserve to lower market prices amid high gasoline prices due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. That release was the largest in history.

00:45 Two Lives Lost, Five Wounded in Saporishshya AggressionRussia aggressively struck the Saporishshya region during the night, leaving at least two civilians dead and five more wounded, as per Governor Ivan Fedorov's report. Fedorov later noted that Russia had launched a massive assault on the Komyshuvakha community within the region, causing damage to several residential buildings and an infrastructure facility. Emergency services are currently on the scene, investigating the extent of the damages in detail, according to "Kyiv Independent".

23:38 US UN Envoys View Zelensky's Peace ProposalThe United States' UN Ambassador, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, confirms that they have reviewed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's newly proposed "peace plan". The "European Pravda" reports, drawing from a UN headquarters press conference, that "We have inspected President Zelensky's peace initiative. We affirm that it presents a viable strategy. We must determine how we can support this development." Thomas-Greenfield emphasizes her optimism towards resolution, without elaborating further. It is believed that she is referring to the strategy known as the "victory plan" on the Ukrainian side, a strategy Zelensky introduced last month.

22:29 False Alarm in Latvia: Winged Invaders Turn out to be harmless AviansFalse alarm in Latvia: Allegations of an airspace incursion by an unidentified flying object within the Baltic NATO state were proven to be a harmless incident. The mysterious object, which approached the border from neighboring Belarus and crossed into Kraslava's eastern region, was a flock of birds. The Latvian news agency Leta reports, citing the air force. The Defense Ministry in Riga had previously reported an unknown object, triggering NATO interception aircraft from the Lielvarde base to be deployed. However, they could not locate any suspicious objects.

21:59 Moldova and Germany Forge Cybersecurity AllianceMoldova and Germany seek to strengthen their anti-hybrid warfare measures against Putin's persistent efforts, as stated by German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock in Chisinau. Russian President Vladimir Putin aims to continue utilizing hybrid warfare to destabilize Europe, particularly Moldova, says Baerbock. "And this is exactly why we're stepping up our efforts." By supplying IT equipment, sharing information, and conducting exercises, they hope to "thwart cyberattacks in Moldova and expose disinformation."

