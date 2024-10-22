At 10:46, Ukraine annihilates numerous aerial drones

Nightly Assaults: Ukraine Air Defense Announces Destroying 42 of 60 Russian DronesAccording to Ukrainian reports, drone attacks have resulted in a power outage in Enerhodar, a city near the southeastern Ukrainian nuclear power plant of Zaporizhzhia. One fatality was reported due to the Ukrainian counterattack, as per the governor appointed by Moscow for the Russian-occupied part of the Zaporizhzhia region, Evgeny Balitsky, in a Telegram update. Air defenses remain operational. The nearby Zaporizhzhia NPP has been under Russian control since March 2022, with periodic disruptions to the essential power supply for cooling due to artillery attacks.

10:50 South Korea Weighs Up Weapon Exports to UkraineSouthern Korea is considering supplying weapons to Ukraine in response to strengthening military ties between North Korea and Russia. Diplomatic, economic, and military responses are being prepared to various scenarios of military cooperation between North Korea and Russia, as per Seoul's presidential office. This includes the potential supply of lethal weapons to Ukraine if the situation deteriorates further. "We would consider lethal weapon supplies for defensive purposes as part of incremental strategies, and in the event of escalation, we can also consider offensive use," a South Korean official stated. To date, South Korea has only provided non-lethal equipment, such as mine-clearing machinery, to Ukraine.

10:20 Russian Ambassador Anticipates "Demise of Ukraine"Russia's ambassador to London, Andrei Kelin, accuses Britain of engaging in a "proxy war" against Russia. He also forecasts the "fall of Ukraine" in an interview with the BBC, asserting that Russian forces are advancing daily and the Ukrainian resistance is growing weaker. "The end of this phase will signify the end of Ukraine," Kelin says. He highlights Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's desperate situation, with the country being in a precarious position. Currently, Russian forces control approximately 18% of Ukraine. In the interview, Kelin also denies Russian responsibility for the Novichok poisoning incident in Salisbury in 2018, resulting in a British woman's death.

09:52 ISW Opposes Prisoner Executions and Chemical Weapon Use: Russia Accused of War CrimesRussian forces continue to commit war crimes, including the targeted execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war and the use of chemical weapons, as per the Institute for the Study of War. This is not limited to the killing of two bound Ukrainian prisoners of war on October 18 (see entry at 06:48). According to ISW's analysis, Russian forces have increased their regular killings of Ukrainian POWs, violating the Geneva Convention on Prisoners of War. ISW references a Russian military blogger's post on October 20, containing a video that alleges Russian forces are using chloropicrin, a pesticide and lung-damaging agent, against Ukrainian forces. The U.S. Department of State reported in May of this year that Russian forces use chloropicrin and irritants, contrary to the Chemical Weapons Convention, to which Russia is a signatory.

09:26 North Korea Disputes Reported Troop Deployments to RussiaNorth Korea rejects claims of deploying its soldiers to Russia for potential engagement in Ukraine as "unfounded speculation." The accusations by South Korea aimed to "smear the reputation of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea and impair the legitimate and amicable relations between two sovereign nations," stated North Korea's UN General Assembly committee representative in New York.

09:00 Putin Invites to Summit: Friendship Ends at CommercePutin extends an invitation to the major gathering in Russian Kazan. The broad participation of countries beyond just BRICS demonstrates the significance of the Russia, China, and allies alliance, as per ntv correspondent Rainer Munz. However, the alliance differs from its Western counterparts in one crucial aspect.

08:48 Stark-Watzinger Signs Agreement in KyivFor Federal Minister of Education, Bettina Stark-Watzinger, this likely represents a welcome shift: She visits Kyiv to engage in discussions. Her trip aims to reaffirm Germany's solidarity with Ukraine, as previously announced. During her trip, she intends to sign a new bilateral agreement on scientific and technical cooperation with her Ukrainian counterpart Oxen Lissowyj. This agreement replaces an earlier one dating back to the Soviet era. The Minister, who has faced criticism for her handling of her dismissed State Secretary, embarks on this trip accompanied by a substantial delegation of scientists. The agreement seeks to bolster Ukraine's innovative potential. This marks the second trip of the Minister to Kyiv since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in its entirety in 2022.

08:16 Chemical Plant in Russian Tambov Struck by Ukrainian DronesUkrainian drone attacks reportedly caused an explosion at a chemical plant in the southern Russian Tambov region, as per Russian reports. A brief fire ensued, according to Tambov Governor Maxim Jegorov. There are no reported casualties, as per Jegorov's Telegram statement. Tambov, located approximately 400 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, has its capital city halfway between Moscow and the million-strong city of Volgograd.

07:49 Early Education in Russia: Kindergarten Visits "Liberated" Bucha Debris ModelEducation for the young ones in Russia starts quite early. For quite some time now, Russian children have been exposed to military valor, with the army being glorified. As reported by the Russian independent source "Meduza", a group of kindergartners in the Rostov region visited a local military base this week. They were introduced to the nationalist youth organization Yunarmia. To commemorate the occasion, a sergeant major presented them with a unique gift - a homemade replica of Bucha's rubble-strewn cityscape. The replica includes ruined houses, a tank marked with the letter "Z", and a Russian flag hoisted on a building. The theme is the "Liberation of Bucha's City", allowing the children to grasp how Russian liberators operate early in life.

07:18 Tragic Casualties in Sumy due to Russian Drone AttackIn a violent attack by Russian drones on the Sumy border region in Eastern Ukraine, three lives were claimed, including a child. Governor Ihor Kaltschenko reported on Telegram that a building was hit in the attack during the night.

06:48 Alleged Murder of Two Captured Ukrainian Soldiers by Russian ForcesThis incident is not an uncommon occurrence: As per the Prosecutor's Office of Donetsk, Russian soldiers murdered two Ukrainian prisoners of war near Selydove in the Donetsk region. On October 18, the Kremlin's forces reportedly captured the unarmed soldiers during an attack on Ukrainian positions. They forced the soldiers to lie on the ground, face down, and were later shot at close range. The death of prisoners of war is a violation of the Geneva Conventions and constitutes a grave war crime. Ukrainian law enforcement agencies have launched an investigation under martial law, with the Ukrainian ombudsman, Dmytro Lubinets, reporting the incident to the UN and the Red Cross.

06:19 Harris' Fears: Trump's Election Might Result in Ukraine's FallDemocratic US presidential candidate Kamala Harris accuses her Republican rival Donald Trump of susceptibility to manipulation by dictators and autocrats. In a campaign event in Michigan, Harris bemoans the repercussions if Trump wins the election in November. She cautions that Ukraine would fall to Russia if Trump emerges victorious, implying catastrophic consequences globally. Harris supports bipartisan cooperation to support Ukraine and reinforces her concerns about Trump's proximity to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

05:50 Damage to Distilleries in Tula from Ukrainian Drone AttacksAccording to Russian media, two distilleries in Tula, south of Moscow, have been damaged in Ukrainian drone attacks. Governor Dmitri Miliajew reported on Telegram that no casualties were recorded, with rescue personnel on the scene, and the situation under control. The exact details of the distillery attacks in Yefremov and Luchkovsky remain unclear. Meanwhile, a Ukrainian drone strike caused damage to a heating plant and a building in the Russian Bryansk region. Russian air defense units are reported to have shot down at least 6 Ukrainian drones over the area, with no injuries reported.

05:01 Poland Pushes for Access to Zelensky's Victory Plan's Secret DocumentsAfter Zelensky presented his victory plan, Poland's deputy foreign minister, Wladyslaw Bartoszewski, indicated Poland's desire to review the secret annexes of the document. According to the Polish news agency PAP, Zelensky had mentioned that only select partners essential for implementation would gain access to the secret documents. Bartoszewski highlighted that Poland did not receive comprehensive information about the plan, despite contributing significantly to Ukraine's defense with 320 tanks. Bartoszewski believes that Poland's involvement merits access to the secret files.

04:06 Economic Aid from London to Kiev: 2.26 Billion Pounds LoanThe UK has extended a 2.26 billion pound credit line to Ukraine, defense minister John Healey confirmed. He noted that the loan would be dedicated exclusively to military purposes, such as developing long-range drones capable of outpacing some missile technology. Healey also confirmed that Ukraine would consult with them on how the funds will be utilized and which weapons they need urgently.

02:47 US Warns of North Korean Soldiers Possible Deployment to UkraineFollowing rumors of North Korean soldiers being moved to Russia for combat purposes in Ukraine, US ambassador to the UN Robert Wood expressed concern. He told the UN Security Council that such a military cooperation intensification between North Korea and Russia would be highly concerning. Wood stated that the US would consult with allies and partners regarding the serious implications if North Korean soldiers were employed in the Ukrainian conflict.

1:47 Navalny's Autobiography "Patriot" Makeits Debut TodayAs a form of remembrance for her husband Alexei, Julia Navalnaya views the publication of "Patriot," the autobiography of Russia's prominent opposition figure for years, as a significant tribute. Released today, the book is not confined to Russia but is available in Russian and 19 other languages, including German. The 48-year-old believes its release serves as a powerful testament to the bravery of the most critical voice against Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin and the hope for a better future for Russia. Despite Navalny's passing, she managed to complete the over 500-page project, incorporating numerous family and political milestones.

00:46 Zelensky Urges Soldiers in Kursk to PersevereUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky encourages his troops to endure in the strategically vital bridgehead that was captured in the Russian region of Kursk. In defiance of numerous reports indicating a Russian advance, Zelensky insists "We are standing our ground, and I am proud of every soldier's courage." Speaking with Supreme Commander Oleksandr Syrskyi and Chief of General Staff Anatoly Barhylevych, Zelensky emphasizes the strategic importance of the Kursk operation. "The war must revert to its original territory. This is the occasion when a buffer zone is established on the hostile territory," Zelensky remarks during his usual evening address.

23:36 Guterres to Engage in Talks with PutinAccording to the Kremlin, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres will partake in a bilateral meeting with President Vladimir Putin during his initial visit to Russia following the onset of Russia's substantial military action in Ukraine. Due to be held on Thursday, this high-level dialogue will transpire on the fringes of the so-called BRICS group summit in Kazan, Russia. The Kremlin reveals that the discussion between Guterres and Putin will encompass "current global issues" among other topics, apart from the U.N.'s tasks, including "the Middle East crisis and the situation in Ukraine."

22:24 Zelensky Reports US Aid for Drone Manufacturing in UkraineUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announces a $800 million American financial aid package supporting Ukrainian drone production. "Ukraine is grateful for this assistance. Despite the global political threats, we must always safeguard our sovereignty," Zelensky proclaims during his daily evening address.

21:51 Report Reveals Potential South Korean Intelligence Officers Deployment to UkraineSouth Korean media sources suggest Seoul may dispatch intelligence specialists to Ukraine if North Korea's troops were to be stationed in Russia. According to an intelligence report sourced from government and military circles, the plan includes sending a "suitable number" of personnel, including intelligence officers and experts in enemy tactics, to Ukraine. South Korean personnel could then interrogate or serve as translators for North Korean soldiers if they were to be apprehended by Ukrainian forces. Additionally, these experts would provide Kyiv with insights into North Korea's military procedures.

