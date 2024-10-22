At 11:46, Ukraine successfully eliminates numerous unmanned aerial vehicles.

11:20 Power Outage in Enerhodar, City of Power Plant OperationsAs reported by Russian sources, power supply has been disrupted in the territory of Enerhodar, a city known for its power plant operations near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southeastern Ukraine, due to drone attacks. One fatality was confirmed by the governor of the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia region, Yevgeny Balitsky, via a message on Telegram. Air defense systems are still active. Since March 2022, the Zaporizhzhia NPP has been under Russian control, with its six blocks being shut down for reasons of safety, while regular artillery attacks disrupt the essential power supply vital for cooling.

10:50 South Korea Considering Delivering Weapons to UkraineIn response to the strengthening military relations between North Korea and Russia, South Korean authorities are considering direct weapons deliveries to Ukraine. Preparations are underway at the South Korean presidential office in Seoul for various diplomatic, economic, and military countermeasures to potential scenarios of military cooperation between North Korea and Russia, which may involve providing lethal weapons to Ukraine if the conflict escalates further. A representative from the presidential office stated, "If the situation becomes critical, we will consider the provision of weapons for defensive purposes, and if necessary, consider an offensive application as well." To date, South Korea has only provided non-lethal equipment, such as mine clearance gear, to Ukraine.

10:20 Russian Ambassador Predicts the Decline of UkraineMoscow's ambassador to London, Andrei Kelin, accused the United Kingdom of engaging in a "proxy war" against Russia. In an interview with the BBC, Kelin predicted the "decline of Ukraine," stating that the resistance of Ukrainian forces is weakening daily. Russian forces are making continuous progress, he claimed. Currently, Russia controls around 18% of Ukraine's territory. During the interview, Kelin also denied Russia's involvement in the Novichok incidents in Salisbury in 2018.

09:52 ISW Condemns Killing of Prisoners, Use of Chemical Weapons: Russian Forces Commit War CrimesThe Russian military forces are continuing to systematically commit war crimes, including the execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war and the use of chemical weapons, as noted by the Institute for the Study of War. Beyond the infamous killing of two bound Ukrainian prisoners of war on October 18 (see entry at 06:48), Russian forces have been regularly executing Ukrainian prisoners of war, violating the Geneva Convention on Prisoners of War. The Institute for the Study of War mentioned, among other things, a post by a Russian military blogger on October 20, which featured a video and claimed that the Russian forces are using chloropicrin - a lung-damaging pesticide - against Ukrainian forces. In May of this year, the US State Department reported Russian forces' use of chloropicrin and irritants, which violated the Chemical Weapons Convention, to which Russia is a signatory.

09:26 North Korea Dismisses Allegations of Sending Troops to Ukraine as Unfounded RumorsNorth Korea rejected allegations of deploying its troops to Russia for use in Ukraine as "baseless rumors." The claims made by South Korea are aimed at "damaging North Korea's reputation and undermining the friendly relations between the two sovereign nations," according to a North Korean representative appearing at the UN General Assembly committee meeting in New York.

09:00 Putin Invites to Summit: Friendship Ends Where Business BeginsPutin has extended an invitation to the major summit in Russian Kazan. The influence of Russia, China, and their allies is evident, observes ntv correspondent Rainer Munz. Despite participation from more than just the BRICS nations, the alliance differs fundamentally from its Western counterpart in one fundamental aspect.

08:48 Stark-Watzinger Signs Bilateral Agreement in KyivFor Federal Education Minister Stark-Watzinger, this could be a refreshing change: The education minister is scheduled to visit Kyiv, Ukraine, for talks on the occasion of her trip, emphasizing "Germany's continued solidarity with Ukraine." During her stay, she is set to sign a new bilateral agreement on scientific and technological cooperation with her Ukrainian counterpart, Oxen Lissowyj, which replaces a previous agreement from the Soviet era. The minister, who has faced criticism for her handling of dismissed State Secretary, is accompanied by a high-ranking delegation from the science sector. The agreement aims to strengthen Ukraine's innovative capabilities. This is the second trip by the minister to Kyiv following the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

08:16 Chemical Factory in Russian Tambov Catches FireAccording to Russian reports, a drone attack caused an explosion at a chemical factory in the Russian province of Tambov in the south. A brief fire occurred as well, confirmed Governor Maxim Jegorov on Telegram. Since no casualties were reported, it is believed that there were no fatalities. The Tambov region, located about 400 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, contains the capital city of Tambov midway between Moscow and the million-person city of Volgograd.

07:49 Early Learning in Russia: Kindergarten Teased with "Liberated" Bucha Rubble ModelKindergartens seem to be initiating education at an alarmingly young age in Russia. For years, Russian children have been exposed to a militaristic culture, with the armed forces being glorified. As reported by the independent Russian news source, "Meduza", a group of youngsters from a kindergarten in the Rostov region visited their local military base this week. They were initiated into the nationalist youth organization Yunarmia. To celebrate the occasion, a sergeant presented them with a unique souvenir: a homemade replica of the ruins of Bucha, a destroyed Ukrainian city. This model showcases destroyed houses, a tank marked with a Z, and a Russian flag on a building. It's named "The Liberation of Bucha City", allowing children to learn about the "liberation" efforts of the Russian troops.

07:18 Tragic Loss in Sumy: Russian Drone Strike Takes Three LivesIn a nighttime drone strike on the eastern Ukrainian border region of Sumy, three lives have been lost, including a child, according to Governor Ihor Kaltschenko. A residential building was struck during the attack, as reported on Telegram.

06:48 Disturbing News from Donetsk: Two Ukrainian POWs Killed by Russian SoldiersThis is not the first time: The Prosecutor's Office of Donetsk alleges that two Ukrainian prisoners of war were brutally murdered by Russian soldiers near Selydove in the Donetsk region. On October 18, the Kremlin forces captured the two unarmed soldiers during an assault on Ukrainian positions. They forced them to lie face down on the ground and subsequently executed them at close range. This horrendous act of violence against prisoners of war violates the Geneva Conventions and is a grave war crime. Ukrainian law enforcement has launched a criminal investigation under martial law. The Ukrainian ombudsman has also reported the incident to the UN and the Red Cross.

06:19 Harris Warns of Catastrophic Consequences if Trump WinsDemocratic U.S. presidential candidate Kamala Harris accuses her Republican opponent, Donald Trump, of being easily manipulated by dictators and autocrats. According to Harris, this has occurred in the past. If Trump wins the election in November, she believes that Ukraine will be swiftly annexed by Russia, leading to worldwide catastrophic consequences. Harris praises the bipartisan cooperation in Congress to support Ukraine. She fears Trump's close relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

05:50 Distilleries in Tula: Targeted by Ukrainian DronesAccording to Russian reports, two distilleries in the Russian region of Tula, located south of Moscow, have been damaged by Ukrainian drone attacks. There have been no reported injuries, as announced by Tula's governor, Dmitri Miliajew, via Telegram. Rescue service specialists are at the scene, and the situation is under control. The exact nature of the attack on the distilleries in Yefremov and Luschkowski is unclear. Meanwhile, a Ukrainian drone attack has also caused damage to a heating plant and a building in the Russian region of Bryansk, bordering Ukraine. Russian air defense units reportedly shot down at least six Ukrainian drones, with no injuries.

05:01 Poland Seeks Access to Ukraine's Victory Plan SecretsPoland's Deputy Foreign Minister, Wladyslaw Bartoszewski, has expressed his desire to inspect the classified sections of the victory plan presented by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky last week. The Polish news agency PAP reports that Zelensky has indicated that the complete text will not be published, only certain partners essential for the plan's implementation will have access to its classified sections. Bartoszewski points out that Poland has not received all the details of the plan. "When Germany offered helmets to the Ukrainians, we supplied 320 tanks," the deputy Polish foreign minister stated, emphasizing that Poland should have access to these files due to its substantial contribution to the conflict.

04:06 UK Extends Loan to Ukraine for Military PurposesThe UK has provided Ukraine with a loan of 2.26 billion pounds (approximately 4.41 billion USD) for military use, according to Defense Minister John Healey. The British contribution is intended to be used for the development of drones capable of reaching farther than some long-range missiles. When asked if Ukraine could use the money to purchase Storm-Shadow missiles for strikes deep into Russia, Healey responded, "They are actively working on developing drones with increased range. They will consult with us on how to use the funds and which weapons they need most urgently." this loan is part of a larger planned loan from the G7 countries, secured using profits earned from the freeze of approximately 300 billion USD of Russian state assets in the West.

02:47 Russia and North Korea: Rumors of North Korean Soldiers in Ukraine WarRumors of the potential deployment of North Korean soldiers to Russia for use in the Ukraine war have been raised. The US has labeled this situation as "dangerous." US Ambassador to the UN, Robert Wood, mentioned this during a UN Security Council meeting, stating, "If true, this is a seriously concerning development and a clear deepening of military relations between North Korea and Russia." Wood emphasized that the US is consulting with its allies and partners about the potential implications of such action.

01:47 Navalny's Memoir "Patriot" Drops TodayJulia Navalny, spouse of Alexey Navalny, the prominent Russian opposition figure, views his memoir "Patriot" as a sort of legacy of him. The book is now available, not in Russia, but in Russian and 19 other languages, including German. The 48-year-old considers it a powerful testimony to the courage of Navalny, the sharpest critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, and his belief in a brighter future for Russia. She completed the 500-page book, filled with family and political appearances, even after Navalny's demise.

00:46 Zelensky Encourages Soldiers in KurskUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky motivates his soldiers to hang on in the captured Kursk bridgehead in the Russian region. Despite multiple reports suggesting Russian troops pushing Ukrainian forces back, Zelensky asserts, "We're holding our ground, and I commend every soldier for his bravery." He held talks with Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi and Chief of General Staff Oleksandr Baranovych regarding the situation. "We must not forget that the Kursk operation serves a strategic objective. The war should return to its original territory. This happens when a buffer zone is established on the aggressor's territory," Zelensky notes in his daily evening address.

23:36 Guterres Meets Putin TomorrowUN Secretary-General António Guterres will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin during his first trip to Russia since Putin launched a large-scale offensive in Ukraine, Russia says. The political leaders will meet on Thursday, on the sidelines of the BRICS group summit in Kazan, southwestern Russia, Russia mentions. The meeting between Guterres and Putin will discuss "UN activities" as well as "current issues on the international agenda," including "the Middle East crisis and the situation in Ukraine."

22:24 Zelensky Announces US Aid for Drone ProductionUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announces that the US is providing aid worth $800 million for Ukrainian drone production. "Ukraine is grateful for this aid. We need Ukraine to always have the ability to defend its sovereignty, even amidst global political threats," says Zelensky in his daily evening address.

21:51 Report: South Korea Considering Sending Intelligence Personnel to UkraineSouth Korean media reports that Seoul is considering sending intelligence personnel to Ukraine in response to North Korea's reported deployment of troops to Russia. According to the report, citing intelligence sources, the government and military are reviewing a plan to send an appropriate number of personnel to Ukraine, including intelligence officers and experts in enemy tactics. South Korean personnel could potentially interrogate or provide interpretation services for North Korean soldiers if they are captured by Ukrainian troops. They might also offer Kiev information about North Korea's military strategies.

The European Union has expressed concern over the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, with the European Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen, stating that the bloc will continue to support Ukraine "with all the means at our disposal."

In light of Russia's control over the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, the European Union has called for an immediate return of the facility to Ukrainian control and full access for international inspectors, in accordance with international law.

