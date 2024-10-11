At 11:35, Pope's Vatican will welcome President Zelensky for a visit.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky conversed with Pope Francis in the Vatican this morning. This was Zelensky's second private meeting. Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Pope Francis has repeatedly advocated for peace, which has been criticized in Kyiv. In March, Francis instigated a diplomatic issue between Kyiv and the Vatican after urging Ukraine to "wave the white flag and negotiate". Zelensky now intends to proceed to Berlin.

11:05 Söder and Röttgen Call for Stronger Backing for Ukraine

CSU leader Markus Söder urges the Union to show unity in supporting Ukraine, which is currently under attack from Russia. The Union should not be swayed by Sahra Wagenknecht or the AfD's influence in its foreign policy, Söder advised the Augsburger Allgemeine. "The AfD and Sahra Wagenknecht are Putin's mouthpiece," Söder underlined. "Our foreign policy must not be influenced by this." Söder rejected calls from some eastern German CDU politicians for more diplomatic efforts to settle the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. "Such surrender would generate new hazards, with the consequence that a similar situation could endanger half of Europe within five or six years," Söder warned. Meanwhile, CDU foreign policy expert Norbert Röttgen advocates for greater aid to Ukraine and criticizes the course of the federal government. Röttgen criticized the termination of the Ukraine conference set for tomorrow in Ramstein. "It's a disappointing display of leadership deficiency in Europe that we're unable to hold this conference even without the American president and achieve concrete results," he said to the Wirtschaftswoche.

10:51 Lengthy Imprisonment for Plans to Attack Russian Recruitment Office

In Russia, a man was sentenced to 18 years in prison for allegedly plotting an arson attack on an army recruitment office. The 45-year-old from Siberia was accused by a military court of collaborating with a foreign state, membership in a terrorist organization, and attempted attack, the FSB security service informed the Interfax news agency. According to investigators, the man communicated with a representative of a paramilitary organization, which is considered a terrorist group in Russia, via the internet. He then constructed incendiary devices to burn down a recruitment office in Barnaul, southern Siberia.

10:38 Putin Meets with Iranian President

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Turkmenistan to participate in an international forum with key politicians from Central Asia. Putin was also scheduled to meet with Iranian President Massoud Peseschkian to discuss the situation in the Middle East. In his opening speech, Putin expressed his desire to establish a new world order with Russia's allies and partners, as per a video released by the Kremlin. Moscow and Tehran signed an agreement worth around 1.5 billion euros after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, allowing Iran to export drones to Russia to be used in the conflict against Ukraine. The U.S. believes that Iran has also supplied Russia with short-range ballistic missiles.

10:21 Ukraine Reports Destruction of Russian HelicopterUkrainian forces claim to have annihilated a Mi-8 helicopter in the Kharkiv region, as reported by the Kyiv Independent. The General Staff made no mention of how the helicopter was destroyed. It is estimated to be worth $10 to $15 million.

09:50 Kiesewetter: Ukraine Faces Threat of Total SubjugationCDU foreign policy expert Roderich Kiesewetter underscores the significance of unequivocal support for Ukraine prior to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyyy's visit to Germany. He stated in the ARD "Morning Magazine" that the stakes are not adequately recognized. "Ukraine faces the threat of complete subjugation, there is a threat of mass exodus, and Putin says: Why should I negotiate?" Diplomatic initiatives are not compelling Russian President Putin to the negotiation table "because he sees that Ukraine is running out of ammunition."

09:19 Ukraine: Russia Moves 50,000 Soldiers to KurskAccording to Ukrainian reports, Russia has moved around 50,000 soldiers from other front sections to the Russian region of Kursk since the start of the Ukrainian offensive. Ukrainian army chief Oleksandr Syrskyi announced this in a television documentary, as reported by the Kyiv Independent. The Ukrainian leadership had explained that one of the main goals of the offensive since August has been to distract Russian forces from the battlefields in Ukraine.

08:13 Russian Writer Glukhovsky: Putin Strives to Taint New Generation TooRussian scribe Dmitry Glukhovsky, now residing in Europe, anticipates opposition against Kremlin figurehead Putin in his exile. "During the past three decades prior to the conflict, a generation has emerged that yearns for a typical, joyful, and liberated human existence," says the 45-year-old. Several millions of Russians in urban centers do not endorse the war against Ukraine and hold the potential for resistance against the regime. He surmises that the Kremlin leader will seek to contaminate "this new generation" and bend it to his will within five to seven years. However, he remains hopeful about the future because the war is unpopular in Russia and many people in the nation aspire for a different life.

07:36 Ukraine Reports Casualties After Assault on OdessaA Russian missile strike in the southern Ukrainian region of Odessa has resulted in four fatalities, as per local authorities. A ballistic missileimpacted a two-story building housing civilians and workers, as reported by regional governor Oleh Kiper on the Telegram messaging service. Additional ten victims were injured.

07:11 NATO Requests Substantial Defense Expenditure Boost from GermanyNATO criticizes Chancellor Olaf Scholz's "reversal" policy as insufficient and demands a notable increase in defense spending. "Two percent is not enough for Germany. It ought to ascend to three percent," explained the highest German NATO commander, Christian Badia, to "Süddeutsche Zeitung". Germany is presently adhering to the NATO requirement of spending two percent of its economic output on defense. At a GDP of around four trillion euros, three percent would currently mean an annual €40 billion increase.

06:49 Insurance premiums for Ukrainian shipping corridor skyrocketInsurance premiums for ships traversing the Ukrainian shipping corridor in the Black Sea have escalated this week following Russia's intensified attacks on vital platforms, according to financial news agency Bloomberg, citing two unnamed market participants. The premiums have now reached one percent of the ship's worth. Although traffic remains unaltered, further attacks could make shipowners more circumspect.

06:21 Ukraine Approves 140 New Drone ModelsSince the start of the year, more than 140 unmanned aerial systems and 33 ground robot systems of Ukrainian origin have been approved for military use, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry reported via state news agency Ukrinform. This represents a 40% surge in the third quarter, indicating the growth of Ukrainian weapons manufacturing.

05:42 Mayor Klitschko Reports Explosions in KyivExplosions were detected in Kyiv overnight, with air defense units deployed in the capital, according to "RBC-Ukraine," citing Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko. "Explosions can be heard in the capital - air defense units are active. Remain in shelters," he wrote on Telegram.

04:17 Zelensky Expected in Berlin for Consultations with ScholzUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is planned for Berlin as part of his tour of various European capitals. According to sources from Kyiv, a consultation with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is scheduled for 2:30 PM. During his talks with Scholz and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Zelensky will discuss further support for Ukraine with weapon deliveries for its defense against Russian invaders, as well as efforts towards a peaceful resolution. Initially, Zelensky was to participate in a summit on the situation in Ukraine on Saturday at the U.S. airbase in Ramstein, but this meeting was postponed after U.S. President Joe Biden canceled his state visit to Germany due to Hurricane "Milton" that swept through Florida on Wednesday night. Zelensky met with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte in London on Thursday, and later with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris before continuing to Rome to meet with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. During his European tour, Zelensky is seeking further support for the fight against Russian invasion forces.

03:21 "Against Russian aggression": Biden and Scholz Reiterate Support for UkraineFollowing the suspension of his planned visit to Germany, U.S. President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz have reaffirmed their strong rapport, including their joint support for Ukraine's defense against Russian aggression, according to a statement issued in Washington. The relationship between the U.S. and Germany is described as one of "enduring strength." Biden had postponed his intended state visit to Germany this week due to Hurricane "Milton" that struck Florida on Wednesday night. The planned summit of the Ukraine Contact Group on Saturday at the U.S. airbase in Ramstein has also been canceled.

02:40 Russians Persist in Assaults in Eastern UkraineRussian forces are continuing their offensive in eastern Ukraine with great intensity, according to Ukrainian military reports. On Thursday alone, there were 114 storming attacks, the Ukrainian General Staff reported in its evening situation report. A total of 30 attacks were reported on the Lyman front section, which lies in the Donetsk region and includes the last villages of the Luhansk region that Russia has not yet controlled. Moscow has declared the entire Luhansk region annexed since 2022. Other focus points of the attacks were the sections Pokrovsk and Kurakhove. The military data is currently not verifiable in detail but provides insights into the fighting's intensity. The military-affiliated but unofficial Ukrainian blog DeepState reported in the evening that four small villages on the eastern front had been seized by the Russian army.

1:49 Prior to Scholz's Interaction with Zelensky: Defense Experts Request Longer-Reach Weapons for KyivBefore Chancellor Scholz's engagement with Ukrainian President Zelensky, politicians from the Greens, FDP, and Union in the foreign and defense sectors suggest supplying Germany's extended-reach weaponry to the nation under assault by Russia. "We need to greatly enhance the delivery of air defense, ammunition, and long-range weapons to Ukraine," said Green politician Hofreiter to the "Rheinische Post." "Range restrictions on provided weapons do not aid in de-escalation, but rather allow further Russian attacks," cautions the Green politician. "Ukraine is on the brink of sinking, and we're still just throwing it life rings to keep it from drowning," criticized the head of the defense committee in the European Parliament, Strack-Zimmermann from the FDP. CDU defense expert Wadephul reiterates his demand to provide Ukraine with German cruise missiles. "The delivery of Taurus would be a substantial assistance. The successful Ukrainian strikes on Russian depots deep in the rear using cruise missiles with comparable power demonstrate this."

11:53 Ukraine Reconstruction Conference in July 2025 to be Held in ItalyItaly will host a reconstruction conference for Ukraine in July 2025. The conference, titled "Rebuilding Ukraine," will take place on July 10 and 11, 2025, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni announced following discussions with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to reporters in Rome. "Ukraine is not alone, and we will stand by its side as long as needed."

10:21 Foreigners Granted Officer Ranks in Ukrainian MilitaryThe Ukrainian parliament has approved an amendment to a law, permitting foreign citizens to hold officer positions within the Ukrainian armed forces. Until now, foreign volunteers have been limited to serving as common soldiers or sergeants. "The primary objective is to enable the recruitment of foreigners not only as soldiers and sergeants, but also as officers," wrote MP Oleksii Honcharenko on Telegram.

CSU leader Markus Söder and CDU foreign policy expert Norbert Röttgen have strongly advocated for stronger backing for Ukraine in its fight against Russia. They have criticized some German politicians for suggesting diplomatic efforts to settle the conflict, warning that such a surrender could pose risks to Europe.

In the context of international diplomacy, Pope Francis, not part of this specific Commission, has also expressed his support for peace in Ukraine, which has been met with criticism in Kyiv. However, it is important to distinguish between these two instances of 'The Commission' in the text.

