At 10:59, Xi journeys to Kazan for the BRICS meeting

08:27 Baffling Object Over Romania Prompts Jet ScrambleFour aircraft were summoned over Romania recently, following military detectors picking up an unidentified item on their radar. As reported by the Romanian Defense Ministry, a compact object emerged from the Black Sea and broke into Romanian airspace, extending up to 14 kilometers. Establishment of visual contact failed. The radar signal disappeared east of the town of Amzacea, and the alert was eventually lifted. Romania's Foreign Affairs Ministry, a NATO member and neighbor to Ukraine, points its finger at Russia for this latest violation of airspace: "We robustly condemn these infractions, further demonstrating Russia's reckless behavior."

09:11 Ukraine Records Russian Drone Swarm AttackLast night, 80 out of 135 Russian drones were brought down, as per the Ukrainian Air Force data. 44 drones were disturbed by electronic disruption and crashed on Ukrainian soil. Two drones veered into Belarusian territory. Ten drones remain in the Ukrainian skies.

09:55 US Imposes Sanctions on Chinese Drone ManufacturersThe United States is implementing sanctions on two Chinese companies for assembling drones used in Russia's warfare against Ukraine. This marks the very first punishment against Chinese enterprises that "develop and construct complete weapon systems in conjunction with Russian partners," as stated by the US Treasury Department. According to the department, the supposed "Garpiya" combat drones are allegedly manufactured in China. Heretofore, the US only penalized Chinese firms for delivering components to Russia that later proved useful in weapons production. A Russian company is also added to the sanctions list.

10:26 Each Fourth Ukrainian Refugee Plans Long-Term Overseas StayJust about every fourth Ukrainian refugee in Europe plans to establish a permanent residence remote from Ukraine, a June survey by the Ifo Institute for Economic Research discloses. Around 35 percent aspire to return to Ukraine as soon as it becomes safe again. Only 4 percent are eager to return regardless of the security situation. Close to 11 percent of the refugees have already returned to Ukraine. Another 25 percent remain undecided. For most, the war's trajectory emerges as a decisive factor, states Ifo migration researcher Yvonne Giesing. "As the conflict continues, more imagine a future beyond Ukraine."

Chinese President Xi Jinping Confirms Participation in BRICS SummitChinese President Xi Jinping has endorsed his attendance at the BRICS summit, as per Russia's RIA news agency. The summit will transpire subsequent week from Tuesday to Thursday in the Russian city of Kazan. Participants include the heads of state and government of Brazil, India, and South Africa. According to the Kremlin, delegates from 32 countries, including Egypt, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia, will attend. For Russian President Vladimir Putin, this represents the most significant political event of the year, which he likewise intends to employ to demonstrate that he is not isolated internationally despite Western sanctions arising from the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

07:41 ISW: Russians Making Headway at Kursk FrontIn the Russian border region of Kursk, Russian troops seem to be making headway, according to an analysis by the US think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW). The Russians have apparently advanced in the western front area near the south of Korenevo. Geolocated images are believed to corroborate this. Combat continues near the city of Pokrovsk in eastern Ukraine, with both sides displaying territorial gains along the front.

06:57 Kyiv Suffers Massive Drone AttackRussia is suspected of launching another large-scale drone assault, according to Ukrainian information. The Ukrainian Air Force warned throughout the night about drone incursions over large areas of the country. The military administration of the city of Kyiv reports one of the most extensive drone attacks on civilian populations and infrastructure in Ukraine. All drones heading towards the capital have been intercepted, according to the military administration. The Kyiv attack lasted over four and a half hours. Air alarms persist in some regions. No information is available regarding potential casualties and damage.

06:40 Ukraine War Steals Limelight During Biden VisitIn the final three months of his presidency, US President Joe Biden convenes with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin today. The primary focus of the discussions is anticipated to revolve around Ukraine's support in its defensive struggle against Russia. According to the White House, a meeting between Scholz, Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is additionally scheduled. Ukraine and the Middle East wars will be center-stage.

06:08 Russian Media: Nuclear Missile Unit Readiness TestThe Russian state news agency RIA reports, citing the Russian Defense Ministry, that commanders of the Russian strategic nuclear forces are evaluating their unit's readiness stationed in the city of Bologoye. The exercise includes maneuvers and the use of mobile intercontinental ballistic missiles of the Yars type.

05:18 Orban Criticizes Selenskyj's "Terrifying" PlanHungarian Prime Minister Orban criticizes the "victory plan" of Ukrainian President Selenskyj as "terrifying." On the eve of the EU summit, at which Selenskyj unsuccessfully advocated for his plan, Orban characterized Ukraine's armament as "dangerous" on Facebook. Orban has long urged negotiations with Moscow and has even visited Kyiv and the Kremlin as self-proclaimed mediator without achieving any results.

03:26 Debunking nuclear weapon claims: Ukrainian Foreign Ministry dismisses BILD reportAfter allegations surfaced about Ukraine supposedly planning to arm itself with nuclear weapons, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry has refuted these claims. In a statement, they deny the claims made by anonymous sources in the BILD newspaper about Ukraine pursuing a nuclear weapons development program. Ukraine remains steadfast in adhering to the Non-Proliferation Treaty on Nuclear Weapons, which it joined in 1994. Previously, President Zelensky had also dismissed such reports at NATO headquarters (refer to entry at 20:21).

01:33 Russian forces pressure Ukrainian defenses at Chasiv YarRussian forces are attempting to penetrate Ukrainian defense lines in the Chasiv Yar region, according to Ukraine's state news agency UKRINFORM, citing Anastasia Bobovnikova, spokesperson for the Operational Tactical Group Luhansk. Fierce battles are underway near Chasiv Yar, with the Russians using small-scale probing attacks to discover weaknesses in Ukrainian defenses. The Ukrainian military aims to sever Russian supply lines.

00:27 Ischinger urges Biden and Scholz to remove weapon restrictions for UkraineWolfgang Ischinger, chairman of the Munich Security Conference, has suggested that US President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz lift restrictions on the use of Western weapons by Ukraine. This comes in response to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's plan for the country's victory. "Zelensky's appeals primarily target President Biden and Chancellor Scholz," Ischinger told German news network RND. "Both can significantly contribute to the realization of the Zelensky plan by lifting range restrictions and providing efficient weapons. The visit of US President Biden to Berlin on Friday would be an ideal opportunity for such an announcement."

23:21 Sanctions imposed on Russian and Chinese Garpiya drone corporationsThe US Treasury Department will impose sanctions on a Russian-Chinese organization involved in the development and production of long-range Garpiya drones, which Russia is utilizing in the Ukraine conflict. The weapons are manufactured in Russia, with Chinese companies providing parts and technology. The US sanctions will target three corporations and an individual.

22:20 Zelensky warns of potential North Korean troop deploymentUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has cautioned that as many as 10,000 North Korean soldiers may soon join the Russian forces against Ukraine. Speaking in Brussels, he revealed that intelligence suggests these forces are currently being prepared for deployment. If this occurs, it would mark the beginning of a global conflict, Zelensky warned. He did not disclose the source of the intelligence about the North Korean soldiers. US Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell previously voiced concerns over North Korea's expanding role in Russia's war against Ukraine. The North Koreans have supplied Russia with weapons and ammunition, and reports suggest that North Korean soldiers are already participating in combat in Ukraine. Ukrainian media reported that six North Korean soldiers were killed in a Ukrainian missile attack in the Donetsk region in early October.

21:54 Weber urges stronger EU support for UkraineManfred Weber, leader of the European Parliament's EVP group, is advocating for increased EU support for Ukraine. "I want more. It's both feasible and necessary. Europe is a vast continent with a strong economy and financial resources. We must recognize: this investment is an investment in our security. We keep the war at bay by supporting Ukraine," Weber said in an interview with German news outlet Phoenix on the sidelines of the EU summit in Brussels. Although there are extreme viewpoints in Europe, the majority of European citizens support Ukraine. However, there are many political debates and uncertainties on a national level. "Even Berlin should publicly advocate for Ukraine's NATO membership perspective," Weber insists.

21:38 NATO Ministers to discuss plan for enhanced alliance standardsThe NATO defense ministers will discuss at their autumn meeting on Friday the expansion of the alliance's deterrence and defense capabilities. A key topic will be an initiative to enhance the standardization of weapons and ammunition. "Standards form the fundamental basis of our ability to fight together," emphasizes the new NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte prior to the discussions. Improved implementation of standards can also help decrease the costs of procuring defense materials. Issues related to the interoperability of weapons systems within the alliance, such as those in the German-Dutch corps, are cited as an example of standardization challenges within the alliance. In this multinational unit, Dutch 155-mm standard ammunition cannot be used in German howitzers, and vice versa.

20:50 Ukraine Seeks Global Assistance for Mine DisposalDenys Shmyhal, Ukrainian Prime Minister, pleads to around 50 nations' representatives at a meeting in Switzerland for assistance in mine disposal. He publicizes this as a significant task, stating in Lausanne, "I urge the civilized world to intensify its aid to Ukraine in mine disposal." Landmines are now present in approximately a fourth of Ukraine. The World Bank places the cost of disposal at a staggering $34.6 billion. Since the onset of the conflict, Ukraine is reported to have cleared 35,000 sq. kilometers, equal to Baden-Württemberg's area. As per the UN, 399 civilians have been killed by mines.

20:21 Zelensky Denies Nuclear Weapon RemarksUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky refutes the media insinuations that he indicated a possible rearmament with nuclear weapons during his previous EU summit appearance (see entry from 18:24). "Ukraine has never deliberated over preparing for the construction of nuclear weapons," Zelensky clarifies. Instead, he alluded to the Budapest Memorandum of 1994. At that time, Ukraine surrendered nuclear weapons on its territory in exchange for security guarantees, including from Russia. However, Russian President Vladimir Putin has nullified these guarantees through his military actions, making NATO membership the only viable option for Ukraine today.

19:48 Rutte Affirms NATO's Commitment to Ukraine's SurvivalNew NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte guarantees Ukraine that the alliance will help bring the conflict-stricken country closer to its ranks. Rutte emphasized this during a press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at NATO headquarters in Brussels: "Ukraine will become a NATO member, and until then, we will do everything to ensure Ukraine triumphs." Zelensky reiterates Ukraine's aspiration to join the transatlantic alliance as soon as possible. Post this, Rutte and Zelensky participate in a NATO-Ukraine Council working dinner at the level of defense ministers of the 32 member states.

After the incident of an unidentified object entering Romanian airspace, concerns about potential cyberwarfare threats have arisen. The US Treasury Department recently imposed sanctions on Chinese drone manufacturers for their role in providing technology for Russian drones used in Ukraine, highlighting the potential for cyberwarfare to be integrated into conventional warfare.

