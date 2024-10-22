At 10:15 AM, there's a power outage affecting the energy-generating municipality of Enerhodar.

In response to strengthened military ties between North Korea and Russia, the South Korean government is contemplating providing direct weapon supplies to Ukraine. The presidential office in Seoul is preparing various diplomatic, economic, and military responses to potential military collaborations between North Korea and Russia. This includes arming Ukraine with lethal weapons if the situation worsens. A representative from the presidential office stated, "We would consider supplying weapons for defensive purposes as part of the step-by-step scenarios, and if they go too far, we could also consider an offensive use." So far, South Korea, a prominent arms manufacturer, has only provided non-lethal equipment to Ukraine, such as mine-clearing gear.

Russia's ambassador to London, Andrei Kelin, accuses Britain of participating in a "proxy war" against Russia. He further predicts the demise of Ukraine in an interview with the BBC, as Russian forces continue to progress. The resistance of Ukraine is weakening, and Russian troops are making daily gains. "The end of this phase will mean the end of Ukraine," Kelin says. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is in dire straits, and the country is in a fragile situation. Currently, the Russians control approximately 18% of Ukraine. In the interview, Kelin also denies Russia's involvement in the Novichok attacks in Salisbury in 2018, where a British woman lost her life.

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) condemns the ongoing killings of Ukrainian prisoners of war and the use of chemical weapons by Russian forces. This includes the recent execution of two bound Ukrainian prisoners of war on October 18. According to ISW's assessment, Russian forces have been increasingly targeting and killing Ukrainian prisoners of war, breaching the Geneva Convention on Prisoners of War. ISW also cites a post by a Russian military blogger on October 20, in which he claimed that Russian forces are using chloropicrin, a pesticide and lung-damaging agent, against Ukrainian forces. The US Department of State also stated in May of this year that Russian forces are using chloropicrin and irritants, violating the Chemical Weapons Convention, to which Russia is a signatory.

North Korea rejects reports of sending its troops to Russia for deployment in Ukraine as "baseless rumors." A representative of North Korea at a UN General Assembly committee meeting in New York claimed that these allegations were intended to "damage the reputation of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea and undermine the legitimate and friendly relations between two sovereign states."

Putin hosts the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia. The presence of more countries than just the BRICS nations indicates the growing influence of Russia, China, and other nations. However, in one major aspect, this alliance differs from its Western counterpart.

German Education Minister Bettina Stark-Watzinger visits Kyiv to reaffirm Germany's continued support for Ukraine and sign a new bilateral agreement on scientific and technological cooperation with her Ukrainian counterpart, Olexiy Meschko. This new agreement replaces an older one from the Soviet era. Accompanied by a high-level delegation of scientists, Stark-Watzinger aims to strengthen Ukraine's innovative capabilities with this new agreement. This is her second trip to Kyiv since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

A Ukrainian drone strike causes an explosion and a brief fire at a chemical plant in the Russian region of Tambov, according to the governor, Maxim Egorov. There have been no reported injuries. The Tambov Oblast is about 400 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, with the city of Tambov located halfway between Moscow and the city of Volgograd.

Militarizing Russian youth and glorifying the army begins early. A kindergarten group in the Rostov region visited a local military base this week and was inducted into the nationalist youth organization, Junarmija. To commemorate the occasion, a sergeant major presented them with a homemade model of the ruins of the Ukrainian city of Bachmut, complete with destroyed buildings, a tank with the letter Z, and a Russian flag. The model is titled "The Liberation of the City of Bachmut," so the children can witness the liberation efforts of the Russian forces.

A Russian drone strike in the Sumy region of eastern Ukraine kills three people, including a child, according to Governor Ihor Klymenko. The strike hit a residential building overnight.

6:48 Donetsk Prosecutor's Office: Russian Forces Kill Two Ukrainian Captives Yet again: As per the Donetsk Prosecutor's Office's statement, Russian military personnel are reported to have executed two Ukrainian soldiers they had taken captive near Selydove in the Donetsk region. On October 18, these prisoners of war, who were unarmed, were allegedly seized during an assault on Ukrainian positions. Subsequently, they were made to lie facedown on the ground and were then murdered at close range. This act of brutality opposes the Geneva Conventions and constitutes a serious war crime. Ukrainian authorities have initiated a criminal investigation under martial law. Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets has also informed the UN and the Red Cross about this incident.

6:19 Harris: Trump's Victory Spells Doom for Ukraine Democrat U.S. presidential candidate Kamala Harris accuses her opponent Donald Trump of being vulnerable to manipulation by tyrants and autocrats. She further claims that Trump has been swayed in the past by favors and flattery from such leaders. If he triumphs in the November election, she asserts, Ukraine will succumb to Russia, with disastrous consequences for the globe. Harris commends the cross-party harmony in Congress in backing Ukraine. She is optimistic about this cooperation continuing but is apprehensive about Trump's close ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

5:50 Russian Official: Distilleries in Tula Attacked by Drones According to Russian reports, two distilleries in the Tula region, south of Moscow, have sustained damage due to Ukrainian drone attacks. The Governor of Tula, Dmitri Miliajew, reported on Telegram, mentioning that there were no casualties. Emergency service personnel are currently on the scene, and the situation is under control. The intensity and extent of the drone attacks on the distilleries in Efremov and Luchki are unclear at this point. Meanwhile, a heating plant and a building in the Russian region of Bryansk were also affected by a Ukrainian drone attack, as per the regional governor's update. Russian air defense units reportedly shot down six Ukrainian drones in the area. No fatalities were reported.

5:01 Poland Requests Access to Confidential Appendices of Zelensky's Winning Strategy Poland's Deputy Foreign Minister Wladyslaw Bartoszewski has expressed the need for Warsaw to examine the confidential appendices related to the victory plan proposed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky last week. The Polish news agency PAP reported this. Zelensky disclosed during the presentation that only selected partners vital for implementation would have access to the confidential sections of the plan. Bartoszewski pointed out that Poland was not among the countries receiving comprehensive information regarding the plan. "We contributed significantly by providing 320 tanks during Germany's helmet initiative," Bartoszewski underscored. "Therefore, we have a legitimate claim to review these documents," he asserted.

4:06 Britain Offers Ukraine a 2.26 Billion Pound Loan for Military Purposes Britain is extending a loan of 2.26 billion pounds (around 4.41 billion dollars) to Ukraine for its defense expenditures, Defense Minister John Healey announced. These funds can be utilized to develop drones with longer ranges than some long-range missiles. When probed about the possibility of Ukraine using the funds to buy British Storm-Shadow missiles for deep strikes into Russia, Healey said, "They are working on creating drones capable of longer ranges. They will consult with us on how to employ the funds and which weapons they require most urgently." This financial aid is part of a larger loan from G7 nations, backed by profits derived from around 300 billion dollars worth of frozen Russian state assets in the West.

2:47 U.S. Alarmed by Reports of North Korean Troops in Ukraine The U.S. has voiced concern over news regarding North Korean soldiers being dispatched to Russia for deployment in Ukraine. "Should this be true, this represents a dangerous escalation and a deepening of military relations between North Korea and Russia," mentioned U.S. Ambassador to the UN, Robert Wood. "We are collaborating with our allies and partners to comprehend the implications of such a substantial move," Wood added.

1:47 Navalny's Memoir "Patriot" Launches Today Julia Navalnaya, Navalny's widow, deems Navalny's autobiography "Patriot" as a manifestation of his courage and hope for a brighter future for Russia. The book, out today in 20 languages, including German, spans 500 pages and includes numerous family and political photographs. Despite being out of reach in Russia, the book is accessible in Russian and 19 other languages.

0:46 Zelensky Encourages Ukrainian Soldiers in Kursk to Maintain Their Resolve Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has encouraged his soldiers defending the captive bridgehead in Kursk, Russia, to remain steadfast. Despite rumors of Russian forces pushing back Ukrainian troops, Zelensky stated, "Our troops are holding their ground, and I want to express my gratitude to every soldier for their bravery." He also held discussions with Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi and Chief of General Staff Anatoliy Barhylevyych. "We must not lose sight of the fact that the Kursk operation serves a strategic purpose. The war will return to its origin when a buffer zone is established on the aggressor's territory," Zelensky said in his daily evening address.

11:36 Guterres Scheduled to Converse with PutinUnited Nations Secretary-General António Guterres will engage in a conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin. This dialogue is set to occur during Guterres' first journey to Russia since the initiation of Russia's military maneuvers in Ukraine, as reported by the Kremlin. This encounter will transpire on Thursday, in conjunction with the BRICS summit in Kazan. Topics to be discussed will include the UN's activities and current global issues, such as the predicament in the Middle East and the status quo in Ukraine.

23:04 Zelensky Affirms USA's Drone Funding for UkraineUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky asserts that the USA is planning to offer $800 million in aid, meant to foster drone manufacturing in Ukraine. According to Zelensky, in his daily evening broadcast, "Ukraine warmly appreciates this support. It's imperative to maintain that despite international political pressures, Ukraine is always capable of safeguarding its sovereignty."

21:16 Intelligence Officers from South Korea May Journey to UkraineSouth Korean media outlets suggest that Seoul is contemplating deploying intelligence officers to Ukraine, following claims that North Korea dispatched troops to Russia. According to an intelligence report, the South Korean government and military are seemingly reviewing a strategy to station an appropriate number of personnel in Ukraine. This would include intelligence operatives and specialists in adversary tactics. If captured, North Korean troops could be interrogated, or translation services provided by South Korean personnel. Additionally, they would offer Kiew data on North Korea's military strategies.





