Ukrainian forces assertedly annihilated a Mi-8 helicopter in the Kharkiv region, as reported by The Kyiv Independent. The General Staff failed to disclose the method of destruction. This helicopter reportedly holds a value between 10 to 15 million dollars.

09:50 Kiesewetter: Ukraine Braces for Total SubjugationCDU foreign policy expert Roderich Kiesewetter underscores the urgency of unwavering support for Ukraine before Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's trip to Germany. He expressed concerns on Deutsche Welle's "Morning Magazine" that not enough emphasis is being placed on the gravity of the situation. "Ukraine is on the brink of total domination, there's a risk of mass exodus, and Putin flaunts: Why should I negotiate?" Diplomatic measures have not elevated Russian President Putin to the negotiating table, Kiesewetter claimed, "because he perceives Ukraine running out of ammunition."

09:19 Ukraine: Russia Deploys 50,000 Soldiers to KurskRussia allegedly redeployed around 50,000 troops from different front lines to the Russian region of Kursk since initiation of the Ukrainian offensive, according to Ukrainian sources. Ukrainian military leader Oleksandr Syrskyi revealed this in a televised documentary, as reported by The Kyiv Independent. The Ukrainian administration had asserted that one of the primary goals of the offensive since August was to divert Russian forces from battlefields in Ukraine.

08:51 Lange: No Peace through Territorial ConcessionsSecurity expert Nico Lange cautions against surrendering Ukrainian territories to Russia. If Putin gets some Ukrainian territories, there won't be peace, he told Bild. "Putin is not interested in the territories, but control over Ukraine."

08:13 Glukhovsky: Putin Aims to Corrupt New GenerationRussian author Dmitry Glukhovsky, exiled in Europe, advocates for resistance against Kremlin leader Putin. "Over the past three decades, a generation has aspired to a normal, happy, and free human life," says the 45-year-old. Millions of Russians in cities do not back the war against Ukraine and have the potential for resistance against the regime, Glukhovsky believes. He anticipates that Putin will attempt to corrupt "this new generation" and subdue it within the next five to seven years. Despite expectations of Putin's corruptive tactics, Glukhovsky remains hopeful for the future as the war is unpopular in Russia, and many Russians aspire for a different life.

07:36 Multiple Fatalities Following Attack on OdessaA Russian missile strike on the southern Ukrainian region of Odessa claimed four lives, reported regional authorities, according to Telegram. A two-story building where civilians dwelt and worked was struck by a ballistic missile, regional governor Oleh Kiper revealed via Telegram. Ten more individuals were injured.

07:11 NATO Demands Higher Defense Spending from GermanyNATO deems Chancellor Olaf Scholz's "shift" policy inadequate and presses for a substantial increase in defense spending. "Two percent is not enough for Germany. It must ascend to three percent," NATO's highest German general, Christian Badia, expressed to Süddeutsche Zeitung. Germany is currently meeting NATO's goal of investing 2% of its GDP in defense. With a GDP of approximately four trillion euros, increasing defense spending to three percent would translate to an additional 40 billion euros annually.

06:49 Insurance Costs for Ukrainian Shipping Corridor SpikeInsurance rates for vessels traversing the Ukrainian shipping corridor in the Black Sea have skyrocketed this week due to Russia's escalated assaults on major ports, as reported by Financial News Agency Bloomberg, citing anonymous market insiders. Costs now total 1% of the ship's value. Although traffic remains consistent, further assaults could prompt shipowners to show more caution.

06:21 Ukraine Approves 140 New Drone ModelsSince the beginning of the year, over 140 unmanned aerial systems and 33 ground robot systems of Ukrainian origin have been authorized for military use, as per the Ukrainian Defense Ministry according to State News Agency Ukrinform. Forty percent of these were authorized in the third quarter, signifying an increase in Ukrainian arms production.

05:42 Klitschko Reports Explosions in KyivExplosions were audible in Kyiv during the night, with air defense forces mobilized in the capital accoding to RBC-Ukraine, citing Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko. "Explosions can be heard in the capital - air defense forces are active. Stay in shelters," he posted on Telegram.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is scheduled to visit Berlin as part of his European tour. As reported from Kyiv, Zelensky is set to meet with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at 2:30 PM. During their discussions, Zelensky will talk about obtaining additional weapons to defend against Russian invaders and pursuing a peaceful resolution. Originally, Zelensky was scheduled to attend a summit about Ukraine's situation at the U.S. airbase in Ramstein, Germany, on Saturday. However, this event was postponed after U.S. President Joe Biden cancelled his trip to Germany due to Hurricane "Milton." Prior to his visit to Berlin, Zelensky met with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte in London. Afterward, he met with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris and is now planning to meet with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in Rome. Throughout his European tour, Zelensky is seeking additional support to combat the Russian invasion forces.

Following the temporary suspension of his visit to Germany, U.S. President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz reinforced their close partnership, emphasizing their mutual support for Ukraine's defense against Russian aggression, as stated in a Washington press release. Their relationship is described as "steadfast and enduring." Biden had postponed his planned visit to Germany this week due to Hurricane "Milton," which struck Florida on Wednesday night. Consequently, the Ukraine Contact Group summit scheduled for Saturday at the U.S. airbase in Ramstein will not occur.

Russian forces are continuing their offensive in eastern Ukraine with considerable force, as reported by the Ukrainian military. On Thursday, the Ukrainian General Staff reported 114 assaults, with 30 taking place in the front section at Lyman. Lyman is a railway junction located in the Donetsk region. Additionally, this front section includes the last villages in the Luhansk region that Russia has not yet occupied. Moscow declared the Luhansk region annexed in 2022. Other key locations of the attacks were the sections Pokrovsk and Kurachiwe. While the exact military figures are not yet fully verifiable, they provide insight into the intensity of the fighting. The Ukrainian-affiliated blog DeepState reported in the evening that four small eastern front villages had been captured by the Russian army.

Before Chancellor Scholz's meeting with Ukrainian President Zelensky, Green, FDP, and Union foreign and defense experts are urging the delivery of German weapons systems with extended range to Ukraine. According to Green politician Hofreiter, speaking to the "Rheinische Post," "We need to significantly increase the delivery of air defense, ammunition, and long-range weapons to Ukraine." Hofreiter warns that range restrictions on delivered weapons do not facilitate de-escalation but instead contribute to further Russian attacks. The chairwoman of the defense committee in the European Parliament, Strack-Zimmermann from the FDP, criticized, "Ukraine is sinking, and we're just tossing it life rings to keep it from sinking." CDU defense expert Wadephul reiterated his demand to make German cruise missiles available to Ukraine, stating that the delivery of Taurus missiles would significantly aid Ukraine.

Italy has announced plans to host a reconstruction conference for Ukraine in July 2025. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni revealed after her meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that the reconstruction conference will take place on July 10 and 11, 2025, in Rome. "Ukraine is not alone, and we will stand by its side as long as necessary," Meloni said to journalists.

The Ukrainian parliament has approved a legislative amendment allowing foreign citizens to hold officer positions within the Ukrainian military. Previously, foreign volunteers could only serve as regular soldiers or sergeants. MP Oleksii Honcharenko announced on Telegram, "The main goal is to enable the recruitment of foreigners not only as soldiers and sergeants but also as officers."

