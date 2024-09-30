At 10:20, a drone attack in Kiev initiates multiple blazes.

09:36 Putin: Russia Will Attain All Intended ObjectivesRussian President Putin expressed his resolute stance in the hostility against Ukraine. "All intended objectives will be attained," he stated in a video message commemorating the second anniversary of Russia's claimed annexation of four regions in Ukraine. The Russian president reiterated his reasoning behind the Ukrainian invasion, labelling its government as a "Nazi dictatorship." Russia dispatched troops to Ukraine to safeguard the Russian-speaking populace there, he declared, accusing the Ukrainian government of endeavouring to "sever these people forever from Russia, their historical homeland." Putin further criticized the "western elites" who, he alleged, had manoeuvred Ukraine into their "colony, a military outpost with Russia as its target."

08:46 Ukraine Switches Command of Wuhledar DefenseColonel Ivan Winnik, leader of the 72nd Separate Mechanized Brigade of Ukraine, responsible for defending the intensely contested city of Wuhledar, has been reassigned. Kyiv Independent reported this, citing the Joint Forces Command North. The rationale given was promotion and the transfer of combat experience. His successor remains unidentified. Under Winnik's command, the brigade safeguarded the city for over two years. Ukrainian military experts fear that Russian units could soon seize the small town in the southern segment of the Donbass.

08:04 Mykolaiv Reports Fire at Crucial InfrastructureA fire erupted at a crucial infrastructure site in the Bashtanka district of the Mykolaiv region following a Russian drone attack. Ukrainska Pravda reported this, citing the head of the regional military administration. The specific location under threat is not mentioned.

07:24 Kyiv Reports Successful Repulsion of Nighttime AttackIn accordance with the regional military administration, the Russian assault on Kyiv lasted over five hours last night. Nevertheless, all drones were successfully thwarted, Ukrinform reported, citing the authority's leaders. The attack was executed in various waves from diverse directions.

06:44 Russian Prisoners Deployed to Front Instead of PrisonReports surface suggesting that Russia is implementing a law that permits authorities to exempt individuals from criminal liability if they sign a military contract with the Ministry of Defense. Prisoners in the regions of Bryansk, Nizhny Novgorod, and Novosibirsk, the Republic of Komi, the Altai region, and the illegally annexed Crimea were offered this option, according to Russian opposition media. These reports were cited in the latest analysis by the U.S. think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

06:13 Zelensky Reports 100 Guided Bombs Daily

Russia continues its relentless attack on Ukraine with unwavering intensity, Ukrainian President Zelensky asserts in a video address. The Russian military is employing approximately 100 guided bombs, directed from aircraft, daily in Ukraine. A recent assault on the industrial city of Saporizhzhia resulted in 14 injuries. The regions of Kharkiv, Donetsk, and Sumy have also been subjected to guided bomb attacks. "This is Russia's daily terror," Zelensky remarks, emphasizing that this serves as a constant reminder to all of Ukraine's partners that "we require more long-range attack capabilities for Ukraine, we require more air defense for Ukraine, we require more sanctions against Russia".

05:43 Ukrainian General Staff: Worries Over Vuhledar

New Russian attacks against Ukrainian defense lines are reported near the Donbass. Thirteen attacks were repelled near Pokrovsk, and seventeen Russian troop advances were thwarted near Kurakhove, the Ukrainian General Staff reveals. Hefty fighting is also occurring in the vicinity of Vuhledar. Ukrainian military experts fear that this small town in the southern segment of the Donbass could soon be overrun by Russian units.

04:46 Explosions in Kyiv: Drone Assaults Persist

The Ukrainian capital of Kyiv has once again become the target of multiple Russian drone attacks overnight. According to the Ukrainian military, air defense units were fully engaged for hours in defending against several waves of attacks. "Multiple enemy drones are over and near the capital," Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko communicates via Telegram. Witnesses report numerous explosions in Kyiv, indicative of the deployment of air defense systems. There are no initial reports of damage or casualties from the latest attacks. An air alert has been in effect in Kyiv, the surrounding region, and the entire eastern Ukraine since around 1:00 AM local time. The Ukrainian air force had previously reported several groups of Russian drone attacks on Kyiv and western Ukraine. Furthermore, the launch of several guided bombs from Russian-controlled areas of Ukraine was recorded at around 04:40 AM local time.

03:45 Helsinki Commission Advocates for U.S. Policy Shift on Moscow

The bipartisan Helsinki Commission encourages the United States to abandon its post-Cold War strategy towards Russia and consider Moscow as an enduring menace to global security, according to "The Hill" newspaper. The commission recommends that Washington reassess its approach towards Russia, as it has done with China. The proposals transgress the commitments of the Biden administration towards Ukraine and contradict the positions of Donald Trump and his allies in Congress, who advocate for the U.S. investing too much in European security. Trump advocates for direct negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, but the chairman of the Helsinki Commission, Republican Joe Wilson, voices skepticism regarding the possibility of reaching an agreement with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

2:49 Kyiv Assaulted by Russian DronesThe Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, is under siege by Russian drones, as reported by the Ukrainian military. Anti-aircraft units are combating these attacks. Eyewitnesses report numerous loud blasts and targets struck in mid-air, hinting at the deployment of air defense systems. Alerts are currently active across the entire eastern Ukraine, including Kyiv and its surroundings.

1:40 Moldova's Election Warnings: "Avoid Crooks, Refugees, and Ruffians"A top government official in Moldova has advised voters to steer clear of "cheats, refugees, and criminals" following a pledge by an exiled pro-Russian businessman to reward individuals voting against joining the European Union in a referendum. This call reflects the intensifying presidential election in Moldova on October 20, where incumbent pro-European President Maia Sandu is attempting to secure a second term.

12:14 Power Substation Attack Near Russian-Managed Nuclear PlantThe administration of the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), reports another Ukrainian attack on a nearby power substation, destroying a transformer. A transformer at the "Raduga" substation in Enerhodar, Ukraine, was hit by artillery fire, as per a Telegram report. The post also featured a photo of smoke rising from a building's rooftop. The power supply to Enerhodar has remained uninterrupted, according to the report. The Zaporizhzhia NPP, Europe's largest with six reactors, was annexed by Russian troops during the first wave of the Ukrainian invasion in February 2022. Both sides often accuse one another of assaulting or planning to assault the power plant.

11:15 Zelenskyy Expresses Doubt About Nuclear Threats: "Putin Values His Existence"Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed reservations about Russian President Vladimir Putin's continuous nuclear risks in a Fox News interview. Zelenskyy noted that Putin has a strong fondness for his life and is unlikely to employ nuclear weapons. "Nobody knows what goes on in his mind," he admitted. "He could unleash nuclear weapons against any nation---or not. But I don't believe he will."

10:10 Austria: FPOE's Win Massively Impacting Political SceneAustria's parliamentary election has shaken up the country's political landscape. The far-right Freedom Party of Austria (FPOE) took home a record 28.7% of the vote, according to projections. In its election campaign, the party took a hard line against the EU. Despite the ongoing war in Ukraine, the party maintains a friendlier stance towards Russia, not viewing Austria's gas reliance on Russia as a problem. The gas deal between Vienna and Moscow was extended to 2040 in 2018, guaranteeing a steady supply of natural gas and obligating Austria to make payments even for non-delivery. Between January and May 2024, more than 90% of Austria's gas imports came from Russia.

20:37 Russian Prime Minister Mishustin's Tehran VisitRussian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin is traveling to Tehran this Monday for meetings with Iranian President Massoud Pezhman and Iranian First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref. According to the Russian government, Mishustin will discuss a wide spectrum of Russian-Iranian cooperation, including trade, economy, culture, and humanitarian aid during this visit. Western nations accuse Iran of supplying drones and missiles to Russia's military for operations in Ukraine. However, Tehran rejects these allegations.

You can explore earlier events here.

The European Union expressed concern over Russia's escalating aggression in Ukraine and its implications for the continent's security. In a joint statement, the EU leaders condemned Russia's actions and called for an immediate de-escalation.

Given Russia's increasing tensions with the European Union, several EU countries have strengthened their military presence along their eastern borders to deter potential Russian incursions.

Read also: