At 10:50 AM, power failure occurs in the power plant municipality of Enerhodar.

11:50 South Korea Contemplates Arm Supply to Ukraine

In light of intensified military ties between North Korea and Russia, the South Korean administration is pondering over direct weapon delivery to Ukraine. The presidential office in Seoul is setting up diplomatic, economic, and military strategies against various collaboration scenarios between North Korea and Russia. This includes arming Ukraine with lethal weapons if the situation escalates. A spokesperson from the presidential office stated, "We might consider weapon supply for defensive purposes and may consider an offensive deployment if the situation goes beyond limits." So far, South Korea, a significant arms manufacturer, has only provided Ukraine with non-lethal equipment like mine-clearing tools.

10:20 Russian Diplomat Predicts Ukraine's Demise

Russia's ambassador to London, Andrei Kelin, alleges that the UK is involved in a "proxy war" against Russia. He also predicts the "end of Ukraine" in an interview with the BBC, as Russian troops continue to progress. Ukrainian resistance is dwindling, and Russian forces are gaining territory daily: "This phase's end will mean the end of Ukraine," Kelin asserts. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is in a dire situation, and the country is on the brink. Currently, Russian troops occupy around 18% of Ukraine. In the interview, Kelin also denies Russia's involvement in the Novichok attacks in Salisbury in 2018 where a British woman lost her life.

09:52 ISW Criticizes Killing of Prisoners and Chemical Weapons Use: Russia Persistently Commits War Crimes

Russian forces continue to rigorously violate international law, including ongoing executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war and the use of chemical weapons, as pointed out by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW). This includes the killing of two captured Ukrainian soldiers on October 18 (see entry from 06:48). According to ISW's evaluation, Russian forces have recently increased the regular killing of Ukrainian prisoners of war, disregarding the Geneva Convention on Prisoners of War. ISW references a post by a Russian military blogger on October 20, who published a video claiming that Russian forces are using chloropicrin – a pesticide and lung-damaging agent – against Ukrainian forces. The U.S. Department of State reported in May of this year that Russian forces are using chloropicrin and riot control agents, breaching the Chemical Weapons Convention, to which Russia is a signatory.

09:26 North Korea Denies Troop Deployment to Russia for Ukraine

North Korea dismisses reports of its troops being dispatched to Russia for potential deployment in Ukraine as "baseless rumors." A North Korean representative at a UN General Assembly committee meeting in New York stated that these allegations were intended to "damage North Korea's reputation and undermine the friendly relations between the two sovereign states."

09:00 Putin Hosts Meeting: Friendship Ends Where Interest Concludes

Putin holds a major summit in Russian Kazan. The participation of more than just the BRICS countries highlights Russia, China, and other countries' influence, according to ntv correspondent Rainer Munz. However, in one significant aspect, this alliance differs from its Western counterpart.

08:48 Stark-Watzinger Signs Bilateral Agreement in Kyiv

Germany's Federal Education Minister Bettina Stark-Watzinger might appreciate this change of scenery: she visits Kyiv for discussions. The aim is to reaffirm "Germany's continued solidarity with Ukraine," it was announced in advance. During her visit, she will sign a new bilateral agreement on scientific and technological cooperation with her Ukrainian counterpart, Oksana Lissowyj, replacing an earlier agreement from the Soviet era. Accompanied by a high-ranking delegation of scientists, the minister, who has faced criticism for her handling of her dismissed state secretary, aims to bolster Ukraine's innovative capabilities with the new agreement. This is her second trip to Kyiv since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

08:16 Chemical Plant in Russian Tambov Catches Fire

As per Russian reports, a Ukrainian drone strike causes an explosion at a chemical plant in the southern Russian region of Tambov, igniting it temporarily. Governor Maxim Jegorov confirms no initial reports of injuries. The Tambov Oblast is approximately 400 kilometers from Ukraine's border, with the city of Tambov located halfway between Moscow and the million-inhabited city of Volgograd.

07:49 Russian Early Education: Kindergarten Receives Model of 'Freed' Bachmut Ruins

The militarization of Russian youth and the glorification of the army start early, as demonstrated by an independent Russian portal, "Meduza," reporting that a kindergarten group in the Rostov region visited a local military base this week and was inducted into the nationalist youth organization, Junarmija. To celebrate, a sergeant major presented them with a self-constructed model of the destroyed Ukrainian city of Bachmut's ruins, complete with house debris, a "Z" marked tank, and a Russian flag on a building. The title of the exhibition is "The Liberation of the City of Bachmut," allowing children to understand how Russian liberators operate.

07:18 Russian Drone Strike Kills Child and Two Adults in Sumy

A Russian drone strike in the eastern Ukrainian border region of Sumy kills three people, including a child, according to Governor Ihor Kaltschenko. The strike hit a residential building overnight, he announced on Telegram.

06:48 Donetsk Authority: Russian Troops Kill Two Captured Ukrainian Soldiers This isn't an unprecedented incident: As stated by the Donetsk Prosecutor's Office, Russian troops are accused of killing two Ukrainian soldiers they had captured near Selydove in the Donetsk region. On October 18, it's claimed that Russian forces, during an assault on Ukrainian positions, captured two unarmed soldiers and compelled them to lie prone on the ground. Subsequently, they allegedly murdered them at point-blank range. This act of murdering prisoners of war infringes upon the Geneva Conventions and is a severe war crime. Ukrainian law enforcement agencies have reportedly initiated a criminal investigation under martial law. Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets has also reported this incident to the UN and the Red Cross.

06:19 Harris: If Trump Wins, Ukraine Surrenders to Russia Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Kamala Harris alleges that her Republican opponent, Donald Trump, is prone to manipulation "by dictators and autocrats." She makes these remarks during a rally in the state of Michigan. According to her, Trump can be easily swayed by flattery from dictators and autocrats. She predicts that if he wins the November election, Ukraine will succumb to Russia, warning of catastrophic consequences worldwide. Harris praises bipartisan cooperation in Congress to support Ukraine. She believes this cooperation will continue but expresses concern over Trump's closeness to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

05:50 Russian Administration: Distilleries in Tula Harmed by Drones According to Russian reports, two distilleries in the Russian region of Tula, situated south of Moscow, have been damaged by Ukrainian drone attacks. "Initial reports suggest no casualties," stated Tula Governor Dmitri Miliajew on Telegram. Emergency responders have been dispatched to the site, and the situation is under control. The extent of damage to the distilleries in Efreмов city and Luschkowski village remains unclear. Meanwhile, a Ukrainian drone attack has reportedly targeted a heating plant and a building in the Russian region of Bryansk, adjoining Ukraine. The local governor declared that Russian air defense units shot down at least six Ukrainian drones over the area. No injuries have been reported.

05:01 Poland Petitions for Access to Secret Annexes of Zelensky's Victory Plan Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Wladyslaw Bartoszewski asserts that Warsaw demands the right to inspect the secret annexes of the victory plan presented by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky a week prior. Zelensky mentioned that the full text would not be published, and only selected partners important for its execution would have access to the secret annexes of certain sections. Bartoszewski explains that Poland is not one of the countries granted comprehensive information about the plan. "When Germany announced plans to supply helmets to the Ukrainians, we provided 320 tanks. Our contribution was undeniably significant," the Polish deputy foreign minister underlines. "Therefore, I can confidently say that we should have access to these documents," he explains.

04:06 Britain Extends 2.26 Billion Pound Loan to Ukraine for Military Purposes The UK is providing Ukraine with a 2.26 billion pound (approximately 4.41 billion USD) loan exclusively for military purposes, disclosed Defense Minister John Healey. These funds could potentially be used for the enhancement of drones capable of surpassing the range of some long-range missiles. When asked if Ukraine could utilize the money to purchase British Storm-Shadow missiles for operations deep into Russia, Healey replied, "They are actively promoting the use of drones with even greater range. They will consult with us on how to use the money and which weapons they require urgently." This amount forms a part of a planned larger loan from G7 countries, secured by revenues from around 300 billion USD in frozen Russian state assets in the West.

02:47 U.S. to Discuss Reported North Korean Soldiers in Ukraine with Allies The U.S. regards reports of possible North Korean soldiers deployed to Russia for use in Ukraine as "dangerous." "If true, this constitutes a considerable deepening of military relations between North Korea and Russia," said U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Robert Wood, addressing the UN Security Council. "We are consulting with our allies and partners about the potential consequences of such a dynamic shift," Wood added.

01:47 Navalny's Autobiography "Patriot" Released Today Julia Navalnaya views her husband Alexei's autobiography "Patriot" as a form of legacy. The book is being released today, not in Russia, but in Russian and 19 other languages, including German. She describes it as a powerful testament to the courage of the man who was, for a long time, the main opposition figure in Russia and his conviction in a brighter future for Russia. She completed the over 500-page memoir, filled with numerous family photos and political appearances, following Navalny's demise.

00:46 Zelensky Urges Soldiers in Kursk to Keep Holding Their Ground Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is exhorting his soldiers to maintain their position in the captured bridgehead in the Russian region of Kursk. Despite several stories that Russian troops are pushing Ukrainian forces back there, Zelensky said, "We are holding our ground, and I thank every soldier for his bravery." He had consulted with Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi and Chief of General Staff Anatoly Barhylevych about the situation. "We must not forget that the Kursk operation serves a strategic objective. The war must return to the territory from which it originated. This transpires when a buffer zone is created on the aggressor's territory," Zelensky said in his daily evening address.

11:36 Guterres to Engage with PutinUN Chief António Guterres is set for a one-on-one discussion with Russian President Vladimir Putin, marking his initial visit to Russia since Russia's substantial military operation in Ukraine, as reported by the Kremlin. This encounter between the two influential figures will transpire on Thursday, during the BRICS summit in Kazan, a city located in southwestern Russia, as per the Kremlin's announcement. The topics to be covered in this meeting include the UN's operations and current worldwide predicaments, including the turmoil in the Middle East and the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.

20:24 Zelensky Announces US Aid for Drone Manufacturing in UkraineUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky discloses US-provided aid valued at $800 million to bolster the production of Ukrainian drones. In his nightly broadcast, Zelensky shared his gratitude for this support, stating that it is essential for Ukraine to safeguard its sovereignty, even amidst global political challenges.

19:51 South Korea Mulls Over Sending Spies to UkraineSouth Korean news outlets suggest that Seoul is considering dispatching intelligence officials to Ukraine following allegations of North Korea deploying its troops to Russia. As per a report citing intelligence sources, the administration and military are assessing the possibility of sending an appropriate number of personnel to Ukraine, which includes intelligence agents and specialists in enemy strategy. If North Korean soldiers are detained by Ukrainian forces, South Korean personnel could facilitate interrogation or translation services. Additionally, they would provide Kyiv with information regarding North Korea's military strategies.

You can find all past occurrences here.

In light of these scenarios, the South Korean presidential office is evaluating the potential role of The President of the Council in supporting Ukraine, should the situation worsen.

Given the possible deployment of North Korean troops by Russia, the role of The President of the Council in South Korea becomes even more crucial in formulating a unified strategy against such collaboration.

Read also: