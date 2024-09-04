At 09:52, Ukraine discloses Russian loss data

The Ukrainian Armed Forces have released new figures concerning Russian troop casualties in Ukraine. As per their records, Russia has reportedly suffered around 620,350 military personnel losses since February 24, 2022, with an average daily attrition rate of 1,390. Moreover, Ukrainian sources claim that seven tanks, 30 artillery systems, and 43 drones have been destroyed during this conflict. Since the initiation of the major offensive, Russia is believed to have experienced 8,618 tank losses, 16,848 artillery system losses, 368 aircraft losses, 328 helicopter losses, as well as losses in drones, ships, and a submarine. International estimates suggest that these figures might be underestimated.

09:21: Governor declares 'dark day' for Lviv Region - Death Toll Surges

Following the aerial bombardment of Lviv, a significant western Ukrainian city (seen at 07:18, 06:17, and 05:29), by Russian forces, the death toll has reportedly risen. According to Lviv's regional governor, Maksym Kosyzkyj, through his Telegram update, at least seven individuals, including a seven-year-old and a 14-year-old girl, along with other children, succumbed to the night-long attacks. In a somber tone, the governor referred to it as a 'dark day' for the region. Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had posted on Telegram, reporting five fatalities and over 30 injuries, and extended his condolences to the bereaved families.

08:49: Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba submits resignation

Ukraine's Foreign Minister, Dmytro Kuleba, has announced his resignation, as confirmed by the Parliament Speaker, Ruslan Stefantchuk, on Wednesday. Kuleba's resignation letter is expected to be formally discussed during the next parliamentary session. Several other ministers have also offered their resignations (seen at 00:47 and 22:06). These departures form part of a comprehensive reconstruction of the Ukrainian government. Wednesday is anticipated to be a day of dismissals, as per the leader of the ruling party Servant of the People, David Arachamia, through his Telegram post. Thursday, on the other hand, is expected to be the day of appointments.

08:03: Zelenskyy: 'People still under rubble'

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy declared that the Russian rocket attack on Poltava was one of the deadliest single incidents since the beginning of the conflict, during his evening address. People are believed to be trapped under the debris, as Zelenskyy once again emphasized the need for air defense systems.

07:39: Grossi raises concerns over imminent disaster at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

During a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the UN nuclear watchdog Head, Rafael Grossi, in Kyiv, Grossi voiced his concerns over the fragile situation at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in southeastern Ukraine. According to Reuters, Grossi warned that the risk of a disaster still persists as the plant has been offline since the Russian invasion in February 2022. Both parties have repeatedly accused each other of shelling the plant, with each denying the claims.

07:18: Lviv suffers casualties following Russian air strikes

In a series of Russian air raids touching Lviv, a major western Ukrainian city (seen at 06:17 and 05:29), at least two people have been killed. According to Lviv's regional governor, Maksym Kosyzkyj, through his Telegram update, 19 people were wounded during the assault. A fire was reported near the central railway station, and two school buildings were heavily damaged, with multiple windows shattered and glass littering the streets. As stated by Kosyzkyj, the attack was carried out using Shahed drones, which led to the deployment of emergency services. The affected schools had to be closed, as confirmed by the Mayor of Lviv, Andrij Sadowyj, through his Telegram post. At least six individuals, including a 10-year-old boy, sustained injuries during this incident.

06:53: Ukraine seeks additional foreign support for agricultural sector and mine clearance

Ukraine is reportedly seeking additional international assistance for the rebuilding and demining of its agricultural sector and war-torn regions. According to the Düsseldorf "Rheinische Post," the German government has been petitioned to consider expanding funding for the affected agricultural areas and the provision of security incentives for workers. The Ukrainian authorities also asked for the extension of a program, financed by the German Ministry of Agriculture, aimed at delivering generators to rural areas. Furthermore, Ukraine requested international aid for mine clearance operations in war-torn regions. The German Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development has already been working on a project to secure and eradicate the threat posed by landmines, as per the government's statement.

Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, experiences a second wave of Russian aerial attacks. Air defense mechanisms are actively employed. Witnesses share accounts of numerous blasts on Kiyv's outskirts, suggesting the deployment of air defense systems. Simultaneously, Ukrainian military reports a drone assault on Lviv, a western Ukrainian city close to the Polish border. The entire Ukraine remains in air alert, as the Ukrainian air force announces on Telegram. In response to Russian aerial strikes and extended activities, Poland mobilizes its own and allied aircraft for the third time in eight days to safeguard airspace.

04:35 Biden Guarantees Additional Air Defense Systems for UkrainePost the devastating Russian attack on Poltava, US President Biden guarantees the delivery of extra air defense systems to Ukraine. "I strongly condemn this vicious attack," Biden declares. The US will continue to back Kyiv militarily, including the provision of air defense systems and capabilities crucial for protecting Ukraine's borders. In the aftermath of the attack that claimed at least 51 lives, President Zelenskyj reiterated his call to Western allies to swiftly provide Ukraine with new air defense systems and authorize the use of already distributed long-range weapons against Russian territory.

02:52 Renewed Drone Attack on KyivRussia launches another drone attack on Kyiv. Ukrainian air defense forces confront the attacks around Kyiv's periphery, according to Ukrainian military reports on Telegram. No information is available yet regarding the number of drones used and potential damages. This nighttime assault is part of a series of Russian air strikes on Kyiv that have intensified in recent weeks.

01:32 Zelenskyy Aims to Maintain Kursk Occupation IndefinitelyUkraine seeks to maintain control over the occupied territories in the Russian region of Kursk until Putin enters negotiations, President Zelenskyy reveals in an interview with US news channel NBC. Occupation of these territories constitutes a crucial aspect of Ukraine's "victory plan," Zelenskyy adds. Generally, Ukraine does not require any Russian land. Zelenskyy does not indicate whether expanding territorial conquest is the plan. The Kursk operation remained secret, even eluding US President Biden's knowledge.

00:47 Ukrainian Ministers Step Down Ahead of Anticipated Cabinet ReshuffleFour ministers resign preceding an expected cabinet overhaul in Ukraine. According to Ukrainian sources, they include Deputy Minister for European Affairs Olga Stefanishyna, Minister for Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshin – an influential figure in expanding weapons production – Justis Minister Denys Malyuska, and Environment Minister Ruslan Strilets. It remains unclear if the four ministers will transition to other high-ranking positions. "As promised, a major government restructuring is imminent this week," explains David Arakhamia, the faction leader of the ruling party Servant of the People, on Telegram. "Tomorrow we will have a day of dismissals, and the day after, a day of appointments," Arakhamia discloses, an ally of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

23:16 After Rocket Assault on Poltava: Zelenskyy Pleads for Use of Long-Range WeaponsFollowing the lethal Russian rocket attack on Poltava, Ukrainian President Zelenskyj appeals for permission to employ long-range weapons against Russia. "Russian attacks will cease if we are able to destroy the launch sites of the occupiers where they reside, and Russian military airfields and their logistics," Zelenskyj states in his daily video address. According to his estimates, the death toll in Poltava now stands at 51, with 271 injuries. More individuals are still trapped beneath the rubble.

22:06 Zelenskyy Dismisses Another Top AideUkrainian President Zelenskyy has terminated Rostyslav Shurma, the deputy head of the presidential office, as per a decree on the president's website. Ukrainian Parliament's speaker also announced the resignation of Olha Stefanishyna, who served as deputy prime minister and minister for European integration. Several other ministers had previously resigned. President Zelensky stated that adjustments were being made to strengthen the government. "The fall will be decisive. Our state institutions must be structured in such a way that Ukraine can achieve all the outcomes it requires."

21:42 ntv Reporter in Poltava: "Residents Described a Extremely Tense Moment"Ukraine reports one of the heaviest air strikes since the conflict's start. Dozens of people are killed, and hundreds are injured. ntv reporter Kavita Sharma is on site and reports a "quite intense scene" and how residents experienced the missile attack.

21:25 Ukraine Accuses Russia of Executing Prisoners of WarThe Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office alleges Russian soldiers of killing more prisoners of war. Investigations have been initiated into the shooting of three Ukrainians in the Torez area of the Donetsk region, the agency said on its Telegram channel. According to available information, the Ukrainians exited a bunker with their hands raised. "The occupiers forced them to lie down on the ground, and they instantly shot them from behind," the agency stated, referencing circulating internet videos.

