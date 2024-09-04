At 11:24, Russia seeks to revise its nuclear weapons policy.

According to the Kremlin, the West's actions are prompting Russia to reevaluate its nuclear strategy. Russian news agencies, citing Kremlin spokesperson Dmitri Peskow, suggest that Russia is confronting challenges and threats from the West that necessitate a reconsideration of the strategy. The hypothesis that Ukraine might employ US long-range weapons to attack Russian territory deeply is under consideration. The Ukrainian administration has been urging the US to permit Ukraine to utilize weapons provided by its allies to strike into Russian territory deeply. "It's clear that the Ukrainians will carry out this," Peskow informed the RIA agency. "We are considering this." Russia has declared intentions to amend its nuclear strategy but has not disclosed specifics. The current regulation permits the deployment of nuclear weapons if Russia's sovereignty or territorial integrity is under threat.

10:54 Ukraine: 29 of 42 Russian Airstrikes Repelled

Russia launched 42 airstrikes against Ukraine during the night, as reported by the Ukrainian Air Force on Telegram. The airstrikes included, among other things, Ch-47M2 Kinzhal missiles, Kh-101 cruise missiles, and Iskander-K missiles. The Ukrainian Air Force claims to have shot down seven cruise missiles and 22 Shahed drones, managing to thwart 29 airstrikes.

10:19 Munz: Poltava Strike Could Backfire on Russia

Russia is assaulting the Ukrainian city of Poltava with rockets, with rumors suggesting one of the heaviest airstrikes since the conflict began. Russian media, however, are reporting a "great success," according to ntv correspondent Rainer Munz. In the meantime, Russia appears to be modifying its approach.

09:52 Ukraine Provides Data on Russian Losses

The Ukrainian General Staff has released new data on Russian losses in Ukraine. Since February 24, 2022, Russia has reportedly lost around 620,350 soldiers, with 1,390 losses in the last 24 hours alone. The report from Kyiv also claims that seven tanks, 30 artillery systems, and 43 drones were destroyed. In total, Ukraine claims that Russia has lost 8,618 tanks, 16,848 artillery systems, 368 aircraft, 328 helicopters, drones, 28 ships, and one submarine since the initiation of the large-scale invasion. Western estimates suggest lower losses, but these are likely to be minimal figures.

09:21 Governor: "Dark Day" for Lviv Region - Death Toll Increases

Following Russian air raids on the western Ukrainian city of Lviv (see entries 07:18, 06:17, and 05:29), the death toll has increased. Seven people, including a seven-year-old girl and a 14-year-old girl, perished overnight, according to Lviv region governor Maksym Kozytskyi on Telegram. "It's a dark day for our region," he wrote, describing it as a terrible tragedy. Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had reported five deaths and over 30 injuries in a post on X, expressing his sympathies to the victims' families.

08:49 Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba Submits ResignationUkrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has submitted his resignation, as stated by Parliament Speaker Ruslan Stefantchuk on Wednesday. The resignation request will be discussed at the subsequent plenary session, Stefantchuk announced on his Facebook page. Several other ministers have already submitted their resignations (see entries 00:47 and 22:06). The resignations are part of the extensive overhaul of the Ukrainian government. Wednesday will be a day of dismissals, writes faction leader of the ruling party Servant of the People, David Arakhamia, on Telegram. The day of appointments is expected to follow on Thursday.

08:03 Zelensky: "People Still Trapped Under Rubble"The Russian rocket attack on Poltava is one of the deadliest single attacks since the conflict started. People are still caught under the rubble, said President Volodymyr Zelensky in his evening address. He calls for air defense systems again.

07:39 Grossi Warns of Impending Disaster at Zaporizhzhia NPPUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the head of the UN nuclear watchdog (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, discussed the situation of nuclear power plants in Ukraine and Russia at a meeting in Kyiv. Grossi is visiting the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southeastern Ukraine on Wednesday. According to the news agency Reuters, Grossi stated at the meeting with Zelensky that the situation there is "very fragile" and the risk of a disaster remains. The plant in Zaporizhzhia fell under Russian control shortly after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 and is currently offline. Both sides have frequently accused each other of shelling the plant. Both Moscow and Kyiv deny the allegations.

06:53 Ukraine Seeks Extra Assistance for Farming Sector and Mine ClearingUkraine is seeking additional aid in revitalizing its agricultural sector and removing mines. This information comes from the Düsseldorf "Rheinische Post" after receiving a response from the German government to a query from the Union, which the newspaper obtained. The discussion revolves around a financing plan for farming regions near the front line. "The German government has been asked to consider providing assistance," it states in the article. For instance, a bonus for workers' safety wages would need to be implemented. Besides, Ukraine has inquired about extending a Ministry of Agriculture scheme that provides generators. Furthermore, Ukraine has requested help with mine clearance in zones close to the front line. As per the German government, the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development is currently engaged in a project involving mine detection and removal.

06:17 Ukraine: Lviv Fire Following Russian Drone Strike

After Russian air assaults (see entry 05:29) on the city of Lviv in northwestern Ukraine, a fire has started near the main train station. This was reported by the Lviv region governor, Maxym Kozytskyi, via Telegram. Additionally, two educational facilities were damaged in the assault, with numerous broken windows and scattered glass strewn across the streets. According to Kozytskyi, multiple Shahed drones were involved in the Russian air strike. Local emergency and rescue teams are on site. The affected schools remain closed, according to the mayor of Lviv, Andriy Sadovyi, via Telegram. At least six people, including a 10-year-old boy, were hurt. Lviv is located in western Ukraine near the Polish border, far from the front lines in the east. Yet, the city has been the target of recurrent assaults since the war's inception.

05:29 Second Succession of Air Assaults strikes Kyiv

The Ukrainian capital Kyiv is under attack by a second wave of Russian air strikes. Air defense is active. Witnesses report several explosions on the outskirts of Kyiv, indicating the utilization of air defense systems. Simultaneously, the Ukrainian military reports a drone assault on the western Ukrainian city of Lviv near the Polish border. The entire Ukraine is under air alert, according to the Ukrainian air force on Telegram. Poland has activated its own and allied aircraft for the third time in eight days to secure airspace due to Russian air strikes and long-range activities, as per the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces.

04:35 Biden Vows More Air Defense Systems for Ukraine

Following the devastating Russian assault on the Ukrainian city of Poltava, US President Biden has guaranteed Ukraine further air defense systems. "I strongly condemn this egregious assault," Biden declared. Washington will continue to back Kyiv militarily, "including supplying air defense systems and abilities that the country needs to safeguard its borders." Selenskyi repeated his appeal to western allies to promptly deliver fresh air defense systems and allow the use of long-range weapons that have already been delivered for strikes on Russian territory after the attack, which resulted in at least 51 deaths.

02:52 Renewed Drone Assault on Kyiv

Russia has launched another drone attack on Kyiv. Ukrainian air defense forces are bearing down on the attacks in the outskirts of the capital, as per the Ukrainian military on Telegram. No information on the number of drones utilized and potential damage has been disclosed yet. The nocturnal attack is part of a sequence of Russian air strikes on the Ukrainian capital that have escalated in recent weeks.

01:32 Selenskyi: Intends to Continuously Hold Kursk Region

Ukraine aims to keep the occupied territories in the Russian Kursk Oblast until President Putin comes to the negotiation table. This was stated by President Selenskyi in an interview with US broadcaster NBC News. The occupation of the territories is a principal component of the "victory plan," Selenskyi added. In general, Ukraine does not need any Russian land. Selenskyi did not elaborate whether the annexation of more Russian territory is in the works. The Kursk operation was kept a tight secret, even US President Biden was uninformed.

00:47 Several Ukrainian Ministers Submit ResignationsBefore an anticipated cabinet reshuffle in Ukraine, four ministers have submitted their resignations. According to Ukrainian news sources, these include the Deputy Minister for European Affairs, Olga Stefanishyna, the Minister for Strategic Industries, Oleksandr Kamyshin - who played a significant role in expanding weapon production -, the Minister of Justice, Denys Malyuska, and the Minister of Environment, Ruslan Strilez. It is still uncertain whether the four ministers will take up other senior roles. "As promised, a major government overhaul is anticipated this week," explains David Arakhamia, the faction leader of the ruling party Servant of the People, on Telegram. "Tomorrow will be a day of dismissals, and the day after, a day of appointments," Arakhamia reveals, who is considered a close associate of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

11:16 Post Rocket Assault on Poltava: Zelenskyy Demands Authorization for Long-range Arms DeploymentAfter a lethal Russian missile strike on the urban center of Poltava, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy advocates for the approval to deploy long-range weapons towards Russia. "The Russian assaults will no longer be feasible if we gain the capability to obliterate the launch platforms of the invaders, along with their military bases and supply lines," proclaims Zelenskyy in his daily digital address. Per his announcements, the casualty count in Poltava now reaches 51 fatalities and 271 injuries. More individuals are still buried under the rubble.

20:06 Zelenskyy Revokes Another High-ranking AppointeeUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ousts Rostislav Shurma, the first deputy head of the presidential administration, according to a presidential decree posted online. Furthermore, Verkhovna Rada speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk declares the resignation of Olha Stefanishyna, who held the positions of deputy prime minister and minister for European integration of Ukraine. Previous ministers, too, had put in their resignations. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy outlines changes as necessary for the enhancement of the government. "The autumn will be pivotal. Our government institutions must be organized so that Ukraine can accomplish all the goals it necessitates."

here.

20:25 ntv Reporter in Poltava: "Locals Described a Shockingly Terrifying Moment"Ukraine experiences one of the most severe aerial assaults since the war commencement. Numerous lives are lost, and hundreds are injured. ntv journalist Kavita Sharma reports from the scene about a "noticeably tense disposition," and how the residents recounted their experiences during the missile attack.

20:03 Ukraine Levels Accusations of War Criminalities against RussiaThe Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office alleges Russian soldiers of executing prisoners of war. Investigations have been initiated into the killing of three Ukrainians in the Torez district of the Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine, as revealed in a Telegram post from the agency. According to their account, the Ukrainians emerged from a fortification with their arms raised high. "The occupiers pushed them onto the ground and shot them in the back immediately afterwards," the agency reports, citing internet-circulating videos.

You can review all preceding reports here.

The European Union expressed concerns over Russia's nuclear strategy reevaluation, fearing potential escalation of tensions. In response to the West's actions, the Kremlin mentioned the possibility of involving the European Union in its nuclear strategy discussions.

Despite facing challenges and threats from the West, the Russian Foreign Ministry has not indicated any intention to involve the European Union in their nuclear strategy discussions as of now.

Read also: