At 12:49, Russia announces the seizure of an additional village close to Pokrovsk

12:18 Zelensky Urges Urgent Military Assistance - 900 Bombs Dropped

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is advocating for prompt military aid following his visits to Germany and other EU countries. "We can't wait around - a clear message needs to be delivered," Zelensky writes on "X". "Our allies are equipped to provide the necessary quantity and quality of air defense systems, make decisions for our long-range capabilities, and ensure timely delivery of defense aid to our troops," Zelensky writes. Last week, the Russians dropped approximately 900 guided bombs over Ukraine.

11:35 Iran Ridicules Proposed EU Sanctions

Iran criticizes the planned EU sanctions over allegations of supplying ballistic missiles to Russia. "I've said this numerous times, and I'll say it again: Iran does not provide ballistic missiles to Russia," said Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to the news agency Insa. The proposed EU sanctions are unwarranted and merely a pretext to intensify pressure on Iran. The EU is scheduled to impose additional sanctions tomorrow, targeting companies and individuals linked to Iran's ballistic missile program and arms supplies to Russia.

11:22 Ukraine Suspects Russians of Executing Nine POWs

The Commissioner for Human Rights of Ukraine, Dmytro Lubinets, has appealed to the UN over the suspected execution of nine Ukrainian POWs by Russians in the Kursk region. "Reports have surfaced on social media about the possible execution of nine Ukrainian POWs by Russians in the Kursk region," Lubinets stated on Telegram. Such actions would contravene the Geneva Conventions, which require that prisoners of war are treated humanely at all times and protected from violence, intimidation, insults, and public curiosity. They must be released and repatriated without delay after the cessation of hostilities.

10:34 Czech Film on Russian Sexual Violence Wins Award

The documentary film "He Returned," which exposes sexual crimes committed by Russian soldiers during their occupation of the Kyiv and Kherson regions in 2022, has received a Czech film prize in Prague. The film includes interviews with two survivors who share their stories and later identified their attackers and their superiors. In one case, the filmmakers recreated the crime in the occupied Donetsk region. The documentary uncovers 292 cases of Russian soldiers committing sexual violence, which experts believe represents only a fraction of the total scale of the crimes.

10:02 Zelensky to Share "Victory Plan" Soon

Ukraine's President Zelensky will share his "Victory Plan" with the public soon, according to a representative of the Presidential Office, Mykhailo Podolyak. The plan consists of five components, encompassing both military and diplomatic aspects, such as inviting Ukraine to join NATO. The details have yet to be disclosed. The goal of the plan is to bolster Ukraine's negotiating position and pressure Russia to seek a fair peace, according to Kyiv.

09:19 Russia Utilizes Illicit Starlink Terminals to Enhance Aggression

Russian forces have become more lethal and agile with the aid of illegal Starlink terminals, according to the "Washington Post." They can now better coordinate attacks, fly more drone missions, and bombard Ukrainian troops with precise artillery fire using satellite internet. The terminals allow commanders to gain live drone footage of the battlefield and secure communication between soldiers. Although it is illegal to sell these terminals to Moscow, along with numerous other U.S. electronics, an illegal market for Starlink has reportedly emerged, providing the terminals to Russian forces at the front.

09:07 Poland Announces Construction of U.S. Missile Defense Base

Poland's government has announced that a U.S. air defense missile base will soon be operational in the north of the country, near Puck on the Baltic coast, as reported by "Ukrainska Pravda." Poland's Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski stated that Warsaw is also in talks with the U.S. to ensure that the missile defense systems can intercept not only Iranian missiles headed for the U.S., but also Russian missiles targeting Poland.

08:36 Ukraine Reports Nighttime Russian Attacks with 68 Drones

Russia launched attacks on Ukraine throughout the night, using 68 drones and four missiles, according to Ukrainian air force reports. Two ballistic missiles of the Iskander type struck the Poltava and Odessa regions, while two guided missiles were fired at the Chernihiv and Sumy regions. Air defense units downed 31 drones, and 36 drones were likely neutralized by electronic countermeasures. One drone remained airborne at dawn.

07:59 Ukraine Reports Enemy Casualties and Equipment Losses

Ukraine's General Staff reports that Russia has suffered 1,300 troop losses in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of enemy casualties since the start of the conflict in February 2022 to roughly 669,000. Additionally, nine enemy tanks, 49 armored vehicles, 29 artillery systems, and two air defense systems were destroyed, along with 45 Russian drones.

07:16 Ukrainian Victories in Donetsk Reported by DeepStateDeepState, a group of military analysts, shares that Ukrainian forces have seen success in the Donetsk Oblast area. Close to Novohrodivka, the Ukrainians have reportedly reclaimed positions previously lost to the Russians. However, DeepState also mentions Russian advancements in the same region, citing progress made by Russian troops near the settlement of Veselo.

06:30 Lithuanian Elections: All Parties Agree on Supporting UkraineLithuanians are casting their votes for a new parliament today. Predictions suggest a shift in power, with the Social Democrats likely to replace the ruling Homeland Union as the most influential party. Additionally, the "Morning Star of Nemunas" could become the first populist party to enter Lithuanian parliament. Regardless of which party emerges victorious, all major Lithuanian parties agree on the importance of further supporting Ukraine and bolstering defenses against Russia.

04:39 Increasing Ages of Russian Soldiers in Ukraine ConfirmedRussian soldiers being sent to fight in Ukraine are becoming older, according to data compiled and published by Russian opposition media project Mediazona in collaboration with BBC Russia. The information, drawn from over 73,000 soldier fatalities since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, shows that during the initial six months of the war, most deaths occurred among soldiers aged 21 to 23. However, the widespread use of older soldiers, conscripts, and volunteers have shifted the overall age distribution. For instance, the majority of volunteers were aged 48 to 50, as reported by Mediazona.

01:05 Zelensky Pushes for Expansion of Weapons Production in Ukraine with Western InvestmentsUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky seeks substantial growth in weapons production through Western investment. Zelensky believes that Ukraine's manufacturing capabilities far outstrip its financial resources, enabling the production of more drones, shells, and military equipment. Western investment can provide the necessary funding, as many partners are currently unable to offer sufficient support due to their own weapons shortages. During a visit to Paris, a new Ukrainian-French model was discussed, which is now set to be further developed at the Defence Minister level.

23:31 Zelensky Confirms Ukrainian Troops Maintain Positions in KurskPresident Volodymyr Zelensky confirms that Ukrainian forces have managed to hold their positions in the Russian border region of Kursk. Despite Russian claims of recapturing two villages, Zelensky states that Ukrainian forces have successfully defended their designated lines. In one of the largest attacks on Russian territory since the conflict began in February 2022, around a thousand Ukrainian soldiers entered Kursk, making their way across the border with tanks and armored vehicles.

22:21 Ukrainian Drone Strikes Could Pave Way for Powerful Weapon Deployments Against Russian Military TargetsUkraine has repeatedly employed drones to attack Russian ammunition and fuel depots, causing significant damage and interruptions in supply chains. Ukrainian military leaders are content with the recent drone operation pace. Some media sources speculate that these successful drone strikes could establish a precedent for the deployment of long-range weapons capable of causing substantial damage to Russian targets, assuming Western allies approve such actions.

21:58 Freedom House Accuses Belarus of Committing Crimes Against Ukrainian ChildrenAmerican non-profit organization Freedom House alleges that the Belarusian regime is involved in serious human rights abuses against Ukrainian children. Belarus is accused of forcibly moving, brainwashing, and militarizing children from occupied Ukrainian territories as part of Russia's strategy to erase Ukrainian culture and identity. According to Freedom House, over 2000 children have been transported from occupied Ukrainian regions to Belarus for indoctrination in re-education centers.

21:39 Serbia Secures More Gas Supplies from GazpromSerbia signed a new agreement with Russian state-owned company Gazprom for additional gas supplies. The contract was sealed at the ongoing international gas forum in St. Petersburg, with Serbia remaining heavily dependent on Russian energy sources. Earlier in 2022, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Serbia entered into a three-year supply agreement with Gazprom. An extension of this deal is expected in early 2023.

20:50 Zelensky Discusses Expansion of UA Weapon Production, Thanks to Foreign InvestmentConsidering Ukraine's widespread manufacturing capabilities exceeding its current financial means, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky aims to boost domestic weapon production through foreign investment. International partners are ready to fund Ukraine's arms industry to bridge any shortages in their own inventories or address other limitations in arms delivery. The recent foreign visits resulted in investment projects to enhance ammunition production and, notably, drone manufacturing.

20:11 Iran Sends Two Satellites to Russia for LaunchAs reported by media, Iran has shipped two domestically manufactured satellites to Russia. These satellites will be launched into orbit by a Russian spacecraft, as per the details. This space collaboration between Iran and Russia, in spite of US sanctions, has been reported by the semi-official news agency Tasnim. The Kowsar, a high-resolution imaging satellite, and Hodhod, a small communications satellite, mark the first significant project by Iran's private space sector. Previously, Russia had launched Iranian satellites into orbit in February and 2022. The US had expressed apprehension about Russia and Iran's space partnership at the time, fearing that the satellite could bolster Russia in Ukraine and aid Iran in surveillance of potential military targets in Israel and the Middle East.

19:48 Russian Forces Strike Back Harder in KurskThe Russian military has escalated its attacks on Ukrainian troops in the Kursk region, according to a recent report from the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW). The Russians have made significant gains in the Kursk Oblast, pushing back Ukrainian forces extensively in the Glushkovsky district. It seems that the Russian military is aiming to repel the Ukrainian offensive in Kursk before the weather turns harsh in the fall/early winter, as reported by the ISW.

