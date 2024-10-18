At 09:55, the United States imposes sanctions on Chinese drone production companies.

United States Levies Sanctions on Two Chinese Firms for Aiding Russia in Drone Production for Ukraine Conflict. The U.S. Treasury Department announced that these are the first penalties against Chinese companies that are "developing and producing entire weapons systems in partnership with Russian firms." The allegedly created Garpiya combat drones are said to be manufactured in China. Previously, the U.S. had only imposed sanctions on Chinese companies for providing components to Russia that were later used in weapons production. A Russian firm is also included in the sanctioned list.

11:19 Ukraine Reports Russian Drone Assault with 135 DronesThe Ukrainian Air Force reports that 56 out of 135 Russian drones were brought down overnight. 44 drones were redirected off course by electronic interference and crashed on Ukrainian territory. Two drones invaded neighboring Belarus. Thirteen drones are still flying over Ukraine.

10:26 Mysterious Object over Romania Sparks Fighter Jet ResponseFour fighter jets were deployed over Romania last night due to radar detection of an unknown object. According to the Romanian Ministry of Defense, a small object originated from the Black Sea and entered Romanian airspace up to 14 kilometers. Visual confirmation was not obtained. The radar signal ceased east of the city of Amzacea, and the alert was cancelled. The Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, a NATO ally and Ukraine's neighbor, condemns Russia for the renewed airspace violation breach, stating that "We strongly condemn these violations, which again showcase Russia's reckless behavior."

09:41 ISW: Russians Advance at Kursk FrontIn the Russian border area of Kursk, Russian forces appear to be advancing, according to an analysis by the U.S. think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW). The Russians are reportedly making progress in the western front region near south of Korenevo. This is suggested by geolocated images. Fighting continues near the city of Pokrovsk in eastern Ukraine, as the think tank witnesses territorial gains on both sides along the front line.

08:57 Kyiv Reports Massive Drone AssaultRussia has conducted another significant drone attack, according to Ukrainian reports. The Ukrainian Air Force warned throughout the night of potential drone activity in various parts of the country. In the morning, the military administration of the city of Kyiv reports that this was one of the most substantial drone attacks targeting the civilian population and infrastructure in Ukraine. All drones moving towards the capital were claimed to have been intercepted, according to the military administration. The attack in Kyiv lasted for over four hours. No information is available yet regarding potential casualties and damage.

08:40 Ukraine Conflict to be the Focal Point of Biden's Visit to GermanyU.S. President Joe Biden is set to meet with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin soon, approximately three months before the conclusion of his term. The prime focus of their discussions is expected to be supporting Ukraine in its defensive struggle against Russia. According to the White House, a meeting of Scholz, Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is also scheduled. Ukraine will be a central topic, alongside the Middle East conflict.

08:08 Russian Media: Strategic Missile Unit Tests ReadinessRussian state-run news agency RIA reports, citing the Russian Ministry of Defense, that the commanders of the Russian Strategic Nuclear Forces are testing the readiness of their unit based in the city of Bologoye. The exercise includes maneuvers and the deployment of mobile ballistic intercontinental missiles of the Yars type.

07:18 Orbán Expresses Fear Over Zelensky's "Scary" PlanHungarian Prime Minister Orbán has described Ukrainian President Zelensky's "victory plan" as "scary." Prior to the EU summit, where Zelensky unsuccessfully promoted his plan, Orbán wrote on Facebook that arming Ukraine was "dangerous." Orbán has been advocating for negotiations with Moscow and even journeyed to Kyiv and the Kremlin as a self-appointed peace broker without achieving any progress.

05:26 Ukraine's Foreign Ministry Dismisses "BILD" Report on Nuclear WeaponsFollowing reports suggesting Ukrainian plans to rearm with nuclear weapons, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry issued a statement denying these allegations from unnamed sources in the "BILD" newspaper. "We formally reject the claims by unnamed sources in the 'BILD' newspaper regarding supposed plans by Ukraine to develop weapons of mass destruction," the ministry stated. "Ukraine remains committed to the Non-Proliferation Treaty on Nuclear Weapons, which it joined in 1994." Earlier, President Zelensky also denied these reports at the NATO headquarters (see entry from 23:21).

03:33 Russians Exert Pressure on Defense Lines at Chasiv YarRussian forces are attempting to breach Ukrainian defensive lines in the area of Chasiv Yar, according to the Ukrainian state-owned news agency UKRINFORM, citing Anastasia Bobovnikova, spokesperson for the Operational Tactical Group Luhansk. Intense combat is reported in the region. Where the Russians are not succeeding, they are attempting to locate weak spots in the defense with small probing assaults, Bobovnikova said. The Ukrainian military's strategy is to cut off Russian supply routes.

00:27 Heusgen Urges Biden and Scholz to Lift Weapons Restrictions for UkraineChristoph Heusgen, head of the Munich Security Conference, urged US President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to remove limitations on the use of western weapons by Ukraine. This call comes after Zelensky's victory plan. Heusgen suggested that Biden and Scholz could significantly contribute to the realization of Zelensky's plan by lifting range restrictions and delivering effective weapons. He suggested that Biden's visit to Berlin this Friday could be an ideal opportunity for such an announcement.

23:21 US Imposes Sanctions on Russian, Chinese Firms Producing Long-Range DronesThe US Department of the Treasury will impose sanctions on a Russian-Chinese network involved in the development and production of long-range drones, known as Garpiya drones. These drones are being used by Russia in the war in Ukraine. The drones are produced in Russia, with Chinese companies providing parts and technology. The US sanctions will target three companies and one individual.

22:20 Zelensky Warns of Potential 10,000 North Korean Soldiers Joining Russian Fight Against UkraineAccording to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, as many as 10,000 North Korean soldiers could soon be fighting alongside Russia against Ukraine. Zelensky made this statement during his visit to Brussels, citing intelligence reports that these soldiers are currently being prepared for deployment. If this happens, he warns, it could be the "first step towards a world war." Zelensky did not provide further details on the source of this information. Previously, US Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell expressed concern about North Korea's increasing involvement in the Russian invasion of Ukraine, stating that the country has supplied Russia with weapons and ammunition, and that North Korean soldiers are already engaged in combat in Ukraine. Ukrainian media reported that six North Korean soldiers were killed in a Ukrainian missile strike in the Donetsk region in early October.

21:54 Weber Urges Europe to Strengthen Support for UkraineManfred Weber, chairman of the EPP group in the European Parliament, is calling for Europe to provide even stronger support for Ukraine. "I want more. It's feasible. Europe is a large continent, we are financially and economically strong, we can afford it. We must realize: This investment is an investment in our security. We keep the war at bay by supporting Ukraine," Weber said in a phoenix interview on the sidelines of the EU summit in Brussels. While there are radical fringes in Europe, the majority of European citizens stand behind Ukraine. However, there are many political debates and uncertainties at the national level. "Even Berlin should clearly advocate for Ukraine to receive NATO membership perspective now," Weber demands.

21:38 NATO to Discuss Plan for Improved Weapon and Ammunition StandardsAt their autumn meeting on Friday, NATO defense ministers will discuss the ongoing expansion of the alliance's deterrence and defense capabilities. One topic will be an initiative to improve the standardization of weapons and ammunition. "Standards are the foundation of our ability to fight together," emphasizes the new Secretary General Mark Rutte ahead of the talks. Better implementation of standards could also help reduce the costs of acquiring defense goods. The alliance points to problems in the German-Dutch Corps as an example of standardization deficiencies, where Dutch 155-mm standard ammunition cannot be used in German howitzers and vice versa.

21:18 Trump Blames Zelensky for Russian Invasion of UkraineUS presidential candidate Donald Trump blames Ukrainian President Zelensky for the Russian invasion of Ukraine. "He should have never let this war happen," Trump said in a nearly hour-long podcast with YouTuber Patrick Bet-David. In the conversation, Trump also questions US aid to Ukraine under Russian attack. "I think Zelensky is one of the best businessmen I've ever seen. Every time he comes, we give him 100 billion dollars. Who else has ever gotten that much money in history?"

20:50 Ukraine Seeks Global Assistance for Mine ClearanceUkrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal appeals for global assistance in mine clearance at a summit in Switzerland, stating that it is a truly massive undertaking. Speaking in Lausanne to representatives from around 50 countries, he says, "I call upon the entire civilized world to strengthen its support for Ukraine in mine clearance." Landmines are now present in up to a quarter of Ukraine. The World Bank estimates the cost of clearance at $34.6 billion. Since the start of the war, Ukraine has reportedly cleared 35,000 square kilometers, roughly the size of Baden-Württemberg. According to the UN, 399 civilians have been killed by mines.

20:21 Zelensky Denies Report of Nuclear Weapons RearmamentUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky denies media reports that he hinted at a possible rearmament of his country with nuclear weapons during his previous appearance at the EU summit (see entry from 18:24). "We have never spoken about preparing the construction of nuclear weapons," says the President. Instead, he referred to the Budapest Memorandum of 1994, in which Ukraine gave up its nuclear weapons in exchange for security guarantees, including from Russia. However, Russian President Vladimir Putin has voided these guarantees through his military actions, making NATO membership the only alternative for Ukraine.

19:48 Rutte: NATO will go all out for Ukraine's enduranceNATO's new head honcho, Mark Rutte, guarantees Ukraine that the alliance will help bring the conflict-ridden nation closer to its midst. In a press gathering with President Volodymyr Zelensky at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Rutte declared, "Ukraine will become a NATO member, and while we're not there yet, we'll pull out all the stops to ensure Ukraine comes out on top." Zelensky restates his country's eagerness to join the transatlantic confederacy as soon as feasible. Post the conference, Rutte and Zelensky both join a NATO-Ukraine Council working dinner, comprising the defense ministers of the 32 member states.

The Commission, which is a part of the European Union, is expected to provide stronger support for Ukraine at the upcoming EU summit, according to Manfred Weber, chairman of the EPP group in the European Parliament.

In response to the United States levying sanctions on Chinese firms for aiding Russia in drone production for the Ukraine conflict, The Commission has not made any official statement regarding potential sanctions or support towards these companies, as of the provided text.

