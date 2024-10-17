At 09:52, Russian air strikes likewise took place in Syria, resulting in the loss of 10 civilian lives.

Russia's Military Actions Expand Beyond Ukraine; 10 Killed in Russian Airstrikes in Syria; Ultranationalist Predicts Military Defeat in Ukraine; Swarms of Russian Drones Over Ukraine

09:24 Assassination of Deputy Commander in Moscow RegionIn the Moscow region, the deputy commander of a military special unit, 44-year-old Nikita Klenkov, was assassinated in his car. According to independent Russian website "Important Stories" and other sources, an unidentified assassin shot Klenkov at close range. Klenkov had returned from the conflict in Ukraine just a week ago.

08:55 Pessimistic Outlook from Russian UltranationalistImprisoned Russian ultranationalist Igor Girkin expresses no optimism for his country in the war. The Institute for the Study of War reports that the former officer depicts the summer and autumn offensive campaign as unsuccessful and unlikely to achieve its goals before the so-called mud season. Girkin also mentions a "strategic military defeat." According to Girkin, who is wanted globally for the shooting down of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17, the Russian offensive in Kharkiv has stalled, and offensives in the Donetsk region have only pushed back Ukrainian positions without breaching the front line. The Russian forces will need to utilize their reserves to defend against the Ukrainian advance into the Kursk region. The Ukrainian defense has effectively repelled Russian offensives, suffering minimal territorial losses, executing strong counterattacks, preserving unused reserves, and maintaining morale within the military and society.

08:23 Multitude of Russian Drones Over UkraineRussia has once more launched numerous drone assaults on Ukraine. The air defense managed to shoot down 22 out of 56 Russian drones during the nighttime attack, and an additional 27 were likely brought down by electronic countermeasures and crashed. Two drones targeted Belarus. However, five drones struck infrastructure in regions close to the front line, with attacks on energy infrastructure reported in the southern Ukrainian region of Mykolaiv. No casualties were reported, but some areas experienced power outages, as per regional governor Vitaliy Kim.

07:55 SBU: Ukrenergo Security Chief ArrestedUkraine's security service (SBU) has detained one of the security chiefs of state energy company Ukrenergo, according to its statements. He is implicated in justifying the Russian invasion, questioning the existence of an independent Ukrainian state, and supporting the killing of civilians. Moreover, the security service alleges that he divulged information about the consequences of attacks on critical infrastructure. Ukrenergo revealed on Telegram that it has suspended one of its employees due to the case, stating: "Any statements advocating Russian aggression are unacceptable to the Ukrenergo team." Ukrenergo also noted that nine of its employees have been killed during their duties by Russian attacks, and another eleven are at the front. If convicted, the suspect could face up to eight years in prison and the forfeiture of his assets.

07:23 NATO Alliance Members Remain Uninterested in Zelensky's InvitationThe NATO alliance has no immediate plans to extend an invitation to Ukraine, according to US Ambassador to NATO Julianne Smith, as reported by "Voice of America". Smith stated: "I believe NATO's position on this issue is crystal clear. We stated at the 75th anniversary summit that Ukraine is on an irreversible path to membership and that Ukraine will eventually become a member of the alliance. We are not currently in a stage where the alliance is discussing an immediate invitation," Smith said ahead of the NATO defense ministers' meeting in Brussels. Yesterday, President Volodymyr Zelensky presented his "victory plan" in Kyiv, with Ukraine's invitation to join NATO serving as a central element.

06:56 Date Set for Ramstein Meeting Rescheduled; Virtual Event AnnouncedThe US government has adjusted the meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group to November and will conduct it online, the White House announced. The announcement came following a phone conversation between Biden and President Volodymyr Zelensky, during which additional millions in aid for Ukraine were discussed. Originally, Biden was scheduled to assemble a session of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in Germany on October 12, but this was postponed due to Hurricane "Milton". The Ukraine Defense Contact Group is a US-led coalition of over 50 nations, including all 32 NATO members, that meets at the US Air Base Ramstein in Germany. The last meeting in Ramstein on September 6 was the 24th gathering of the group since its inception in April 2022.

06:30 Discovery of Advanced Russian Weapons in Hezbollah's StrongholdsIsraeli forces have discovered "advanced" Russian weapons at Hezbollah militia positions in southern Lebanon, according to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Netanyahu told the French daily "Le Figaro" that only the Lebanese army is authorized to possess weapons south of the Litani River, as per a 2006 UN resolution. "However, Hezbollah has excavated hundreds of tunnels and hiding places in this area, where we have recently found a number of advanced Russian weapons," the newspaper quoted him as saying.

06:02 Ukraine Holds Sad Record in Mine ClearanceToday, a mine clearance conference is being held in Lausanne, Switzerland, for Ukraine. According to the United Nations, Ukraine is the most heavily mined country globally. Potentially, an area over twice the size of Bavaria poses a danger, with mined marine areas also being risky. Since the full-scale invasion on February 24, 2022, over 1,000 casualties have occurred due to mines and unexploded ordnance, resulting in 300 fatalities, including 30 this year. Around 2,100 deminers are working, having inspected approximately 1,500 square kilometers, an area equivalent to Berlin and Hamburg combined, and made safe over 530,000 explosive items. The government estimates the cost of clearing the entire nation at around 30 billion euros.

05:05 Air Alert Across Wide Ukrainian RegionsNumerous Ukrainian territories are currently under attack by Russian combat drones during the night. Air alerts have been activated across nearly all regions, but no significant damage has been reported yet. Meanwhile, Russian air defense in Bryansk's border region reportedly shot down three Ukrainian drones, according to Governor Alexander Bogomaz. No injuries or damages have been reported.

01:45 Lithuania and Ukraine Plan Munitions FactoryLithuania and Ukraine will jointly build a munitions factory, as announced by Lithuania's Ministry of Economy. The plant will specialize in creating versatile RDX explosives, with construction set to begin in Lithuania next year.

00:04 Explosion at British DHL Warehouse: Police examine Russian suspectsFollowing a fire at a DHL warehouse in Birmingham, UK, anti-terror policemen are investigating whether it was a Russian sabotage act, as reported by the Guardian. On July 22, an explosion occurred, caused by an explosive device within a package transported by airplane. Fortunately, no injuries were sustained. A similar incident happened at a DHL freight center in Leipzig, Germany, at the same time, with the Federal Prosecutor's Office taking over the investigation. Security experts suspect it was a Russian-initiated act.

23:01 Zelensky to Attend NATO GatheringUkraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky is scheduled to participate in the NATO defense ministers' meeting on Thursday, based on a revised agenda. On this day, Zelensky presented his victory plan, which includes a formal invitation for NATO membership.

22:05 NATO Unclear about North Koreans at the FrontNATO chief Mark Rutte remains uncertain regarding reports of North Koreans fighting alongside Russian forces in Ukraine. Rutte finds these reports concerning. Zelensky accused Pyongyang last Sunday for offering personnel to Russia, who are working in Russian factories and serving in the army. Moscow denies this claim.

21:23 Biden Announces New Aid Package for KyivThe United States has announced a new aid package worth $425 million for Ukraine, featuring military aid such as ammunition and armored vehicles, according to a presidential office statement. President Joe Biden reportedly spoke with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky about this aid.

20:56 Zelensky Dreams for Peace in UkraineUkrainian President Zelensky aspires to end the war on Ukraine's terms by next year. He recently disclosed his "victory plan" to the Ukrainian parliament, however, the Kremlin remains unimpressed by these plans.

20:28 Prosecutors Allegedly Pay for Disability Status to Evade ConscriptionThe Ukrainian General Prosecutor's Office is investigating around 50 prosecutors in the Khmelnytskyi region for reportedly buying a disability rating to avoid military service, according to media reports. General Prosecutor Andriy Kostin authorized internal investigations, his office confirmed. The prosecutors also reportedly received disability pensions. Some had obtained this status even before the war's commencement, offering them employment security and promotion preferences.

19:58 Kremlin Denounces Harmless Youth TrendA youth trend in Russia, Quadrobing, where individuals dress up as animals and mimic their behavior, has sparked intense debates for months. The Kremlin and the Church see it as an influence from Western culture and the LGBTQ scene, and they are advocating for severe penalties.

You can read all previous developments here.

In light of the ongoing conflicts, both Ukraine and Syria have seen significant military operations. Russia's airstrikes in Syria resulted in the deaths of 10 civilians, while the situation in Ukraine remains tense with swarms of Russian drones continuously launching attacks.

Regarding the ultranationalist's pessimistic outlook, Igor Girkin, imprisoned for global warranties, depicts the Russian offensive in Kharkiv as stalled and the Donetsk region offensives as only pushing back Ukrainian positions without breaching the front line. He also predicts a "strategic military defeat" for Russia.

Read also: