At 11:55, opponents declare the destruction of a Russian logistics pathway

Military insurgency group ATESh claims to have destroyed a railway line used by Russian forces to transport supplies to the frontline in the Russian region of Kursk. The state-controlled Ukrainian news agency Ukrinform referenced a related post from the partisan group. According to their own statements, the group brings together Ukrainians, Crimean Tatars, and Russian opposition fighters, and was established two years ago on the Crimean Peninsula.

11:26 Munz: Russian citizens have little faith in the anti-corruption campaignA significant portion of the Russian federal budget, around 40%, is expected to be allocated to the defense sector next year, as per the current plan. Simultaneously, an anti-corruption drive initiated within the responsible ministry has been ongoing since the demise of putschist Yevgeni Prigoschin. However, this crackdown on corruption does not seem trustworthy to the citizens, as per ntv-reporter Rainer Munz, who is based in Moscow.

11:01 US citizen faces years in prison for fighting against Russia in UkraineUS citizen Stephen Hubbard has admitted to charges of mercenary activity in a Moscow court. The Russian state-run news agency RIA, citing the British "Guardian", reported that Hubbard had received funds to fight against Russia in Ukraine. The possible penalty for him, if convicted, is 7 to 15 years in prison.

10:20 Drone attack in Kyiv results in several firesA drone attack on Kyiv last night resulted in a residential building being engulfed in flames and severely damaged, according to local authorities, who reported the incident on Ukrainska Pravda. There were no reported injuries. Drone debris caused fires in five different districts of the area, according to further reports. All the drones were reportedly shot down, according to Ukrainian information.

09:36 Putin claims Russia will achieve all its objectivesRussian President Putin reaffirmed his commitment to the offensive against Ukraine in a video message commemorating the second anniversary of the Russian-claimed annexation of four Ukrainian regions. "We will achieve all our goals," Putin declared. The Russian president also defended the invasion of Ukraine, describing its government as a "neo-Nazi dictatorship". Russia, according to Putin, is stationing troops in Ukraine to protect the Russian-speaking population there, which the Ukrainian government seeks to separate from its historical homeland forever.

08:46 Commander of Wuhledar defense in Ukraine is replacedThe commander of the 72nd Independent Mechanized Brigade of Ukraine, who has been defending the heavily contested city of Wuhledar for more than two years, has been replaced. The Kyiv Independent reported this, citing the Joint Forces Command North. The reasoning behind this change is unclear.**

08:04 Mykolaiv reports fire at critical infrastructure facilityDue to a Russian drone attack, a fire broke out at a critical infrastructure facility in the Bashtanka district of the Mykolaiv Oblast. The Ukrainska Pravda cited the head of the regional military administration for this information, but the specific facility impacted was not disclosed.**

07:24 Kyiv reports successful deflection of overnight attackAccording to regional military authorities, the Russian attack on Kyiv lasted for more than five hours throughout the night. The drones were all reportedly neutralized, as per statements from the state-run Ukrainian news agency Ukrinform.**

06:44 Russia allows prisoners to serve in the army instead of jailReports suggest that Russia has implemented a law that allows prisoners in several regions to evade criminal responsibility by signing up for military service with the Ministry of Defense. This exemption from criminal responsibility has been granted to inmates in the regions of Bryansk, Nizhny Novgorod, and Novosibirsk, the Republic of Komi, the Altai region, and the illegally occupied Crimea, according to Russian opposition media. These reports were corroborated by the U.S. think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

06:13 Zelensky reports receiving 100 guided bombs dailyPresident Zelensky of Ukraine claims that Russia is launching attacks on Ukraine with relentless force, using about 100 guided bombs daily. The Russian military has been employing guided bombs to target specific infrastructure in cities like Saporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Donetsk, and Sumy, causing harm to civilians and infrastructure.**

05:43 Ukrainian General Staff expresses concern over VuhledarThe Ukrainian General Staff has reported new Russian attacks on Ukrainian defense lines near the Donbass region. Thirteen attacks were repelled near Pokrovsk, and 17 Russian infiltrations were thwarted near Kurachove. The Ukrainian military is also dealing with heavy fighting in the area of Vuhledar. The Ukrainian experts fear that the smaller town, which has been a contested area for two years, may soon fall to Russian forces.**

04:46 Kyiv under Drone Attacks: Defense Units on AlertThe Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, experienced multiple Russian drone attacks during the night hours. As reported by the Ukrainian armed forces, their air defense units were busy for hours, combating numerous assault waves. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced via Telegram that multiple enemy drones were hovering above and near the capital. Eyewitnesses reported several explosions in Kyiv, indicating the usage of air defense systems. Although objects were hit in the sky, there were no initial reports of damage or casualties. Since 1:00 AM local time, an air alarm has been in effect in Kyiv, the surrounding areas, and the whole eastern Ukraine. The Ukrainian air force had previously reported multiple Russian drone attacks on Kyiv and western Ukraine. Furthermore, several guided bombs were launched from Russian-controlled Ukrainian territories around 4:40 AM local time.

03:45 US Course Adjustment Needed for Russia: Helsinki CommissionThe Helsinki Commission, a bipartisan organization, urgently petitions the United States to revise its strategy towards Russia and label Moscow as a persistent threat to global security. As reported by "The Hill", the Commission suggests to the U.S. government an overhaul in its approach to Russia, mirroring its shift in strategy towards China. The recommendations conflict with the Biden administration's commitments to Ukraine and run counter to former President Donald Trump and his supporters' beliefs that the U.S. invests excessively in European security. Trump advocates direct negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, but Republican Joe Wilson, the Helsinki Commission chairman, holds a skeptical view on the likelihood of reaching an agreement with Vladimir Putin.

02:49 Drone Attacks Target KyivKyiv is the target of a Russian drone assault. Ukrainian armed forces are responding by repelling the attacks. Witnesses reported numerous loud explosions and objects being hit in the air, suggesting the use of air defense systems. Alongside Kyiv and the surrounding region, an air alert is currently set for the eastern Ukraine.

01:40 Political Warning in Moldova: Minister Warns Against "Thieves"A high-ranking official from the Moldovan government has warned Moldovans to stay away from "thieves, refugees, and bandits" after a pro-Russian businessman promised to compensate voters who oppose joining the European Union during a referendum. Minister Andrei Spinu's stern warning reflects the intensifying competition in the upcoming October 20 presidential elections, with pro-European incumbent Maia Sandu running for reelection.

00:14 Zaporizhzhia Power Substation Attacked by UkrainiansAccording to the management of the Russia-controlled Zaporizhzhia power plant, Ukrainian forces once again targeted a nearby power substation, damaging a transformer. In a Telegram announcement, the power plant management revealed an artillery strike on the "Raduga" power substation in Enerhodar, a city situated in southeastern Ukraine. A photograph also emerged showing smoke rising from a building's rooftop. Enerhodar's power supply remained intact, according to an update. The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, with six reactors, is Europe's largest. The plant was taken over by Russian forces during the Russian invasion of Ukraine in early 2022. Both sides have consistently accused each other of targeting or preparing to strike the power plant.

23:15 Zelenskyy Disregards Nuclear Threats: "Putin Values His Life"Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is doubtful about the continuing nuclear threats from Russian President Vladimir Putin in a conversation with Fox News. Zelenskyy speculated that Putin is likely fearful of using nuclear weapons due to his love for his personal life. "Nobody is aware of what's swirling around in his head," Zelenskyy conceded. "He might use nuclear weapons against any country – or maybe not. But I don't believe he will."

22:10 Winning FPO Stance on the Ukraine War and RussiaThe Austrian parliamentary election resulted in a significant political reshuffle. The right-wing FPO won an impressive 28.7 percent of the votes, according to preliminary calculations. The right-wing populists expressed extreme skepticism towards the EU in their election manifesto, despite the ongoing Ukraine-Russia conflict. The party presents a gentle viewpoint towards Russia and considers no issue with Austria's dependence on Russian gas. The gas agreement between Austria and Russia was extended until 2040 in 2018, ensuring Austria to import vast volumes of natural gas and obligating it to pay even if no gas is supplied. From January to May 2024, more than 90 percent of Austria's gas imports originated from Russia.

21:37 Russian Prime Minister Sets Sights on TehranRussian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin is heading to Tehran for a meeting with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Vice President Mohammad Resa Aref. The discussions are scheduled for Monday, as announced by the Russian government. Mishustin is anticipated to discuss "the entire Russian-Iranian cooperation in various fields, including trade, economy, culture, and humanitarian aid" during his visit to Tehran. Western countries chastise Iran for providing drones and missiles to Russia for its military operation in Ukraine. Iran denies these claims.

