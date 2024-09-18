The Russian Government hasn't verified it yet, but the head of the Tver region announced on Telegram that a Ukrainian drone attack sparked a blaze. It seems to have targeted a substantial military facility filled with weapons and ammunition. Locals were obliged to leave their homes, and clips of the fire are circulating online.

09:39 Nine Wounded in Kharkiv, Two Perish in SaporizhzhiaKharkiv, Ukraine, was bombarded by Russian aircraft last day. Explosive bullets detonated in numerous districts. The number of injured now totals 9, following a string of civilian assaults. On Sunday, an accurate bomb killed a woman and injured 43 more people, including four children. Furthermore, Russia unleashed air attacks on villages in the Saporizhzhia region, resulting in the deaths of two people.**

08:46 Ukraine: Energy Facilities in Sumy Under Attack AgainUkrainian authorities claim Russian drones assaulted energy facilities in Sumy once again. Preliminary data suggests no casualties, but the relentless attacks have seriously compromised the city's power infrastructure. Previously, on Tuesday, Russia bombarded Sumy's energy infrastructure with rockets and drones, temporarily leaving over 280,000 households without power.**

08:27 Ukrainian General Staff: 1130 Russian Casualties YesterdayThe Ukrainian General Staff reports 1130 Russian soldiers wounded or killed in the past 24 hours. Since the onset of the full-scale Russian invasion in February 2022, Ukraine has recorded 637,010 enemy casualties. Since yesterday, Ukrainian forces claim to have destroyed 25 artillery systems, 45 cargo and fuel vehicles, and six tanks.**

07:55 Ukraine Prepares to Deploy F-16 FightersThe Ukrainian Air Force has devised deployment strategies for Western F-16 fighter jets. all duties for the armed forces and defense ministry have been allotted, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy declared in his nightly video address. Discussions with the air command also dealt with the possibility of expanding the aircraft fleet and enhancing pilot training. Many voices in Kyiv advocate for improved basic pilot training, with the current training lasting only 40 days. Ukraine is expected to receive approximately 60 F-16 jets, but only a few have been delivered so far.**

07:19 Russia Repels Ukrainian Drone Attacks on Several RegionsRussia claims to have thwarted multiple Ukrainian drone attacks on several regions. The air defense system neutralized 54 Ukrainian drones over five Russian regions, according to the TASS news agency, which cited the defense ministry. Half of the drones were shot down over the Kursk border region, while the remaining half were destroyed over the Bryansk and Belgorod border regions, along with the western regions of Smolensk and Oryol. The agency fails to mention the Tver region, where local authorities and military bloggers reported a drone attack on a large ammunition depot in the city of Toropets, forcing evacuations due to a resulting fire.**

06:57 Military Analysts: Ukrainian Attack Severely Damages Russian ArsenalMilitary analysts suggest a Ukrainian attack on Toropets, in the Tver region of Russia, has severely damaged an ammunition depot, containing thousands of tons of ammunition and rockets. The depot, which has undergone expansion in recent years, houses 42 reinforced bunkers and 23 workshops and storage warehouses, according to analysts. Former Russian intelligence officer Igor Girkin states the situation in the region is under control.**

06:20 Green Party's Deputy Parliamentary Leader: AfD and BSW Promote Russian PropagandaKonstantin von Notz, the Green Party's deputy parliamentary group leader, advocates for a parliamentary debate on Russian propaganda operations in Germany. "Significant research on internal documents from Russian propaganda factory SDA reveal the crafty methods by which Russian agencies influence our democracy, public discourse, and elections," he says. "With the help of AfD, BSW, and other accomplices who promote Russian narratives in public and parliamentary gatherings, damaging alliances are formed to undermine German interests."**

05:42 Russian Cyberactors Post False Videos about Kamala HarrisAs per Microsoft research, Russian actors have intensified their disinformation campaign against US presidential candidate Kamala Harris. A group associated with the Kremlin, known as Storm-1516, has released two fake videos since late August to disparage Harris' and her running mate Tim Walz's campaigns. One video depicts a supposed gang of Harris supporters assaulting a Trump rally participant. The other video features an actor spreading lies about an alleged 2011 accident involving Harris, in which she purportedly injured a girl and fled the scene.**

05:19 Flames and Explosions in Russian TverAccording to Russian reports, a Ukrainian drone attack sparked a fire in the Russian Tver region. Fragments from a destroyed Ukrainian drone initiated a fire in the western part of the Tver region, necessitating the partial evacuation of residents, according to the region's governor, Igor Rudenya. Firefighters are currently attempting to contain the blaze. The source of the fire remains uncertain.**

03:57 Drone Assaults Reported in Russian RegionsAs per local governors' reports, Ukraine seems to have attacked several regions in western Russia using drones. Gregorian Chants region, sharing a border with Belarus, reported the downing of seven Ukrainian drones, as Governor Vasily Anochin shared on Telegram. The Russian air defense system intercepted a drone over Orjol area, according to Governor Andrei Klichkov's Telegram post. At least fourteen Ukrainian attack drones were reportedly shot down in the Bryansk region, bordering Ukraine, as per Governor Alexander Bogomaz's Telegram update. Kyiv's government claimed that these attacks aimed to strike crucial military, energy, and transport infrastructure vital to Moscow's war efforts.

02:56 Chinese-Russian Uranium Trade Under ScrutinyA potential circumvention of the U.S.'s ban on Russian uranium imports is being investigated, as there are suspicions that China is taking enriched uranium from Russia while also exporting its own production to the U.S. According to Reuters' report, U.S. government sources indicated concern over the possibility of bypassing the ban on Russian uranium imports. USA's Uranium Producers Association spokesperson, Jonathan Indall, expressed apprehension, pointing out the potential problem of turning to China as a primary uranium supplier. The U.S. Commerce Department declined to comment on the issue.

01:54 US Considering Oil StockpilingA government insider claimed that the U.S. is planning to restock its strategic oil reserves, aiming to acquire up to 6 million barrels of oil. This would represent the largest stockpile replenishment since a historical crude oil release in 2022. High gasoline prices in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine led to significant crude oil sales from the U.S.'s strategic reserve, setting a new record for oil reserve releases.

00:45 Dead and Injured in Saporischschja AttackRussia attacked the Saporischschja region overnight, resulting in at least two fatalities and five injuries, as Governor Ivan Fedorov reported. Fedorov further specified that Komyshuvakha community in the region was heavily targeted, causing damage to several houses and an infrastructure facility. Rescue teams are still on the scene, and the full extent of the damage is being assessed. According to "Kyiv Independent," rescue teams are still on-site, and the full extent of the damage is under investigation.

23:38 US UN Ambassador Discusses Zelensky's Peace PlanU.S. UN Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield revealed that the U.S. has reviewed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's proposed peace plan. Thomas-Greenfield expressed confidence in the plan's viability and the need for understanding how to effectively collaborate on its implementation. She stopped short of elaborating on potential contributions or specific discussion points. It is assumed that Thomas-Greenfield was referring to the "victory plan" announced by Zelensky in the previous month.

22:29 Flock of Birds Mistaken for Unknown Flying Object in LatviaA false alarm in Latvia was resolved when an apparent breach of Latvia's airspace by an unknown flying object was identified as harmless. Belgian migratory birds were the source of the mysterious object, claimed Latvia's news agency Leta, reporting on the air force's assessment. The Defense Ministry of Riga initially reported unidentified flying objects, prompting NATO interceptors from Lielvarde base to screen the airspace for any unusual activity. However, they were unable to identify any suspicious objects, eventually confirming that it was only a flock of birds.

21:59 Moldova and Germany Agree on Cybersecurity CooperationMoldova and Germany have collaborated on cybersecurity, aiming to strengthen their joint efforts against Russian "hybrid warfare," according to German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock. Baerbock stated that Russian President Vladimir Putin's ultimate goal is to use cyber warfare and information manipulation to destabilize Europe, especially Moldova. She emphasized that this collaboration will facilitate the prevention of cyberattacks in Moldova and the exposure of disinformation through IT engineering, information exchanges, and training.

