At 11:05, Australia secures numerous M1 Abrams tanks for Kyiv

10:46 NATO Chief: Dialogue with Moscow Should Stem from AssertivenessThe recently appointed NATO Secretary General, Mark Rutte, advocates for Ukraine to initiate discussions with Russia from a position of confidence. "We stand ready, if necessary, over an extended period," Rutte mentions prior to a meeting of NATO defense ministers in Brussels, where Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to attend. "Certainly, we aspire to reach a juncture where Ukraine can engage in discussions with Russia from a position of assertiveness. Until that moment, he (Zelenskyy) can rely on ongoing support."

10:15 "Most Intimate Tank Confrontation I've Witnessed" - Ukrainian Tank Engulfs Russian Military VehicleA Ukrainian battle tank reportedly annihilated an enemy military transport vehicle at an unusually proximate location in the Russian region of Kursk. Footage reveals the armored Russian vehicle being hit by a shell from the tank's cannon at only a few meters away. Within moments, another Ukrainian tank discharges another projectile at the wreckage of the Russian military transport. According to a "Forbes" report, the Ukrainian side is employing two tanks, either T-64 or T-72, from the 17th Tank Brigade of Ukraine. Former US General Mark Hertling highlights the incident on X as "the most intimate tank confrontation I've witnessed."

09:52 Russian Air Raids Extend to Syria: Ten Civilians PerishRussian airstrikes extend beyond Ukraine, as demonstrated in northwest Syria, with activists reporting that ten civilians perished and thirty were injured on Wednesday evening. Among the ten fatalities near the city of Idlib, including a child, as per the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. Among the wounded are 14 children, the observatory added. The observatory stated that Russia had targeted a sawmill, a furniture workshop, and an olive oil factory on the outskirts of the city of Idlib.

09:24 Deputy Commander of a Special Unit in the Moscow Region ExterminatedIn the Moscow region, the deputy commander of a military special unit was gunned down in his car. As reported by various sources, including the independent Russian website "Important Stories", an unidentified individual fired at the 44-year-old Nikita Klenkov from close range. He had recently returned from the war in Ukraine.

The imprisoned Russian extremist, Igor Girkin, sees no victories for his nation in the conflict. As reported by the Institute for the Study of War, the former officer estimates that the offensive campaign this summer and autumn has failed to achieve its objectives. It is also unlikely that this will occur before the so-called mud season. Girkin even speaks of a "strategic military defeat." According to Girkin, who is wanted internationally for the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17, the Russian offensive in Kharkiv has "stalled" and the offensives in the Donetsk region have only "retreated" Ukrainian positions, without breaching the front line. The Russian forces would need their reserves to defend against the Ukrainian advance into the Kursk region. The Ukrainian defense has proven successful, as it has repelled Russian offensives with minimal territorial losses, launched strong counterattacks, preserved unused reserves, and maintained morale in the military and society.

Russia once again bombards Ukraine with numerous drone assaults. The air defense supposedly intercepts 22 out of 56 Russian drones during the nighttime attack, the Ukrainian military claims. An additional 27 drones were likely neutralized by electronic countermeasures and crashed. Two drones veered toward Belarus. However, five drones struck infrastructure in regions near the front, with attacks on energy infrastructure reported in the southern Ukrainian region of Mykolaiv. No casualties were reported, regional governor Vitaliy Kim stated. Nevertheless, power disruptions occurred in some areas.

The Ukrainian security service (SBU) allegedly apprehends, according to their statements, one of the security chiefs of the state energy company Ukrenergo. He is accused of justifying the Russian invasion, questioning the existence of an independent Ukrainian state, and endorsing the killing of civilians. He is also alleged to have disclosed information about the consequences of attacks on critical infrastructure. Ukrenergo announced on Telegram that it has suspended one of its employees in connection with the case: "Any statements that justify Russian aggression are unacceptable to the Ukrenergo team," it stated. Ukrenergo added that nine of its employees have been killed during their work by Russian attacks, and another eleven are at the front. Conviction could potentially result in up to eight years in prison and the seizure of his assets.

NATO currently has no plans to extend membership invitations to Ukraine in the near future, according to the US ambassador to NATO, Julianne Smith, per the Voice of America: "I believe NATO's stance on this matter is quite clear. We declared at the 75th anniversary summit this summer that Ukraine is on an irreversible path to membership and that Ukraine will eventually become an NATO member. At this stage, the alliance is not discussing a short-term invitation," Smith stated ahead of the NATO defense ministers' meeting in Brussels. Yesterday, President Volodymyr Zelensky proposed his "victory plan" in Kyiv, with Ukraine's NATO membership invitation serving as a key point.

06:56 White House Announces Rescheduled Ramstein Meeting DateThe U.S. administration has moved the Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting to November and will conduct it online. The White House made this announcement after a phone conversation between Biden and President Zelenskyy, during which they also discussed additional millions in aid for Ukraine. Originally, Biden was set to convene the Ukraine Contact Group session in Germany on October 12, but this was postponed due to Hurricane "Milton". The Ukraine Defense Contact Group, a U.S.-led coalition of over 50 nations, including all 32 NATO members, typically meets at Ramstein Air Base in Germany. The last gathering at Ramstein, on September 6, marked the 24th meeting of the group since its establishment in April 2022.

06:30 Israeli Discovery of Advanced Russian Weapons with HezbollahIsraeli forces have discovered sophisticated Russian weapons at Hezbollah militia strongholds in southern Lebanon, as per Prime Minister Netanyahu. He shared this information with the French daily "Le Figaro", stating that only the Lebanese army is permitted to possess weapons south of the Litani River, according to a 2006 UN resolution. However, Hezbollah has constructed numerous tunnels and hidden sites in this area already containing advanced Russian weapons, the prime minister claimed.

06:02 Ukraine Records Sad Mine Clearance StatisticA gathering on mine clearance in Ukraine is taking place today in Lausanne. The United Nations labels Ukraine as the most heavily mined country globally. Over 2 million square kilometers potentially pose a risk, along with mined sea areas. Since the full-scale invasion on February 24, 2022, there have been over 1,000 casualties from mines and unexploded ordnance in Ukraine, with 300 deaths and 30 this year. Over 2,100 deminers are working, having inspected over 1,500 square kilometers and made over 530,000 explosive items safe. The estimated cost to clear the entire country is around 30 billion euros.

05:05 Ukraine Under Attack by Russian Combat DronesWide sections of Ukraine are under attack by Russian combat drones overnight, with air raid alerts in effect in most regions. There are no reported damages or injuries as of yet. Meanwhile, the Russian air defense in the Bryansk border region has reportedly shot down three Ukrainian drones, as per the region's governor, Alexander Bogomaz. There are no reports of damages or injuries.

01:45 Lithuania and Ukraine Join Forces to Build Munitions FactoryUkraine and Lithuania have agreed to construct a munitions factory together, as announced by the Lithuanian Economy Ministry. The facility will produce multi-purpose RDX explosives, with construction set to begin in Lithuania next year.

00:04 British DHL Warehouse Bombing: Guardian Investigates Russian LinksAfter a fire in a DHL warehouse in Birmingham, UK, anti-terror police are investigating whether it was a Russian-initiated sabotage attack, according to an article in the Guardian. On July 22, an explosion occurred at the warehouse due to an explosive device in a package that had been transported by plane. No one was injured. In Germany, a similar incident occurred at a DHL cargo center in Leipzig at the same time, with the Federal Prosecutor's Office taking over the investigation. Security sources suspect a Russian-driven action.

23:01 Zelensky to Attend NATO Defense Ministers' MeetingUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is slated to participate in the NATO defense ministers' meeting on Thursday, according to a revised session agenda. Today, Zelensky presented his victory plan, including a formal invitation for NATO membership.

22:05 NATO Uninformed of North Koreans at Ukrainian FrontNATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg cannot confirm reports of North Koreans fighting alongside Russian soldiers in Ukraine, stating that the claims are concerning. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused North Korea of sending personnel to Russia, who are working in Russian factories and serving in the army. Moscow denies this.

21:23 Biden Announces New Aid Package for KyivThe U.S. has declared a new aid package for Ukraine worth $425 million. This includes military aid, like ammunition and armored vehicles, according to a White House statement. President Joe Biden discussed the aid with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky.

20:56 Zelensky Wants to End War on Ukrainian Terms Next YearUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky aims to end the war on Ukrainian terms within the next year. He unveiled his "victory plan" to the Ukrainian parliament today. However, the Kremlin appears unimpressed by the plans.

20:28 Ukrainian Prosecutors Allegedly Purchase Disability Status to Avoid Military ServiceThe Ukrainian General Prosecutor's Office is investigating around 50 prosecutors in the western region of Khmelnytskyi for allegedly purchasing disability status to avoid military service. Reports suggest that these prosecutors have also received disability pensions. Some had acquired this status even before the war began, as it makes them harder to dismiss and increases their chances of promotion.

