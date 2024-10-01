At 12:36, Russia declares capture of another village in the Donetsk district.

11:55 Partisans Announce Destruction of Russian Supply LineThe rebellious group Fyre asserts to have destroyed the train track utilized by Russian forces for delivering weapons and ammunition to their advance post in Kursk, Russia. Ukrinform, a state-run Ukrainian news agency, corroborates this claim from a corresponding post shared by the partisan movement. This organization, as per its own declaration, comprises Ukrainians, Crimean Tatars, and Russian opponents, and was established on the Crimean Peninsula two years prior.

11:26 Munz: Russian Citizens Skeptical of Anti-Corruption DriveThe proposed 2023 budget for defense in Russia is 40%, according to its draft. Simultaneously, an anti-corruption campaign has been underway within the responsible ministry since the demise of coup leader Yevgeni Prigoschin. However, this campaign fails to resonate with the citizens, as pointed out by ntv reporter Rainer Munz in Moscow.

11:01 American Citizen Faces Jail Time for Aiding UkraineAmerican citizen Stephen Hubbard has admitted to the charge of mercenary activity in a Russian court. According to the state-run Russian news agency RIA, he had been paid to fight against Russia in support of Ukraine. If convicted, Hubbard, aged 72, faces a prison sentence of 7 to 15 years.

10:20 Kyiv Undergoes Drone Attack, Resulting in FiresThe substantial drone attack on Kyiv during the night reportedly set a residential building ablaze and caused damage, as per local authorities, as reported by Ukrainska Pravda. No casualties were reported. Remnants of downed drones sparked fires in five districts of the region, further reports indicated. All drones were reportedly brought down, according to Ukrainian sources.

09:36 Putin Echoes Determination in War Against UkraineRussian President Putin reiterated his resolve in the war against Ukraine. "All our objectives will be met," he stated in a video message commemorating the second anniversary of the alleged Russian annexation of four regions in Ukraine. Putin repeated his justification for the invasion, describing Ukraine's government as a "neo-Nazi dictatorship." Putin cited the Russian forces' role in protecting the Russian-speaking population, accusing the Ukrainian government of seeking to "isolate these people from Russia, their historical homeland, forever." Putin also criticized the "western elites" for turning Ukraine into "their colony, a military pawn aimed at Russia."

08:46 Ukraine Transfers Commander of Wuhledar DefenseColonel Ivan Winnik, the commander of Ukraine's 72nd Independent Mechanized Brigade, which has been defending the fiercely contested city of Wuhledar, has been reassigned. The Kyiv Independent reports, citing the Joint Forces Command North, that the move is due to a promotion and the transfer of combat experience. A successor has not yet been named.

08:04 Mykolaiv Reports Fire at Critical Infrastructure FacilityA fire has erupted at a critical infrastructure facility in the Bashtanka district, Mykolaiv, following a Russian drone attack. Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing the head of the regional military administration, without specifying which facility was affected.

07:24 Kyiv Reports Successful Defense Against Nighttime AttackThe Russian attack on Kyiv lasted more than five hours during the night, but all drones were intercepted, as reported by Ukrinform, citing the regional military administration. The attack took place in multiple waves and directions.

06:44 Russia Shifts Prisoners to Front Lines Instead of JailsRussia is reportedly enacting a law that allows authorities to waive criminal responsibility for individuals who sign military contracts with the Ministry of Defense. Prisoners in the Bryansk, Nizhny Novgorod, Novosibirsk regions, the Republic of Komi, the Altai region, and the illegal annexation of Crimea have been given this opportunity, according to Russian opposition media, as reported by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

06:13 Zelensky Reports Daily Use of 100 Guided Bombs by RussiaRussia continues its relentless attacks on Ukraine, using around 100 guided bombs per day, according to Ukrainian President Zelensky. In a video address, he mentioned injury to 14 individuals in a recent attack on the industrial city of Zaporizhzhia, as well as use of guided bombs in Kharkiv, Donetsk, and Sumy regions. "This is Russia's daily terror," Zelensky said, adding that it serves as a constant reminder to all Ukraine's allies that "additional long-range strike capabilities, air defense systems, and sanctions against Russia are required for Ukraine."

05:43 Ukrainian General Staff Warns of Threat in DonbassNew Russian attacks against Ukrainian defense positions in Donbass are being reported, according to the Ukrainian General Staff. Thirteen attacks were thwarted near Pokrovsk, and 17 Russian advancements were halted near Kurachove. Heavy fighting is also reported in the Wuhledar area. Ukrainian military experts fear that the small town in the southern sector of the Donbass, which has been contested for two years, may soon fall under Russian control.

04:46 Kyiv Experiences Continued Drone StrikesExplosions were reported in multiple locations in Kyiv as a result of Russian drone strikes. Although casualties were not reported, damage was reported to residential buildings and critical infrastructure.

Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital, experiences numerous Russian drone assaults during the night. Based on the Ukrainian military's report, air defense forces were actively engaged for hours, countering multiple attack waves. By Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko's announcement via Telegram, several hostile drones were spotted over and in close proximity to the city. Local witnesses report various blasts in Kyiv, an indication of the activation of air defense systems, with objects exploding in the air. No formal reports of damage or casualties from the recent attacks have been validated yet. Starting around 1:00 AM local time, an alert had been active in Kyiv, its surroundings, and the entire eastern Ukraine. Earlier, the Ukrainian air force had reported clusters of Russian drone attacks on Kyiv and western Ukraine. Concurrently, the military detected several guided bomb launches from Russian-held Ukrainian territories around 4:40 AM local time.

03:45 Helsinki Commission Advocates U.S. Change in Russian Strategy

The bipartisan Helsinki Commission is urgently pushing the United States to reconsider its post-Cold War approach towards Russia, labeling it as a persisting menace to worldwide security. "The Hill" reports that the commission encourages Washington to reassess its stance on Russia, following a similar line as it does with China. The proposals surpass the Biden administration's dedication to Ukraine and contradict Trump's allies' Congress positions, who argue that the U.S. allots excessive funds for European security. Trump emphasizes the necessity for direct negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, but the Helsinki Commission's chairman, Republican Joe Wilson, is skeptical of any agreement with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin's government.

02:49 Russian Attacks on Kyiv with Drones

The Ukrainian capital Kyiv is currently under fire from Russian drone attacks. Based on the Ukrainian military's report, air defense units are actively repelling the attacks. Eyewitnesses relay several loud explosions and objects detonating in the sky, suggesting the deployment of air defense systems. Simultaneously, an alert is in effect not only in Kyiv and its vicinity but also throughout eastern Ukraine.

01:40 Campaign in Moldova: Minister Warning Against Corrupt Practices

A high-ranking government minister urged Moldovans to avoid "thieves, refugees, and bandits" following the promise of a pro-Russian exiled businessman to reward voters if they vote against joining the European Union in a referendum. Infrastructure Minister Andrei Spinu's warning is a reflection of the chaotic and uncontrolled nature of the election campaign for the October 20 presidential elections, in which pro-European incumbent Maia Sandu is seeking re-election.

00:14 Russia: Ukrainian Forces Shell Substation near NPP

According to the administration of the Russian-controlled nuclear power plant (NPP) Zaporizhzhia, Ukrainian military forces have once again bombarded a nearby substation, damaging a transformer. The NPP administration announced this on Telegram, stating that artillery fire struck the transformer at the "Raduga" substation in the city of Enerhodar in southeastern Ukraine. A photo was also released showing smoke emerging from the rooftop of a building. The power supply to Enerhodar was reported to remain unaffected. The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which boasts six reactors, is Europe's largest. It was seized by Russian forces at the onset of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Both sides routinely accuse each other of attacking or preparing to attack the power plant.

23:15 Zelenskyy Questions Nuclear Threats: "Putin Prizes His Life"In an interview with Fox News, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed doubt regarding the ongoing nuclear threats from Russian President Vladimir Putin. According to Zelenskyy, "Putin cherishes his life," which suggests he is unlikely to use nuclear weapons. "Nobody can predict what's running through his mind," Zelenskyy acknowledges, "He could employ nuclear weapons against any country at any given moment—or he might not."

22:10 FPÖ's View on Ukraine War and RussiaThe recent Austrian parliamentary election has reshaped the country's political landscape significantly. The right-wing FPÖ is rejoicing in a historical victory with 28.7 percent according to projections. Despite the Ukrainian war, the party adopts a lenient stance towards Russia in its election program and does not view Austria's dependence on Russian gas as an issue. In 2018, the gas contract between Vienna and Moscow was extended until 2040, encompassing a guarantee to purchase substantial quantities of natural gas and guaranteeing payments even when no gas is delivered. From January to May 2024, more than 90 percent of Austria's gas imports originated from Russia.

21:37 Russian PM Heads to TehranRussian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin is traveling to Tehran for a meeting with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, amid rising tensions in the Middle East. The talks are scheduled for Monday, the Russian government announced. Mishustin will also meet Iranian Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri. According to Moscow, the Russian Prime Minister will discuss "the entire range of Russian-Iranian cooperation in the sectors of trade, economy, culture, and humanitarian aid" in Tehran. Western powers accuse Iran of providing drones and missiles to the Russian military for its conflict in Ukraine. Tehran denies these claims.

The European Union has expressed concern about the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and the possible use of nuclear weapons, urging Russia to adhere to international law and diplomatic solutions. This stance was reiterated by a spokesperson during a press briefing.

Despite the European Union's position, some European political parties, like the Austrian FPÖ, maintain a lenient stance towards Russia and consider Russian gas imports essential, as shown in their election manifestos.

Read also: