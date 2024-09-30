At 10:20, Ukraine raises concerns over a blaze in a Kiev residential structure.

09:36 Putin: Russia will accomplish all objectives

Russian President Putin expressed his resolve in the assault on Ukraine. "All intended objectives will be met," he declared in a video message commemorating the second anniversary of Russia's asserted annexation of four regions in Ukraine. The Russian president further reiterated his justification for the invasion of Ukraine, viewing its government as a "Nazi dictatorship." Russia had dispatched soldiers to Ukraine to safeguard the Russian-speaking population there, Putin contended, accusing the Ukrainian government of aiming to "sever these people from Russia, their historical homeland, forever." Putin additionally criticized the "Western elites" who had transformed Ukraine into "a colony, a military outpost, with Russia as its target."

08:46 Ukraine shifts Wuhledar Defense commander

Colonel Ivan Winnik, the commander of the 72nd Separate Mechanized Brigade of Ukraine, which has been safeguarding the heavily contested city of Wuhledar, has been reassigned. The Kyiv Independent reported this, citing the Joint Forces Command North. The reason given was a promotion, and the transfer of combat experience. His successor remains undisclosed. Under Winnik's command, the brigade shielded the city for over two years. Ukrainian military experts harbor apprehensions that Russian units could soon capture the small town in the southern section of the Donbass.

08:04 Mykolaiv experiences critical infrastructure fire**

A fire erupted at a critical infrastructure facility in the Bashtanka district of the Mykolaiv region following a Russian drone strike. Ukrainska Pravda reported this, citing the head of the regional military administration. The precise facility affected was not specified.

07:24 Kyiv boasts successful defense against nighttime attack

According to the regional military administration, the Russian attack on Kyiv last night persisted for more than five hours. However, all drones were neutralized, and there have been no reported casualties or damage yet. The state-run Ukrainian news agency Ukrinform reported this, citing the leadership of the authorities. The assault was conducted in several waves from various directions.

06:44 Russian detainees deployed to front instead of prison

Reports indicate that Russia is implementing a law allowing authorities to absolve individuals from criminal liability if they sign a military contract with the Ministry of Defense. Prisoners in the regions of Bryansk, Nizhny Novgorod, and Novosibirsk, the Republic of Komi, the Altai region, and the illegally annexed Crimea have been given this opportunity, according to Russian opposition media. These reports were cited in the latest analysis by the U.S. think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

06:13 Zelensky reports 100 guided bombs daily

Russia continues to pummel Ukraine with unrelenting fervor. Ukrainian President Zelensky reveals that Russia employs around 100 guided bombs daily, directly targeting them from aircraft. In a video address, he announces that Russia injured 14 individuals in an attack on the industrial city of Saporizhzhia. The regions of Kharkiv, Donetsk, and Sumy have also been targeted with guided bombs. "This is Russia's daily terror," Zelensky underscores, emphasizing the need for enhanced long-range attack systems, air defense, and sanctions against Russia.

05:43 Ukrainian General Staff expresses concern for Vuhledar

New Russian attacks against Ukrainian defense lines are reported in the Donbass region. The Ukrainian General Staff reports that 13 attacks were repelled near Pokrovsk and 17 Russian advances were thwarted near Kurakhove. Intense fighting is also reported in the area of Vuhledar. Ukrainian military experts hope that this small town in the southern section of the Donbass will not soon be captured by Russian forces.

04:46 Kyiv endures drone attacks throughout the night

The Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, is again victim to multiple Russian drone attacks during the night. According to the Ukrainian military, air defense units were locked in a battle to repel the onslaught for hours. "Multiple enemy drones are overhead and near the capital," Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko shares on Telegram. Witnesses report numerous explosions in Kyiv, hinting at the use of air defense systems. No reports of damage or casualties from the latest attacks have been confirmed. Air raid sirens have been screeching in Kyiv, the surrounding region, and the entire eastern Ukraine since around 1:00 AM local time. The Ukrainian air force had previously reported several groups of Russian drone attacks on Kyiv and western Ukraine. Furthermore, the launch of several guided bombs from Russian-controlled areas of Ukraine was registered around 04:40 AM local time.

03:45 Helsinki Commission proposes U.S. shift in policy towards Moscow

The bipartisan Helsinki Commission recommends that the United States discard its post-Cold War approach towards Russia and recognize Moscow as an enduring threat to global security. According to the newspaper "The Hill", the commission advocates for Washington to reevaluate its approach towards Russia, similar to how it has tackled China. The proposals go beyond the commitments of the Biden administration towards Ukraine and contradict the positions of Donald Trump and his supporters in Congress, who contend that the U.S. spends too much on European security. Trump insists on direct negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, but the chairman of the Helsinki Commission, Republican Joe Wilson, is skeptical about the possibility of reaching an agreement with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

02:49 Russia strikes Kyiv with drones

The Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, is under assault by Russian drones, according to Ukrainian military reports. Air defense units are engaged in repelling the attacks. Witnesses report multiple loud explosions and objects detected in the air, indicating the utilization of air defense systems. Currently, air alerts are ongoing in the entire eastern Ukraine, including Kyiv and its surrounding region.

01:40 Moldova Election Campaign Warns of "Swindlers"A high-level government official has advised Moldovans to steer clear of "swindlers, immigrants, and outlaws" due to an exiled pro-Russian businessman promising to pay voters if they vote "no" in a referendum on joining the European Union. Infrastructure Minister Andrei Spinu's warning signals an out-of-control presidential election campaign on October 20, where incumbent President Maia Sandu is contesting a second term, promoting pro-European values.

00:14 Ukraine: Attack on Power Substation Near NPPAs reported by the management of the Russian-controlled nuclear power plant (NPP) Zaporizhzhia, Ukrainian forces once again targeted a nearby power substation, causing damage to a transformer. A transformer at the "Raduga" substation in Enerhodar was hit by artillery fire as per the NPP management's Telegram update. A picture of smoke rising from a building's roof was also shared. Enerhodar's power supply remains uninterrupted, as per reports. The Zaporizhzhia NPP, which hosts six reactors, is Europe's largest nuclear power plant, having been taken over by Russian forces during February 2022's Russian invasion of Ukraine. Both sides routinely blame each other for threatening or planning to attack the power station.

23:15 Zelenskyy Dispels Nuclear Threats Fears: "Putin Loves His Butt's Life"Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed doubts about Russian President Vladimir Putin's ongoing nuclear threats in an interview with Fox News. In Zelenskyy's opinion, Putin has a fondness for his life and likely fears the consequences of using nuclear weapons. "Nobody knows what's going on in his head," Zelenskyy conferred, "He might potentially nuclear-bomb any country at any moment – or not. In my opinion, he won't."

22:10 Austria's FPÖ Stance on Ukraine War and RussiaThe Austrian parliamentary elections have caused considerable political shifts. The right-wing FPÖ is celebrating an unprecedented victory with 28.7%, according to projections. The right-wing populists have taken a firm stance against the EU in their election platform. Despite the Ukraine conflict, the party maintains a positive approach towards Russia and sees no issue with Austria's dependence on Russian gas. An agreement between Vienna and Moscow extended the gas contract until 2040 in 2018, guaranteeing large gas imports and ensuring payment regardless of delivery. Between January and May 2024, over 90% of Austria's gas imports originated from Russia.

21:37 Russian PM Journeys to TehranRussian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin is leaving for Tehran amidst increasing tensions in the Middle East for a meeting with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. The meeting is scheduled for Monday, as per Russian government sources. In addition to interacting with Iranian Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref, Mishustin is expected to discuss "the entire spectrum of Russian-Iranian cooperation in trade, economy, culture, and humanitarian assistance" during his visit. The West accuses Iran of providing drones and missiles to the Russian army for its military operations in Ukraine. Iran denies these allegations.

