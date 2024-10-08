At 11:34, a Ukrainian military unit showcases a striking destruction of Russian armored vehicles on video.

6:06 Several fatalities and numerous injuries after Russian attacksIn yesterday's daytime, at least four individuals lost their lives and at least 30 sustained injuries due to Russian attacks in Ukraine, as reported by "Kyiv Independent".

5:33 Wuhledar defender highlights significant Russian edge in artillery systemsAccording to Ukrainian sources, the Russian side now has thrice as much artillery ammunition as the Ukrainian side. However, a soldier from the 72nd Brigade, who previously defended Wuhledar until its recent withdrawal, painted a starker picture, stating a ratio of 10 to 1 in favor of the Russians in terms of artillery systems around Wuhledar in late summer. He asked, "How can one of our artillery systems stand against 10 of theirs?" to "The New York Times". He also shared that if the Russian forces focus their efforts on a specific area, they can overwhelm the Ukrainian defense.

4:59 Russia conducts drone and missile attacks on UkraineOvernight, the Ukrainian air force reported 87 drone attacks launched by Russia, with four missiles being intercepted, leading to the destruction of 56 drones and two missiles. An additional 25 drones are said to have been "written off". They were likely downed using electronic warfare methods.

3:13 Denmark's Prime Minister Frederiksen apologizes to Ukraine for delayed F-16 deliveryA clip circulating in Ukrainian channels shows Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen apologizing to Ukraine for the delay in delivering F-16 fighter jets at the GLOBSEC Forum. She had initially planned to deliver them at the start of the war, but there were debates about its feasibility, she mentioned. Denmark has pledged 19 fighter jets to Ukraine, but the lack of pilots and lengthy training processes have slowed down the process. Only a small number of F-16s have been deployed in the country thus far, delivered this summer. The Russian invasion commenced in February 2022. Denmark is one of the countries that have been proactive in weapon deliveries, while other nations have chosen a more cautious approach.

2:31 "Kyiv Post": Several North Korean officers casualties in rocket attackAccording to a recent report by "Kyiv Post", over 20 soldiers lost their lives, including six North Korean officers, in a rocket attack near the Russian-occupied Donetsk. As per an intelligence source, they were there to consult with their Russian counterparts and had showcased their training before the attack.

07:50 Ukraine: Multiple Russian combat positions destroyed - using Storm Shadow missiles

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported the annihilation of three combat positions of the 35th and 27th motorized rifle brigades of Russian troops, as well as the 2nd combined army. "The offensive operations were carried out by units of the Ukrainian Air Force and rocket and artillery troops, cooperating with other components of the defense forces. The attacks were executed using Storm Shadow missiles and GMLRS rockets." Ukraine has been utilizing the British Storm Shadow for some time, but as per official statements, not the long-range variant, for which approval is yet to be granted. GMLRS can be fired from HIMARS multiple rocket launchers and have a range of approximately 70 kilometers.

07:04 ISW: Russia's recruitment attempts face limitations

The Kremlin plans to provide generous incentives to new recruits who sign up for military contracts with the Ministry of Defense in the upcoming years. However, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) points to reports suggesting that the current recruitment drives are yielding fewer results and the escalation in financial incentives indicates "that the ongoing recruitment efforts are failing to meet the continuous generation of new forces that the Russian military relies on to maintain its offensive tempo in Ukraine." The ISW predicts medium to long-term limitations to the number of recruits Russia's mobilization campaign can generate, and "augmented financial incentives are unlikely to significantly address these constraints."

06:20 Russia analyst sees country facing challenges - and opportunities for Ukrainian counteroffensive

Russia analyst Mark Galeotti believes that Ukraine, with the new equipment it's receiving, can assemble brigades to launch a large-scale counteroffensive by 2025. Simultaneously, he predicts the possibility of approval for the use of long-range weapons like ATACMS and Storm Shadow. Even without them, Kyiv is already effectively employing its own rockets and drones in a campaign against Russian ammunition depots, he states. Meanwhile, it's becoming increasingly hard for the Russian side to recruit soldiers despite generous payments, there's a significant labor force shortage in the country, and stocks of military equipment are dwindling. Galeotti sees the major threats to Ukraine in the strengthening of forces in the EU against supporting Ukraine, and a possible election victory of Donald Trump in the USA.

05:40 Five GOP Senators Worry About Hungary's Growing Ties with RussiaFollowing their visit to Hungary, five Republican US senators expressed apprehension regarding Hungary's increasing connection with Russia and growing cooperation with China. The delegation included Republican senators Jerry Moran, John Boozman, Susan Collins, John Cornyn, and John Goven. Senator Jerry Moran voiced his concern over Hungary's escalating ties with Russia and the weakening of its democratic institutions, advocating for a closer alliance between Hungary and its allies. "It's in our collective interest that our countries collaborate closely. We urge Hungary to heed and respond to the warnings of its allies." Hungary serves as a key EU ally of Russia. Prime Minister Orban has consistently blocked aid for Ukraine, advocated for dialogue, and often echoed Russian arguments. Although Hungary has criticized the war, it has refused to supply Ukraine with weapons.

03:27 Apparent Thwarting of Missile Assault on Kyiv by Air DefenseUkrainian air defense units reportedly foiled a Russian air strike on Kyiv, as per the Ukrainian military's Telegram channel. No additional details were provided.

01:58 Ambassador Antonov Returns to Moscow from USRussian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov is said to have concluded his diplomatic mission, according to Russian media sources. The ambassador is returning to Moscow, as reported by a Foreign Ministry representative cited by Interfax. The newspaper "Vedomosti" predicts that Antonov's return is imminent. Further specifics were not immediately available. Antonov has served as ambassador in Washington since 2017.

23:46 Executions of POWs by Russian Invading Troops in Ukraine AllegedLaw enforcement officials in Ukraine claim they have credible evidence that Russian invading forces have executed a large number of Ukrainian prisoners of war. According to Ukrinform, Yuri Belousov, head of the war crimes department of the Prosecutor General's Office, stated on national television: "We now have information about 93 of our soldiers who have been executed on the battlefield," he said. Belousov emphasized that 80% of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been executed this year. The trend of executing prisoners began in November 2023. "The attitude of Russian soldiers towards our prisoners of war has worsened," said Belousov.

22:14 Potential Concessions by Kyiv on NATO Membership ConsideredUkraine remains committed to liberating the territories that Russia has occupied in the past decade. However, it faces personnel and equipment shortages, along with insufficient support from the Western alliance. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy now says Kyiv is preparing "significant decisions" for the Contact Group meeting in Ramstein on October 12. According to the "Financial Times," Ukraine's new strategy is to seek military and diplomatic assistance from its allies to bring Russia to the negotiating table. Western diplomats and an increasing number of Ukrainian officials believe that meaningful security guarantees could serve as the foundation for a negotiated resolution, with Russia retaining effective, though not formal, control over the Ukrainian territories it currently occupies. Discussions are also ongoing about whether Ukraine could secure NATO membership as part of this.

21:23 Estimated Losses of Equipment and Challenges Faced by Russia and UkraineRussia is reportedly losing three times more equipment than Ukraine and is depleting its stocks of vintage Soviet-era equipment at an accelerated pace, while its production is only able to compensate for a small portion of its losses, says Jakub Janowski, a Prague-based analyst working for the Dutch open-source intelligence monitoring unit Oryx. In comparison, Russia has more soldiers and greater firepower, but it might still encounter issues if the West increases its support. Some promised military equipment deliveries to Ukraine are still outstanding, according to Oryx. Kyiv is awaiting guaranteed deliveries of at least 280 tanks, 480 armored fighting vehicles, 1200 troop carriers, and 180 mobile artillery vehicles.

20:34 Ukrainian Forces Claim to Have Downed a Russian Bomber, Share Wreckage ImagesUkrainian forces claim to have shot down a Russian combat aircraft. The bomber was reportedly hit near the town of Kostiantyniwka in the Donetsk province on Saturday, according to the local military administration head. Photos reveal charred remains of an aircraft that crashed into a building, resulting in a fire.

